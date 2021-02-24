A Simple Proof Mathematics Is Discovered And Not Invented

This came up in an email thread, but for the life of me I can’t find it. Since this is the second email (thread) from a colleague I have lost in as many weeks, I’m beginning to suspect my new email client (Thunderbird) is eating them.
Not that you care about that, but because I’ll be rebutting this colleague’s argument, I can’t do so in his own words. (“Why don’t you email him, Briggs?” Because I can’t remember who it was.)
Anyway, the impetus was yet another anti-“white supremacist” article claiming whites were too good at math, so that we should re-define math to be what people want it to be. Like letting students hand in Tik Tok videos instead of proofs, you racists.
I naturally made a stinging witticism in answer to this, along the lines of if math is invented, then everything nitwits and the evil scream about “white supremacist” math is true. Anything goes.
My colleague thought he was disagreeing with this, because it is beyond obviously absurd to let the kiddies make up their own “math”, while also insisting that math was indeed invented, not discovered.
He thought his position was saved by saying math had to align to the natural world (or just “world”), the material stuff that makes up the universe. That still sounds like a failure for “math is invention”, because we discover facts about the world, we don’t invent them.
Sure, our discoveries are tinged with invention, because every fact and observations fits into a theory or scheme somehow—how else do we know what facts to look for and classify them?—but that doesn’t make the facts wrong. It makes them conditional. And it makes some more uncertain than others. But that’s about it, logically speaking. We are always aiming at the truth of the world in science—or we used to, before it became another branch of poiltics.
If the world is only known up to a degree, and not perfectly, and math aligns with what we know of the world, then it seems math would have to change every time we learn a new or refine an old fact about the world. Yet this does not happen. Math remains constant.
This is because, of course, math begins with propositions that are true conditional on the rock-solid argument “This axiom has to be true”. It proceeds from there, building step by step, expanding using, it is hoped and almost always turns out to be so, solid links in the chain.
Still, this did not satisfy my colleague, who pointed to Euclidean and non-Euclidean geometries. One was thought to fit the world, but the other fit it better. Therefore, the one that did not fit was made up. Invented.
If that is so, then it should be able to prove the not-fitting geometry false. Which can’t be done by pointing to any of its theorems, or even its axioms. It works only by requiring the rule “If not fit world, then false”.
What is the proof of that rule? Well, there is none. It is a desire at best.
It a false desire, too. For here is the simple proof that the proposition “Math beyond that which fits the world is invented” is false.
In math, we have the simple proof (using “successor functions”) that the natural numbers run 1, 2, 3, … and so on, all the way up. Never mind about infinity for a moment.
In the world, we have some number of objects, which can be counted as long as one defines a way to count them. Suppose this method of counting exists. Use it to number all the objects in the universe.
It will stop at some number U, for universe. This U cannot be infinite, for if it were, then the universe would be filled with stuff such that nothing could happen. There aren’t, to use one example I read one, an infinite number of basketballs. If there were, that’s all that we would see, given we could “see” anything when we’d be basketballs.
Infinity is not just a large number. Besides, you can’t, as you’ll see in a moment, invoke infinity until you first show there are an infinite number of objects.
“What about multiverses and the like, Briggs?”
Show me one. They are all, at this point, only math. And they may even be a clear case of math inventing the natural world! (Or attempting to.)
Anyway, we have U. But since U is tops, we cannot have U + 1. That number wouldn’t exist. It wouldn’t make answer sense to talk of U + 1 other than as invention. All math involving numbers larger than U would have to be tossed as unworthy, useful only as puzzles, like other inventions.
It’s easy to see that this is nuts. Because math isn’t invented. It is discovered. And it doesn’t have to be that it fits only the natural world. There is also the immaterial world, in which discussions of infinity and sizes of infinities and the like make sense.
Next step is to make this into a Tik Tok.
This is one article (saved from 2019) about Mathematics education being “racist.” Over the last decade, names and examples in elementary and middle school word problems, and subsequently mandated tests, were becoming so “politically correct” that students were stumbling over the pronunciations and scenarios instead of arriving at the solutions. I actually taught students to substitute just the first letters for the names and broadly cross out all unnecessary scenarios or storylines. This improved scores of all students considerably.
https://www.hoover.org/research/seattle-schools-propose-teach-math-education-racist-will-california-be-far-behindseattle
Can’t you download your email????
I have no problem with letting math be what people want it to be. After all, who needs bridges that don’t collapse, who needs medication with any kind of measurements attached, who needs their money in their bank accounts and who needs those accounts to balance? Why should your paycheck reflect what you earned and how many hours you worked? Random tax withholding is good, too. And welfare checks sent out based on a random number generator. Life would be so exciting that way. Really, you racists, give it up.
You’re going to need to set it to music, add some rockin’ graphics, and maybe then you can make Tik Tok. Or add a kitten or cute puppies. Maybe infinite puppies from a mulitverse!!!!
I will note I think that math is both defined and discovered. First, you define numbers. Then arithmetic and geometry are discovered. Algebra starts in on the defined/made up and by the time you get to calculus, which Newton INVENTED, it ceases to be discovered and is definately made up.
Oh, and PARENTS WANT THIS so stop complaining. Parents hate their kids and send them to indoctrination centers, throwing snit fits when those centers closed for Covid. Parenting means loving your government day care centers and indoctrination centers.
Bill Cosby once famously asked: “What’s a cubit?”
ergo
Math is racist, patriarchist, misogynist and rape culture
The use of basketballs to explain infinity used to be racist until it was “discovered” that white men can’t jump.
So yes, Math of and by itself is not intrinsically racist
but once it’s brought in “as a language” to help define the material or immaterial world it becomes racist
Math as a language is key to its racism
RT’s comment is corollary to this concept
The English language is racist … aks anyone
I see what RT sees. When my students have no idea how to pronounce the names of the characters in the word problems because they are so multi-cultural, it keeps us from getting to the math. I like the idea of substituting first letters.
As far as the rest of your argument, my guess is that the general response will be something along the lines of “Shut up, they argued”. You can’t have a logical argument to prove that things aren’t illogical. It fits the same pattern as “white people are racist so any white person who says they aren’t racist must be racist”.
I am reminded of an old rocket science story: Somehow the mainframe was glitching, so whitecoats in-charge decided that manual calculations could be undertaken in the interests of project efficiency, much to the chagrin of IBM execs. But, this meant the services of actual mathematicians would be required. Those same mathematicians, many of whom IBM had recently rendered ‘redundant’ through ‘advanced’ technology. As it turned out, most had already returned to Russia or Poland where they could still be gainfully engaged with ‘hands-on’ practical work. Pleas were issued. Specialists were found. The Day was saved. The U.S. Government even now continues purchasing Russian built rocket engines. They are strangely – reliable. This has something to do with mathematics being revealed and then unpacked and then applied – not just imagined through the creative might of free thinkers.
Re: Sheri … Newton INVENTED calculus
Newton or Leibniz “invented” or “discovered” Calculus?
Newton and Leibniz each “invented” a “language” for calculus.
But calculus concepts had been building and advancing through the ages.
https://www.thegreatcoursesdaily.com/invented-calculus-newton-leibniz/
From the piece: Newton’s teacher, Isaac Barrow, said “the fundamental theorem of calculus” was present in his [Barrow’s] writings but somehow he [Barrow] didn’t realize the significance of it nor highlight it. … [Barrow’s] pupil [Newton] presumably learned things from him. Fermat invented [discovered] some of the early concepts associated with calculus: finding derivatives and finding the maxima and minima of equations. Many other mathematicians contributed to both the development of the derivative and the development of the integral.
So again, it’s down to language (and intrinsically racism).
The “racial” or “cultural” difference between Newton and Leibniz supposedly worked against England
It became a huge mess, that, incidentally, led to the retardation of British mathematics for the next century because they didn’t take advantage of the developments of calculus that took place in continental Europe.
Thanks for taking us down this rabbit hole, Sheri
Physicist Eugene Wigner (1902-1995) addressed these issues in his famous article, “On the Unreasonable Effectiveness of Mathematics.”
He and I disagree about the definition of mathematics, because I think (more consistently with his article) that mathematics investigates the fundamental structure of reality. But he and I agree with you that mathematics is discovered, not invented: that’s why it is so “unreasonably effective.”
Particularly notable is the fact that mathematical discoveries of past centuries (for example, some of Euler’s work) have helped us understand recent discoveries in quantum physics. If mathematics did not reflect some deep structure of reality, it would be quite a miracle. Anyway, here’s a link to Wigner’s article:
https://www.dartmouth.edu/~matc/MathDrama/reading/Wigner.html
I love math … yes, I’m a racist (word problems were my favorite)
I once read that Isaac Asimov (in one of his four or five hundred volumes) wanted to be a Mathematician. He got a “B” in his second Calculus course and gave up on that idea.
Calculus was my downfall as well. I wonder now if it was simply a culture/language problem? NOT
Pretty sure that Indian Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan CANCELs any concept of racial/cultural divides in Math
“Pretty sure that Indian Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan CANCELs any concept of racial/cultural divides in Math.”
That Indian math dude is an Indo-European Aryan. So he’s Hitler. That’s why he’s good at Hitler Math.