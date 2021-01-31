Summary Against Modern Thought: On Predestination

You were meant to be here, the last Chapter in Book Three. Part II! Onto Book Four, the last book, next week. As Wiki says “Books I–III cover truths that naturally are accessible to the human intellect while Book IV covers revealed truths for which natural reason is inadequate.”
ON PREDESTINATION, REPROBATION, AND DIVINE ELECTION
1 So, since we have shown that some men are directed by divine working to their ultimate end as aided by grace, while others who are deprived of the same help of grace fall short of their ultimate end, and since all things that are done by God are foreseen and ordered from eternity by His wisdom, as we showed above, the aforementioned differentiation of men must be ordered by God from eternity.
According, then, as He has preordained some men from eternity, so that they are directed to their ultimate end, He is said to have predestined them. Hence, the Apostle says, in Ephesians (1:5): “Who predestinated us unto the adoption of children… according to the purpose of His will.”
On the other hand, those to whom He has decided from eternity not to give His grace He is said to have reprobated or to have hated, in accord with what we find in Malachi (1:2-3): “I have loved Jacob, but have hated Esau.” By reason of this distinction, according to which He has reprobated some and predestined others, we take note of divine election, which is mentioned in Ephesians (1:4): “He chose us in Him, before the foundation of the world.”
2 Thus, it appears that predestination, election, and reprobation constitute a certain section of divine providence, according as men are ordered to their ultimate end by divine providence. Hence, it is possible to show that predestination and election impose no necessity, by the same reasoning whereby we showed above that divine providence does not take away contingency from things.
3 Moreover, that predestination and election do not find their cause in any human merits can be made clear, not only from the fact that God’s grace which is the effect of predestination is not preceded by merits but rather precedes all human merits, as we showed, but it can also be shown from this, that the divine will and providence is the first cause of things that are done, but that there can be no cause of the divine will and providence, although, among the effects of providence, and likewise of predestination, one may be the cause of another.
“For who,” as the Apostle says (Rom. 11:35-36), “has first given to Him, and who shall make recompense to Him? For of Him, and in Him, and by Him, are all things. To Him be honor and glory for ever. Amen.”
Notes We’re certainly not done with this difficult topic. God being all-seeing and all-knowing, which are kinds of infinities, and our free will, which is another kind of infinity (there being many different kinds), can make you mad thinking about. Indeed, pondering the Infinite has driven many mad. How can we will when God is the First cause? And so on.
Categories: SAMT
https://archive.org/stream/Garrigou-LagrangeEnglish/Predestination%20-%20Garrigou-Lagrange%2C%20Reginald%2C%20O.P__djvu.txt
God predestinates us. He gives us a Ticket through Jesus Christ.
It’s up to us to get on the train. Or not.
I am of the speculative opinion that predestination does not or may not exist and that everyone has a shot at heaven depending on how he/she reacts to God’s promptings. And I wonder if God really knows the future and that He only interacts with us to bring about a future He desires.
I would appreciate any comments.
Book 4 – MITAP
Michael, it appears we agree.
But the Father knows the future.
Jesus intimates he Himself may not.
I wonder if that is still true.
Predestination is not of merit from good works, but it may be due to God’s foreknowledge of our willingness to be humble towards Him (see 1Peter 5:5-7).
This is not merit per se, but it is more than absolutely nothing.
I don’t know the answer. However, if I were God I would not want to know the future. I would want to watch the entire drama unfold only using my power to help folks to do good by interacting with their consciences and occasionally dropping a few “bombs” to get the show back on the track to the destination I planned.
Dear Michael. God is all knowing – his intelligence is not limited.
One would be an Arian if the thought Jesus was ignorant of the end of time – that is what Mr. Theodore Beale, AKA Vox Day, is. He is an Arian who thinks Jesus is not God because of the way He responded to questioning by his interlocutors.
https://archive.org/details/DenzingerTheSourcesOfCatholicDogma
The amount of free information about Catholic Truth is astonishing. As was said to St Augustine, pick up and read.
It is sad to post a link that is an understandable explication of a difficult doctrine by a famous Thomistic Theologian – The greatest Thomist alive in the century he was alive – and then have it ignored while men just give an opinion off the top of their heads.
C’est la vie.
ABS is outta here.
Adios
ABS- Thanks for responding.
Agree God’s intelligence is unlimited. My speculation would admit this but consider that He might choose not to use all of His intelligence, but only as much as He needed. I don’t like the idea of predestination as it suggests that our eternal destination is predetermined. Also, if God knew how each of us would act throughout our lives and how we would end up it seems that he would be bored by this game of life. At the present moment I consider the concept of predestination a mystery that would be best not speculated upon.
Perhap look at predestinaion this way.
God knows from forever forwards and from all eternity who, by full use of the gift of free will, is going to receive His Son and His Son’s salvation, and He knows who will, by full use of the gift of free will, refuse His Son and His Son’s salvation.
And how is that predestination? God has always known who will and who will not achieve salvation through His Son Jesus Christ.
Therefore, when He creates each person, He knows what our choices will be, and those are the choices that we, through His gift of free will, do make.
What I do not understand is why some are born into strong Christian famillies, and some are born into non-Christan families. Why He allows some to be horribly treated in childhood. That is the greater puzzlement to me. But it must all be the awful consequences of Original Sin and personal sin. I do believe that God intervenes as He wills, and that He does answer prayer … though “…shall be given unto you…” can take some or much time, and sometimes is not answered until Heaven.
So it all remains, that we are to choose with the gift of free will to believe that God is, that He has revealed Himself as Triune, that only through the merits of His only Begotten Son Jesus Christ does salvation to live forever with God exist.
We are to come to Know God, to Love Him, and to serve Him … so that we have full confidence in God our Father, in Jesus, in the Holy Spirit.
And, We are to obey His commandmens and to come humbly in repentance for our traressions and sins.
God bless, C-Marie
ABS: Mark 13:32“But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father.
I don’t know how you can avoid that.