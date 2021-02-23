Model Moronicity, The Mask god & Cuomo’s Cut Throat— Coronavirus Update LIV

SICK
Are you as sick as I am of these damned updates? Of idiot government overreaction and putrid public panic?
SUMMARY
Tests are dropping, as is positivity: you’d expect positivity to increase with fewer tests for a static disease. As it is, with rapidly dropping attributed coronadoom deaths, and even more rapidly dropping all-cause deaths, we are on the way out of this.
This season. The flu has been around forever, as have many other diseases. So too the coronadoom will ever be with us. The WHO tracks eight—8—flu variants. Yet when we hear of a new coronadoom variant, the panic intensifies.
We are a cowardly effeminate frightened people. And easily led.
MODELS
Any province that takes the covid variants lightly could be in for a world of hurt. Here's the 2 models released by the Public Health Agency of Canada today, overlaid to show how the increased transmissibility of VOCs makes our current strategies a huge risk. pic.twitter.com/mf65dCSoeu
— Kyle (@DrKyle) February 19, 2021
I have told us at least a century of times, over many articles, that every model of any kind only says what they are told to day.
This includes models done on computers. By experts. Even well paid ones.
Maybe it will help you evaluate the tumescent orange model by knowing the tweeter lists his pronouns in his bio.
Or look at Florida, Sweden, South Dakota, and all the other large states and nations that had no restrictions and all had shapes like the purple.
Experts are idiots.
Don’t believe it? Then point your peepers at this Hahvahd expert: “Harvard researchers claim COVID-19 wouldn’t have been so bad if US paid reparations“.
He doesn’t mean reparations paid by blacks to other races for its excess fatal criminality, but by non-blacks paid to blacks for them being black. Has there ever been a race as pandered to than blacks?
Anyway, here’s the opening of the article:
Researchers at Harvard Medical School claim that reparations could have slashed coronavirus transmission by as much as 68 percent in Louisiana, had minority American households received as much as $850,000 each prior to the pandemic.
Repeat after me: all models only say what they are told to say. And this one was told to say something excessively stupid. Which we know because, as far as I can gather, it doesn’t accounts for black obesity rates, which are exceedingly high, and that obesity plus the doom is deadly.
THE GODMOTHER
We warned you about the Godmother from the very beginning. Alas, he went on to write, or likely have written for him, a book praising his glories, a theme taken up in his Emmy.
He also, as we said, killed a lot of old people. A lot of young ones, too, but cutting off their ability to make a living. He doesn’t get along with the bloody commie who runs the city, so Cuomo allowed restaurants and other businesses to open north of the city, but barred the city itself. Purely to punish.
That’s political power for you. A lesson conservatives never learned. (But the based know well.)
Well, the oligarchs used Cuomo to counter Trump, and they won. Now it’s time to dump Cuomo before he gets too big. Here’s some agreement (read all of it):
The election is over. Trump is gone. People are angry. The system does not want Cuomo to attempt any move in ’24 to challenge
BidenKamala. There are no Democrats with accomplishments. Cuomo could have run as a competent governor in Democrat eyes. They need to reduce him to normal, corrupt Democrat governor. The additional help the system has is Cuomo is a disgusting human being who resembles Moe from The Simpsons. There is a reason he was not considered a presidential candidate. He is awful, and white, and straight, and male. If they push this far enough, he will be done this term, paving the way for a hand picked minority-LGBT puppet for NYC interests.
You might have missed that the oligarchs behind Biden were looking to punish recalcitrant Governors, like De Santis, and toyed openly with the idea of restricting interstate travel. To places like Florida.
Reason to mention it here is that the Godmother said, when the death rates due to government “solutions” were at their peak, reacted to a similar suggestion to limit travel to NY by saying the restrictions were a “Federal act of war.”
Well, that was Trump calling for the restrictions. Which goes to show you how little things change.
FLU
This theory, along with preferential COVID diagnosis, likely accounts for the missing flu. In brief, a war of bugs in which the coronadoom won.
VACCINE DEATHS
Forgive me that I haven’t had a chance to investigate this in depth yet. Yes, there are reports of deaths. But separating out cause is not easy, as we should all know by now.
For those who want to get into this, the Open VAERS site has many stats. As of Monday night, 929 deaths of vaccinated people.
The thing to look to is young deaths, say 55 and younger, whose risk (shown below) is small.
CULT OF THE MASK
Don’t forget some experts said we might have to wear masks forever.
The faith people have in these useless coverings only matches the depth of their fear. We used to pray to God Almighty, now we pray to the Mask god. This must be so, and explains why people get angry when others don’t wear masks. Their masks suddenly stops protecting them because of sins against the god.
Don’t believe it? NIH director Francis Collins slams maskless Republicans — helped kill thousands – Axios.
This just in: North Dakota House passes bill forbidding mandatory mask wearing. BASED.
BOOK
Interview with a co-author of "The Price of Panic," which I finished reading last week. It's on lbry, because of course YouTube has been deleting interviews with people who disagree with The Official Narrative on COVID policy.https://t.co/npoIZ79a6W
— Tom Naughton (@TomDNaughton) February 9, 2021
Nice endorsement from the Babylon Bee’s chief.
If you haven't yet, you should read The Price of Panic by @DrJayRichards, @FamedCelebrity and @DougAxe.
— Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) February 23, 2021
Website of similar name: price of panic.
THE NUMBERS
Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday night.
Daily tests:
I show this picture every week because it is a key indicator of the size of the panic. Not the disease, the panic. When this drops below, say, half a million, the panic will be over. The disease, like almost all diseases, will last forever.
Every positive test the media falsely calls a “case”, when it is only an infection with varying degrees of seriousness—and most are not serious. The media really does not know how to tell the truth.
Positivity rate of the tests. You’ll recall four weeks ago we discussed how the WHO told people to lower the PCR Ct rates, which should produce fewer positives—and fewer false positives.
Notice carefully that this is not dropping because tests are dropping. If anything, and all things equal, fewer tests mean larger positivities, because it’s more likely only the sickest are being tested.
That positivity is dropping with lowered testing is a good indication we’re entering the usual spring-summer lows.
Also, fewer official positive tests mean, necessarily, fewer attributed coronadoom deaths, and also fewer “cases” (infections).
CDC weekly ALL CAUSE death counts, or the Perspective Plot, from late 2009 until now. The late drop off is late counting: it takes up to eight weeks to get all data. We need to look at all cause deaths because we can’t quite trust the attributed COVID numbers.
The black line is deaths of any kind. The red is COVID. The blue line is flu+pneumonia (it’s the pneumonia that kills most flu patients). The blue is estimated starting mid year 2020 because CDC stopped separate reporting on flu. The suspicion is some flu and pneumonia deaths are being attributed to COVID.
The early 2020 all-cause peak was larger than the late peak, but the early coronadoom peak was smaller than the latter. Makes one wonder how many over-attributions there are.
DEATHS ALWAYS PEAK IN MID JANUARY, THEN DROP. EVEN WITHOUT GOVERNMENT INTERVENTION. PLEASE PASS THIS INFORMATION ON!
The January peaks are caused when we enter our voluntary lockdowns in winter, spreading bugs. This is also the “solution” governments hit upon to stop the spread of bugs. Lockdowns kill.
Here is the CDC deaths “involving” COVID.
Even with late counting it’s clear attributed deaths are on their way down—as non-experts have been predicting.
Here is another way to look at all deaths, the week-of-the-year all-cause deaths.
The 2020 estimated “excess” deaths (using my extrapolation model) are closing in. About 480 thousand. This will rise a tiny bit with late counts. Rose 5,000 since last week, and slowing.
MOST IMPORTANT: these are not all COVID deaths! They include deaths from the “solution” to COVID, too. Plus increased suicides, septicemia and other iatrogenic kills, cancers, heart attacks, and everything else due to lockdowns. Like car crashes, as we saw above. Plus, there were over 80,000 drug overdose deaths last year. This point cannot be over-emphasized.
The green line at the left are 2021 numbers; obvious under-counts for the last three weeks. ON the other hand, weekly deaths really look to have dropped quite dramatically.
Flu is still missing. Here is the WHO’s global flu tracker, which still shows flu has gone missing everywhere:
Flu is still gone the whole world over.
Here is the CDC official population mortality rates for the all causes other than COVID, and “involving” COVID (with and of; “involving” is CDC’s word).
Here are the same population fatality rates in tabular form:
POPULATION FATALITY RATES Age COVID OtherCause 1 Under 1 year 0.0000120 0.00520 2 1–4 years 0.0000015 0.00023 3 5–14 years 0.0000018 0.00014 4 15–24 years 0.0000150 0.00086 5 25–34 years 0.0000640 0.00160 6 35–44 years 0.0001900 0.00250 7 45–54 years 0.0005200 0.00450 8 55–64 years 0.0013000 0.00990 9 65–74 years 0.0031000 0.02000 10 75–84 years 0.0080000 0.04800 11 85 years and over 0.0220000 0.14000
I say this every week, yet I don’t believe it is much heard: No matter what age, there is at least about a 10 times or larger chance of dying from something else then COVID. If you’re under 44, the COVID risk is tiny. Our level of fear is in not in line with the actual risk for the majority of the population.
About masks in depth, see this article and this one. I am also working on a comprehensive article about masks. Hint: they do not work.
With the “new” variant, there are hockey sticks with or without restrictions …
Let people live until they die … how it usually works
@DrKyle is a local celebrity here in Saskatoon. He is in the funny pages at least a couple times a week. The media here chose three experts back in the summer and give them continuous deference without fail. Both this guy and the psychologist list their pronouns on their Twitter bios, and all promote incessant fear, mask wearing, increased restrictions.
Perhaps we could solve the model confusion by referring to them hereafter as “spokesmodels”.
Dr. Kyle is a political hack, not a doctor. It matters not what his “doctor” title came from, he’s a political hack.
Models on computers are just really well disguised voodoo dolls. Most are too stupid to recognize that.
“Has there ever been a race as pandered to than blacks?” You mean in the US, right? Elsewhere, they live in third world hellholes and get zip. Bill Gates helps keep them alive for the dictators, of course, with his vaccines and charities.
Giving people $850,000 does not encourage them to stay indoors. It would have INCREASED transmission and killed the black population. I see a weasel trying to kill off the black race in those researchers.
Pointing out hypocrisy in Democrats is like saying the sun is out. It’s self-evident.
I thought the Godmother put travel restrictions on New York……
No, COVID DESTROYED THE FLU. Flu is over forever. Celebrate!!!! Models tell us this.
There are deaths from ANY MEDICAL PROCEDURE OR DRUG OR VACCINE. If you want to avoid this, just DIE and get it over with, please. I notice the reports were not rated as real or psychological. An oversight, I’m sure. (Why don’t they have a page like this for alcohol or marijuana?????)
Hey, criminals LOVE masks. Hush up and let the criminals enjoy this period.
Millions have died from government policies. Where’s the page for these death listings? I could make a model for what to expect in Biden’s term……
Our level of fear is not in line with most anything in reality, so why should Covid be different?
Oh mighty mask god please spare me from the coronadoom. I am so petrified of it I can barley step outside without your mighty protection. I am so glad in this last year you have removed my ties to all of the false gods that I believed were looking out for me before. I had thought that they would cause this coronadoom to slowly do like all viruses do and just run its course showing us that they had supreme control over them. Oh but now I have this wonderful thin clothlike mask that saves me from doom. (MASSIVE SARCASIM INTENDED OF COURSE BUT I WANTED TO MAKE SURE THAT IT IS 100% CLEAR TO ANYONE THAT READS THIS)
I sadly keep telling people around me that as you state we are likely doomed to be forced to wear mask for the foreseeable future unless someone with some kind of a brain that can handle the actual truth gets into power and I just don’t see that on the horizon. We are more likely to move to a new planet somewhere else than that happening. As I have pointed out only partially sarcastically before the coronadoom has done one positive thing it has cured the flu. I really am just waiting for all of us to get spacesuits to protect ourselves since we seem to now think that we are on an infectious alien world.
“Here are the same population fatality rates in tabular form:”
Yet what the number don’t show is at least 2 mothers died of covid-19 shortly after giving birth.
Dr. Kyle’s projection is a hack of the PHAC original. You could say it’s a “PHAC hack”. See the original here:
https://twitter.com/ClimateAudit/status/1363178621582639109/photo/1
The original
He’s added (ineptly) two new options in the middle, neither of which were on the original. The original is even more draconian, but fortunately the good Doctor has mis-managed the line thicknesses so that smarties can see through his subterfuge.
Sylvain
What does that mean to you? Women dying in childbirth is sad and not new.
What policy gets us to no women dying in childbirth?
“Are you as sick as I am of these damned updates? Of idiot government overreaction and putrid public panic?” Yes. Appreciate the updates though; but livid at the ongoing panic and paranoia by government, media, and much of the public at large.
Fascinating interview clip from the mid ’90s with Kary Mullis, the inventor of PCR test (for which he won the Nobel Prize in 1993), slamming Fauci: “He doesn’t know anything about anything, I’ll say that to his face…He shouldn’t be in the position he’s in.” Yet here we are 25 years later, Fauci and friends helping ravage the world with another scamdemic. A shame Mullis died in August 2019; I’m sure he’d be outraged at the state of things, Fauci’s continued prominence, and the misuse to which PCR tests have been put to manufacture “cases” and foment panic: https://twitter.com/AllisonFarah1/status/1345419760792698883
Thanks for these articles, Mr. Briggs.
I posted this earlier, but it’s worth repeating given the mention of “DrKyle” today. DrKyle is like all the rest of the experts. But the chart he tweets has its roots in a September 2020 publication from the Public Health Agency of Canada:
https://www.canada.ca/content/dam/phac-aspc/documents/services/diseases-maladies/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/epidemiological-economic-research-data/update-covid-19-canada-epidemiology-modelling-20200922-eng.pdf
Scroll down to Page 12, “Long range forecast – Canada is at a crossroads and individual action to reduce contact rates will decide our path” and behold the chart extracted from tortured data.
Briggs, apologizing if not you, but early on, I believe you said something to the effect, “Any killer plague, worthy of its name, will leave a huge number of deaths in its wake.” Well, nearing a half-million excess deaths. That’s horrific. It’s a panicky number all by itself. Did you underestimate the number of deaths that panic and chaos would leave in its wake ? To be fair, I don’t think there was even a category for the kind of madness that occurred.
SSgt Briggs,
I heard an excellent joke (which was reportedly derived from a cartoon) this morning— and you, above all, ought to appreciate it. For all the work you’ve done to lift the scales from our eyes, you deserve a pat on the back and a good chuckle.
Three men are standing about. Two of them are Amish and are not wearing masks. The third man is wearing a mask and says, “I don’t understand it. You haven’t been wearing masks at all. Why haven’t you gotten COVID-19 ?”
One of the Amish responds, “Ah, the explanation is simple. We don’t have TV.”
“Yet what the number (sic) don’t show is at least 2 mothers died of covid-19 shortly after giving birth.”
Typical Sylvain. What is this non-sequitur supposed to mean? Two (2!) cherry-picked anomalous cases — of which we’re given no specific details – out of millions of women (or should I say “birthing parents” or “people with a uterus”?!) who gave birth last year are supposed to mean forever lockdowns and forever face muzzles are justified? Is it supposed to somehow obviate the data indicating the risk of this virus is greatly over-blown for 99.9% of people? All the Covid restrictions were in effect (masks, etc) presumably when they died, so what precisely do you think would have saved these two specific individuals? Do you know what other underlying risk factors or complications they had in their pregnancies? Would they have been at risk or possibly died in childbirth even absent Covid? Have you considered even asking any reasonable or intelligent questions about these cases or anything else, or just prefer to spout mindless trolling nonsense?
I just noticed that one of the very steep upward projections is labeled “Current restrictions w/ new variants”.
Wow, they really don’t give a shit! Anything goes.
Now that we’re coming up on the one year anniversary of COVID in MN, let’s see how the models used by the government did in their predictions. I am getting information from here:
https://mn.gov/covid19/assets/MNmodel_PPT%205.21.20%201019AM_tcm1148-434753.pdf
Note in particular that if we read from the bottom of the confidence interval in the scenario with lowest mortality (on page 24) the prediction is for at least 12,903 deaths. What’s the actual death count, even with the most broad criteria for what counts as a COVID death? As of today 6,434. That is, less than half the smallest number that the model produced. Of course, reality didn’t follow the scenario in that model but more closely resembled scenarios 5 or 5a which predicted 29,030 and 26,914 deaths respectively.
To the surprise of no one, the modelers were not tarred and feathered, nor fired, nor even chastised for their poor predictions. And when convenient people will still use the 57,035 death prediction for the “unmitigated” scenario as proof that our measures dodged a bullet, despite the model being as discredited as a model can be.
Dale: Not to minimize the half-million deaths from CV-19, but not this 2019 article
from the WHO itself:
“WHO launches new global influenza strategy”
https://www.who.int/news/item/11-03-2019-who-launches-new-global-influenza-strategy
“Influenza remains one of the world’s greatest public health challenges. Every year across the globe, there are an estimated 1 billion cases, of which 3 to 5 million are severe cases, resulting in 290 000 to 650 000 influenza-related respiratory deaths.”
Note that the WHO acknowledges 650,000 as an upper estimate of deaths from annual influenza.
Hun, if you’re talking about the IHME models, they’ve played fast and loose with different “scenarios” from the beginning. Documentation is pretty much nonexistent so we can only speculate on how the new models work form the output. For example in previous models it was clear that “mobility” (or I guess they call it “social distancing” now) was a primary driver in cases and thus deaths, and their models for their preferred lockdown scenarios had it instantly drop to almost nothing, while other scenarios had it increase without bound.
In another situation there was a period where their “masks” scenario actually resulted in more deaths than their “current projection” scenario. This was because their model assumed a “lockdown” (which instantly shut down the disease, contrary to reality) when deaths per day reached a certain threshold. Since they had modeled masks as just slightly preventing the spread this led to scenarios where it was possible for masks to causes the deaths per day to be just below the threshold necessary for a “lockdown” where as the “current projection” would reach that threshold quickly. So the “current projection” would have a few more deaths in the short term, but much fewer in the long term. Then the model was suddenly changed due to “new information” that caused masks to be much more effective in the model (something like 10% reduction in spread to 70% reduction in spread) causing the “masks” scenario to again lead to the least deaths.
Of course, the truly worst part of the IHME models is that they do not document their old models, and so it is almost impossible to judge their predictions. You can’t really save the data for each country in any way other than manually writing it down. I did that for a few locations for a while, but stopped when they started changing up their models frequently, making it so that none of the data was consistent with the rest.
I don´t know if you are aware of this, but there is a law that forces UK´s hospitals to give inside data when asked by a citizen. I am not from there, so I don´t know all the details, but for what I know, some have requested the “Death FROM Covid” list for 2020, that is not “WITH”.
I heard about a pair of hospitals, and the figures are astonishing. Mind you, we´re talking about the UK, one of the countries with more extreme measures and worse infection/death lines. Well, one of the hospitals recognized five deaths, and the other one “less than five”, with a person declaring that he knew that the real figure was…two. There are 1257 hospitals in the whole country. It is not a simple multiplication, of course, but it gets you an idea of the real Covid death toll.
Maybe I am wrong, but I found this to be the best way to fight back. This is official data signed by hospital administrators, I suppose, so it has legal and “citizen-shocking” value. This MIGHT be the way.
Yes, Sylvain, always look at the outliers, not the normals. It keeps one terrified and hiding under the bed for one’s entire life.
Yes, be terrified of 500,000 deaths. Forget we killed MILLIONS AND MILLIONS (35 million by some estimates) with AIDS and no one gave damn. You were not allowed to call out the nature of plague–as in mostly preventable if one kept one’s pants on. No, homosex and “free sex” were more important than lives were. So, I have to assume that the belief that 500,000 deaths is a catastrophe is just plain stupid. People don’t die of AIDS now, they just pass it on and on and on. AND THAT IS ACCEPTABLE. The claims for Covid sound really, really idiotic in light of the AIDS continuing existence and spreading thereof.
Don’t forget Fauci had his grubby little evil hands in the AIDS pandemic and yet we let him cover swine flu and Covid. We are so so stupid.
Next week is the one year anniversary of the 2 week lockdown that appears to be nothing more than a vast psychological experiment that has been wildly successful. Hold on to your rage and your anger. You should be angry.
It was, as I recall, the standard supposition, in our camp, that nothing like the ‘Covid Peak’ of Mar-Apr would repeat itself, having burned up all that ‘dry tinder.’ What the hell happened in Oct-Jan ???
Dale: Assuming what your post seems to imply – i.e. that Oct-Jan was as bad or worse than the “Covid peak” of Mar-Apr, I think the problem was (1) exaggerated “case” numbers due to high cycle PCR tests effectively manufacturing “cases” that never truly existed under any reasonable or traditional medical standards, and (2) exaggerated deaths attributed to Covid all along due to failure to distinguish “with” or “from,” subsuming all flu-like illness under the rubric “Covid,” (this also helps explain why flu itself has apparently magically disappeared – basically they just changed the accounting columns for many respiratory illness-related deaths that would ordinarily have had flu listed as a contributing factor, as we have every flu season), counting those as “Covid-related” who clearly died of other things just because they also happened to have tested positive within 28 days prior, etc.
For the most part, the mainstream Covid story is one of pure manipulation and exaggeration manufacturing a “global health crisis” that simply does not exist in reality in order to allow the various Principalities and Powers running the world to pursue certain political, social, and economic agendas. They’ve basically just assigned a new name and weaponized flu season (which is now apparently permanent all-year round).
The 2019-2020 influenza season was perfectly normal. The 2020-2021 influenza season is practically nonexistant. US Influenza deaths in the past have ranged from around 20,000 to potentially 90,000. That would not account for everything; some portion of deaths, particularly those among the very elderly, are undoubtedly due to COVID 19. But take a nasty flu season’s worth of death out of the current winter’s numbers and they don’t look much different from the original spike, and that’s without considering other sorts of misclassifications.
Try this: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PRnORlZytIJn/
God bless, C-Marie
Not satisfied with the Disappearing Flu Vanishing Trick theories. Two were presented: 1) one respiratory virus blocks another through stimulation of antiviral defenses in the airway mucosa, and 2) virus-to-virus competition via pathogen-to-pathogen interaction.
These theories seem to be based on the event that people catch two viruses at the same time, i.e. double infection. The Wuhan virus out-competes the influenza virus either via airway mucosa or direct pathogen-to-pathogen competition inside the double infected patient.
But nobody is catching the flu, including people who have not been infected with Fauci’s NIH Gain-of-Function GMO Bio-Warfare virus (Fabrique en Chine). I’ll grant you that the latter is one tough bug, a heavyweight virus that can duke it out with the best of the rest, but how often do double infections happen? Is that a commonplace occurrence, or are theorists grasping at straws (also Fabrique en Chine but banned here)?
PS re reparations — why is it that the folks who want to “repay” Blacks for enslavement of one of their great great great grandparents 160 years ago are the exact same people who want free government abortuaries on every block in Black neighborhoods? Situational guilt? Charity with a side order of genocide? Pandemic schizophrenia?
PPS — at ~850,000 abortions outnumbered any other single cause of US death in 2020, including excessive with/without Covid.