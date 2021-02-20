Nice Chest Feeders, Baby

Said it a hundred times before, but am forced to say it again. Our objection to transgenderism is not that some guy wants to run around in a dress—who cares?—but it’s that we are forced to say “That man is a woman”, and pretend to believe it.
This is insanity designed to humiliate, and thus control us.
If it was bad enough to say a man is a woman, and vice versa, now we’re also forced to say that breasts are chest feeders. And that moms are birthing parents.
This is from the London Times, a debased rag from the UK:
Midwives have been told to say “chestfeeding” instead of “breastfeeding” and to replace the term “mother” with “mother or birthing parent” as part of moves to be more trans-friendly.
Staff have been instructed that “breastmilk” should be replaced with the phrases “human milk”, “breast/chestmilk” or “milk from the feeding mother or parent”.
Other changes include replacing the use of “woman” with “woman or person” and “father” with “parent”, “co-parent” or “second biological parent”, depending on the circumstances.
And why should anybody want to be “trans-friendly”? Shouldn’t that be defined as the love that talks the insane out of their delusions, instead of the cowardice and perversity that tells the insane that their delusions are false?
There’s some lunatic document or guide that says this:
“Gender identity can be a source of oppression and health inequality. We are consciously using the words ‘women’ and ‘people’ together to make it clear that we are committed to working on addressing health inequalities for all those who use our services….”
There it is, Eve’s first sin: Equality. The desire to be like God.
The guide says this: ““We also recognise that there is currently biological essentialism and transphobia present within elements of mainstream birth narratives and discourse.”
Biological essentialism means Reality, the actual state of the world, a thing which doctors, nurses, and midwives used to believe in. Not anymore. Enforced quackery shall instead be the rule.
Transphobia is the stubborn adherence to Reality, the refusal to say a thing is that which it is not. This stubbornness is rapidly becoming illegal.
The paper goes on to quote various foolish people who support the forced changes in language, but it also allows itself to quote one or two critics. Random people on “social media” who say the lunacy enforced “peak misogyny” and “eradicating women”.
In other words, the only criticisms which barely pass muster are feminist criticisms. There are no quotations from any sane person.
The day is coming—and here is another thing I’ve said a hundred times—when you tell your family whatever you do, don’t go to the doctor!
Bonus! Twitter jail escapee! HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA!
I received, as a health professional, a letter the other day from my state health department, warning about the risks of Covid in “ individuals who are pregnant”. I thought only women ( not “individuals “) could get pregnant, but then again, I only have three life science degrees, so what do I know?
Exactly. I’ve been saying this for years. Pretending to be something you are not is a form of bearing false witness and playing along with that pretense is too.
And the silly focus on “my pronouns” is part and parcel of this.
Any person who has studied English (or any language) knows that there are first, second, and third person pronouns. The only pronouns that “belong” to an individual are the first person and some percentage of the second person pronouns, because those describe and include the speaker himself.
(It is also proper English to describe anonymous or unspecific individuals as male. Deal with it.)
But the pronouns that these freaks make a big deal about are third person pronouns. Why? Because the third person pronouns are not being used by the antecedent, they are being used by two completely independent individuals to describe the “third” person in a conversation to which the antecedent – in this case, the cross-dressing freak – is not a part. So the cross-dressing freak wants to literally control the language of two other people across the room so that they might not utter words which the antecedent doesn’t like. Much like not wanting to be called an “asshole” and declaring that if other people can’t say it, they might not think it, either.
“Orwellian” is overused these days, but this is literally out of Orwell: control the language and change its meaning and you’re that much closer to controlling the thoughts.
In case anyone asks, my pronouns are “ma” and “le”, and I insist that they only be pronounced together, and on represented as follows: male.
I am a biological essentialist and will always remain one.
Modern Leftism is properly defined as the abject denial of the existence of reality.
Progressivism is their enforcement arm. You will be made to say that 2+2=white cis-hetero patriarchal oppression.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7395710/
The Power and Limits of Classification — A 32-Year-Old Man with Abdominal Pain
Sweet meteor of Death come quickly! So the 32 year old sits in the ER waiting room.
Then Several hours later, an emergency physician came to evaluate him. She noted the positive results of the serum hCG test and took a more detailed history, considering possible early pregnancy complications. On examination, she noted that his abdomen was not only obese but also gravid. The evaluation had changed: the patient had severe abdominal pain, possible ruptured membranes, and hypertension in advanced pregnancy, which suggested possible labor, placental abruption, or preeclampsia — urgent conditions presenting a potential emergency.
Called her a dude so high fives all around! Too bad about the dead kid.
Correct gender-speak is more important the health or life of your patient!
Yellowstone, think of the caldera, summon SMOD.
I am demanding the romance languages and all languages with gender-biased pronouns and nouns be OUTLAWED. They must use English, as their languages are so terribly sexist there is no hope of repairing the mess. Any language with male/female gender in its words must be outlawed or repaired. English is well on it’s way to becoming certifiably insane with repairs, but French, Spanish, etc are impossible. OUTLAW all romance languages and you twits that illegally entered our country will be JAILED for sexist language if you don’t use English. You homophobic, gender-hating people from Central America are on notice.
In the past, a male dressed as a female was a CROSS DRESSER. The Orwellian tyrants changed that term also, to create thousands of “trans” people who ARE NOT TRANS at all. To be “trans”, you have to surgically remove all of the horrible sex you were born with (except the chromosomes, we’ll let that go) and sew on new parts. ALL PARTS, OR YOU ARE NOT TRANS. A “male” that gives birth is NOT A MALE. At best, IT is a creature of mixed, artificial sexuality and should be called an IT.
I once read that it was considered crazy to agree with people that their home is full of huge silver space spiders and to try to help them fight the spiders. Now it’s completely sane. There is nothing too insane anymore. Death and horrible outcomes are the only path this leads to. Hide. You might not get eaten by the silver space spiders as fast as the others. (Start a rumor the news people and the politicians taste best–maybe the spiders will take them out first.)
Oh, AND STAY OFF TWITTER OR STOP COMPLAINING. Anyone on Twitter is aiding and abetting this crap. The only way to kill Twitter is starve it out. Or if the silver spiders get Jack…..
I self-identify as a resurrected dead person.
I died in Christ and live again in Him.
Jayne and Sophia. Totally hot!
Mr. Briggs,
I notice that your twitter avatar is a picture of Stanley Baker from the movie ‘Zulu’. Excellent choice, great movie!
“Said it a hundred times before, but am forced to say it again. Our objection to transgenderism is not that some guy wants to run around in a dress—who cares?—but it’s that we are forced to say “That man is a woman”, and pretend to believe it.” I object to both. I remember when it was illegal to impersonate a female. It was so mainly to protect women and not simply some violation of a macho canon. More especially do I object to being compelled to say a female impersonator is really a woman. That is an insult to women–real women!
@JR Ewing — It is amazing how when I have a conversation with you, I have no problems finding the pronouns most appropriate to the conversation. You never freakout when I use your pronoun. You and I just keep talking.
But one of the signs of having reached adulthood is not being affected when your buddy starts talking to your other buddies about you as she. Women everywhere may be a little offended. If you get offended when they use she in your direction, you have some work to do… That work has nothing to do with changing the pronouns other people use.
But that forces me to apologize to women everywhere. Which is the most foul thing I do. Because I should not apologize.