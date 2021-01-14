How Whiteness Arises From Critical Race Theorists Decrying Measurement White Supremacist

The irony of calling the best parts of Western culture “white supremacist” is lost on debased race hustlers. Probably because recognizing the full logical implication of the charge requires just a bit more of the cerebral readies than they have available to them.
Our guiding peer-reviewed paper is “Can You Really Measure That? Combining Critical Race Theory and Quantitative Methods” by Jenna R. Sablan in American Educational Research Journal.
(Incidentally, since I have many new readers, I should explain I always emphasize “peer-reviewed” to show how far gone academia is.)
Jenny says, “in critical race theory (CRT) training, statistics and quantitative reasoning can be thought of as not bias-free endeavors but related to White supremacist origins” and “For the bulk of [CRT] research that takes this critical lens, the use of strong statistical analyses is not only absent but, according to some, almost entirely antithetical”.
If you will allow me a minor paragraph diversion, I’m on both sides here. Most statistical analyses are awful, relying on untested models, boasting of wee p-values, with results which are almost surely wrong or way over-certain. Jenny doesn’t know this, and indeed thinks the opposite. She wants to use statistics in the normal way, but her beloved race hustlers think quantitative methods are white supremacist.
Now science relies on measurement. Science is more than just measurement and quantitative methods, but without measurement and without quantification, there is no science. Critical race theorists really do say science, in this traditional way, is white supremacist.
The kicker is this. If you reject quantitative methods as white supremacist, then you have no way of claiming so-called race disparities. The existence of disparities are unquestionable religious dogma to critical race theorists. All non-whites by definition are victims, our most noble category of being. So if you can’t demonstrate disparities via measurement, though you are certain they are there, all that would be left to you is the raw claim that whites are evil by nature of their whiteness.
Disparities are caused by whiteness. Not whites: whiteness. Which is indeed what we increasingly hear.
Nancy Pelosi, somehow forgetting she is white (the power of gin?), said the Capitol protesters “put their whiteness over democracy.” “Ebony” Elizabeth Thomas said she was glad Pelosi “specifically named whiteness” and “not just white supremacy.”
Blue Cheka Lisa Ko, doubtless hoping to forestall the trend of identifying Asians with whites, said “Whiteness doing its work to exonerate, console, and ahistoricize whiteness, over and over again.” Never mind that this is idiocy, and instead ask how does “whiteness” do this? Quantum tunneling? Dark energy, in a kind of cosmic pun?
Another Blue Cheka, and member of the sacred race, tweeted “Part of how the politics of whiteness have operated these many centuries is that we don’t name or discuss whiteness as a distinct thing but simply treat it as the natural order of the world. The entire left-right framework exists within whiteness & Euro ordering of world politics”.
Even this simple female cannot really believe no one discusses how bad white people are. Her purpose was instead to castigate this thing called whiteness.
Even the Catholic Herald, a one-time readable mag turned rag, tells us about “Whiteness at Work“. It is “wild to see Whiteness work”. The writer goes on to worship George Floyd, and excuses the BLM and Auntyfa riots, lootings, and murders of the summer, and says whiteness caused the Capitol protest, which was somehow much worse than the worst actions.
We could on with examples for days, but you get the idea. If you haven’t, you soon will. Just switch on the “news”.
Trump voters, regardless of their race, are demeaned as possessing whiteness, and therefore they are necessarily white supremacist. So what is whiteness? At least this, from Ahmari on one of his based days:
The Common app, used to process most US college applications, just sent this piece of absolute gaslighting to millions of university-bound kids. pic.twitter.com/Ef1knwxkD4
— Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) January 13, 2021
Whiteness is magic or kind of power. It is not a people, but a thing. Non-whites can catch and display it, but it radiates off whites most strongly. Whites can suppress whiteness rays by denouncing whites and their own whiteness. But since you can’t wash the white off, it being obvious to all onlookers, who will all naturally suspect the white on you equates to to white supremacist, you have to denounce continuously, and with ever-increasing fervor.
Whiteness therefore is pure psychic energy. Which can only be extinguished using spiritual, a.k.a. psychological, weapons.
Be ready for this.
Appears whiteness is a form of spiritual degeneracy which must be exorcised.
This white magic must be powerful stuff.
Yet it doesn’t seem to work for so many restaurant owners, waitresses, bussers and others that the woke have forced out of employment.
I’m confused by the presence of so many non-whites who were at the Trump rally.
If they were “passing” to gain “white privilege”, they were doing a poor job of it.
Whiteness is a powerful negative Juju
I don’t understand the title. Is there a word missing, at least?
Then there’s Kristen Clarke, Biden’s pick for DOJ Civil Rights Division views on race science:
Courtesy of Tucker: https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-kristen-clarke-doj-civil-rights-division
All white all weady.
The irony of it all is that it only serves to increase racism.
I’m obsessed with whiteness now. I buy Orbit gum because it has “white” in some of its flavor names. I drive a white car. I tell my wife I am a racist and I love whiteness. There’s a town in Texas nearby that is called White Settlement – I want to move there.
A bit facetious, yes….but it is a completely natural reaction. Whenever I get a nanny in my face telling me what I need to do or what it is I’m doing wrong, I instinctively act to do more of that.
I know everything that comes out of the US infects the world (forgive my way of putting it, I can’t find a better way). It’s especially true of the bad things, those that come, for example, from Hollywood. So, some of this BS has tainted the world (mainly, some countries that seem very prone to being deceived by the media [I’m tempted to name a few, but I rather keep my mouth shut on that: don’t want to offend sensibilities innecessarily]). But that’s the thing: THIS IS UNYIELDING BS…
Salvador Cavani, a “football”, “fútbol”, player from Uruguay, was just punished by the British federation of football for calling a friend “mi negrito”: they said he was a racist. The Uruguayan academy of the language scolded the afoiresaid federation. It’s a real shame, for too many centuries the British have been trying to impose their “culture” on the rest of us, but that’s just too clownish… And it affects me: my mom used to call me “mi negrito”, since I’m the only black-haired of her children… In Venezuela, that’s a term of endearment… In the US, she would be in jail…
Hey, that’s up to you, you want to be entangled in that snarl of BS, you are free, but, come on, man (as the soon to be president says)… Go to Africa and ask my negritos bellos what they think of so much BS… My gringo sobrino, nephew, blocked me on facebook (back in the day, when I was naive enough as to use that filthy excuse for an internet platform) because I told him, mimicking Jackie Chan in Rush Our, “what’s up, my nigga?”: he was very offended and embarrassaed, I told him: “you are half Venezuelan, you have come to the old country, you know stuff, my man, you are not allowed to throw this tantrum”. The kid was just graduating from a US-BS university, his brain was just fried, COMPLETELY… I mean, this is too much.
You have to do like Tarantino: “I don’t accept your categories”, reject every race talk, relentless, reject all forms of materialism… You should do good and read more of E. MIchael Jones: race is not a category of reality, it’s a logical creation, is BS… at least on this respect he is spot on. “Whites and Asians have better results in SAT exams, those are superior races”: BS!!!!!!!!!!! Asians have 11% out of wedlock offspring; whites, 18%; latinos, 45; blaks, more than 70%. “Isn’t that ratially motivated?”. Answer: “there is a limit for the foolishness, my little grasshopper”. It is a function of cultural integration; and that is a historical issue… Drop the BS, now!!!, it’s the only chance… I’m all for the good ones there…
It is instructive to note the susceptibility of otherwise intelligent people for poisonous rubbish like this. The Liberal ideal of free speech, as fundament principle, does not produce virtue, but rather the perfect soil for vice to proliferate and strangle it. “Equality” necessarily produces endless strife. The Liberal Ideal is now descending into its inevitable end as dystopian, totalitarian nightmare.
Guerra — you write well, mi negrito.
White supremacy is nothing but a way to bait one group against another and NOT AT ALL based on skin color. It is an acknowledgement that some people succeed, some fail and we can’t possibly invoke personal responsibility. It is the GODS OF THE OLIGARCHS imprisionment method and the stupid who follow it are obviously the non-supreme individuals, aka complete losers. They want to be imprisoned for life in hell on earth as long as they can blame others, and that’s what they are now getting. Celebrate, non-supreme people, you GOT YOUR WISH. Hell has arrived. Thank you for illustrating just how stupid human beings really are.
“…It is instructive to note the susceptibility of otherwise intelligent people for poisonous rubbish like this. ..”
This is NOT a case of ‘susceptibility’ to some poisonous concept. We are not talking about a mass conversion to illogicality here. We are talking about something quite different, something with much greater power than logic. We are talking about the tendency of human society to collectively seize on an idea and rush madly over the cliff with it – as documented in Mackay’s excellent “Extrordinary PopularDelusions and the Madness of Crowds”.
These ‘intelligent’ people do not ‘believe’ in this madness. They accept it. They obey and enforce all its strictures. They will not hear a word said against it. If they do not, they will lose their jobs, their house, their family and become non-persons. Salvador Cavani, mentioned above, would cease to be a footballer, and no one would hear from him again.
It will be instructive to see how the world comes out of this idiocy, though I suspect that I shall not live to see that day….
Anti-white racism is the only racism still allowed by the bien pensant (and often it is white self-hatred purveyed by leftists against their own people and cultural heritage). Trump made a good start in fighting CRT, but too little too late, just as he was years too late trying to do anything about Section 230 and social media cancel culture at the hand of Big Tech’s ever-increasing monopolistic practices and collusion.
If “whiteness” caused the Capitol “riots’, then did “blackness” not cause BLM/Antifa riots? And why is “whiteness” intrinsically bad, something to be denigrated and excoriated (despite the manifest achievements of white culture and civilization as compared to black culture and civilization), and “blackness” apparently intrinsically good?
But basically anything the left doesn’t like these days is just instantly denigrated as “white supremacists” or “whiteness” regardless of context or facts.
As DAV points out, Biden’s nominee to head the “Civil Rights Division” of the DOJ is a full-on black supremacist kook, but that’s ok with the left (If you substitute “white” for everything in her list of beliefs that reads “black” and a white person holding those beliefs were nominated to high office, can you imagine the fallout?…well, no, because the nomination would never have happened in the first place, and that person would have been “cancelled” long ago from polite society and high profile job opportunities).
I particularly love item 4 on Clarke’s list of core beliefs, which if true ironically would prove the exact opposite of what she seems to think! “Some scientists have revealed that most whites are unable to produce melanin because their pineal glands are often calcified or non-functioning. … This is the chemical basis for the cultural differences between blacks and whites.” If so, then given the obviously enormous disparity in in cultural and historic achievement between blacks and whites (where is the black Chartres Cathedral, who is the black Dante or Shakespeare, the black Magellan or Vasco da Gama, the black Michelangelo or Raphael, the black Bach, Beethoven, or Mozart?…to name but a few instances with no black or African equal remotely comparable), if the “chemical basis” for such differences is “pineal calcification” and reduced or non-existent melanin production (I have no idea if this is a legitimate thing, and don’t care, but let’s humor her), then shouldn’t the conclusion be that far from being a bad thing or something that favors blacks, “pineal calcification” and reduced melanin are in fact necessary to, or key predictors of, high cultural achievement?