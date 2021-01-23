California Coronadoom Experts: You’re Too Stupid To Understand. Just Behave

The promised global cooling article will run Monday. Too good for Saturday.
At the bottom of this post will come a short quiz, to see how much you have been paying attention to material over the past year.
From an anonymous reader comes this email:
Just saw this article showing, once again, how the left breaks their promises. No surprise since it is Gavin Nuisance breaking his transparency promise:
“SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has from the start said his coronavirus policy decisions would be driven by data shared with the public to provide maximum transparency.”
However, now he has decided to keep Californians in the dark:
“State officials said they rely on a very complex set of measurements that would confuse and potentially mislead the public if they were made public.”
I would sure hate to be confused and misled… Oh, wait…
“Shut up,” Experts explained.
Here’s the dope on their models, after some words about why the model results are contradictory:
Yet the data model that he has repeatedly pointed to as key to planning among an array on the state’s website still shows hospitalizations bumping up over the next month, though projections flatten more each day.
The model is based on historical infection data that follows a pattern where about 12% of those with the virus get hospitalized and 12% of them end up in the ICU. The model’s projections do not account for changes in conditions, such as more vaccinations or a lifted stay-at-home order.
Computer models must take into account so many factors that they may be valuable only on a much smaller scale, experts said, perhaps to allow local officials to spot outbreaks or target vaccination campaigns.
Either occult models or Trump’s exit are responsible for the “falling” numbers, take your pick.
JUST IN: D.C. ends its ban on indoor dining. Restaurants are now open at 25% capacity.https://t.co/pzc8BYfUEk
— WTOP (@WTOP) January 22, 2021
Could be the weather, too. Regular readers will recall I have been shouting about how deaths always peak in mid-January, and then begin to fall, and to be ready for it, and that our elite would take credit for it. See any Tuesday coronadoom update for confirmation.
Anyway, the real hilarity is the purposeful hiding of THE science, which is, of course, exactly how science works in our regime.
Experts decide what THE science is, claim their results are based on THE science, and when asked to describe THE science say you just wouldn’t understand. Shut up and do what you’re told. We’re the experts.
Laugh if you like. But just know they’re going to pull the same trick everywhere. Global cooling, racism, “white supremacy” terrorist forecast, and on and on.
This doesn’t mean real science is entirely dead. It will drag along in quiet corners in areas which can’t easily be tied to politics or oligarchic interest.
Time for the quiz!
True or false: All models, including expert models, only say what they are told to say?
Quantitative: How accurate is this expert model?
Answers: True, and no way to tell quantitatively.
Ask yourself how Newsom is smart enough to understand this. He’s not a genius–except at getting idiots to give him money and elect him–nor are any of the other governors. Newsom is dyslexic and Wiki says he struggled in school. He RAN/RUNS A WINERY (which never closed down, of course, as he is the annointed one). Come on, virtually every reader here is smarter than he is as far as science and math goes. He KNOWS it and is hiding in the closet like a little school girl/boy/it. These people are arrogant posers who really don’t know a freaking thing. They were often the lower half of their class in school. Governors are great LIARS and great at smoozing. I see nothing in true scientific models that involves these two traits. “The Science” does, but it’s all about lying and power, zero about science. So next time you read a dyslexic wino knows more about Covid than you do after you’ve read the actual literature, ask yourself how Americans got so incredibly stupid as to buy this garbage. This is why our Overlords deperately want to shut us up, before we find out who the little man behind the curtain is.
The latest “Super COVID-19” will enable “the experts” to provide the Democrats enough clout to finish off small businesses and, to make their steal of the country complete.
I’ve seen this “12% wind up in the hospital” claim before. Where the hell does this come from?
Although nationwide hospitalizations are dropping now, at the peak last month net new hospitalizations were only averaging about 0.5% of new “cases” most days. Now it’s even lower because more people are leaving the hospital, but at no time have we ever come close to an average of 12%.
In fact, since most people end up leaving the hospital, the net admissions number at one point would have to be even higher on some days than 12% to make the arithmetic work. 12% hospilization rate is a nonsensical claim.
Im using the same data the media has, just taking it one step further and doing a single calculation. Do they not fact check this stuff? (Dumb question)
Thank you for these words of wisdom in the above post:
“Experts decide what THE science is, claim their results are based on THE science, and when asked to describe THE science say you just wouldn’t understand. Shut up and do what you’re told. We’re the experts.”
I plan to incorporate them elsewhere when needed (with credit to you, if course).
Also, if you assume the “cases” count to be true, 12% hospitalizations certainly – truly – would “overwhelm” hospitals, waaay beyond anything we’ve seen to date. I can understand their concern if they believe that assumption to be true, but I have seen no data that backs up that claim that I have seen. But “cases” are inflated all over the country and even then actual hospitalizations don’t match up.
Answers to the quiz:
1) True
2) That depends on five factors:
a) How simple or complex is the system being modelled?
b) Are there any aspects of the system that are not well understood theoretically?
c) How many approximations or simplifications are put into the model, and how much uncontrolled systematic or statistical imprecision is there?
d) How competent are the people creating the model?
e) How well has the model been tested (including did it pass those tests)?
If the answers are a) simple; b) no; c) none; d) highly competent; and e) extremely well, then I will trust the model. If the answers are a) complex; b) yes; c) a lot; d) not very; and e) poorly then I will definitely not trust the model. In practice, of course, most of the time the answers will be somewhere in the middle, and you will have to proportion your trust accordingly. But failure in any one of those criteria means that we should maintain a healthy scepticism.
The religion of science has turned into a mystery cult. Who would have thunk it
All computer models output what they are coded to output. It’s that simple.
I suspect that this 12% figure was chosen with care. It’s not as low as 10%, as that round figure doesn’t seem scary enough. But you don’t want to say 15%, as that seems too run-of-the-mill. But while 12.5% might say, “we worked really really hard to figure this out”, others might state that they’re admitting some uncertainty. I think 12% might be at that sweet-spot: small enough to let the people think there’s some light at the end of the tunnel, but large enough to keep the scare going indefinitely.
True and don’t know, since I don’t have enough information to analyze it.