Do Our Elites Believe The End Is Near? — Guest Post by Ianto Watt

Caesar was warned, but could not see beyond the horizon. And so, being blinded (by many things), he fell. In the Senate, of course. Now comes a similar warning. I hear it said, beware of the March of Ides. Beware, the march of portentous dates that loom just beyond our earthly sight. Some can sense them. Most never listen. Or look. Especially at the calendar, that is.

A Katechon has been removed. Maybe not THE Restrainer, but a katechon nonetheless. It remains to be seen whether he was the last; but judging by the breakneck speed with which The Overlords are moving to implement the remainder of their Dark Matter, it seems reasonable to wonder if he was not the final one.

I still believe not, but let me explain why dates matter. As I also explain why some of us do rightly sense the gravity of the Dark Energy that approaches as we slouch towards Gomorrah.

In referring to the hyper speed at which things are moving (downward), certain thoughts badger me. The primary one being that we are seeing the frenzied labor of those seeking to re-build the Tower of Babel. The original Empire, where all men were united and of one tongue. The original global society. All of which is contrasted with the labor of Noah and his sons as they worked for what, a hundred years perhaps, to build that gargantuan Ark? What is it about this frenzied tower-building activity that can explain anything?

What was it about the need for a Tower that drove those frenzied fools, and Nimrod, their rebellious leader? What were they trying to do? Simple.

They we’re trying to build their raft. Their own Ark. One that could hold them above the next deluge. One they fully expected, given their guilt. Which is funny, to me, since they obviously don’t believe His Rainbow Promise. But they sure covet that flag, eh?

Anyway, this Ark of theirs, it won’t hold many at the top. But Noah only needed seven others with him to ‘Build Back Better’, right? The clock is ticking and the Overlords hear it acutely. So, they’d better get busy! C’mon man, where’s that next batch of Executive Orders?

To me, this is the real reason for TDS. It had nothing to do with Donald the Man. Rather, it was the threat he represented to The Agenda. The reconstruction of Babel. Donald wasn’t just a possible delay of their agenda, in time and space. No, it was the possible destruction of their agenda. How? By delaying its completion beyond the arrival of the unseen threat they perceive. An immortal (hahahah!) threat that lurks beyond the visible the horizon. A horizon they could not allow themselves to cross, unprepared.

In that sense, Donald is the Quintus Fabius Cunctator, the Great Delayer, of our time. But he has been removed. The Delayer, derailed. By the Carthagenians of our day. Who’ve used the same delaying tactics of our Fabius against him. Their god is Baal. And their General is Hannibal. Hanni-Baal. The Grace of Baal. Just think of ArchBishop Annibale Bugnini, if you’re not sure who I’m talking about.

Let me explain, as best I can. I do believe that the other side sees something that most men do not. In fact, they see more clearly in darkness than we do in light. Which has already been remarked upon by the GodMan, in His autobiography. Which is still a best-teller. I’ve told you this before.

What then is it that the Darkies see that we do not? Simple – they think God will be visiting His vineyard soon. Sooner than we think, that is. So the Hannibal’s are preparing for it. Or so they think.

Let’s do a little simple math, beginning with the assumption that the Dark side senses an important date looming on the horizon. An impending Ides. A date that must not be met unprepared. After all, no one is more attuned to the heavenly calendar than those who used to live there. But they failed to get a complete copy of it before they were laughed out by Mi-cha-el and the faithful of the Host.

Now you can say all you want about my thoughts of time and its mystical meanings. But the reality of Scripture is that it is based solidly on an orderly unfolding of events that are said to be fore-ordained, and divinely numbered. There is order everywhere in Scripture, from the First Week to the Last Day. Order is the mark of God. Ergo, dis-order is the mark of the Un-God. The problem, for both the Darkies and us, is that neither side, Light nor Dark, is privy to the exact dates of the most important events to come.

Here’s an example – the destruction of Solomon’s Temple. And the Second destruction of the Temple. Both occurred, calendar-wise, on the exact same day, Tish B’Av. It was a totally unknowable date, by either side, because of the movable nature of the Lunar calendar. The Jewish calendar. But in hindsight, it’s perfectly clear, as it always is. Clear enough at least that the Jews have memorialized it for thousands of years. (As did Josephus, in The War of The Jews). By the way, the second time, according to Josephus (via Whiston) is my birth day.

We obviously don’t know the exactitude of the timing of future events. But we’ve been given a surplus of clues, and scads of warnings. All of which come to pass, to our great surprise! These hints and warnings seem to mean more to the Fallen Ones than they do to us mere mortals, of any stripe or hue.

Children of The Light just bumble around, continuously arguing with one another about this or that, while the Children of The Dark find common cause (no enemies to The Left!). They work with fevered intensity for a common goal. Which, as I’ve said above, seems to be what we are witnessing now in the opening days of The New Babel. There is an enormous outpouring of energy that seems focused on a common goal of creating a new world, in defiance of the old. And none of it seems rational, to us. Because, it isn’t.

But while it isn’t rational (to us), it is perfectly disordered, just as an anthill or hive is. Seeming chaos somehow produces a new reality. But there seems to be no single visible head that directs it. Why? Because there isn’t one. A visible one, that is. But there is a mind behind the motion. It’s just not human, that’s all.

I know, you don’t believe in ghosts. Or spooks, or anything else most men can’t see. Here’s at least one way in which women are superior to men. They can often sense something looming, yet unseen. They are much more attuned to the original calendar than men. The fertility of their being is wrapped up in calendars from their earliest days. They know to be on the lookout. They can often sense the unseen. They have ESP.

Men, on the other hand, often can’t see what is actually in front of them. Like Caesar. I myself am decidedly guilty of this. I have actually forgotten my own birth day (and not just once!). And worse, I have forgotten the birth of others. Why? Because men just have ESPN. We’re not looking ahead, or even behind. We’re looking at the damned screen. Once the ball is snapped, nothing else matters.

I believe, like the Hive-Mind does, that there is a tectonic date approaching. An Ides that cometh without warning, and without any apparent concern. At least, I haven’t heard human word of it. That’s not surprising in some respects, considering I’m a Troglodyte. But I do get occasional missives from women I trust. And even they have yet to speak of it.

This date, I believe, tells me something about the frenzied motion of the ants as they build higher their mound. And as they more deeply dig to lay their stores. What is this date? Is it the 6,000th year since creation? No, that passed in 1996. (Hint: 4004 Anno Mundi + 1996 Anno Domini = 6,000.)

Well, is it the 2,000th year since the birth of the GodMan? (Hint: 2,001 AD – 1 AD = 2,000.) No, that too has already come and passed. The formula I am focused on is this: 2,000 + 33 = 2,033 AD. The coming bi-millennial anniversary of the death of the GodMan. And His resurrection. If I’m not wrong, that would be (give or take a year) 12 years from now.

What significance can this date have for those of us who are glued to ESPN? Scripture tells us that a day with The Lord is as if a 1,000 years. And He spent at least 2 Days in the tomb (rising at some point after the beginning of the third day). According to the Jewish calculation of time, any part of a day counts as a whole day. Which means, at some early point after the demarcation of the second-to-third day, He arose. And came to claim His inheritance. And to re-claim the vineyard, His Temple.

Am I saying we must immediately be prepared for The End, Armageddon, on April 4, 2033? No. But some higher/lower minds might think so. Minds that have a lot to lose. Minds that are currently running the vineyard. And they intend to keep it. So, to them, deep in their own version of Cheyenne Mountain, they may think they have only 12 years maximum for battle prep. These guys are serious. Darkly serious. And they are driving their human minions like slaves. Because they are slaves.

Twelve years could bring on their Ides of March. But they can’t know it with any certainty. Nor can we. But at least these guys try and keep a calendar. They mark every Easter like it counts. Because it does. If only our Bishops felt the same.

You may not believe any of this, if you’re one of those who are still hooked to the ESPN instead of the ESP. One who can’t see anything that is there. And who has forgotten the meaning of order, memorialized on our calendar. Calendars meant to remind us that there is something coming. Something big. Something soon.

Ask yourself this, my ecclesially-abandoned friend: Do you think Noah built his 450-foot Ark in less than twelve short years? Me neither.

But do you think the other side spent more than 12 years building the Tower? Me neither. So then, no wonder these guys are in over-drive. And no wonder we are still watching that damned screen.

So turn off that damned game. And get on your knees. Ask God’s forgiveness. Forgive us our sins, as we forgive those who sin against us. All of us. Start asking! That’s our only hope.

Amen.

