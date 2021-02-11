Diversity Is Our Weakness: Families, Spies & Colleges Edition

Update I’m in Twitter jail again! HAHAHAHA. Supposed to be released 7 PM tonight, if I behave myself. HAHAHAHAHAHA!

What our elders wisely called the clash of cultures has under the hands of our new elite morphed into the religious mantra Diversity Is Our Strength, always spoken with proper reverence, with a touch of defiance, with an I-dare-you-to-disagree tone.

I disagree. Diversity is our weakness.

Diversity, as our rulers define it, is not only our weakness, but it is dumb. Not just dumb, it is so obviously dumb it takes no effort to see it’s dumb. It is so obviously dumb it has to be true that those calling for Diversity know they are lying about its strengths. They therefore know, as well as you and I, that Diversity is a weakness.

So why do they call for ever more of it?

I'm listening to a SF school board meeting and the current topic of debate is whether a gay dad with mixed-race kids is diverse enough for a PAC appointment, because he's white — Mason ??????? (@webdevMason) February 10, 2021

Because they are in it only for themselves. They are trying to rise on top the mob, with which they no longer identify or care about. They are getting as much as they can out of a dying culture while the getting is good, throwing aside brother and father, friend and neighbor without regard, caring only for their all-too-ephemeral status.

Of-colors who call for Diversity want spoils they believe they can scam from normie of-no-colors by guilting them through the false crime of “racism”.

Of-no-colors who cry for Diversity do not see themselves as having a people; indeed, they feel (not think) the act of saying they have a people is repugnant, heretical. If an of-no-color follower of the god Diversity even suspects the r-word might be used against him, he will retreat faster than a woman seeing Joe Biden stumbling her direction.

Only of-colors have peoples, which they are expected to celebrate. Of-colors can say “I prefer to be among my own kind in things like marriage and living”. This receives sage nods of agreement.

Of-no-colors are rootless, or must be made so. If an of-no-color says “I like to be with my own”, he is labeled an of-no-color “supremacist.” And the calls for Diversity grow louder—until, at last, no of-no-color dares speak his mind.

Incidentally, before we wander too far off topic, there doesn’t have to be rigid lines dividing peoples, no strict genetic determinism. Peoples can be, and are, no more than extended families, including very distant cousins. Therefore, to be against the idea of belonging to a people is to be profoundly anti-family, because peoples are formed by groups of families. And peoples form nations.

So much for the introduction. Here’s our first item: MI6 is recruiting foreign-born spies for the first time in bid to increase diversity among its secret agents.

This isn’t recruiting agents and spies in-country, but people chose to spy for good old England because they are Diverse (which everybody knows means of-color), which is to say, not of-no-color. This may seem to you supreme idiocy, but don’t worry: “any dual citizens may be asked to give up their non-British citizenship”. My sorry emphasis.

We have emphasized hundreds of times that calls for Diversity always lead to mandatory quotas, and mandatory quotas always lead to a lessening of standards, and to lying speeches from elites who swear the standards were never necessary.

The same will be true here. Look for a speech, perhaps only available to historians, that says, “Spies were never really meant to be loyal to their country.”

Item two: Critical race training in education, a site put together by Bill Jacobson from Legal Insurrection (have they pressured him to change that name lately?).

Site tracks the Diversity programs of “higher” (a word that doesn’t mean what you think it means) education, state by state. Naturally, I looked up my alma maters Central Michigan and Cornell (I believe I still have the occasional readers from both places).

Diversity is worshiped at CMU, though not as strongly as Cornell, which has gone full cult. Still, at CMU, “As part of its Anti-Racism Plan, members of faculty and staff search committees will be required to undergo mandatory implicit bias training.”

Mandatory. Anybody from CMU want to comment?

Near as I can tell at Cornell they require everything short f the sacrifice of your first born to the god. Instead of sacrifice, they settle for indoctrination.

Among many other things, they do this: “The six-module, ‘Advancing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Cornell’ mandatory course will be launched for staff. Faculty will be required to go through a ‘required educational program’.”

Required. Anybody from Cornell want to comment?

Mandatory quotas being implemented, standards will fall next. The rate they plummet is directly proportional to ardor Diversity is worshiped.

Bonus Diversity! Embracing the differences: Neurodiversity in the workplace. That’s enough Diversity for one day.

