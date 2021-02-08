Is “We Told You So” A Good Post Title For The Election “Fortification” Admissions?

When the based warned you the election was shifted to Biden, many dismissed it as a conspiracy theory.
“Conspiracy theory” is always meant to be taken to mean “not a conspiracy, but believed to be by the foolish, ignorant, or evil.”
Yet not all conspiracies are theories. Like how the debased are now bragging the election was shifted to Biden. Wait: not shifted or stolen, “fortified”—which will go down as the best euphemism of 2021. Their word, not ours.
“Trump was right,” says some female at Time, boasting how the debased got away with it. The election was amiss, she crowed. “There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes,” she bragged. My emphasis, her word.
The real-life non-theory conspiracy was “one that both curtailed the protests [from Trump] and coordinated the resistance from CEOs. Both surprises were the result of an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans. The pact was formalized in a terse, little-noticed joint statement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and AFL-CIO published on Election Day.”
She went on in her glory: “The handshake between business and labor was just one component of a vast, cross-partisan campaign to protect the election.”
The conspiracy was large (my emphasis again):
For more than a year, a loosely organized coalition of operatives scrambled to shore up America’s institutions as they came under simultaneous attack from a remorseless pandemic and an autocratically inclined President. Though much of this activity took place on the left, it was separate from the Biden campaign and crossed ideological lines, with crucial contributions by nonpartisan and conservative actors…
Their work touched every aspect of the election. They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. They fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time. They successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against disinformation and used data-driven strategies to fight viral smears. They executed national public-awareness campaigns that helped Americans understand how the vote count would unfold over days or weeks, preventing Trump’s conspiracy theories and false claims of victory from getting more traction. After Election Day, they monitored every pressure point to ensure that Trump could not overturn the result. “The untold story of the election is the thousands of people of both parties who accomplished the triumph of American democracy at its very foundation,” says Norm Eisen, a prominent lawyer and former Obama Administration official who recruited Republicans and Democrats to the board of the Voter Protection Program.
In short, everything we based said about the election shifting to Biden happened, happened. We didn’t even see the full extent, until now. Well, there is likely more. This is all they’re publicly admitting to.
Now that they can afford to rub their victory in our noses. After all, what are you going to do, have them arrested? By whom? Using what police force? The same FBI that spied on Trump’s campaign and got away with it? The same three-letter agencies pretending, like the Time female, that “white supremacists” are the biggest threat to the nation?
The article is long and in depth, describing it great detail how they got away with it. It’s amusing for historical detail, but don’t bother trying to use her guide to come up with any kind of plan to stop them next time.
There won’t be any next time. The oligarchs aren’t going to let any Trump-like character run again. The choices will be rigidly controlled to safe order followers, like Biden.
Interestingly, the female who wrote the piece is none too bright, it must be admitted. So it remains to be seen just how our rulers will use this article.
Here’s what I mean. Just above she admits the debased (leveraging the coroandoom panic, as we predicted) emphasized mail-in voting, which cannot be monitored easily, but can be scammed with little effort. She admits this is one of the tactics the debased used to shift the election.
Yet below that clear admission she later says, “The President spent months insisting that mail ballots were a Democratic plot and the election would be ‘rigged’,” insinuating Trump was bonkers to make this charge.
She also earlier in the piece fantasized that right-wing militias were ready to attack in case Trump won. Yes. This is the stupidest thing she said, though she made her worst efforts at saying stupider.
In any case, she is not a major intellect. Meaning, if this article doesn’t play among the older but still sizable elite who still believe in the rule of laws, our rulers can say our female overstated her case. And that all was “above board”, or some other cliche.
It’s more likely enough take the point that there’s nothing that can be done to beat the system, not given the massive opposition our female delineated.
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here
Categories: Culture
It’s as if they need the “right wing militia” attack, and will say or do anything to elicit one.
Feudalism is back. Elites know best. We shall see.
HEY! They cheated fair and square, you big baby. Deal with it.
It must be very re-assuring to reside within such a narrow, delusionist, bubble of self-reinforcing sycophants, Matt.
POP!
Fortified Corn Pop
Better Titles:
THEY REALLY DON’T CARE
or
THEY’RE GLAD SOMEBODY HAD THEIR BACK
Protecting? You mean like the fox claims to be protecting the chickens while removing them from the henhouse?
Side Note: Best word bastardization: “aggressive kindness” used by liberal to describe her Trump supporting neighbor plowing her driveway for free and doing a great job of it
The Democrats actually claimed the voting machines failed in New York and that’s why the Republican won a house seat. They are based in fantasy and reality never touches them.
The article in Time PROVES this nonsense about the second amendment is a complete lie—the left does NOT fear an armed society and they have ZERO reason too. All such talk is to live rent-free in the right’s head as the left “opposes” gun ownership. The left are the best gun salemen out there. They know cowards when they see them and fear nothing from the Right. They are messing with the Right’s tiny little brains while at least keeping one sector of the economy thriving.
In Amerika, if you’re not cheating, you’re not trying!
A bit off subject, but covering their LIES: Why was there a **** Superbowl? We were promised the death of sports due to Covid. I am not wearing a freaking mask until those **** sports are wiped out. THEY PROMISED.
Why was there a Super Bowl? It’s the wokest game out there. Besides, it’s the biggest secular holiday there is, and it keeps another illusion alive.
With this TIME article, my continuing ed does indeed continue. The crowning moment to the biggest in-our-face lie in the history of the country. And yeah, it’s democracy. For globalism I guess?
I think I would have felt better if they had stuck with trying to hide it, at least that’s an acknowledgement that something wrong happened. But no, it’s all good. Democracy! Yeah!
Interesting how the TIME authoress anthropomorphized The Pandemic™ [all credit to Ann Cherry] as “the remorseless Pandemic”:
[“For more than a year, a loosely organized coalition of operatives scrambled to shore up America’s institutions as they came under simultaneous attack from a remorseless pandemic and an autocratically inclined President.”]
I suppose Black Death could be quaintly described as “a remorseless historical scourge”, but The Pandemic™ may yet resolve contrition – now that awful Orange Man is vanquished at last.
Shecky
Would you agree or disagree that:
1) TIME is trustworthy
2) TIME re-assured at least partially many, most if not all of the “conspiracies” represented here and elsewhere
3) NY 22nd District Democrat challenger claims Dominion voting machines improperly tabulated votes
4) IOWA 2nd District Democrat challenger wants congress to intercede on her behalf
I will keep in mind
1 You don’t care (so why comment that you do)
2 You were glad somebody had your back (can you trust that somebody behind your back?)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lx6OfAdl-UU
Moderation?
So using Sh@cki’s name like D@V@D APPLEseed’s puts one in moderation?
That’s why Sh@cki’s post suddenly appeared where it wasn’t earlier
Good to know
I tuned into the Halftime show. My wife wanted to see it. What do I see on the field, a ginormous gaggle of Handmales decked out in Red Jackets and Jock Straps on their heads wielding lights of “his greatness”
Darren Beattie has done a fine job exposing the Color Revolution playbook, and players, who overthrew Trump:
https://www.revolver.news/2020/09/meet-norm-eisen-legal-hatchet-man-and-central-operative-in-the-color-revolution-against-president-trump/
https://twitter.com/ColumbiaBugle/status/1306048563210670080
Permanent Revolution, from the Permanent Revolution People.
The most important point is that even if she said “yeah, you Republican dumbasses, we stole the election” it wouldn’t matter.
I don’t have the time or stomach to read the piece. From your description, she wrote sufficient ambiguity into the piece to have plausible deniability (not that there’s anyone accountable to that she needs to provide said deniability to). She won’t say COVID-19 was lab-created on purpose, she’ll say they took advantage of something that would have happened anyway (a strategy not a crime). The change-the-voting-laws strategy can just be spun as succeeding by getting more people to vote by making it easier (with no mention of dead people or illegals). They’ll say that this is why there’s statisitical anomalies, Trump losing despite gaining gross votes, etc. “More (legal) people voted – how can you oppose that – Democracy!!”
They cheated in every way she implies and in many more ways possibly including MyPillow guy’s claims. Doesn’t matter – they could shoot someone in the middle of broad daylight on 5th Avenue……
Understand that you are a people without a state. You shouldn’t want to get control back from them, you should want to get away from them.
What’s more disgusting than the blatant admission by Time and Norm Eisen that the US election was basically a “color revolution” (Eisen’s stock in trade), is that Trump and the GOP basically did nothing meaningful to prevent it all year long. They allowed the Democrats to use the plandemic as an excuse to implement the most insecure and fraudulent voter system in history, then even after the election most of the GOP establishment immediately turned on Trump and refused to fight in the face of mounting evidence of mass fraud.
There is no reason to ever vote again in this country. Every institution in it is corrupt and deserves to die off.
Now now… I’m sure the Lee P’s and L Phillip’s out there will see such a blatant admission by TIME as either a dangerous Kraken-ing article that is irresponsibly fortifying ‘righty-right-wing’ conspiracies out there, or they’ll flip out into super saiyan wokeness and INSIST that we needed to rig democracy in order to save it. If they work in the MSM, they’ll just stick to the broken Occam’s eraser stupidity of saying, “Yeah! There was obviously fraud! B-but… it’s not like this proves Biden didn’t get more votes anyway!” Aka – NO EVIDANCE LOL!
But in case you want to check to make sure, that’s obviously because you’re a domestic terrorist.
She cky: Nice of you to dial in from Bubbleland.
It’s always been a belief of mine that the war and the battle are completely lost when you can publish your battleplan and have absolutely no fear of retribution or resistance. The Left has 100% WON. The only solution is unacceptable to Americans, the Left is 100% sure of that and they are undoubtedly right. This signals the Right has LOST, the Left has WON. You don’t publish what you did if you thing anyone will do a thing other than sigh about it.
Jerry: Undoubtedly you are right, but I’m still not wearing a mask until they keep their promise to destroy sports.
There is one way to prove election theft.
The public just needs the balls to do it.
If you voted for Trump, -IF- there is a 2024 election, do the following:
Declare you are not voting. Stay home. Say this publicly.
Then count how low voter turnout is.
No need for courts or investigations or any of that bullshit. Just witness the empty polling stations.
Sure the press could try to massage the numbers. But really what are they going to do about that? More Mass mail voting? It’s one thing to manufacture enough so that Biden can edge out Trump. But can they make enough of them to cover for the absence of a hypothetical 3/4 of the country? Are they stupid enough to make voting digital before then? And implement a rule that the App will vote for you based *wink-wink* on your social media profile?
The Democrats would just see an easy win. Will the do-nothing Republicans get off their ass to bother?
This is how you will definitively prove the stolen election. And without expense, and without needing to rely on the disfunctional state authorities.
If you voted Trump – DO NOT VOTE.
Here’s your campaign slogan – STAY HOME 2024.
Print that on red hats and pass them out.
We’re instituting an democratic lock down.
Let TIME brand you as ‘Inactive Terrorists.’
Let the school teachers scream at children about how important voting is, but they can’t so it’ll make no difference.
Let Fauci start screaming that people shouldn’t stay at home. Let cops start dragging people to the polls to perform their civil duty.
Let Antifa and BLM start desperately trying to vote for the Republican candidate to make it seem like nothing is our of the ordinary.
Heck, maybe they really will cancel elections. Democracy is too extreme. It’s a product of white privelege or sonething
Say it with me now – STAY HOME 2024!
No ballots. No pollsters. No lawyers. No useless courts. Make a jingle. Start the TV ads!
STAY HOME 2024!
Johnno: “Let Fauci start screaming that people shouldn’t stay at home”
Oh, the irony, haha…And although yours is a great, half-serious-half humorous post, this kind of reverse reasoning, and I know it very well, is exactly the one used by radical, young leftist, and the reason they are gaining ground so fast.
This is not a word of facts and reality anymore. It is a world of image, a world for the warped-minded who know how to manipulate. They do not think in a linear, straightforward manner. Everything they come up with is the result of manipulating the enemy´s image by obliging them to do something that will make them look bad according to the laws of political correction.
It is maquiavellian, and extremely tiring, but they have mastered it.
Brad Tittle
Explanation of half-time show according to Variety as reported in RedState
https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/02/08/the-confusing-visuals-of-the-super-bowl-halftime-show-got-explained-and-its-actually-a-pretty-great-message-n323631
Plausible explanation
(Earlier – I may have screwed up something in name or email but usually get an error)
For any who don’t want to visit RedState or Variety, the sum of the “message” was about Hollywood and their desire to conform to a culture they’re creating
Those Jock Straps are bandages and…
“The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” Tesfaye said.
Think Twilight Zone’s Eye of the Beholder
That’s not to mention the internal manipulations they’re performing on themselves and inflicting on others to follow the everchanging rules of what it is to be conformed
Brad’s visceral response was not far off, but “theoretically” off-target (but maybe not – hard to tell with popular culture)
They want to demoralize us, so my guess is the female writer will get a pass on this.
As far as the “Weekend” the filth in the entertainment industry’s standard mode of operation is to pull their crud in plain sight and then convince the inattentive to buy it with some stupid line of nonsense like this time.
Abel Tesfaye (i.e. the Weekend) is filth.
Don’t buy the cover story.
https://vigilantcitizen.com/musicbusiness/occult-meaning-weeknds-party-monster/
The sad thing is that much of Time’s readership won’t see a problem with this. Some of them will be honest about it, i.e. “yeah we stole the election but we won so screw you.” But many more will be fooled by the half-hearted deflections about the manipulations “fortifying democracy” and being “bipartisan” without a care about who won. This despite admitting to nearly every accusation made by the right. This despite the author herself describing the efforts as done by a “well-funded cabal of powerful people” who were “working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.” This despite the article bragging about how the left was planning to repeat the George Floyd riots if they lost. The disinformation is so blatant that a photo of a voting center being blocked off from view of the public is given the caption “Trump supporters seek to disrupt the vote count at Detroit’s TCF Center on Nov. 4.”
But none of that matters for a good portion of the population because the article says it was to protect democracy! Indeed, should the next elections be suspended to protect democracy, they will sign on to that too. And it should be no surprise that they will, because they have been educated to do so. No training in logic or rhetoric but plenty of training of doing what they are told.
Kathleen
Thanks for that
Like I said, accepted Brad’s visceral reaction to the performance – I didn’t see it for myself – I have to believe that Variety could be conned which is why I posted in a for what it’s worth manner – I did ask the question if a Pop-culture “genius” could be trusted
I guess I was correct in the idea that which Weeknd is more worried about the internal conformation which ias you’ve pointed out is worse than the “hollywood” “shallow” conformation
Thanks again (disappointed in RedState)
In order to “fortify democracy” they had to rig it!
And the usual suspects from the Frenchist milquetoast right (the TAC-NRO-Bulwark crowd), have had basically nothing to say about Time openly admitting it, just as they’ve had nothing to say about Democrats using same arguments as Trump about voting machines in NY to try to get a GOP House win overturned; but please click here to donate to our great Conservacuck fight against the Biden admin and Woke craziness…blah blah…good riddance to these fools. They must be purges if a real right is ever to rise in this country.
One thing that is good about recent events is that they give us some clear litmus tests for which “conservative” politicians can be trusted.
For example, did they dismiss any possibility of fraud before investigations could take place?
Did they object to 2000 dollar relief checks on the grounds of it being too expensive while simultaneously having no problem signing onto a multi-trillion dollar bill stuffed to the brim with pork?
Did they refuse to condemn antifa (or even support it) but then couldn’t stop expressing their horror at the January 6th protest?
And that’s just the start. My estimate is that after these tests you’ll find about 5% of the Republicans as worthy of support.
One corollary of that is that if Donald Trump or someone like him starts his own third party and manages to put into office more congressman than 5% of the current Republican count, then we’re still ahead.
John,
It’s nothing. Truly. I hoped using the word “inattentive” might somewhat convey my perspective that normal, virtuous people just don’t think about things like this.
And they shouldn’t have to.
Seriously. In a sane age normal people were PROTECTED from even knowing about this sort of thing and it wasn’t allowed to take over.
But now it has. And the filth lies and dups the innocent.
As just standard operating procedure.
I’ve been keeping an eye on it as part of my watching the remnant of Christendom rushing towards destruction.
Love Your Servitude – Aldous Huxley & George Orwell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=caCkMX6YdYU&pbjreload=101
Fredo – that was quite an interesting video. The graphics are outstanding. On that topic — modern methods of “manufacturing consent” — here is a fascinating article:
https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2020/01/14/modify-the-standards-of-the-in-group-on-jews-and-mass-communications-part-one-of-two/
Who are they? Who is behind the destruction of Christianity and Western Civilisation in general? Who is funding Antifa, BLM and cultural marxism/marxist organisations? If you worked that out, you will find the real enemy against mankind.