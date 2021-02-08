Is “We Told You So” A Good Post Title For The Election “Fortification” Admissions?

When the based warned you the election was shifted to Biden, many dismissed it as a conspiracy theory.

“Conspiracy theory” is always meant to be taken to mean “not a conspiracy, but believed to be by the foolish, ignorant, or evil.”

Yet not all conspiracies are theories. Like how the debased are now bragging the election was shifted to Biden. Wait: not shifted or stolen, “fortified”—which will go down as the best euphemism of 2021. Their word, not ours.

“Trump was right,” says some female at Time, boasting how the debased got away with it. The election was amiss, she crowed. “There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes,” she bragged. My emphasis, her word.

The real-life non-theory conspiracy was “one that both curtailed the protests [from Trump] and coordinated the resistance from CEOs. Both surprises were the result of an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans. The pact was formalized in a terse, little-noticed joint statement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and AFL-CIO published on Election Day.”

She went on in her glory: “The handshake between business and labor was just one component of a vast, cross-partisan campaign to protect the election.”

The conspiracy was large (my emphasis again):

For more than a year, a loosely organized coalition of operatives scrambled to shore up America’s institutions as they came under simultaneous attack from a remorseless pandemic and an autocratically inclined President. Though much of this activity took place on the left, it was separate from the Biden campaign and crossed ideological lines, with crucial contributions by nonpartisan and conservative actors… Their work touched every aspect of the election. They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. They fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time. They successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against disinformation and used data-driven strategies to fight viral smears. They executed national public-awareness campaigns that helped Americans understand how the vote count would unfold over days or weeks, preventing Trump’s conspiracy theories and false claims of victory from getting more traction. After Election Day, they monitored every pressure point to ensure that Trump could not overturn the result. “The untold story of the election is the thousands of people of both parties who accomplished the triumph of American democracy at its very foundation,” says Norm Eisen, a prominent lawyer and former Obama Administration official who recruited Republicans and Democrats to the board of the Voter Protection Program.

In short, everything we based said about the election shifting to Biden happened, happened. We didn’t even see the full extent, until now. Well, there is likely more. This is all they’re publicly admitting to.

Now that they can afford to rub their victory in our noses. After all, what are you going to do, have them arrested? By whom? Using what police force? The same FBI that spied on Trump’s campaign and got away with it? The same three-letter agencies pretending, like the Time female, that “white supremacists” are the biggest threat to the nation?

The article is long and in depth, describing it great detail how they got away with it. It’s amusing for historical detail, but don’t bother trying to use her guide to come up with any kind of plan to stop them next time.

There won’t be any next time. The oligarchs aren’t going to let any Trump-like character run again. The choices will be rigidly controlled to safe order followers, like Biden.

Interestingly, the female who wrote the piece is none too bright, it must be admitted. So it remains to be seen just how our rulers will use this article.

Here’s what I mean. Just above she admits the debased (leveraging the coroandoom panic, as we predicted) emphasized mail-in voting, which cannot be monitored easily, but can be scammed with little effort. She admits this is one of the tactics the debased used to shift the election.

Yet below that clear admission she later says, “The President spent months insisting that mail ballots were a Democratic plot and the election would be ‘rigged’,” insinuating Trump was bonkers to make this charge.

She also earlier in the piece fantasized that right-wing militias were ready to attack in case Trump won. Yes. This is the stupidest thing she said, though she made her worst efforts at saying stupider.

In any case, she is not a major intellect. Meaning, if this article doesn’t play among the older but still sizable elite who still believe in the rule of laws, our rulers can say our female overstated her case. And that all was “above board”, or some other cliche.

It’s more likely enough take the point that there’s nothing that can be done to beat the system, not given the massive opposition our female delineated.

