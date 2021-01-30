Rise Of The Oligarchy

It is difficult to tell anymore just who is in charge of the country. Those of a classic state of mind are inclined to say the President, perhaps in concert with Congress, sometimes aided by the Supreme Court.
This can’t be true, not entirely.
We’ve already seen an aging Joe Biden, fresh into his office, confused which new diktat he was signing, a law-in-all-but-name Executive Order which he surely did not write, and admitted knowing nothing about.
Yet the diktat had to be written by somebody. Perhaps a White House staff officer. Perhaps an outside agent. It’s long been true that corporate and special-interest lobbyists have had a hand in penning orders and laws; sometimes, rumor has it, retaining sole authorship.
Have we already forgotten the five thousand-page spending bill that Congress passed, and Trump threatened to veto but didn’t? Congress creatures complained that they had no idea what was in it. Many hadn’t even had a chance to see it before being asked to vote yes.
Obviously, this collection of mystery laws was written not by them, but others.
It costs money to be a lobbyist with law-making clout. Lots of it. The more money, the greater the influence. And it’s not the lobbyists themselves wielding checkbooks. That duty belongs to their masters.
Which means the oligarchs.
It’s the oligarchs who are in charge. Again, not entirely, but to a noticeable and increasing degree.
Many have gleaned the outlines of our new hierarchy. Andrew Codevilla wrote recently:
In 2015, Americans could still believe they lived in a republic, in which life’s rules flow from the people through their representatives. In 2021, a class of rulers draws their right to rule from self-declared experts’ claims of infallibility that dwarf baroque kings’ pretensions.
In that self-referential sense, the United States of America is now a classic oligarchy.
Michael Lind writing at The Tablet, a solid progressive outlet, agrees. He says “America is now ruled by a single elite class” which forms an “increasingly homogeneous national oligarchy, with the same accent, manners, values, and educational backgrounds from Boston to Austin and San Francisco to New York and Atlanta. This is a truly epochal development.”
We’ve seen many examples of non-governmental oligarch power displayed in real time. Here’s just two important ones, indicative of the rest:
- Wealthy Tech Overlords purged a sitting President from their platforms.
- Banks cancel accounts of those deemed insufficiently obedient.
Our oligarchic class is divided in two categories. C Northcote Parkinson (of Parkinson’s Law fame) aptly defined oligarchy as “rule by a few persons with no special claim to respect other than for their wealth, ability or vigour.”
He also said, “Bureaucracy, or rule by officials, is one form of Oligarchy”, what is also called the managerial state.
The oligarchy is therefore peopled of the amply monied and the doyens of the Deep State. It would seem the media would form its own branch, which is true to some extent, but the media is itself owned by wealthy oligarchs. Media personalities will do whatever they are told, or they will not longer remain media personalities.
It won’t be hard to spot who is and isn’t an oligarch. Some of them meet openly, like at Davos under the World Economic Forum (Great Reset slogan: “You will own nothing and you will be happy”), and Bilderberg.
Still, it would be a mistake to think there is a worldwide conspiracy, as that word is commonly used. There is no cabal that meets in secret in the sense of the Protocols of the Elders of the Internet.
What there is instead is a coterie of like-minded worldly people of wealth who share histories, food choices, styles, vacation spots, opinions—in short, people who think alike. Not on every question, but most.
Oligarchs do and will war among themselves, of course. Yet the one thing the oligarchs agree upon is their disdain of us.
Codevilla says the oligarchs have “become culturally united in disdain for Western civilization in general and for [normal Americans] in particular.” They are engaged in a “never-ending seizure of ever more power and the infliction of ever more punishment—in a war against the people without imaginable end.”
To do this, they leverage anarcho-tyranny and intersectional woke ideology, neither of which affects them, to further enrich and empower themselves. They happily use crises to support brutal measures, like lockdowns, to amass vast fortunes.
Good luck voting them out of power.
This post first appeared in edited form at The Stream.
“In 2015, Americans could still believe they lived in a republic…
What a pathetic statement. Is he trying to reassure us that things were hunky dorey and originalist just five years ago? The USA has been sliding into totalitarianism since at least the 1840’s when immigrant Marxists grabbed Lincoln’s ear. The end result predicted for over a century is almost here. Nothing short of revolution may stop it.
I can still believe in Santa Claus.
I am more and more convinced of two things:
1. Biden doesn’t really care what he does or doesn’t do.
He is president for one term. If he can be controlled by others, they will be happy. If he can’t be controlled by others, it could take them the entire term to persecute him – after all many of them are aging in place.
2. If Biden continues down this path, there may be push back in two years (fraudulent vote counts aside).
Maybe the masses will wake up. Maybe they will care. Maybe they will attempt to regain government.
“That this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.” Abraham Lincoln, Gettysburg Address
Of course, there is another push to remove Abraham Lincoln’s name from schools in San Francisco….
You’re soooo slow Briggsy; some of us knew 36+ years ago that oligarchs were in charge when they recruited fascists & evangelicals into their fold to prop up an Alzheimer’s-ridden Reagan and vote him a disastrous 2nd term. Go read about it.
THERE WILL BE NO REDEMPTION IN 2022. FOR PITY’S SAKE, HOW MANY TIMES DO YOU HAVE FAIL BEFORE YOU GET THAT????? They STOLE a presidential election. If Americans get any stupidier, we’ll needs millions of respirators to breathe for them. Or grind them for Soylent Green.
Shecky: How quaint you are.
There were very few times in history when the oligarchy did not rule this country. The founders were RICH. RICH, RICH. The plantation owners were RICH, RICH, RICH. During the Johnson County Cattle Wars, THE RICH cattlemen just shot ranchers that got in their way. With zero punishment. (Sound familiar?) There was plenty of room and the First People (incorrectly called Native Americans) and settlers could escape the rich and powerful. As time went by, room ran out. NOW, we think the rich didn’t own the country???? And they say schools taught history correctly in the past. Obviously not. Name a time the rich did not own this country and the only escape was to the more open spaces. Now the spaces are gone and denial of reality is no longer an option. Besides, human LOVE to be ruled over and lorded over by the rich. Check history—it’s been that way for most of humankind’s existence. Why is everyone pretending it changed?
Oh, and don’t forget we all hate America (Ted Cruz, Trump, ALL of them) because it was founded on violent revolution AND VIOLENCE IS ALWAYS WRONG. That’s what they said. So learn to love the oligarchs. They are here to stay. No more evil revolutions. In fact, we may install a king to apologize for that unjust war.
Briggs, your linked article from CBS, an Oligarch-run media consortium, tells us that “Billionaire Wealth Soars as 255 Million Jobs Lost to the Pandemic”
We see that it’s the fault of The Pandemic™, a coronavirus that has a 99.8% survival rate (99.997% for those under age 20). The Pandemic™ for which the average age of death is between 78 and 83, in a country where the average life span, pre-pandemic, is 79.
It’s not the fault of Governments or the Oligarchs who pull their strings, you see. It’s not because they closed our schools, shut down our businesses, forced us to shop only where it benefits the Oligarchs (Walmart, Costco, Amazon etc.), and forced us to view only media controlled by the Oligarchs.
It’s The Pandemic™, not Oligarchs and their totalitarian, authoritarian governments, who’ve taken away our freedom of religion, association, assembly, and speech.
Because of The Pandemic™, with its 99.8% survival rate, we will strap on our muzzle-masks whenever stepping outside our doors, and submit ourselves and our children to injections of experimental biological agents.
Because of The Pandemic™, we’ve become….not Peoples, but Sheeples.
As for those who still foolishly think and act like Peoples, because of The Pandemic™…..”Put a mask on your pie-hole, and shut-up, you are now anathema to the Covid Cult of The New World Order.”
Electronic fences of various kinds will soon keep us all contained.
There’s a strange sense of inevitability about all of this, as we watch our friends and families, even our earthly “shepherds”, the priests and pastors, allow themselves to be muzzled and herded into this unGodly totalitarian pasture, where we’ll graze upon our “guaranteed incomes,” as content as any farm animal.
Those who resist, will meet the same fate as recalcitrant farm animals everywhere.