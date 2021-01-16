Last Word On The Election (For Now) — With Bonus Podcast!

Joe Biden won the election. Donald Trump may have won more votes in more states, and he was surely cheated out of votes in several others. But he lost. And Biden won.
We know Biden won because it will be he that is sworn in next week and not Trump. It’s tough to swallow, but that’s how the system works.
If a party cheats, and is in charge of investigating accusations of cheating, and if the media calls the cheating a conspiracy theory, and if the rulers move to expel those who question the cheating, as has already happened, then that party will win by virtue of its power.
This is the way power works.
We have a long tradition of cheating in elections. Some cities, like Chicago and Philadelphia, to name only two of many, are notorious for it. It got so bad in Philly that even Democrats were once worried they had gone too far. Chicago under Boss Daley, some historians say, was responsible for flipping the 1960 election from Nixon to JFK. About that, more in a moment.
Everybody involved in running elections knows how endemic cheating is, or should know. Especially this year with the dramatic increase in absentee and mail-in balloting—an increase signaled well in advance because of the coronadoom panic.
Meaning the Republicans who were supposed to be watching out for their candidate’s interest should have seen what happened coming, and prepared against it.
That election night turned into a grade D French farce—Trump well ahead in crucial states at sundown, his lead collapsing when the lights went off—is a reasonable indication the party professing support for Trump was not exactly in earnest.
There is much evidence the election was stolen. I took part in creating some of it (here, here are the biggest), along with a slew of others you’ve heard about, and some you might not have.
Not every theory of the steal put forward as conclusive was as strong as was touted, but that was to be expected given the nature of the effort. It was necessarily done at top speed, not as well coordinated as we could have wished, and in a hostile environment against an enemy determined to ignore, belittle, and delay. Time was not our friend.
I suppose we could rehash all the details, which are at least useful as an archive to historians, and to teach future election watchers how cheating can occur. However, these facts don’t now matter. Not at this moment. Biden will be enthroned regardless, and he won’t be going anywhere. Until Kamala finds a way. But that’s a whole another story.
Still, the election was hijacked. Nancy Pelosi herself said so. Yes, the very word she used was hijacked.
True, she said it back in 2017 about the election of 2016. But she meant it.
Remember? Our political elite were convinced Vladimir Putin, in mufti, sneaked across the border and applied Soviet mind-altering technology to cause people to vote for Trump instead of Hillary.
The “Russian collusion” story began as a diversionary lie, as a way to explain the unexplainable, to excuse Hillary’s poor performance. How could anybody have voted for Trump? The bad news was that the lie was so effective that those telling it were soon convinced of its truth because the great mass of our betters began repeating it endlessly. The left fell victim to their own propaganda. It was a remarkable thing to see.
There were years of protests, cry ins, charges of theft, of mysterious foreigners and secret “white supremacist” cabals juicing elections. Until this year, when doubting election integrity became anathema.
We won’t even discuss the contrast between the welcoming of and active participation in by our elites in the riots, lootings, and mayhem of the summer, and their instant switch to pretended “outrage” over the Capitol protest last week. The hypocrisy of the debased is so routine it’s not much worth remarking on.
Except to say that they get away with it because they are in power.
Edward Luttwak, who knows more about coups than anybody, tweeted after the protest “In 1960 there was evidence that Kennedy had won because of electoral fraud in Cook county but Nixon refused legal remedies or any protest to preserve public harmony. Twelve years later he was elected President. Trump had that option”.
It was his opinion (here and elsewhere) Trump should also have ignored the fraud and bowed out gracefully for the good of the country. I disagree.
The USA of 1960 barely resembles the one we have now. There was still hope in 1960 that elections could regain integrity. That hope is now a wisp. Trump helped us understand that.
Bonus 1 This dropped after the original post at the Stream.
Update Welp, the video is already gone. Shock. The featured image is a still from it, which contains my favorite line from the whole election, “I hope he don’t watching.”
— John Q. Public (@JohnQPublic179) January 15, 2021
Bonus 2 I was on the Point of View radio show with Kerby Anderson on the 14th discussing the election (and for a couple of minutes the coronadoom). My segment begins at about 1 hour 45 minutes in.
Didn’t take long for that video to disappear.
Bonus 1 link says the video has been removed “for violating our terms of service”.
Funny that……
I’ve been saying for years that Trump will be the final Republican President of the United States. The Democrats won’t allow We the People to make that mistake ever again. And then the United States will no longer be.
There is no law, only Zuul.
Trump should stay in the White House under military protection until the 2020 election results are fully vetted in the Supreme Court. Postponing the inauguration for 6 months should not be too much to ask to preserve government legitimacy.
Don’t forget the most egregious election fraud ever committed.
Robert Caro’s monumental biography of the liar, cheat, thief, philanderer, extortionist and crook Lyndon Baines Johnson puts forth the colossal, bald-faced fraud of Johnson’s 1948 Texas Democratic Senate primary election in excruciating detail. Caro’s thorough documentation and quotation of both participants and eyewitnesses is stark and disturbing.
Johnson cheated in every single election he ever participated in, starting all the way back to his election as student president at Southwest State Teacher’s College.
LBJ was the acme of slime.
Your audio starts more around the hour and 45 mark!
Thanks, Jb. There’s only so much of me I can take, and didn’t even notice cutting me short, which is probably for the best.
As I commented yesterday:
Best quote about the election:
Here’s what Michael Burkes, who goes by “Trump’s Black Grandson” on Twitter had to say: “If you need 10,000 Armed Soldiers to protect your inauguration from The People then you probably weren’t elected by The People.” Says it all.
People who “win” elections don’t need protection. Biden is up to over 25,000 troups last I read. Obviously, he “won” not by votes but by theft.
People mention Kennedy stealing the election. Great example–remember how that turned out? Didn’t fair much better for Nixon.
“For the good of the country” is either a coward, as in Nixon’s case, or a future tyrant training the sheep. It is almost never the country benefits, but rather the elites and those who want to destroy the country. Yet idiots fall for it all the time, then wake up in communist hell. Speaking of, Biden wants Gretchen the Witch as chair of the DNC. Woke up in hell, didn’t you?