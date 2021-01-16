Last Word On The Election (For Now) — With Bonus Podcast!

Joe Biden won the election. Donald Trump may have won more votes in more states, and he was surely cheated out of votes in several others. But he lost. And Biden won.

We know Biden won because it will be he that is sworn in next week and not Trump. It’s tough to swallow, but that’s how the system works.

If a party cheats, and is in charge of investigating accusations of cheating, and if the media calls the cheating a conspiracy theory, and if the rulers move to expel those who question the cheating, as has already happened, then that party will win by virtue of its power.

This is the way power works.

We have a long tradition of cheating in elections. Some cities, like Chicago and Philadelphia, to name only two of many, are notorious for it. It got so bad in Philly that even Democrats were once worried they had gone too far. Chicago under Boss Daley, some historians say, was responsible for flipping the 1960 election from Nixon to JFK. About that, more in a moment.

Everybody involved in running elections knows how endemic cheating is, or should know. Especially this year with the dramatic increase in absentee and mail-in balloting—an increase signaled well in advance because of the coronadoom panic.

Meaning the Republicans who were supposed to be watching out for their candidate’s interest should have seen what happened coming, and prepared against it.

That election night turned into a grade D French farce—Trump well ahead in crucial states at sundown, his lead collapsing when the lights went off—is a reasonable indication the party professing support for Trump was not exactly in earnest.

There is much evidence the election was stolen. I took part in creating some of it (here, here are the biggest), along with a slew of others you’ve heard about, and some you might not have.

Not every theory of the steal put forward as conclusive was as strong as was touted, but that was to be expected given the nature of the effort. It was necessarily done at top speed, not as well coordinated as we could have wished, and in a hostile environment against an enemy determined to ignore, belittle, and delay. Time was not our friend.

I suppose we could rehash all the details, which are at least useful as an archive to historians, and to teach future election watchers how cheating can occur. However, these facts don’t now matter. Not at this moment. Biden will be enthroned regardless, and he won’t be going anywhere. Until Kamala finds a way. But that’s a whole another story.

Still, the election was hijacked. Nancy Pelosi herself said so. Yes, the very word she used was hijacked.

True, she said it back in 2017 about the election of 2016. But she meant it.

Remember? Our political elite were convinced Vladimir Putin, in mufti, sneaked across the border and applied Soviet mind-altering technology to cause people to vote for Trump instead of Hillary.

The “Russian collusion” story began as a diversionary lie, as a way to explain the unexplainable, to excuse Hillary’s poor performance. How could anybody have voted for Trump? The bad news was that the lie was so effective that those telling it were soon convinced of its truth because the great mass of our betters began repeating it endlessly. The left fell victim to their own propaganda. It was a remarkable thing to see.

There were years of protests, cry ins, charges of theft, of mysterious foreigners and secret “white supremacist” cabals juicing elections. Until this year, when doubting election integrity became anathema.

We won’t even discuss the contrast between the welcoming of and active participation in by our elites in the riots, lootings, and mayhem of the summer, and their instant switch to pretended “outrage” over the Capitol protest last week. The hypocrisy of the debased is so routine it’s not much worth remarking on.

Except to say that they get away with it because they are in power.

Edward Luttwak, who knows more about coups than anybody, tweeted after the protest “In 1960 there was evidence that Kennedy had won because of electoral fraud in Cook county but Nixon refused legal remedies or any protest to preserve public harmony. Twelve years later he was elected President. Trump had that option”.

It was his opinion (here and elsewhere) Trump should also have ignored the fraud and bowed out gracefully for the good of the country. I disagree.

The USA of 1960 barely resembles the one we have now. There was still hope in 1960 that elections could regain integrity. That hope is now a wisp. Trump helped us understand that.

Bonus 1 This dropped after the original post at the Stream.

Update Welp, the video is already gone. Shock. The featured image is a still from it, which contains my favorite line from the whole election, “I hope he don’t watching.”

Bonus 2 I was on the Point of View radio show with Kerby Anderson on the 14th discussing the election (and for a couple of minutes the coronadoom). My segment begins at about 1 hour 45 minutes in.

