Biden: Globohomo On The March!

You will have heard Gropin’ Joe appointed the man Levine as Assistant Health Secretary.
The man Levine, father of two, was formerly in the same job in Pennsylvania. He infamously, à la The Godmother, crammed coronadoom patients into nursing homes—after first removing his own mother. Of course.
Failure is no obstacle to promotion, though, not in the Land of Progress(ives). As I often say, you can never get fired for being wrong in the right direction.
None of this would therefore be in the least notable, except that the man Levine believes he’s a woman. And because nothing says health like a man in a dress popping pills.
Incidentally, the NYT put a twist on this story, saying the man Levine would be the “first openly transgender federal official”.
Openly?
Is this going to turn into some kind of Joan Rivers revelation thing?
Anyway, it is an open question how much Biden now realizes what he is doing, his dementia rapidly on the increase, and how much is done in his name. It is clear here that the man Levine has no qualifications for the job of lording over us except for his lunacy.
The message, sent by Biden or one of his crew, is: you will submit.
It could well be Biden sending that message, for he also said recently that the choice of prison cell, boys or girls, would be up to the convict. If the male convict says he is a girl, off with the ladies he goes.
Biden’s words led many to make the obvious quip, but if it came right down to it, I’d bet most comedians would stick with Reality. But, as the prisons might soon swell with deplorables and “white supremacists”, it could become easier to follow through on the joke.
There is still notable friction over transgenderism, but most will soon say, or will be made to say, a man is a woman, and vice versa. I use as guidance the battle over gmarriage (government-defined marriage).
The Big Con and other professional conservatives were initially against it, even publicly, even loudly. At first. But they grew too fearful of being called “homophobes”, and of losing money, and so they caved. Didn’t take long, either. Now we have many conservatives sending warm congratulations to men saying they will pretend-marry other men.
(Which is why you mustn’t be a conservative: be based.)
“Briggs, you ass, you’re always exaggerating. It’s not like somebody’s writing The Conservative Case For Transgenderism or anything.”
No? Then how do we class NRO’s right-after-the-appointment article “Biden Taps Dr. Rachel Levine, a Transgender Woman, as Assistant Health Secretary“?
The authoress of that article repeatedly calls the man Levine “she” and “her”, and says nothing about his lunacy. Except for mentioning the nursing home scandal, the authoress only praises faintly the man Levine.
World War T, to use Sailer’s phrase, is over. Except among we few based dissidents. And the occasional rare piece of good news: doctors won’t be forced to quack. For now.
Biden is mandating delusional males may compete in sports as females. It’s the only way these sad men can ever win anything.
Biden is already reversing the ban on the insane in the military. The sex-confused will now be allowed access to weapons of mass destruction. Prediction: given our penchant for quotas, there will be within a year at least one high-ranking insane person.
Our upcoming Secretary of State is Anthony Blinken—who, though the evidence is weak, I think identifies as a man. ABC says, “In confirmation hearing, secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken says he will appoint LBGTI envoy, pledges U.S. embassies will be able to fly Pride flag.”
Be of interest to see who his general, or “envoy”, will be. Ru Paul? James Martin?
At any rate, War or Battle Flags are not unusual. You might recall—though hurry before the images are entirely purged—the Confederacy had a famous example. So did Japan, an ensign now also banned. In any case, these were flown to tell the enemy It’s On. Same thing here.
We all know the Pervert Pennant, which looks like this:
The LGBT community has few images like this. So it is not surprising that they would add their own symbol, the rainbow, in a respectful way, to a beloved image of their mother.
How appropriate that she is weeping, for it her son who suffers whenever an LGBT person is persecuted pic.twitter.com/BlpYTMMBp8
— James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) January 19, 2021
Like him or hate him, we have to admit Martin nailed the “How appropriate that she is weeping” part.
So the US Globohomo complex will take the battle to foreign soil. They’ve already conquered Europe and most (all?) of the Americas. Significant territory has been seized in Japan. The only real holdouts have been a strong Muslim lands, parts of Africa, and China.
I’m skeptical they’ll fly the PP outside the Chinese embassy. Inside the walls, any number of things can and likely will occur. But outside, flagrantly flouting China’s culture? I don’t believe our leaders are yet insane or greedy enough to use as casus belli China’s refusal to stage parades celebrating the “right” to sodomy.
I’ve been wrong before, though.
Regardless, it is fitting to end with this:
The researchers, experts, and scientists are at it again pic.twitter.com/a6csZgYLE9
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 17, 2021
“The ASH serves a four-year term of office at the pleasure of the President. If the appointee is also a serving uniformed officer of the regular corps, (he or she) [emphasis added as ()] is also appointed as a four-star admiral in the regular corps. The President may also nominate a civilian appointee to also be appointed a direct commission in the regular corps if the nominee so chooses.” ||So, prepare now to imagine the present appointee (RACHEL (nee Richard) LEVINE) decked-out in starched USPHS Dress Uniform (which cut I am unsure). || USPHS: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Public_Health_Service_Commissioned_Corps
“Openly?”
Yup. This way others can bravely come out as Transgender, saying they lived in fear, and then enjoy the subsequent promotion and pay raise for their courage.
All we really need is another war where we send sane people off to die and we’ll have Anthony Burgess’ ‘The Wanting Seed’ as reality. Are there any dystopian novels left to turn into reality?
When cultural-Marxist neuroses become sacramental icons to be shoved down the throats of Americans in this way, Americans do not always take it lying down. Sometimes they rise up. One doubts that last week’s protest at the Capitol will be the last uprising.
If that’s a woman……UGLY. I can’t stand to look at the picture. Trans is a way to erase reality, nothing more except body mutilation and poisoning with hormones. A wonderful life. This creature is not like many of the other trans male to females as he/she/it must have run out of cash. Usually, you get a much better looking woman. Of course, this is reportedly a hybrid, still having the dangly parts in case it changes it’s mind. And people laughed at unicorns……
The MOST EVIL result is the multilation of children, making Hitler and Mengele look absolutely wonderful and caring. The abject HATRED Americans have for their offspring is stunning.
At least Biden is making it perfectly clear where he stands complete with all the symbols.
How long will America put up with this?. The election two years hence should be a demonstration. If the Republicans don’t control the House and Senate after the 2022 election we are doomed.
Uh, the State Department has been promoting the alphabet soup thing for years.
I keep reading comments and articles about how “we” will be seizing the congress and senate in 2022 as Americans wake up to the lunacy being enacted. Given that a national election was just stolen in plain sight with no repercussions beyond threats and silencing of anyone of consequence daring to mention the fact I fail to see how we can expect any outcome of any election to be anything other than what our rulers wish it to be.
There is no voting our way out of this.
It’s amusing how people still think there will be some “uprising” among outraged Americans who just won’t put up with this or take this lying down anymore dammit! and/or vote them out in 2022, 2024…etc.
No, they will take it like they always have for the last 150 years, like the overstuffed, lazy bourgeois Nietzschean Last Men that they are, as long as Netflix keeps streaming and Amazon keep delivering, and the government sends a paltry check now and then. And if elections already hardly mattered before 2020, they clearly don’t now (After all, what has ever prevented the endless march of leftism/progressivism, globohomo, and abortion-on-demand treated as the nation’s highest sacrament after all the various GOP Presidential, house, and senate victories over the last 25-40 years? How successful was Trump in “draining the swamp”? Conservative Inc. has been the biggest con for the last 40 years). No matter who wins, the progressive march through the institutions, the destruction of culture, and of everything Good, True, and Beautiful continues on its grim and merciless way.
This country is finished. Indeed, at this point, with Covid tyranny reigning almost everywhere with no end in sight, and with vaccine passports and CCP-style Social Credit Systems coming everywhere soon, the entire world may be finished. Best to plan a withdrawal from engagement, let it all go to rot, cultivate one’s own garden, and prepare for one’s own end in as much peace and isolation as possible from the hell that surrounds us.
As most insanity today, it started with well intended moves. There´s no reason to mistreat, abuse a homosexual or a transgender person for the sake of morality, even if you completely disagree with both options. But the magnitude of the double somersault that takes you from simply stop being cruel and start being kind to others, and the absolute negation of reality we live nowadays takes more than a logical bridge, and is the examplification of the difference between modern society and the end of a particular civilization. We (or they) have already chosen the second option.
As I said the other day, when society opens the door to insanity, then it can´t complain or choose. It has to go all the way down. So I think the better chance we have is not confronting them, but just wait for the self-destruction of this trend.
This happen when the inconsistencies of their “logic” start flooding and overtaking them. When men start asking for women´s social aids because they are women inside . When an increasing number of guys with genital surgery apply for a job that has a quota for women. When you play in the NBA, get convicted for gender violence, and you get away with it because you say you are gender fluid, and you feel you are in a lesbian relationship most of the time. Or when a white ultrafeminist lesbian loses her chance to have a role on a TV show because the other choice is not only a lesbian, but transgender and black. And when an average tennis player becomes a millionaire because he cut his penis and started blowing up the women´s competition, winning 4 Grand Slams each year for a dozen years. You get the idea…
So I wait, in sadness, but I wait…