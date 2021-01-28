Ricky Vaughn Chased Down By FBI, Arrested For Thoughtcrime Of Posting Satirical Memes

This is the line over which, once crossed, there is no going back. Our glorious oligarchic Biden government has arrested their first notable political prisoner, Rickey Vaughn. (Remember when two weeks ago I warned about something like this? He has a real name, which I refuse to print.)

If you were there in 2016, you will remember Vaughn. He had one of the funniest accounts on Twitter—before he was banned for being too effective. The elite hate most of all, well, losing the money they feel (not think) belongs to them.

But after that, they hate most being teased—especially accurate stinging critical public teasing. Vaughn dished it out better than most.

Here is one of the “crimes” with which Vaughn is being charged (the first brackets are mine; the rest our dear rulers’):

…on Nov. 1, 2016, [Vaughn] allegedly tweeted an image that featured an African American woman standing in front of an “African Americans for [the Candidate]” sign. The image included the following text: “Avoid the Line. Vote from Home. Text ‘[Candidate’s first name]’ to 59925[.] Vote for [the Candidate] and be a part of history.” The fine print at the bottom of the image stated: “Must be 18 or older to vote. One vote per person. Must be a legal citizen of the United States. Voting by text not available in Guam, Puerto Rico, Alaska or Hawaii. Paid for by [Candidate] for President 2016.”

Anybody with an intelligence greater than pine sap knew Vaughn’s tweets, like this one, were jokes.

Which is why the government sent the pine-sap brigade, a.k.a. the FBI—yes, the ever-diligent feds—to chase Vaughn down and arrest him for posting illegal memes.

Did somebody say FBI?

Dear @FBI. I saw what I am sure was a noose. Can you investigate? It was in the knot of a shoe of a guy walking up First Avenue about an hour ago. I can't give you a better description because I was so appalled by the strutting lynching-to-be that I was literally shaking. — William M Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) January 27, 2021

What other crimes do they say Vaughn committed? Well, Vaughn “and his co-conspirators used Twitter’s messaging functions to discuss and refine memes”.

Weapons-grade memes?

The botches of nature looking for notches in their legal belts for this political prosecution are Meagan Rees, Special (I’m doubting they mean the word in the old public school sense) Agent for the FBI, Judge Ramon E. Reyes, Jr, who signed the arrest warrant, and the shiftless operators like Seth D. DuCharme, at the US District Court, Eastern District of New York.

DuCharme, the French prefix means bereft of, said:

“There is no place in public discourse for lies and misinformation to defraud citizens of their right to vote,” said Seth D. DuCharme, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. “With Mackey’s arrest, we serve notice that those who would subvert the democratic process in this manner cannot rely on the cloak of Internet anonymity to evade responsibility for their crimes. They will be investigated, caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

This is ultra-processed supreme grade-A bullshit, of the kind only a soulless mush-mind could say. For if it were true, we’d have to shut down all of journalism.

Can DuCharme himself be sued, or at least given the business, for incorrectly, and maliciously, using the word defraud? The question is rhetorical, friends, we know the answer.

The Ricky Vaughn arrest warrant uses as “evidence” that he was banned by Twitter as proof of his criminality. Not only that, these brilliant prosecutors used as “evidence” that Vaughn called his Twitter ban “petty” (I kid you not).

They accused him of posting a “Deceptive Image” in Spanish. In another “Deceptive Image” he wrote “heh”. Vaughn, on several dates, said “LOL” in reply to jokes about voting. The horror. He also wrote that “WE ARE THE MEMES WERE WAITING FOR”.

All of which are crimes. They must be. They, and pages and pages of similar “charges”, were deemed sufficiently criminal by the judge to issue an arrest warrant. Read through them all. You must, to see what the oligarchs can do.

It’s obvious Vaughn did nothing wrong: he committed no crime. So (I was asked this on Twitter), the process is the punishment for Vaughn. Having to hire a lawyer to fight off vampiric undead of NY’s courts will be enough—to quash Vaughn.

Vaughn is a political prisoner, and his arrest is meant as much for us as for him. DO NOT CHALLENGE THE OLIGARCHS OR YOU WILL BE NEXT.

Of course, I could be wrong. They could convict him for being “hatefully” funny, because it depends on interpreting the law. As was quoted in the more-than-ever relevant They Live: “Remember the golden rule: he who has the gold makes the rules.”

It is particularly rich that our rulers are going after Vaughn for election fraud. Doubtless this doubles the joke for them.

Listen: as part of the “evidence” used against Vaughn were Direct Messages (DMs) on Twitter. Meaning Big Brother is always watching. You knew this, but maybe forgot. Do not trust Big Tech in anything.

