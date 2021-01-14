How Whiteness Arises From Critical Race Theorists Decrying Measurement White Supremacist

The irony of calling the best parts of Western culture “white supremacist” is lost on debased race hustlers. Probably because recognizing the full logical implication of the charge requires just a bit more of the cerebral readies than they have available to them.

Our guiding peer-reviewed paper is “Can You Really Measure That? Combining Critical Race Theory and Quantitative Methods” by Jenna R. Sablan in American Educational Research Journal.

(Incidentally, since I have many new readers, I should explain I always emphasize “peer-reviewed” to show how far gone academia is.)

Jenny says, “in critical race theory (CRT) training, statistics and quantitative reasoning can be thought of as not bias-free endeavors but related to White supremacist origins” and “For the bulk of [CRT] research that takes this critical lens, the use of strong statistical analyses is not only absent but, according to some, almost entirely antithetical”.

If you will allow me a minor paragraph diversion, I’m on both sides here. Most statistical analyses are awful, relying on untested models, boasting of wee p-values, with results which are almost surely wrong or way over-certain. Jenny doesn’t know this, and indeed thinks the opposite. She wants to use statistics in the normal way, but her beloved race hustlers think quantitative methods are white supremacist.

Now science relies on measurement. Science is more than just measurement and quantitative methods, but without measurement and without quantification, there is no science. Critical race theorists really do say science, in this traditional way, is white supremacist.

The kicker is this. If you reject quantitative methods as white supremacist, then you have no way of claiming so-called race disparities. The existence of disparities are unquestionable religious dogma to critical race theorists. All non-whites by definition are victims, our most noble category of being. So if you can’t demonstrate disparities via measurement, though you are certain they are there, all that would be left to you is the raw claim that whites are evil by nature of their whiteness.

Disparities are caused by whiteness. Not whites: whiteness. Which is indeed what we increasingly hear.

Nancy Pelosi, somehow forgetting she is white (the power of gin?), said the Capitol protesters “put their whiteness over democracy.” “Ebony” Elizabeth Thomas said she was glad Pelosi “specifically named whiteness” and “not just white supremacy.”

Blue Cheka Lisa Ko, doubtless hoping to forestall the trend of identifying Asians with whites, said “Whiteness doing its work to exonerate, console, and ahistoricize whiteness, over and over again.” Never mind that this is idiocy, and instead ask how does “whiteness” do this? Quantum tunneling? Dark energy, in a kind of cosmic pun?

Another Blue Cheka, and member of the sacred race, tweeted “Part of how the politics of whiteness have operated these many centuries is that we don’t name or discuss whiteness as a distinct thing but simply treat it as the natural order of the world. The entire left-right framework exists within whiteness & Euro ordering of world politics”.

Even this simple female cannot really believe no one discusses how bad white people are. Her purpose was instead to castigate this thing called whiteness.

Even the Catholic Herald, a one-time readable mag turned rag, tells us about “Whiteness at Work“. It is “wild to see Whiteness work”. The writer goes on to worship George Floyd, and excuses the BLM and Auntyfa riots, lootings, and murders of the summer, and says whiteness caused the Capitol protest, which was somehow much worse than the worst actions.

We could on with examples for days, but you get the idea. If you haven’t, you soon will. Just switch on the “news”.

Trump voters, regardless of their race, are demeaned as possessing whiteness, and therefore they are necessarily white supremacist. So what is whiteness? At least this, from Ahmari on one of his based days:

The Common app, used to process most US college applications, just sent this piece of absolute gaslighting to millions of university-bound kids. pic.twitter.com/Ef1knwxkD4 — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) January 13, 2021

Whiteness is magic or kind of power. It is not a people, but a thing. Non-whites can catch and display it, but it radiates off whites most strongly. Whites can suppress whiteness rays by denouncing whites and their own whiteness. But since you can’t wash the white off, it being obvious to all onlookers, who will all naturally suspect the white on you equates to to white supremacist, you have to denounce continuously, and with ever-increasing fervor.

Whiteness therefore is pure psychic energy. Which can only be extinguished using spiritual, a.k.a. psychological, weapons.

Be ready for this.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



