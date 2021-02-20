Nice Chest Feeders, Baby

Said it a hundred times before, but am forced to say it again. Our objection to transgenderism is not that some guy wants to run around in a dress—who cares?—but it’s that we are forced to say “That man is a woman”, and pretend to believe it.

This is insanity designed to humiliate, and thus control us.

If it was bad enough to say a man is a woman, and vice versa, now we’re also forced to say that breasts are chest feeders. And that moms are birthing parents.

This is from the London Times, a debased rag from the UK:

Midwives have been told to say “chestfeeding” instead of “breastfeeding” and to replace the term “mother” with “mother or birthing parent” as part of moves to be more trans-friendly. Staff have been instructed that “breastmilk” should be replaced with the phrases “human milk”, “breast/chestmilk” or “milk from the feeding mother or parent”. Other changes include replacing the use of “woman” with “woman or person” and “father” with “parent”, “co-parent” or “second biological parent”, depending on the circumstances.

And why should anybody want to be “trans-friendly”? Shouldn’t that be defined as the love that talks the insane out of their delusions, instead of the cowardice and perversity that tells the insane that their delusions are false?

There’s some lunatic document or guide that says this:

“Gender identity can be a source of oppression and health inequality. We are consciously using the words ‘women’ and ‘people’ together to make it clear that we are committed to working on addressing health inequalities for all those who use our services….”

There it is, Eve’s first sin: Equality. The desire to be like God.

The guide says this: ““We also recognise that there is currently biological essentialism and transphobia present within elements of mainstream birth narratives and discourse.”

Biological essentialism means Reality, the actual state of the world, a thing which doctors, nurses, and midwives used to believe in. Not anymore. Enforced quackery shall instead be the rule.

Transphobia is the stubborn adherence to Reality, the refusal to say a thing is that which it is not. This stubbornness is rapidly becoming illegal.

The paper goes on to quote various foolish people who support the forced changes in language, but it also allows itself to quote one or two critics. Random people on “social media” who say the lunacy enforced “peak misogyny” and “eradicating women”.

In other words, the only criticisms which barely pass muster are feminist criticisms. There are no quotations from any sane person.

The day is coming—and here is another thing I’ve said a hundred times—when you tell your family whatever you do, don’t go to the doctor!

Bonus! Twitter jail escapee! HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA!

