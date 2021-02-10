The Military Purges And The Oligarchy

Let’s hope no foreign power decides to attack us or any of our sworn friends (I use the term reluctantly) the next two months. The military will be too busy to respond.

They’ll have laid down their arms, or rather turned them inward, in the hunt for occult “white supremacists” and other “domestic extremists”.

The incoming Defense Secretary, the perpetually scowling Lloyd Austin, ordered a “pause in operations”, so that the military can begin the purges we usually associate with lesser countries.

The Stars and Stripes pointed out that ex-GI Austin is a capital-B race member. Which, the paper implies, gives him insight into victimology and into the minds of “extremists”.

Never mind all that. Our interest is in the size and scope of these purges, and how they might be used by our oligarchic rulers. Everything will be driven by how many “white supremacists” or other “extremists” they “uncover”, and what the highest ranking member purged will be.

The seriousness, the true peril, of the purges depends on how high up they go.

If the purge turn up only ghosts, not men, then we’ll know the whole thing was a show. The purge will have been a PR event. A way for Austin to demonstrate to his superiors, and his superiors to us, that they have a “handle” on the problem they pretend exists.

Everybody will congratulate themselves that they have convinced the armed forces enlisted members that extremism is bad thing. We will be told “experts” will be monitoring the situation in case it gets worse, which they will say is not unlikely.

That’s the best-case scenario. The next worst is that an actual private or simple sailor, or maybe a handful of grunts, are “exposed”. They will be made to publicly renounce their hate as a show to discourage other “extremists”.

We may never learn their names, but may be shown images like Pepe the frog or a Celtic cross that some of the men sported. Maybe we’ll see a grainy image of one of the soldiers flashing an “Okay” sign, which the fund-raising SPLC organization swears is a “white supremacist” symbol.

If purge masters say they found an NCO—non-commissioned officer—then our proper response is moderate fright. The level of fright depends on if they announce the sergeant was a “loner” or a leader of a small group of “conspirators.”

If Sarge is said to have led an underground band of bad people, the oligarchs are trying paint a picture of festering “hate” among the ranks, one that they caught just in time.

It’s then that mandatory “educational” training programs would be instituted, likely based on satanic critical race theory.

It will be tough to convince many white recruits and officers that they are intrinsically evil because of their race. But then we have to recall the main point of purges is to remove those seen as potentially causing trouble for the oligarchs.

The most worrisome announcement would be that an officer was discovered to be a “white supremacist”. Maybe he—none of the culprits will be female—attended a Trump rally and will be discovered to own guns. What more proof of “white supremacy” do you need?

The bit of news about owning guns would be greeted as shocking by the media, as if a warrior would have no interest in weapons or hunting. But then we don’t really expect our military members to be warriors anymore. It’s even a tad tasteless to say the word.

Again, the higher the rank the more dangerous the purges will be. Anything colonel or over and we’ll soon have the public Truth Commissions called for by the New York Times.

The Washington Post is already demanding militias be banned to combat non-BLM, non-Antifa “domestic terrorism”, forgetting, as is their wont, the Second Amendment. If an officer or officers are purged, look for Congress to act on the WP’s demand.

A month ago we warned Congress was in the mood, as it was twice before in history, to pass anti-Sedition laws. If you heeded that warning, you weren’t surprised when the feds began using the s-word after January 6th. Journalists, too.

My own guess is that the purges—this time—will be minimal. We’ll hear that a few people were warned against using memes the oligarchs don’t find funny, but normal people think hilarious.

This article first appeared in edited form at The Stream.

