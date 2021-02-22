Officially Denounced As A Dangerous Climate & Coronadoom Rogue!

So that Michael Mann guy, who might have taken a puck to the head one too many times, has denounced me as a climate rogue. And put me in the same company as Russian trolls.

Privet, comrades!

Mann’s denunciation makes me an official dangerous climate criminal. And to think my parole officer said I’d never amount to anything.

Stay away, ladies. My power overwhelms! Danger! Danger! Danger!

Seems Mann has a new book about a climate “war”. War would explain why those weather bunnies are always on about fronts. A good joke!

Anyway, in this book, Mann says “Russian trolls early on promoted disinformation and conspiracy theories.” Not about global cooling. No, sir. About the coronadoom.

Seems somebody from the “dark-money-funded” (is Mann a closet racist?) Center for American Greatness teased Mann with some sort of hockey-stick like coronadoom graph.

Mann is sensitive about this graph, treating it like one of those grieving ape mothers you hear about who carry around the corpse of their deceased babies. Sad!

After the hockey-stick clone incident, he says, the “usual denialist suspects were rounded up.” Not into camps. Not yet. The big tease meant metaphorically. Give them time, though.

Two of these coronadoom denialists are friends of ours, Benny Peiser and Andrew Montford, who, Mann tells us, are also “climate change deniers”. Peiser and Montford said there was no evidence governments needed to resort to “‘draconian measures’ that might harm the economy.”

That was the setup for Mann’s big punchline. You ready?

“As [Peiser’s and Montford’s editorial] was published on April 1, you could be forgiven for thinking it was an April Fool’s joke.”

Ho ho!

Who knew Mann was such a funny guy? Most of us thought he’d never top his hilarious stunt of losing a lawsuit against Tim Ball.

Ball, speaking of Mann waving his little stick in everybody’s face, said Mann “belongs in the state pen, not Penn State.” Instead of taking the compliment, Mann sued for “libel”. And lost! And had to pay court costs, too.

Back to Mann’s tragic story. Seems, he says, various organizations were saying the coronadoom panic wasn’t worth the price.

Online, meanwhile, a rogue’s gallery of climate-change contrarians, including Judith Curry, Nic Lewis, Christopher Monckton, Anthony Watts, Marcel Crok, and…

—drum roll—

…William Briggs…

—my emphasis—

…all joined the frenzy.

He didn’t say which frenzy, but given our efforts, he can only mean the frenzy of trying to restore clam among the panicked.

Indeed, he must have meant this because Mann footnoted one our coronavirus updates, VI: “Clam Yourselves.”

This may be the first historical occasion where a call for calm is called a “frenzy”. But this the Current Year and words don’t mean the same as they used to.

That’s all I read in or about the book. I only searched for my name so I can brag to my mother about being famous.

Please tell everybody you know that I have been officially denounced by one our ruler’s most influential apparatchik’s.

As a service to humanity, forward this post to all your contacts warning them that I am a dangerous rogue. Tell them not to buy my books, too.

