It’s Mourning In America

Bit more than four years ago I wrote, “Trump is a respite, not a solution.” A slight lessening in the downward slope on which our culture is sliding into oblivion.

I also said:

If Trump wins [the 2016 election], state media hacks will be mollified and will duck and cover for, what, two weeks? And then they’ll be back to normal. Some will, as is natural to their breed, suck up to the new administration, seeking to do for the new power what they did for the old. But most will recognize Trump is naught but a respite. They’ll soon reorganize to restore the old elite, and themselves. There will not be a wave of honesty among flacks, nor will there be a reduction in gullibility among the indigenous populants of this once United States. Unless Trump turns out to be an American Vladimir Putin, it will very soon be business as usual.

Trump was not Putin, and it is now business as usual, though accelerated. Trump, implementing policies that would have been classified progressive twenty years ago—except he only bombed Syria once and tried with little success drawing down troops elsewhere—drove the debased mad. Mostly for the reason he affronted their fine sensibilities.

That has to be the best thing Trump did. Send the debased over the edge. He was responsible for a massive surplus of splenetic fevers, seizures, angina, conniption fits, and, yes, sour indigestions. That part was glorious.

The rest wasn’t so good. That is, not nearly so good as we would have preferred. How about when he—

—yet why talk about that now? It’s all in the past. Today is the Current Year. Onward!

The debased are out for revenge. They won’t have Trump to chase with lit torch and pitchfork, but they’ll go after those who supported him. I have talked to several people the past few days, and the stories of persecutions, from minor to significant, are building (Yours Truly is growing a superior disguise-level moustache).

The question will be how long before the (metaphorical, for now) blood lust is sated, or are we in the strong swirl segment of the leftist purity spiral? I don’t have answers for that. My hope is our elites will be so distracted by all rich pickings to be made available that they’ll tire of chasing after the inconsequential.

Still, there is no theory more certain sure than that the debased must needs have an enemy. It doesn’t have to be a real enemy, but it does have to be a distraction-worthy enemy. It can be Trump and Trump supporters for a few weeks, yes.

But after that? Probably things like “white supremacists”, those evincing “whiteness”, non-self-hating whites, or white orthodox Christians, and so on. Biden did call out in his inauguration speech “white supremacists”. His perpetually angry Secretary of War elsewhere agreed with that.

Good news is that “white supremacists” will be easy to spot.

The real change from Trump is that Biden’s handlers have already opened the spigots wider. The standard swamp crew is already wafting their way DC-ward, carried on the powerful field lines of Official Graft.

Prediction: the rich will grow much richer over the next four years. The poor will increase and do the opposite. Your money will increasingly make its way into the pockets of the oligarchs, all in the name of saving the world.

The reason for people growing poorer must be blamed on the enemy, though. So it will be interesting to discover just how “white supremacists” are robbing people.

Global cooling is back, for instance. Meaning money will flow into those pushing, and owning, “greenback” energy. (I was able to ignore the tedious subject for four years; sadly, we’ll have to return to it. Look for a guest post on Saturday.)

Few believe it will Biden wielding the golden pen for the entire four-year tenure, but that doesn’t matter. He’ll do what he’s told what to do, and she’ll (you know who I mean) do what she’s told what to do.

Money will start bleeding, liberties will keep disappearing, the bombs will start flying (who Israel is mad at is a good bet for the first target), the people, well, the people won’t be getting any happier.

It is mourning in America. But now is our chance to work toward morning.

Enjoy this tweet while you can. It dies of coronadoom in seven days.

Science has just discovered a powerful new emetic. Biden journalism. https://t.co/u1JdaiA2iz — William M Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) January 20, 2021

