The Fallen King: What To Do? — Guest Post by Ianto Watt

Possession is the only word that accurately and fully describes what we are witnessing today. There is nothing rational on the horizon. Anywhere. There is no attempt by the Evil Ones to justify anything. There is only the raw exercise of power. That is the root of rebellion. That is what always leads to possession. Wherein, the individual, in the attempt to grasp illicit power, loses power over himself.
When one’s hand slips from the glove, another hand will enter. And so, it has. Joe is anxiously awaiting his enthronement. El Diablo assures him it will happen. But he hasn’t told Joe what comes next.
It doesn’t take an expert to detect this. But as long as we, the Nation’s remnant, insist on seeing things through human (political) eyes, we fail to discern it. And the result, for us the faithful, is paralysis, as we witness a scene too horrific to rationally ingest.
And so, here we are. We are frozen for lack of command. A command that either directs us forward in advance, or back in retreat. For we are not in command. We must await the word, which never yet comes.
For to advance, we the people must have three things certain.
First, to physically engage the enemy, there must be a judgment that the effort is just. In order for a war to be judged just, it must first be predicated on serious crimes. We are way beyond that point. Second, it must then be thought to be reasonably winnable. That too is true, assuming it is fought smartly.
But the third and last element has yet to come. Open resistance must be sanctioned by proper authority.
Only two sources for this exist. One is the High Priests of the nation. Think of the priestly family of the Maccabees brothers rebelling against the Greeks who profaned the Temple. The High Priests can release the people of their allegiance to illicit governance. We can count that out, with no explanation needed. The current regime is not illicit. It is the usurpers that are such. Besides, the High Priests (of all sects) are busy dining with Herod, watching as Salome dances.
The other authority is the King, in his role of protector of the people. All who threaten the people (and thus, the State), all those usurpers, must be resisted. But the King has spoken, and he said NO. So, we are frozen, in place and time. And time is nearly gone.
Even if, in God’s providential judgment, Donald is not to be the Clovis of our time, he is certainly John the Baptist. The one who unmasked Herod, and paid for it with his life. And for this we must be eternally grateful to Donald. He has risked all, with no earthly reason. Certainly no one has paid more for his resistance. Say what you want, none of us could have imagined not just the depth of the Evil State, but the breathtaking breadth of it. God bless you, Melania, for standing strong with Donald. Who else has a spouse like this?
While time runs short, it has been instructive, even in these last few hours, to see the continual apocalypse, the excruciating unveiling, of the hearts of men in power. We will have no excuse, as we go forward into the Gulag (if that is His providential Will) in believing that there is anything salvific in the attempt to reach Heaven through earthly (political) means. For those means can almost always be bought. For Mammon never sells. El Diablo only buys. Whatever the earthly price, he will pay it. And then possess it.
I wish to say this to all my brothers of our Nation, who still reflexively recoil in the face of open Evil. ‘Fear not’ sayeth The Lord. America the Nation may be gone on January 20th, 2021. And America the Empire may briefly prevail. But that too shall all pass away.
We have only one command we must always keep. It came from our Eternal King. And we’ve already heard it. Even if we don’t hear any further command from our Earthly King, we have only one eternal task. Keep the Faith.
Oremus.
Editor’s Note Because the FBI is suggesting there will be “armed attacks” in each state, and at the Capitol, stay home, stay away. Do not get involved in anything. Keep your peace. They are looking for an excuse to crack down. Do not give it to them.
Ianto
Short and sweet
I guess they feel their heads are more important than ours.
Please take Ianto’s words and the Editor’s Note to heart
This piece is blasphemous in its failed attempt to draw a positive parallel between Biblical Characters and the American egoist, Donald Trump.
This is a man who publicly called his daughter a piece of ass and said he would date her if she were not his daughter.
He is publicly in support of so-called Gay Marriage and he had one of his minions, Ric Grennel, telling America’s allies they must support sodomy or risk losing America’s support.
Trump is four square in support of usury and throughout his time in office he routinely abandoned his supporters and even his putative friends – just remember how many of his friends he fired, from Lewandowski to Flynn.
He gave way too much power to Jared and Ivanka whose qualifications to wield political power were, what?
One thing can be said about Trump, his existence and actions have revealed what is in the hearts of many and what is in the hearts of many is idolatry.
ABS–Yep, you are definately an egotist.
Best quote about the election:
Here’s what Michael Burkes, who goes by “Trump’s Black Grandson” on Twitter had to say: “If you need 10,000 Armed Soldiers to protect your inauguration from The People then you probably weren’t elected by The People.” Says it all.
That isn’t what blasphemy means. Donald Trump is a flawed person as many biblical figures were but it is perfectly reasonable to draw parallels between him and biblical figures if appropriate, as it is in this case.
Dear Malcolm. Yes, it is blasphemous. See Modern Catholic Dictionary, Father John Hardon S.J.
Trump is akin to Herod whom John The Baptist chastised for adultery. Trump has been married three times – even more than Herod.
One would have to identify a biblical character who is an atheist if one wants to compare them with Trump.
Trump has no faith, he is a former Piskie who has said he has never done committed a sin he has had to repent of or asked forgiveness for and he uses the Bible the way Clinton did, as a prop.
Ianto, your writing is always a treat for me to read. It reaffirms my hope.
No, I never in my wildest nightmares would have believed the scope of the Evil State. But it’s out now, preening for us like the self-serving jackal it is.
Thanks Ianto. We have Christ as our king. And we know He has a plan and the time for its execution may be nigh.
We should be thanking God to be living at the present moment as it significantly heightens our appetite for the things not of this devil possessed world.
Rather than the King or the High Priest(s), what if the supreme authority were the free individual’s sovereign intelligence?
Blasphemy
https://www.newadvent.org/summa/3013.htm
Favorably comparing a three time adulterer with St John The Baptist, who castigated Herod for adultery, is blasphemy.
Favorably comparing Trump with The Priest of the Maccabees is blasphemy.
Calling Trump a king is blasphemy, especially given that Jesus is King of all and, also, because America seceded from the King
It is one thing to be patriotic and exhibit love of the country into which you were born it is quite another to do what you are doin here, Mr. Ianto
ABS,
It’s a good thing he didn’t mention King David.
ABS – Your TDS is fogging your reading and comprehension
He did NOT compare Trump with the High Priests of Maccabees time
The point of the Maccabees was that THEIR say so would give us the right to revolt
Ianto said whoever the Maaccabee Priests equivalents are; are not giving it their blessing
BECAUSE the current regime is not illicit (Trump in his day or Biden now or to come. )
Ianto could have not used Capital-K “King” but I understood and replaced it with the lower-case.
As Sheri said “Egotist”. You and Donald were probably side-by-side in that line
God bless the both of you
“They are looking for an excuse to crack down. Do not give it to them.”
They will find an excuse, if they have to make it up themselves.
Just like a “gun free zone”, the Constitution only works if We, the People enforce it ourselves. Otherwise, it is nothing more than words on paper.
These over-reaching accusations of blasphemy are painfully unbased.
I liked the insight of the article. Thanks for the post, Ianto.
McChuck, Is that you on Gab?