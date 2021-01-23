California Coronadoom Experts: You’re Too Stupid To Understand. Just Behave

The promised global cooling article will run Monday. Too good for Saturday.

At the bottom of this post will come a short quiz, to see how much you have been paying attention to material over the past year.

From an anonymous reader comes this email:

Just saw this article showing, once again, how the left breaks their promises. No surprise since it is Gavin Nuisance breaking his transparency promise: LINK TO ARTICLE “SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has from the start said his coronavirus policy decisions would be driven by data shared with the public to provide maximum transparency.” However, now he has decided to keep Californians in the dark: “State officials said they rely on a very complex set of measurements that would confuse and potentially mislead the public if they were made public.” I would sure hate to be confused and misled… Oh, wait…

“Shut up,” Experts explained.

Here’s the dope on their models, after some words about why the model results are contradictory:

Yet the data model that he has repeatedly pointed to as key to planning among an array on the state’s website still shows hospitalizations bumping up over the next month, though projections flatten more each day. The model is based on historical infection data that follows a pattern where about 12% of those with the virus get hospitalized and 12% of them end up in the ICU. The model’s projections do not account for changes in conditions, such as more vaccinations or a lifted stay-at-home order. Computer models must take into account so many factors that they may be valuable only on a much smaller scale, experts said, perhaps to allow local officials to spot outbreaks or target vaccination campaigns.

Either occult models or Trump’s exit are responsible for the “falling” numbers, take your pick.

JUST IN: D.C. ends its ban on indoor dining. Restaurants are now open at 25% capacity.https://t.co/pzc8BYfUEk — WTOP (@WTOP) January 22, 2021

Could be the weather, too. Regular readers will recall I have been shouting about how deaths always peak in mid-January, and then begin to fall, and to be ready for it, and that our elite would take credit for it. See any Tuesday coronadoom update for confirmation.

Anyway, the real hilarity is the purposeful hiding of THE science, which is, of course, exactly how science works in our regime.

Experts decide what THE science is, claim their results are based on THE science, and when asked to describe THE science say you just wouldn’t understand. Shut up and do what you’re told. We’re the experts.

Laugh if you like. But just know they’re going to pull the same trick everywhere. Global cooling, racism, “white supremacy” terrorist forecast, and on and on.

This doesn’t mean real science is entirely dead. It will drag along in quiet corners in areas which can’t easily be tied to politics or oligarchic interest.

Time for the quiz!

True or false: All models, including expert models, only say what they are told to say?

Quantitative: How accurate is this expert model?

