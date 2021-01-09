I was going to take the day off, but since this tweet had such a good response, I thought it be fun for all of us to have a guess:

It becomes President Kamala because… — William M Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) January 8, 2021

(The tweet is now gone, so rely on the screenshot.)

Here’s a screenshot as of 7 PM, since all my tweets die sadly of coronadoom after seven days. And because of the Big Purge Friday my account might be whacked by the time you see this.

My number one son made a good point, and says it has to be the coronadoom, since that would allow them to triple down on lockdowns, punishments, mandates, and so on.

My favorite, however, is Mysterious Disappearance. It will be reported that somebody resembling Biden—old man with hair plugs and a botched face lift, vacant look, muttering to himself—in his pajamas was seen wandering around the White House lawn in the wee hours of some morning. Then conflicting reports of the same man seen in Georgetown Dunkin’ Donuts arguing with the clerk over the change given, and one of the man seen in Centreville on the highway heading west.

Then nothing.

What say you?

Bonus Joke

Who will be the first recipient of America's glorious Biden bombs on January 21st? — William M Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) January 8, 2021

(The tweet is now gone, too, but said “Who will be the first recipient of America’s glorious Biden bombs on January 21st?”)

Twitter throttling

Twitter purged Trump. Apple and Google followed suit, purging Parler.

Twitter has been removing my (and many other accounts’) followers at a fairly even pace. I’m down 10% in 24 hours.

We’ll do more of this later, but recall one of Biden’s campaign promises was “Death is coming”.

Joe Biden invokes Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels when referring to Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley. Healing and reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/gD4h90KNPc — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 8, 2021

To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



