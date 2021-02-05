Do Our Elites Believe The End Is Near? — Guest Post by Ianto Watt

Caesar was warned, but could not see beyond the horizon. And so, being blinded (by many things), he fell. In the Senate, of course. Now comes a similar warning. I hear it said, beware of the March of Ides. Beware, the march of portentous dates that loom just beyond our earthly sight. Some can sense them. Most never listen. Or look. Especially at the calendar, that is.
A Katechon has been removed. Maybe not THE Restrainer, but a katechon nonetheless. It remains to be seen whether he was the last; but judging by the breakneck speed with which The Overlords are moving to implement the remainder of their Dark Matter, it seems reasonable to wonder if he was not the final one.
I still believe not, but let me explain why dates matter. As I also explain why some of us do rightly sense the gravity of the Dark Energy that approaches as we slouch towards Gomorrah.
In referring to the hyper speed at which things are moving (downward), certain thoughts badger me. The primary one being that we are seeing the frenzied labor of those seeking to re-build the Tower of Babel. The original Empire, where all men were united and of one tongue. The original global society. All of which is contrasted with the labor of Noah and his sons as they worked for what, a hundred years perhaps, to build that gargantuan Ark? What is it about this frenzied tower-building activity that can explain anything?
What was it about the need for a Tower that drove those frenzied fools, and Nimrod, their rebellious leader? What were they trying to do? Simple.
They we’re trying to build their raft. Their own Ark. One that could hold them above the next deluge. One they fully expected, given their guilt. Which is funny, to me, since they obviously don’t believe His Rainbow Promise. But they sure covet that flag, eh?
Anyway, this Ark of theirs, it won’t hold many at the top. But Noah only needed seven others with him to ‘Build Back Better’, right? The clock is ticking and the Overlords hear it acutely. So, they’d better get busy! C’mon man, where’s that next batch of Executive Orders?
To me, this is the real reason for TDS. It had nothing to do with Donald the Man. Rather, it was the threat he represented to The Agenda. The reconstruction of Babel. Donald wasn’t just a possible delay of their agenda, in time and space. No, it was the possible destruction of their agenda. How? By delaying its completion beyond the arrival of the unseen threat they perceive. An immortal (hahahah!) threat that lurks beyond the visible the horizon. A horizon they could not allow themselves to cross, unprepared.
In that sense, Donald is the Quintus Fabius Cunctator, the Great Delayer, of our time. But he has been removed. The Delayer, derailed. By the Carthagenians of our day. Who’ve used the same delaying tactics of our Fabius against him. Their god is Baal. And their General is Hannibal. Hanni-Baal. The Grace of Baal. Just think of ArchBishop Annibale Bugnini, if you’re not sure who I’m talking about.
Let me explain, as best I can. I do believe that the other side sees something that most men do not. In fact, they see more clearly in darkness than we do in light. Which has already been remarked upon by the GodMan, in His autobiography. Which is still a best-teller. I’ve told you this before.
What then is it that the Darkies see that we do not? Simple – they think God will be visiting His vineyard soon. Sooner than we think, that is. So the Hannibal’s are preparing for it. Or so they think.
Let’s do a little simple math, beginning with the assumption that the Dark side senses an important date looming on the horizon. An impending Ides. A date that must not be met unprepared. After all, no one is more attuned to the heavenly calendar than those who used to live there. But they failed to get a complete copy of it before they were laughed out by Mi-cha-el and the faithful of the Host.
Now you can say all you want about my thoughts of time and its mystical meanings. But the reality of Scripture is that it is based solidly on an orderly unfolding of events that are said to be fore-ordained, and divinely numbered. There is order everywhere in Scripture, from the First Week to the Last Day. Order is the mark of God. Ergo, dis-order is the mark of the Un-God. The problem, for both the Darkies and us, is that neither side, Light nor Dark, is privy to the exact dates of the most important events to come.
Here’s an example – the destruction of Solomon’s Temple. And the Second destruction of the Temple. Both occurred, calendar-wise, on the exact same day, Tish B’Av. It was a totally unknowable date, by either side, because of the movable nature of the Lunar calendar. The Jewish calendar. But in hindsight, it’s perfectly clear, as it always is. Clear enough at least that the Jews have memorialized it for thousands of years. (As did Josephus, in The War of The Jews). By the way, the second time, according to Josephus (via Whiston) is my birth day.
We obviously don’t know the exactitude of the timing of future events. But we’ve been given a surplus of clues, and scads of warnings. All of which come to pass, to our great surprise! These hints and warnings seem to mean more to the Fallen Ones than they do to us mere mortals, of any stripe or hue.
Children of The Light just bumble around, continuously arguing with one another about this or that, while the Children of The Dark find common cause (no enemies to The Left!). They work with fevered intensity for a common goal. Which, as I’ve said above, seems to be what we are witnessing now in the opening days of The New Babel. There is an enormous outpouring of energy that seems focused on a common goal of creating a new world, in defiance of the old. And none of it seems rational, to us. Because, it isn’t.
But while it isn’t rational (to us), it is perfectly disordered, just as an anthill or hive is. Seeming chaos somehow produces a new reality. But there seems to be no single visible head that directs it. Why? Because there isn’t one. A visible one, that is. But there is a mind behind the motion. It’s just not human, that’s all.
I know, you don’t believe in ghosts. Or spooks, or anything else most men can’t see. Here’s at least one way in which women are superior to men. They can often sense something looming, yet unseen. They are much more attuned to the original calendar than men. The fertility of their being is wrapped up in calendars from their earliest days. They know to be on the lookout. They can often sense the unseen. They have ESP.
Men, on the other hand, often can’t see what is actually in front of them. Like Caesar. I myself am decidedly guilty of this. I have actually forgotten my own birth day (and not just once!). And worse, I have forgotten the birth of others. Why? Because men just have ESPN. We’re not looking ahead, or even behind. We’re looking at the damned screen. Once the ball is snapped, nothing else matters.
I believe, like the Hive-Mind does, that there is a tectonic date approaching. An Ides that cometh without warning, and without any apparent concern. At least, I haven’t heard human word of it. That’s not surprising in some respects, considering I’m a Troglodyte. But I do get occasional missives from women I trust. And even they have yet to speak of it.
This date, I believe, tells me something about the frenzied motion of the ants as they build higher their mound. And as they more deeply dig to lay their stores. What is this date? Is it the 6,000th year since creation? No, that passed in 1996. (Hint: 4004 Anno Mundi + 1996 Anno Domini = 6,000.)
Well, is it the 2,000th year since the birth of the GodMan? (Hint: 2,001 AD – 1 AD = 2,000.) No, that too has already come and passed. The formula I am focused on is this: 2,000 + 33 = 2,033 AD. The coming bi-millennial anniversary of the death of the GodMan. And His resurrection. If I’m not wrong, that would be (give or take a year) 12 years from now.
What significance can this date have for those of us who are glued to ESPN? Scripture tells us that a day with The Lord is as if a 1,000 years. And He spent at least 2 Days in the tomb (rising at some point after the beginning of the third day). According to the Jewish calculation of time, any part of a day counts as a whole day. Which means, at some early point after the demarcation of the second-to-third day, He arose. And came to claim His inheritance. And to re-claim the vineyard, His Temple.
Am I saying we must immediately be prepared for The End, Armageddon, on April 4, 2033? No. But some higher/lower minds might think so. Minds that have a lot to lose. Minds that are currently running the vineyard. And they intend to keep it. So, to them, deep in their own version of Cheyenne Mountain, they may think they have only 12 years maximum for battle prep. These guys are serious. Darkly serious. And they are driving their human minions like slaves. Because they are slaves.
Twelve years could bring on their Ides of March. But they can’t know it with any certainty. Nor can we. But at least these guys try and keep a calendar. They mark every Easter like it counts. Because it does. If only our Bishops felt the same.
You may not believe any of this, if you’re one of those who are still hooked to the ESPN instead of the ESP. One who can’t see anything that is there. And who has forgotten the meaning of order, memorialized on our calendar. Calendars meant to remind us that there is something coming. Something big. Something soon.
Ask yourself this, my ecclesially-abandoned friend: Do you think Noah built his 450-foot Ark in less than twelve short years? Me neither.
But do you think the other side spent more than 12 years building the Tower? Me neither. So then, no wonder these guys are in over-drive. And no wonder we are still watching that damned screen.
So turn off that damned game. And get on your knees. Ask God’s forgiveness. Forgive us our sins, as we forgive those who sin against us. All of us. Start asking! That’s our only hope.
Amen.
Amen indeed. You speak the uncomfortable truth that no one in this time wants to hear. I look forward to this day and only hope that when it comes I will be worthy.
I agree given the preponderance of the gathering evidence of the gathering storm, particularly in view of Our Lady’s warning and the current free fall in the institutional Catholic Church. Even if Ianto is wrong about the timing we should all prepare to meet our Maker.
I will be 99 years old in 2033 so I might miss the big show. Anyway, we should thank God for living in these “interesting” times as it focuses our attention on the state of our soul like nothing else imaginable.
What a peculiar, unexpected post. Thank you.
Even for the materialist, hard-nosed positivists, something I am not, there is an undeniable fact: Most deep human transformations have been the consequence of a slow baked interconnection of colliding forces, accidents, casualties, decades of directed intention, trial-error, ups and downs, etc. Yes, most human lives begin in a kind of world and end in a different one, true, but they had a similar taste, because you could sense the basic human vices behind them, only amplified to a global size. Even a World War is nothing but a huge version of “I don´t have what you have. I will take it…No, you won´t” That´s History, the drama of human instincts al large proportions.
But now, in an incredibly short amount of time, there are almost no colliding forces. There is not a single section in the whole panoply of worldly matters that has not been modified in the same way, leading to the same outcome, and directing us all in the same direction. It would take too much blindness to not percieve that we are living the foundation of something else, that is being pushed with arms that are able to touch every aspect of our lives. You can feel a puppeteer behind, and an agenda.
Here´s where opinions can differ. Many will think that the puppeteer is just a bunch of people with more power than most of us, engaging in worldly affairs in their own benefit. And others, like me, will agree with you that there are certain energies that are pushing the world into a transformation, and I believe that the ones that feed off those energies have a particular taste for ritual, auspicious dates (I find it hilarious that most people think that elites are materialist. They never were. When you reach a certain human satisfaction or insatisfaction level, you turn to something else), so although I don´t know about the details and won´t dare to deny or confirm your particular “dates”, I do think that there is a timeline and we are being obliged to comply with it.
I think there is room for one more debate, even more important. Is this collective change going to end up the way the puppeteers foresee, or having forced the machine too much, too fast, will make people wake up in a completely unexpected way? One thing is for sure: we, mankind, need tremendous modification in our behaviour, and maybe this total mess we´ll live in the next years is what we need to give a quantum leap. Who knows?
Rogelio very profound. I cannot help but to feel that if we are not “called home” as is laid out by the profits we will all have to come together and stop with our petty attitudes of treating everyone as different. There is of course only one species the human species. In either way we will be accepting of others I do not think that there will be a choice.
slouch toward Gomarrah? We are waaaay past that.
Sorry, but this is way too far out for my buying any of it. I lived this in college with the “end of the world” doomsday indulgence and I’m not going there again. (Okay, taking philosophy was my choice, but it was over-the-top with this crap. And I am not dusting off “The Late Great Planet Earth”….)
Through history, affluence has been followed by poverty and captivity. I see no reason to think this is different. It’s a bigger world and we have more communication. It only seems more scary, though I’m sure Attilla the Hun and Caesar were terrifying in their time and pretty much they were the whole world to most.
Amen!
Fascinating post. In last week’s Mass readings, it was a demon that recognized who Jesus was, while the mere mortals standing around didn’t have a clue yet. The “Dark Side” knows, it’s their business to.
Our Elites (Patricians/tptsnb/those people) know that the gyroscope is getting very wobbly again. This explains their present (Katy, bar the door!) LOCKDOWN/MASKUP desperation and panic. Having already ascended the pinnacle spire – boosted by ambient centrifugal forces more than true grit – they now occupy the loftiest but least essential nub of the societal mechanism entire. The False Prophets of their modern technocratic (technocracy-government) “people’s cult” are raising Siren’s Calls for a Great (Gyroscopic) Reset. Already telegraphed accoutrements of this Glorious RESET World Of The FOURTH TURNING will be forests of wind-turbines, oceans of solar-panels, a digital-legal-tender unsoiled by dirty worker’s hands, mRNAlnp prophylaxis by coercion, harmonized wealth taxation schemes, environmental toll charges, authorized state histories, 24/7 hate crime surveillance policing, and full liberation from our cumbrous personal possessions. Quite a comprehensive Agenda – best presumed as mere precis to their full Revolutionary Manifesto. It will yield no lasting bounty. Collective human instinct for recognizing the utterly absurd (the unnatural and undoable) will prevail in time. The DAVOSIAN GREAT RESET conception is just another fabulous RUBEGOLDBERG contraption. By 2033 or thereabouts world consciousness will be occupied with entirely new challenges ~ some as yet unanticipated. A RENAISSANCE MINDSET will be in-vogue (odds-on) among the clever and the young at heart. Many OLD GUARD REVOLUTIONARIES will have been obliged to walk-the-plank-blindfolded. [~appreciation to The Last Welsh Barbarian / Ianto Watt]
“But concerning that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but the Father only” Matthew 24:36. We don’t know the day or time so to predict is sort of folly. We are, however, to prepare for it as if it will be any second. Jesus will come like a thief in the night!
As for slouching toward Gomorrah, we’re already there. We are a wicked, perverse society…
I think you may be onto something with the importance of 2000 years since Christ’s Crucifixion and Resurrection as being a key cycle, rather than just 2000 years since his birth, as some thought years ago (which would have been 1999 anyway, not 2001; see below). And the Great Resetters themselves are putting a lot of propaganda efforts into 2030 and thereabouts – remember the WEF’s “In 2030 You Will Own Nothing and Be Happy” video a few months ago? – so perhaps the coming 10-12 years are setting-up to be momentous for the future of mankind in ways beyond the usual.
However, I must quibble with the dates above it appears likely that Christ was actually born in the year we would now call 2BC by our present calendar, not 1AD. Robert Powell in his fascinating and detailed “Chronicle of the Living Christ,” based on the revelations of Bl. Anne Catherine Emmerich, pegs Christ’s birth at Dec 6, 2BC, with Christ’s Crucifixion coming on April 3, 33AD, when he was 33/1/3 years old).
April 3, 33 AD was 14 Nisan according to the Jewish calendar (which would have put the Resurrection on 16 Nisan). Curiously, after doing a quick calendar check, in 2033 Holy Week coincides with Passover, which it doesn’t always do, often being a week or so off (though I’ve never quite understood why it shouldn’t always coincide and the Church doesn’t just follow Passover and the Jewish calendar in dating Holy Week). 14 Nisan falls on Wednesday, April 13, 2033; and Good Friday, April 15, 2033 falls on 16 Nisan; so the official 2000th memorial date of Christ’s Crucifixion according to our Gregorian calendar will actually coincide with the 2000th memorial date of his Resurrection according to the Jewish calendar he and his earliest disciples would have followed. Hmmm…Wat means?
Why do you think they keep saying the magic year is 2030 for all these commie-enviro goals? Angelo Giuseppe Roncalli as a young priest predicted 2000+33 as well.
okay I have a question. This is always bothered me about the darkies. We’re assuming that they strongly believe in the conscious evil mind that is directing them. In that case they have access to all the same books we do and know they lose in the end. Why don’t they change sides?
Stupid typos. Should be a period between “above” and “it” in 1st line, 2nd paragraph above. And “33 1/3” not “33/1/3”
@Whitney – good questions. Same reason that Lucifer could’ve changed, but instead, led a rebellion and was kicked out by G*d, but is still up to the same old schemes. Short term gains + hate + deception = take down of good by evil means.
Since he and his minions have already given up their eternities with Him, they’ll attempt to take you down by all means necessary, and make you miserable, and will use sympathetic creatures to do it…I mean they do get some reward, if you can call it that, but it will pale in comparison to His reward if we stay the path.
@Whitney
They can’t change sides unless God first changes their hearts. 1 Corinthians 2:14 = But the natural man does not receive the things of the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness to him; nor can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.
And John 8:47 – He who is of God hears God’s words; therefore you do not hear, because you are not of God”
“Why don’t they change sides?” Because they are evil. They have chosen that side, just as Lucifer and the other fallen Angels did.
I also think many of the “elites” are what Malachi Martin would describe as “perfectly possessed,” in that they consent freely their possession and have chosen to dedicate themselves to evil (in return for great earthly power and wealth, fame, honor, etc – the classic Faustian bargain). Though, of course, they don’t present themselves as such – no one really openly claims to be or admits to doing “evil” intentionally, so their actions are always couched in terms of “humanitarianism/human rights,” “tolerance,” “freedom,” “unity,” “ecumenism,” etc, etc. (See also Vladimir Soloviev’s prophetic “Short Tale of the Anti-Christ”)
Some musing about 1914 and the Iternational Bible Students of tht time….this could be an differential derivation of the 2000 +33 = 2033 formula postualted ….
https://sites.google.com/site/nzchinatravels/test
page 6
I think a Watchtower since has tried through inference, as usual, to say a “generation” is
“120 years like Noah’s days” taking it, Armageddon, to 2034 has been published. The “within
this generation” thing is completely misinterpreted and misapplied. It’s how they stretched
1874 to 1914, what’s an extra 40 years here or there between believers anyway? For those
non JW readers, C.T. Russell’s prediction of 1914 as the 2nd Presence of Christ is the central
prophetic tenant of the WTBS. Within a “generation” of this date would be the apocalyptic
“Armageddon”, and the reason JW’s knock so earnestly on your doors in an earnest effort to
“save” you.
I subscribe to Mathew 24 however 36 But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only. KJV
Douis-Rheims 36 But of that day and hour no one knoweth, not the angels of heaven, but the Father alone.
Have you seen the Babel-tower design proposal for the new Amuzon HQ in Virginia?
https://au.pcmag.com/shopping/85339/design-for-amazon-helix-hq-in-virginia-looks-like-the-poop-emoji
Jesus Christ to Luisa Piccarreta* [January 29, 1919]:
“My beloved daughter, I want to let you know the order of my Providence. Every two thousand years I have renewed the world. In the first two thousand years I renewed it with the Deluge; in the second two thousand I renewed it with my coming upon earth when I manifested my Humanity, from which, as if from many fissures, my Divinity shone forth. The good ones and the very Saints of the following two thousand years have lived from the fruits of my Humanity and, in drops, they have enjoyed my Divinity. Now we are around the third two thousand years, and there will be a third renewal. This is the reason for the general confusion: it is nothing other than the preparation of the third renewal. If in the second renewal I manifested what my Humanity did and suffered, and very little of what my Divinity was operating, now, in this third renewal, after the earth will be purged and a great part of the current generation destroyed, I will be even more generous with creatures, and I will accomplish the renewal by manifesting what my Divinity did within my Humanity; how my Divine Will acted with my human will; how everything remained linked within Me; how I did and redid everything, and how even each thought of each creature was redone by Me, and sealed with my Divine Volition.”
*https://bookofheaven.org/the-book-of-heaven-thirty-six-volumes-of-the-servant-of-god-luisa-piccarreta/