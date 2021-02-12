Lindell Comes Up Short In His Absolute Proof

Mike Lindell, like Time magazine, questioned 2020’s election results. Lindell says the election was shifted from Trump to Biden, which he decried.

Time used the brand new euphemism fortified to describe how rulers leveraged coronadoom, BLM, Antifa, and their power to redefine the law on the fly to shift the election to Biden.

The difference is that Time was celebrated. Lindell was canceled.

Pillow Smothered

Lindell was booted off social media, had stores dump his products (a noble sacrifice, given how well they sell), and all but called an enemy of the state.

This official opprobrium didn’t stop Lindell. Indeed, it impelled him to make his claims in a louder way. He created the video “Absolute Proof: Exposing Election Fraud and the Theft of America by Enemies Foreign and Domestic“. Watch it here.

Shy Of The Limit

It has to be admitted that the video is a bit of a disappointment. And I say this as somebody involved in Lindell’s side of the fight.

His “absolute” proof turns out to be amorphous, and somewhat mysterious. About that, more in a minute. Let’s first focus on the video’s strongest points.

Machine Politics

Lindell says electronic voting machines (whoever thought that was a great idea?) “were used to steal our election by other countries, including China”. He says he has proof that the “machines broke, overwhelmed by too many Trump votes.”

He brings in various people to make the point. One was Colonel Phil Waldron, who echoed Lindell’s charge, and who said “people inside our own DOJ were shutting down investigations” over the matter. This is believable and very likely true. The FBI did not, after all, do a swell job investigating its own spying on Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Other Elections

Russ Ramsland, of Allied Security Operations Group, detailed how similar electronic fraud happened in 2018. He says his team saw “people getting into the system and changing votes…coming from remote locations”.

These weren’t Dominion machines, which were in wide use in 2020, but from another company called Election Systems & Software. Ramsland said after he made the vote-changing known to authorities they weren’t interested.

He said that, then as now, votes are “stored” on “overseas” servers, and that “twenty seven states use” a similar system for “election night reporting, and those servers are overseas.”

Ramsland was involved in highlighting the Antrim County, Michigan vote shifting, the only instance that was reluctantly admitted to by the press. Authorities say it was an honest mistake. Ramsland disagrees.

Tell It To The Judge

He also detailed the unusual numbers of votes going to adjudication, which is when an election official gets to decide what a ballot “really” says. “Eighty two-percent of the vote in Antrim” went going to adjudication in this election, he says. The normal total is less than one percent.

The Grand Finale

There were a number of other talking heads, including the bouncy Mellissa Carone, who became something of a celebrity in the Michigan Giuliani hearings.

Yet Lindell, like a good showman, waited until the end for his “100% proof we had the biggest cyber attack on this country.”

This was provided by Mary Fanning, billed as a “national intelligence researcher and author”.

She claimed “cyber security experts…collected terabytes of information that documented” the election fraud, “the foreign intrusion into our election. This was collected in 2,995 counties in the United States. This was collected in real time.”

She showed a purported spreadsheet of hack attempts, some successful some not, in which votes were stolen from Trump and given to Biden. “Over sixty six-percent of the intrusions in the election came from China,” she said.

Similar data, she said, was shown to James Comey “by a whistle-blower” in 2015. She never said what became of that revelation, who the whistle-blower was, or what Comey did with the information.

Funny thing is, she never said where her data came from, either, how it was gathered, or who gave it to her. Lindell never asks her. This is most odd, because Lindell’s entire case hinges on this data.

If real, it is, as Lindell claims, absolute proof the election was stolen by a network of hackers all around the globe in a massive coordinated, and flawless, attack.

If Ifs & Buts Were Candy & Nuts

If, I say, it is real. Is it?

One thing is certain, if it was known to be false, we’d never hear the end of if from our rulers’ paid propagandists. Closest they came to saying it was false was to say Fanning’s claims “were debunked”. But they never say how they were debunked. An ancient journalistic trick.

Similar datasets to Fanning’s can be found on-line, also without provenance.

The only solid information on Fanning appears to be her own articles and videos, where she repeats her claims, but never provides any details.

If Lindell doesn’t want to go the way of Lin Wood, he’s going to have to come up with absolute proof of his Absolute Proof.

This article first appeared in edited form at The Stream.

