The Big Slide: A Short History of the Decline and Fall of the USA — Guest Post by Uncle Mike

The American Experiment peaked in the two decades following WWII and has been in decline ever since. Here’s the story in a nutshell.
When World War II ended, the USA was the lone superpower on Earth. We had the Bomb and had used it. Our military was victorious and unsurpassed. Our economy rose from the Great Depression and began to fire on all cylinders. We fed the world and pulled war-torn countries from oblivion.
Our might and hubris was tested in the ensuing Cold War. The hot wars never really stopped, and by 1965 we got mired in Vietnam. The Greatest Generation who fought and won WWII were succeeded by their children, the Baby Boomers. Those children did not feel the same desperate nationalism as their parents, and resisted the new war. The Generation Gap arose, and a Cultural Revolution ensued. Traditional values were rejected, and post-post-modern nihilism was accepted.
The Old Left, a holdover from the Great Depression, was supplanted by the New Left, radicalized by the Vietnam War. The transition was evident in 1972 with the Chicago riots, and the crushing defeat of George McGovern.
The Old Right also disintegrated with the resignation of Richard Nixon in 1974. Ford and Carter were bumblers, creating a vacuum of leadership. The Bureaucratic State responded, and became capable of running the country without a strong President or Congress. The citizenry became more disaffected, and yet more powerless to control the State. Runaway inflation threatened to crash the economy. The US lone superpower status dissipated with the loss of the Vietnam War to China and Russia and the subsequent collapse of our economic machinery.
Although Carter might be considered the first New Left President, he was weak and feckless. The growing New Left movement simmered in low echelon positions but began to infiltrate the bureaucracy. The USA lost it’s position as leader of the global community and various other countries gained leverage. The Cultural Revolution became ingrained, and the traditional moral backbone of the nation atrophied.
In 1980 a backlash of sorts occurred. The New Right gained favor with voters who elected an outsider, a Hollywood actor, Ronald Reagan. Reagan was the first Trump. He lambasted the Bureaucratic State and was scorned by New Left. Despite the inflamed rhetoric on both sides, or perhaps because of it, the Bureaucratic State amassed even more power and grew via deficit spending, mortgaging the future of the country. The economy recovered, but was now more dependent on government than ever before. Reagan’s promises were dashed.
Following the miserable failures of Bush I, the New Left got their first significant victory with the election of Clinton, a Baby Boomer and Cultural Revolutionary. Clinton’s lack of moral integrity and embrace of New Left policies sped the decline. He appointed deviants and grafters, and the already over amped Bureaucratic State was taken over by New Leftists. Like pigs in the corn patch, they rooted and ripped. Congress, too, was swarmed by New Leftists. Although Clinton ended his Presidency in disgrace, the damage done was permanent. The Cultural Revolution engulfed the Bureaucratic State, and drove the country’s moral underpinnings into full retreat. Universities, as well, became fully captured by the New Left.
The Digital Age also began during the Clinton years. This revived the US economy, but trade deficits drained much of America’s wealth to foreign powers. A new global oligarchy arose, and US influence as a military and economic power declined. The concentration of wealth into the pockets of a few was matched by the growing impoverishment of large segments of both rural and urban populations. Manufacturing jobs went overseas.
Bush II, who was elected by the thinnest of margins, was a throwback Old Rightist (like his father) and a Bureaucratic State lackey. He embroiled the country in foreign wars, reprising Vietnam. The Bureaucratic State, by then captured by the New Left, grew in power. Bush II did nothing to circumvent or oppose them. He became a caretaker, a fiddler, and an appeaser. The economy was bolstered by deficit spending, but the foundations were crumbling. The US lost another war, and our superpower status diminished even further. As a final injury, Bush II drove the economy into the New Depression.
Then came Obama, our first Black Muslim President. A Communist and an Alinsky-ite, Obama appointed New Left radicals, true anti-American seditionists, to power positions at every level of government. The US teetered and all but collapsed. The decline was in full swing culturally, politically, economically, and militarily. China became the new superpower. Global oligarchs gained unprecedented wealth and power. Schools, jobs, and churches failed nationally. The Bureaucratic State became dictatorial and oppressive — the Nanny State became a child abuser. Every institution, public and private, was overwhelmed by New Left insanity designed to weaken, degrade, and debase America.
Then Trump was elected, again by the thinnest of margins. Ostensibly a “populist”, he was not New Right but a sort of reformed liberal. His one strength was a clear vision of the dangers of the Bureaucratic State. Despite his many efforts and small victories, the now infamous Deep State overthrew him in their third coup attempt, with the aid of the New Left Media and a corrupt Congress.
The New Left has now assumed totalitarian power, using a Made in China “pandemic” to usurp the last remaining human rights (which the country was originally founded to secure). The economy, propped up by runaway deficits, is gasping for air. Large (global) oligarch interests are succeeding while small and medium-sized business are failing. Unemployment has risen to Great Depression levels. The citizenry are mired in shock and anger.
The dissolution of the USA is nearly complete. We have now been transformed into a puppet state of the new superpower, China. Feeble Joe Biden, the illegitimate New Left President, senile and corrupt, is a mandarin. The Deep State is intoxicated with power and has forced the population into house arrest. Schools have become online propaganda centers, and education in the truest sense has been curtailed. A new generation of illiterate serfs is being trained for servitude. Religion, what’s left of it, has gone underground, and moral depravity is the new ideal. Oppressions increase daily. Freedoms and rights, once the pride of the USA, are lost.
There is little hope for the USA today. We are going through the motions, enclaves here and there are hanging on to traditional self-rule, self-reliance, and moral life, but the writing is scrawled on the wall. Little can be done to right this ship — we have gone full Titanic. The future is uncertain, but we will never recover what has been lost. America as founded is over.
Categories: Culture
Excellent short summary Uncle Mike. Also, not to be forgotten is the role of the Catholic Church when it gave into the zeitgeist at Vatican II and became a Communist toady under the guise of Social Justice.
For Traditional Catholics, aware of Our Lady’s warnings, none of this should come as a surprise. We are, it would certainly appear, at the beginning of the Great Chastisement.
What better time than this to prepare ourselves for eternal life, especially when there is little we can do to improve this one.
American power, including the willingness to use it, certainly peaked in WWII and the few years following the war. The peak of American freedom and independent spirit occurred about a half century earlier. Woodrow Wilson, the income tax, and the 17th amendment, then WWI set us on the steep downward slide. Every change since then has been a matter of degree, not of kind. You could also argues the inflection point happened with the War of Northern Aggression. It takes time for the slippery slope to ice over.
I know a California Central Valley farmer who committed suicide during the drought a few years ago after spending his last $20,000 on drilling a dry well. He would have been better off building an ark, for the next year the deluge came. This post rehashes our most tired, well known, and depressive narratives. As Eisenhower famously said, pessimism wins no battles. I recommend this individual read Ridley’s Rational Optimist, Rosling’s Factfulness, and Pinker’s Enlightenment Now. Whining about our troubles will get us nowhere. All we can do is be productive in what time is granted to us.
And is this author truly so afraid that he cannot use his own name?
This bleak essay is quite close to the way I have been privately inclined to seen things over my adult life 1961-2021. But I think that the concluding “America as founded is over” needs to be considered and debated because even my admittedly shallow understanding of 18th century America (the musical Hamilton, recent bio of Franklin, memories of a Latin School history curriculum that emphasized Brit over American history) suggests to me that the American revolution was far more chaotic and morally divisive than some idealists — perhaps Mr. Briggs too? — assume. The Black history perspective is one narrow and over-promoted reconstructive effort but how about say the views of British Loyalists? Or the aggressive German settlers of western Pennsylvania, invading Philadelphia with no less belligerence than the recent Capital rioters? If people don’t have the patience for books, films like Terence Malik’s “The New World” or Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” or “Roma” offer balance and wisdom. As always the artists are the best teachers in the end.
With the trifecta of congress, senate, and the executive now in a “progressive” possessed mind-state, The Evil Partnership has the final goal at hand. Their prize — the Nasty New World Order (aka Great Reset or Build Back Better). Concerning the Supreme Court, it is not-so-hot now with an easy fix not far off with the progressive packing tactic. The Evil Partnership’s pièce de resistance; the Caustic Cancel Culture Pogrom (CCCP). To see the corporate technocrats shut down dissenting views (what freedom of speech) lockstep with the dictates of our leaders (cough, cough) is a breathtaking display of this Newtopia. But none of this really matters as the Illuminati have the perfect storm in their quiver — hyperinflation.
Pk: The War of Northern Aggression! That is what my mother called it!
Robert Yoho: I thought Uncle Mike was merely enumerating how things happened. There is no optimism because it’s over. The dark times are here. Only fools are optimist then.
Haven’t seen “illuminati” in a long time. I miss Icke. (No, as far as I know he’s not dead, just became a carnival barker hawing merchandise, a hollow creature.)
This all began when parents stopped loving their kids (the 60’s), the kids were placated with material goods and treated like soulless pets, then came the intoxication with electronic media, AKA SOMA. Cowardice is now rewarded, as seen in the representatives of this country bawling like infants because they were frightened by a riot. We have become a disgusting, cowardly, weak and pretty much useless society that is nothing but fodder for the strong. AND WE CHOSE TO LIVE LIKE THIS. We threw out our morals, our children, our souls.
A pretty succinct historical summary of our country to date, but inasmuch as we should not underestimate the stupidity of Americans, neither should we underestimate our ability to fight back.
Every movement has a shelf life, the current leftist movement is not immune. The truth always comes out, and a culture built on lies can never succeed.
Hold the line, folks – this ain’t over yet.
That was “Yesterday” but tomorrow is not written, yet. We need a leader. Are all “True Americans” (those that believe in the Constitution) willing to throw their hands in the are and give in to the likes of BLM and Antifa? I sure hope not. I am old and the only regret I may have is that the “Correction” will not occur in time for me to participate. The “Propaganda System” is designed to destroy Hope and create distance between those 74 million (at least) that voted for Donald Trump. Divide and Conquer is still a valid military strategy. We currently lack a LEADER! No one wishes to be standing outside the John Muir Bldg but many would do what Uncle Mike describes relative to WWII and the Citizens of the USofA. A LEADER! We need a real LEADER!
Outstanding guest post.
I just wish it wasn’t so accurate.
The Left owns soft power, absolutely. The Right owns hard power, to about 80-90%.
We need to go with our strengths, while we still can.
The USA is over. Long live America!
Sheri – your Mom was surely a wise soul. I am an immigrant from long ago and live in Yankee territory. In my earliest recollection learning about American history I wondered why it was great for the colonists to break from England, but not so for the South to break away.
I don’t believe the Left used the opportunity of the China pandemic to take control. The Left created the fake pandemic proactively to take more control. They are now building more and more variants to keep the panic alive and the hope dead.
Major truncation. Too much to tell, too little space. Six volumes could be written on the Morality Decline alone, from church bells ringing on VE Day to abortion celebrations, tranny sports, and Epstein Island. Repeating Caligula and Nero!
PS to Dr. Yoho — It’s pseudo-anonymity only. Everybody knows my name. Please read:
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-precious-necessity-of-online-anonymity/
A not wholly inaccurate summary by Uncle Mike. That is, of course, saying in a roundabout manner that it’s generally accurate.
Bush I wasn’t as bad as Uncle Mike states.
As so thoroughly documented and related in Robert Caro’s magnificent four-volume biography, Lyndon Baines Johnson was a liar, a cheat, a thief, an extortionist, and a serial philanderer. He earned and deserves some of Uncle Mike’s righteous wrath.