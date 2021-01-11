Support Those Who Contested The Election

It won’t surprise you to hear that the bad guys at Dominion are coming after Sidney Powell to the tune of $1.3 billion. That’s a B, friends.
Sane, sane. They may as well have used a T. Did Dominion think that Powell was as rich as their oligarchic cheerleaders?
The intent of the suit is not, as they said, to recover their reputation, which is if anything even solider with our rulers. Would any ruler want to go into a hotly contested election without the benefit of electronic voting anymore?
If anything, Dominion ought to pay Powell for the free advertising.
Powell will be broken. That is, the ruling class will try to destroy her to the best of their abilities. Which are rather weak. But what they lack in intelligence, they gain in numbers and infinite resources. Pray for her, and if comes to her asking for monetary support, please give if you can.
The election has already broken some of us. Poor Lin Wood cracked under the strain. I doubt they’ll go after him, because he’s doing a better job on himself than they ever could, and they’ll use him to say the rest of us are just like him, or worse. Pray for him, too.
Now my name is in every (I think every: maybe it’s only most) suit Sidney Powell filed, and so I’ll also be wading into some deep kimchi. This is fine, because I like kimchi, having developed a fondness for it while living in my Uncle Sam’s house in Okinawa, many years ago.
The most hilarious thing that happened (so far) was that the Dean of Research at Cornell Medical School, where I was once a professor of biostatistics, emailed to say I had better not dare to use a Cornell affiliation!
I told him that I would be horrified to have anybody think I had any ties to Cornell, and that he should write anybody who thought so, copying me, so that I could endorse his repudiation.
He hasn’t written back since.
The worst that will happen to me, I’m guessing, will be me overhearing on the phone people in the distance saying “Tell him I’m not here.” This is to my advantage, because I am lazy and didn’t like working anyway.
On the other hand, there are many other names, higher up than mine, who were involved in the suits, who are feeling pain already, and you know what rolls downhill. I don’t want to give any details, but jobs have already been lost, and worse.
People have been asked to publicly repudiate Trump, and admit the error of their ways. Some will hold strong, but we are a weak culture—we wouldn’t be having this conversation if were strong—and they will cave.
This is why times of great difficulty bring out good. We will soon see who our true friends are, and what people are made of.
The Trump years, and the election, are going to cost a lot of us. The ruling class is out for revenge. Not for anything we did, or Trump did, not per se, but for not allowing them to be seen to be in charge.
The debased are, and have been, even during Trump’s tenure, everywhere in charge: the left is everywhere triumphant. There is no major organization they do not control.
Yet they must pretend to be beset by occult powerful forces, who are only moments away from seizing control. Do you recall the FBI saying the most horrible threat to the country is from “white supremacists”?
The left is driven by fear and lust for revenge. Hence things like this:
At @ProjectLincoln we are constructing a database of Trump officials & staff that will detail their roles in the Trump administration & track where they are now. No personal info, only professional. But they will be held accountable & not allowed to pretend they were not involved https://t.co/DkpxpaWaWB
— stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) January 9, 2021
I responded (here, but it dies in 7 days), “Put me on your list, you pansy assholes.”
A bunch of bloated soy-faced effeminates (and worse) trying to sound tough. I don’t mean that their list won’t have an effect, and that people on the list won’t be hurt. I mean that each of these squishy little freaks is a coward, hiding behind a bully (the State), who will be judged and found wanting.
Fear and lust are also responsible for headlines like this: “Cori Bush introduces legislation to sanction, remove all House members who supported election challenges“. Because we all know criticizing government is un-American and must be outlawed. Big Tech agrees.
So. What can you do? Support those on the based right. The best way to do that is to keep in touch, to read what they write, and heed what they say. Pray for all of us.
We’re sick of the election, so this will be the penultimate thing I say about it, unless forced.
