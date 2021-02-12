Lindell Comes Up Short In His Absolute Proof

Mike Lindell, like Time magazine, questioned 2020’s election results. Lindell says the election was shifted from Trump to Biden, which he decried.
Time used the brand new euphemism fortified to describe how rulers leveraged coronadoom, BLM, Antifa, and their power to redefine the law on the fly to shift the election to Biden.
The difference is that Time was celebrated. Lindell was canceled.
Pillow Smothered
Lindell was booted off social media, had stores dump his products (a noble sacrifice, given how well they sell), and all but called an enemy of the state.
This official opprobrium didn’t stop Lindell. Indeed, it impelled him to make his claims in a louder way. He created the video “Absolute Proof: Exposing Election Fraud and the Theft of America by Enemies Foreign and Domestic“. Watch it here.
Shy Of The Limit
It has to be admitted that the video is a bit of a disappointment. And I say this as somebody involved in Lindell’s side of the fight.
His “absolute” proof turns out to be amorphous, and somewhat mysterious. About that, more in a minute. Let’s first focus on the video’s strongest points.
Machine Politics
Lindell says electronic voting machines (whoever thought that was a great idea?) “were used to steal our election by other countries, including China”. He says he has proof that the “machines broke, overwhelmed by too many Trump votes.”
He brings in various people to make the point. One was Colonel Phil Waldron, who echoed Lindell’s charge, and who said “people inside our own DOJ were shutting down investigations” over the matter. This is believable and very likely true. The FBI did not, after all, do a swell job investigating its own spying on Trump’s 2016 campaign.
Other Elections
Russ Ramsland, of Allied Security Operations Group, detailed how similar electronic fraud happened in 2018. He says his team saw “people getting into the system and changing votes…coming from remote locations”.
These weren’t Dominion machines, which were in wide use in 2020, but from another company called Election Systems & Software. Ramsland said after he made the vote-changing known to authorities they weren’t interested.
He said that, then as now, votes are “stored” on “overseas” servers, and that “twenty seven states use” a similar system for “election night reporting, and those servers are overseas.”
Ramsland was involved in highlighting the Antrim County, Michigan vote shifting, the only instance that was reluctantly admitted to by the press. Authorities say it was an honest mistake. Ramsland disagrees.
Tell It To The Judge
He also detailed the unusual numbers of votes going to adjudication, which is when an election official gets to decide what a ballot “really” says. “Eighty two-percent of the vote in Antrim” went going to adjudication in this election, he says. The normal total is less than one percent.
The Grand Finale
There were a number of other talking heads, including the bouncy Mellissa Carone, who became something of a celebrity in the Michigan Giuliani hearings.
Yet Lindell, like a good showman, waited until the end for his “100% proof we had the biggest cyber attack on this country.”
This was provided by Mary Fanning, billed as a “national intelligence researcher and author”.
She claimed “cyber security experts…collected terabytes of information that documented” the election fraud, “the foreign intrusion into our election. This was collected in 2,995 counties in the United States. This was collected in real time.”
She showed a purported spreadsheet of hack attempts, some successful some not, in which votes were stolen from Trump and given to Biden. “Over sixty six-percent of the intrusions in the election came from China,” she said.
Similar data, she said, was shown to James Comey “by a whistle-blower” in 2015. She never said what became of that revelation, who the whistle-blower was, or what Comey did with the information.
Funny thing is, she never said where her data came from, either, how it was gathered, or who gave it to her. Lindell never asks her. This is most odd, because Lindell’s entire case hinges on this data.
If real, it is, as Lindell claims, absolute proof the election was stolen by a network of hackers all around the globe in a massive coordinated, and flawless, attack.
If Ifs & Buts Were Candy & Nuts
If, I say, it is real. Is it?
One thing is certain, if it was known to be false, we’d never hear the end of if from our rulers’ paid propagandists. Closest they came to saying it was false was to say Fanning’s claims “were debunked”. But they never say how they were debunked. An ancient journalistic trick.
Similar datasets to Fanning’s can be found on-line, also without provenance.
The only solid information on Fanning appears to be her own articles and videos, where she repeats her claims, but never provides any details.
If Lindell doesn’t want to go the way of Lin Wood, he’s going to have to come up with absolute proof of his Absolute Proof.
This article first appeared in edited form at The Stream.
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here
Categories: Statistics
Thanks for the clarity! I miss journalism.
If Lindell doesn’t way to go the way of Lin Wood
He probably doesn’t want to go that way either.
The apparent fact that the machines send many ballots to adjudication where there appears to be no oversight, there appears to be no chain of custody, and there appears to be no change record control inspires no confidence. At one point in Rome, citizens were lined up on a field and counted. Maybe we should start there.
Forget sneaky ballot, vote, and election fraud. The Texas lawsuit, properly considered, would have overturned the result.
Correct the lawlessness in PA, GA, MI, and WI and Trump wins.
The government doesn’t have rights. The people do. Agents of the government, such as secretaries of state and election officials, are not entitled to a presumption of innocence as far as their job is concerned. It is up to them to prove to the citizenry that the election was honest. So far all we’ve gotten is willful ignorance.
It’s possible that Biden did not steal the election. But the things we have to believe in order for that to be true require a lot of mental gymnastics.
Complaining about election results, processes and Dominion Voting Machines doesn’t get everyone cancelled
Politico will cover some peoples’ grievances without negative comment
From Politico :: https://www.politico.com/news/2021/02/08/2020-house-anthony-brindisi-concedes-467560
Still, Brindisi called Tenney just hours after the state certified the election at noon on Monday. He said he would drop his legal appeals and end his call for a hand recount of the more than 300,000 ballots cast. His team said the campaign does not anticipate taking any further action, despite describing the process as flawed.
“Unfortunately, this election and counting process was riddled with errors, inconsistencies and systematic violations of state and federal election laws. My one disappointment is that the Court did not see fit to grant us a recount,” he said. “Sadly, we may never know how many legal voters were turned away at the polls or ballots not counted due to the ineptitude of the Boards of Election, especially in Oneida County. My hope is some authority steps in and investigates the massive disenfranchisement of voters that took place during this election.”
All the math and server logs are great, but that doesn’t convince normies.
Normies are convinced by obvious smoking guns and cheap emotional rhetoric.
In a very real sense it doesn’t matter. The proof could be 100% absolute and our government ruling class will just ignore it. The proof could be 100% fake, but by our ruing class ignoring it, it gives more credence to the proof (they have something to hide!). Either way, the integrity of the system is destroyed. The ONLY way to have saved the integrity of the system was a full and fair investigation, which TPTB refused to do. Honestly, I expected them to perform at least a show investigation, but they are so confident of their absolute power (and not without reason) they di not even deign to do so.
I’ll defer my intended comment and simply say I agree fully with “c matt” above. If Lindell, or anyone else for that matter, had absolute proof – so what? The government/ruling class/lizard people/you name it will simply ignore it.
Heck they just about confessed to the whole thing in Time magazine anyway, which was to brag and rub our faces in it – both intentions accomplished.
I too expected at the very least a show/sham investigation, just to go through the motions for the ones who thought it was a steal but hoped it wasn’t and need a bone thrown to them.
Wasn’t necessary! Why bother?
Going forward, the Republicans have high hopes for 2022 – 2024, as they logically should if there was a hint of propriety in our elections – but I sit here and wonder what on earth makes them think the Ones In Charge will allow that?
Repubs have high hopes for 2022 and 2024 because they need to maintain kayfabe for us marks in the audience.