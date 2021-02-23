Model Moronicity, The Mask god & Cuomo’s Cut Throat— Coronavirus Update LIV

SICK

Are you as sick as I am of these damned updates? Of idiot government overreaction and putrid public panic?

SUMMARY

Tests are dropping, as is positivity: you’d expect positivity to increase with fewer tests for a static disease. As it is, with rapidly dropping attributed coronadoom deaths, and even more rapidly dropping all-cause deaths, we are on the way out of this.

This season. The flu has been around forever, as have many other diseases. So too the coronadoom will ever be with us. The WHO tracks eight—8—flu variants. Yet when we hear of a new coronadoom variant, the panic intensifies.

We are a cowardly effeminate frightened people. And easily led.

MODELS

Any province that takes the covid variants lightly could be in for a world of hurt. Here's the 2 models released by the Public Health Agency of Canada today, overlaid to show how the increased transmissibility of VOCs makes our current strategies a huge risk. pic.twitter.com/mf65dCSoeu — Kyle (@DrKyle) February 19, 2021

I have told us at least a century of times, over many articles, that every model of any kind only says what they are told to day.

This includes models done on computers. By experts. Even well paid ones.

Maybe it will help you evaluate the tumescent orange model by knowing the tweeter lists his pronouns in his bio.

Or look at Florida, Sweden, South Dakota, and all the other large states and nations that had no restrictions and all had shapes like the purple.

Experts are idiots.

Don’t believe it? Then point your peepers at this Hahvahd expert: “Harvard researchers claim COVID-19 wouldn’t have been so bad if US paid reparations“.

He doesn’t mean reparations paid by blacks to other races for its excess fatal criminality, but by non-blacks paid to blacks for them being black. Has there ever been a race as pandered to than blacks?

Anyway, here’s the opening of the article:

Researchers at Harvard Medical School claim that reparations could have slashed coronavirus transmission by as much as 68 percent in Louisiana, had minority American households received as much as $850,000 each prior to the pandemic.

Repeat after me: all models only say what they are told to say. And this one was told to say something excessively stupid. Which we know because, as far as I can gather, it doesn’t accounts for black obesity rates, which are exceedingly high, and that obesity plus the doom is deadly.

THE GODMOTHER

We warned you about the Godmother from the very beginning. Alas, he went on to write, or likely have written for him, a book praising his glories, a theme taken up in his Emmy.

He also, as we said, killed a lot of old people. A lot of young ones, too, but cutting off their ability to make a living. He doesn’t get along with the bloody commie who runs the city, so Cuomo allowed restaurants and other businesses to open north of the city, but barred the city itself. Purely to punish.

That’s political power for you. A lesson conservatives never learned. (But the based know well.)

Well, the oligarchs used Cuomo to counter Trump, and they won. Now it’s time to dump Cuomo before he gets too big. Here’s some agreement (read all of it):

The election is over. Trump is gone. People are angry. The system does not want Cuomo to attempt any move in ’24 to challenge Biden Kamala. There are no Democrats with accomplishments. Cuomo could have run as a competent governor in Democrat eyes. They need to reduce him to normal, corrupt Democrat governor. The additional help the system has is Cuomo is a disgusting human being who resembles Moe from The Simpsons. There is a reason he was not considered a presidential candidate. He is awful, and white, and straight, and male. If they push this far enough, he will be done this term, paving the way for a hand picked minority-LGBT puppet for NYC interests.

You might have missed that the oligarchs behind Biden were looking to punish recalcitrant Governors, like De Santis, and toyed openly with the idea of restricting interstate travel. To places like Florida.

Reason to mention it here is that the Godmother said, when the death rates due to government “solutions” were at their peak, reacted to a similar suggestion to limit travel to NY by saying the restrictions were a “Federal act of war.”

Well, that was Trump calling for the restrictions. Which goes to show you how little things change.

FLU

This theory, along with preferential COVID diagnosis, likely accounts for the missing flu. In brief, a war of bugs in which the coronadoom won.

VACCINE DEATHS

Forgive me that I haven’t had a chance to investigate this in depth yet. Yes, there are reports of deaths. But separating out cause is not easy, as we should all know by now.

For those who want to get into this, the Open VAERS site has many stats. As of Monday night, 929 deaths of vaccinated people.

The thing to look to is young deaths, say 55 and younger, whose risk (shown below) is small.

CULT OF THE MASK

Don’t forget some experts said we might have to wear masks forever.

The faith people have in these useless coverings only matches the depth of their fear. We used to pray to God Almighty, now we pray to the Mask god. This must be so, and explains why people get angry when others don’t wear masks. Their masks suddenly stops protecting them because of sins against the god.

Don’t believe it? NIH director Francis Collins slams maskless Republicans — helped kill thousands – Axios.

This just in: North Dakota House passes bill forbidding mandatory mask wearing. BASED.

BOOK

The Price of Panic.

Interview with a co-author of "The Price of Panic," which I finished reading last week. It's on lbry, because of course YouTube has been deleting interviews with people who disagree with The Official Narrative on COVID policy.https://t.co/npoIZ79a6W — Tom Naughton (@TomDNaughton) February 9, 2021

Nice endorsement from the Babylon Bee’s chief.

If you haven't yet, you should read The Price of Panic by @DrJayRichards, @FamedCelebrity and @DougAxe. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) February 23, 2021

Website of similar name: price of panic.

THE NUMBERS

Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday night.

Daily tests:

I show this picture every week because it is a key indicator of the size of the panic. Not the disease, the panic. When this drops below, say, half a million, the panic will be over. The disease, like almost all diseases, will last forever.

Every positive test the media falsely calls a “case”, when it is only an infection with varying degrees of seriousness—and most are not serious. The media really does not know how to tell the truth.

Positivity rate of the tests. You’ll recall four weeks ago we discussed how the WHO told people to lower the PCR Ct rates, which should produce fewer positives—and fewer false positives.

Notice carefully that this is not dropping because tests are dropping. If anything, and all things equal, fewer tests mean larger positivities, because it’s more likely only the sickest are being tested.

That positivity is dropping with lowered testing is a good indication we’re entering the usual spring-summer lows.

Also, fewer official positive tests mean, necessarily, fewer attributed coronadoom deaths, and also fewer “cases” (infections).

CDC weekly ALL CAUSE death counts, or the Perspective Plot, from late 2009 until now. The late drop off is late counting: it takes up to eight weeks to get all data. We need to look at all cause deaths because we can’t quite trust the attributed COVID numbers.

The black line is deaths of any kind. The red is COVID. The blue line is flu+pneumonia (it’s the pneumonia that kills most flu patients). The blue is estimated starting mid year 2020 because CDC stopped separate reporting on flu. The suspicion is some flu and pneumonia deaths are being attributed to COVID.

The early 2020 all-cause peak was larger than the late peak, but the early coronadoom peak was smaller than the latter. Makes one wonder how many over-attributions there are.

DEATHS ALWAYS PEAK IN MID JANUARY, THEN DROP. EVEN WITHOUT GOVERNMENT INTERVENTION. PLEASE PASS THIS INFORMATION ON!

The January peaks are caused when we enter our voluntary lockdowns in winter, spreading bugs. This is also the “solution” governments hit upon to stop the spread of bugs. Lockdowns kill.

Here is the CDC deaths “involving” COVID.

Even with late counting it’s clear attributed deaths are on their way down—as non-experts have been predicting.

Here is another way to look at all deaths, the week-of-the-year all-cause deaths.

The 2020 estimated “excess” deaths (using my extrapolation model) are closing in. About 480 thousand. This will rise a tiny bit with late counts. Rose 5,000 since last week, and slowing.

MOST IMPORTANT: these are not all COVID deaths! They include deaths from the “solution” to COVID, too. Plus increased suicides, septicemia and other iatrogenic kills, cancers, heart attacks, and everything else due to lockdowns. Like car crashes, as we saw above. Plus, there were over 80,000 drug overdose deaths last year. This point cannot be over-emphasized.

The green line at the left are 2021 numbers; obvious under-counts for the last three weeks. ON the other hand, weekly deaths really look to have dropped quite dramatically.

Flu is still missing. Here is the WHO’s global flu tracker, which still shows flu has gone missing everywhere:

Flu is still gone the whole world over.

Here is the CDC official population mortality rates for the all causes other than COVID, and “involving” COVID (with and of; “involving” is CDC’s word).



Here are the same population fatality rates in tabular form:

POPULATION FATALITY RATES Age COVID OtherCause 1 Under 1 year 0.0000120 0.00520 2 1–4 years 0.0000015 0.00023 3 5–14 years 0.0000018 0.00014 4 15–24 years 0.0000150 0.00086 5 25–34 years 0.0000640 0.00160 6 35–44 years 0.0001900 0.00250 7 45–54 years 0.0005200 0.00450 8 55–64 years 0.0013000 0.00990 9 65–74 years 0.0031000 0.02000 10 75–84 years 0.0080000 0.04800 11 85 years and over 0.0220000 0.14000

I say this every week, yet I don’t believe it is much heard: No matter what age, there is at least about a 10 times or larger chance of dying from something else then COVID. If you’re under 44, the COVID risk is tiny. Our level of fear is in not in line with the actual risk for the majority of the population.

About masks in depth, see this article and this one. I am also working on a comprehensive article about masks. Hint: they do not work.

