Officially Denounced As A Dangerous Climate & Coronadoom Rogue!

So that Michael Mann guy, who might have taken a puck to the head one too many times, has denounced me as a climate rogue. And put me in the same company as Russian trolls.
Privet, comrades!
Mann’s denunciation makes me an official dangerous climate criminal. And to think my parole officer said I’d never amount to anything.
Stay away, ladies. My power overwhelms! Danger! Danger! Danger!
Seems Mann has a new book about a climate “war”. War would explain why those weather bunnies are always on about fronts. A good joke!
Anyway, in this book, Mann says “Russian trolls early on promoted disinformation and conspiracy theories.” Not about global cooling. No, sir. About the coronadoom.
Seems somebody from the “dark-money-funded” (is Mann a closet racist?) Center for American Greatness teased Mann with some sort of hockey-stick like coronadoom graph.
Mann is sensitive about this graph, treating it like one of those grieving ape mothers you hear about who carry around the corpse of their deceased babies. Sad!
After the hockey-stick clone incident, he says, the “usual denialist suspects were rounded up.” Not into camps. Not yet. The big tease meant metaphorically. Give them time, though.
Two of these coronadoom denialists are friends of ours, Benny Peiser and Andrew Montford, who, Mann tells us, are also “climate change deniers”. Peiser and Montford said there was no evidence governments needed to resort to “‘draconian measures’ that might harm the economy.”
That was the setup for Mann’s big punchline. You ready?
“As [Peiser’s and Montford’s editorial] was published on April 1, you could be forgiven for thinking it was an April Fool’s joke.”
Ho ho!
Who knew Mann was such a funny guy? Most of us thought he’d never top his hilarious stunt of losing a lawsuit against Tim Ball.
Ball, speaking of Mann waving his little stick in everybody’s face, said Mann “belongs in the state pen, not Penn State.” Instead of taking the compliment, Mann sued for “libel”. And lost! And had to pay court costs, too.
Back to Mann’s tragic story. Seems, he says, various organizations were saying the coronadoom panic wasn’t worth the price.
Online, meanwhile, a rogue’s gallery of climate-change contrarians, including Judith Curry, Nic Lewis, Christopher Monckton, Anthony Watts, Marcel Crok, and…
—drum roll—
…William Briggs…
—my emphasis—
…all joined the frenzy.
He didn’t say which frenzy, but given our efforts, he can only mean the frenzy of trying to restore clam among the panicked.
Indeed, he must have meant this because Mann footnoted one our coronavirus updates, VI: “Clam Yourselves.”
This may be the first historical occasion where a call for calm is called a “frenzy”. But this the Current Year and words don’t mean the same as they used to.
That’s all I read in or about the book. I only searched for my name so I can brag to my mother about being famous.
Please tell everybody you know that I have been officially denounced by one our ruler’s most influential apparatchik’s.
As a service to humanity, forward this post to all your contacts warning them that I am a dangerous rogue. Tell them not to buy my books, too.
Have you talked to your parole officer about how this’ll affect your twitter parole?
Christopher Monckton on the wrong side of coronadoom? Oh, come on!
He’s been a lockdown weenie from the get go
Bill Maher talks virus from lab
Bret Weinstein Progressive professor from Evergreen College before he got cancelled for being on the wrong side of identity politics said he thought virus from lab at 90% probably back in the summer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMGWLLDSA3c
“Judge a man by the reputation of his enemies.”
— Arabian Proverb
Keep clam and mussel through it.
Such willfulness opposing the word of Greta, Anthony, Bill, and Boris. How dare you! [(1.) willfulness – the trait of being prone to disobedience…of being hard to influence or control…deliberate and stubborn unruliness and resistance to guidance or discipline.]
Woo hoo !!!
Congratulations SSgt Briggs !!
You’re in distinguished company.
A man is known by the quality of his enemies. Congratulations!
the frenzy of trying to restore clam among the panicked.
I’m still waiting for my clam!
What Mann is saying is “I am stupid and Russian Trolls are geniuses.” All of the climate people believe that they themselves are stupid and Russian Trolls and skeptics are geniuses. It’s why they whine and moan and sue people. Low self-esteem and loserhood. Winners don’t have to sue to prove their point, though it is more acceptable than the old ways.
“Mann is sensitive about this graph, treating it like one of those grieving ape mothers you hear about who carry around the corpse of their deceased babies. Sad!” Great analogy!! Love it!
Mann worshippers are freezing in the snow and I’m okay with that. Cult belief can be fatal and that’s just how it is. Worship the cult of Warming and freeze in the cold and dark. I’ve said that for years.
I didn’t realize that the cure for panic was clams.
I’m familiar with WattsUpWithThat, now I’ll have to go look up the others.
I can’t wait to steal the “grieving ape” metaphor! Sheer genius.
Matt,
Your mother will be proud, I’m sure!
Mann has beclowned himself so many times now I’m surprised anyone gives him any credence at all.
Michael Mann is an idiot.
In fact, “Russian trolls” have been promoting the leftists’ “climate” agenda for years.
So-called “environmental” organizations such as the Sierra Club used to support clean, abundant natural gas, until they started receiving tens of millions in donations from Russian shell corporations to promote anti-fracking propaganda, in order to harm U.S. energy competitors.
Even Newsweek spilled the beans, in a rare act of actual journalism:
https://www.newsweek.com/putin-funding-green-groups-discredit-natural-gas-fracking-635052
More confirmation from Powerline:
“Here in the United States, a Senate report found that the Sea Change Foundation funneled more than $43 million to environmental causes in 2011 — padding the budgets of ardent anti-fracking organizations like the League of Conservation Voters, the Sierra Club and the Natural Resources Defense Council. The Foundation is heavily funded by a Bermuda-based shell corporation with direct ties to Putin and Russian oil interests. The shady firm is currently under indictment for offshore money laundering. . .
The influence of Russian propaganda and the influx of money funneled from the Kremlin to many of America’s most extreme environmental outfits helps explain why anti-fracking attacks continue even though science has confirmed fracking poses no threat to public health.”
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/01/russian-influence-in-american-politics-you-say.php
“clam yourselves “? It looks like your enemies have struck! The Roosians!!
Clam yourself, indeed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVQ2rmSwwUw
Well, at least he didn’t sue you like he did Mark Steyn. That case is still in the DC swamp (court) 10 years later. Where is Mann getting the money to keep this case going?
@Ray,
Not his own pockets, it seems.