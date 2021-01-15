The Fallen King: What To Do? — Guest Post by Ianto Watt

Possession is the only word that accurately and fully describes what we are witnessing today. There is nothing rational on the horizon. Anywhere. There is no attempt by the Evil Ones to justify anything. There is only the raw exercise of power. That is the root of rebellion. That is what always leads to possession. Wherein, the individual, in the attempt to grasp illicit power, loses power over himself.

When one’s hand slips from the glove, another hand will enter. And so, it has. Joe is anxiously awaiting his enthronement. El Diablo assures him it will happen. But he hasn’t told Joe what comes next.

It doesn’t take an expert to detect this. But as long as we, the Nation’s remnant, insist on seeing things through human (political) eyes, we fail to discern it. And the result, for us the faithful, is paralysis, as we witness a scene too horrific to rationally ingest.

And so, here we are. We are frozen for lack of command. A command that either directs us forward in advance, or back in retreat. For we are not in command. We must await the word, which never yet comes.

For to advance, we the people must have three things certain.

First, to physically engage the enemy, there must be a judgment that the effort is just. In order for a war to be judged just, it must first be predicated on serious crimes. We are way beyond that point. Second, it must then be thought to be reasonably winnable. That too is true, assuming it is fought smartly.

But the third and last element has yet to come. Open resistance must be sanctioned by proper authority.

Only two sources for this exist. One is the High Priests of the nation. Think of the priestly family of the Maccabees brothers rebelling against the Greeks who profaned the Temple. The High Priests can release the people of their allegiance to illicit governance. We can count that out, with no explanation needed. The current regime is not illicit. It is the usurpers that are such. Besides, the High Priests (of all sects) are busy dining with Herod, watching as Salome dances.

The other authority is the King, in his role of protector of the people. All who threaten the people (and thus, the State), all those usurpers, must be resisted. But the King has spoken, and he said NO. So, we are frozen, in place and time. And time is nearly gone.

Even if, in God’s providential judgment, Donald is not to be the Clovis of our time, he is certainly John the Baptist. The one who unmasked Herod, and paid for it with his life. And for this we must be eternally grateful to Donald. He has risked all, with no earthly reason. Certainly no one has paid more for his resistance. Say what you want, none of us could have imagined not just the depth of the Evil State, but the breathtaking breadth of it. God bless you, Melania, for standing strong with Donald. Who else has a spouse like this?

While time runs short, it has been instructive, even in these last few hours, to see the continual apocalypse, the excruciating unveiling, of the hearts of men in power. We will have no excuse, as we go forward into the Gulag (if that is His providential Will) in believing that there is anything salvific in the attempt to reach Heaven through earthly (political) means. For those means can almost always be bought. For Mammon never sells. El Diablo only buys. Whatever the earthly price, he will pay it. And then possess it.

I wish to say this to all my brothers of our Nation, who still reflexively recoil in the face of open Evil. ‘Fear not’ sayeth The Lord. America the Nation may be gone on January 20th, 2021. And America the Empire may briefly prevail. But that too shall all pass away.

We have only one command we must always keep. It came from our Eternal King. And we’ve already heard it. Even if we don’t hear any further command from our Earthly King, we have only one eternal task. Keep the Faith.

Oremus.

Editor’s Note Because the FBI is suggesting there will be “armed attacks” in each state, and at the Capitol, stay home, stay away. Do not get involved in anything. Keep your peace. They are looking for an excuse to crack down. Do not give it to them.

