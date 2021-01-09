I was going to take the day off, but since this tweet had such a good response, I thought it be fun for all of us to have a guess:
It becomes President Kamala because…
— William M Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) January 8, 2021
(The tweet is now gone, so rely on the screenshot.)
Here’s a screenshot as of 7 PM, since all my tweets die sadly of coronadoom after seven days. And because of the Big Purge Friday my account might be whacked by the time you see this.
My number one son made a good point, and says it has to be the coronadoom, since that would allow them to triple down on lockdowns, punishments, mandates, and so on.
My favorite, however, is Mysterious Disappearance. It will be reported that somebody resembling Biden—old man with hair plugs and a botched face lift, vacant look, muttering to himself—in his pajamas was seen wandering around the White House lawn in the wee hours of some morning. Then conflicting reports of the same man seen in Georgetown Dunkin’ Donuts arguing with the clerk over the change given, and one of the man seen in Centreville on the highway heading west.
Then nothing.
What say you?
Bonus Joke
Who will be the first recipient of America's glorious Biden bombs on January 21st?
— William M Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) January 8, 2021
(The tweet is now gone, too, but said “Who will be the first recipient of America’s glorious Biden bombs on January 21st?”)
Twitter throttling
Twitter purged Trump. Apple and Google followed suit, purging Parler.
Twitter has been removing my (and many other accounts’) followers at a fairly even pace. I’m down 10% in 24 hours.
We’ll do more of this later, but recall one of Biden’s campaign promises was “Death is coming”.
Joe Biden invokes Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels when referring to Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley. Healing and reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/gD4h90KNPc
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 8, 2021
To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here
Categories: Fun
Q: It becomes President Kamala because…
A: Pelosi already set up the “25th amendment committee” to replace the president.
Q: Who will be the first recipient of America’s glorious Biden bombs on January 21st?
A: America.
I think “tragic accident”. Perhaps the dog will cause a fall down the stairs.
“Who will be the first recipient of America’s glorious Biden bombs on January 21st?”
As John McCain sang, to that Beach Boys tune —
Bomb-bomb-bomb, bomb-bomb Iran,
Bomb-bomb-bomb, bomb-bomb Iran,
Bomb-bomb-bomb, bomb-bomb-ba bomb Iran!
Or maybe Mar-a-lago, with Trump inside.
Bombs away, boys, let’s get this skat-show on the road!
Hey Briggs, maybe the bomb’s coming for you.
And me.
“Ask not for whom the bomb booms, it booms for thee.”
Disappearance is patented by and reserved for the chinese commies, isn’t it?!
Biden will just wonder off and the Secret Service will be unable to find him.
It will be Afghanistan or Syria that are bombed. The trolls in government lied about troop numbers, so there’s plenty of ground reinforcements there after the bombs drop.
Sorry, but any idiot still on Twitter deserves whatever they get. Worse yet, apparently the morons that set up Parlar need an app to find it. Conservatives are morons. You dance with wolverines and are shocked when attacked and shredded. No self-respecting American should have been on ANY social media since 2016, if at all. Consider it your contribution to the death of this country that you stayed with the devil and now are paying for it.
I know this is all in good fun and would have submitted that he will either be declared, Unfit for Medical Reasons or will be assassinated (and that blamed on one or a group of the 73,000,000+ that voted for the “still POTUS). That said, can anyone tell me if Kamal Toe is capable of being made POTUS because (I am told) she is NOT a Natural born citizen of the USofA (however, judging from the issues that surrounded B.O. that may not be necessary)? Do any of the Illuminaries that write to Prof. Briggs Blog know?
… in the Multiverse anything that can happen, will happen, in another Universe.
Coronadoom. It will be traced back to a doorknob that was missed during the transition.
Rush Limbaugh just cancelled his Twitter account, in response to the ban on our POTUS. I barely look at Twitter but will cancel mine as well.
Pres. Trump got around the personal ban by using the White House account to condemn Twitter and announce that he plans to build a new platform in the near future:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-gets-around-twitters-ban-on-his-personal-account-tweets-about-big-announcement?utm_campaign=dw_newsletter&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=105892326&_hsenc=p2ANqtz–nSVdQ1g95LLw9CtQIqifUah7qA1kJWUx990vm3FpaUTMAfOJ47ysBzdEPklKKA8x6dN1wZRP5-1Kd7YoxNm5cAHmfxg&utm_content=non_insiders&utm_source=housefile
Why are patriots still supporting these corrupt totalitarian Pravda-like organizations? Only a small percentage of people even use Twitter anyway. It is especially popular with lazy “journalists”, who instead of doing actual investigative journalism, simply cut and paste Tweets.
I predict they’ll keep Biden in until the 2022 election, and then after Dominion on-line “tabulating” software and other cheating mechanisms deliver the Democrat-Communists a larger majority, he’ll plead ill health and step aside.
This will happen only when Heels-Up Harris, the most far-left Senator and last in the Democrat primary, but hand-picked by the Great Reset cartel, can be assured of two full terms after China Joe steps down.
As for Briggs’ second question, who will he bomb first? Whoever Xi Ping tells him to bomb, or someplace that won’t damage China’s global takeover. Otherwise, Xi Ping will be releasing certain information about the criminal cartel of Biden family and many others, that our corrupt intelligence agencies have kept hidden from We the People.
Exring: “…can anyone tell me if Kamal Toe is capable of being made POTUS because (I am told) she is NOT a Natural born citizen of the USofA?”
Laws only apply to deplorables. The Overlords are a law unto themselves.
As long as he can appear on Zoom, he’ll remain president while the oligarchs and politburo run the show. The late 45’th discussion is an end run to move Nan up a notch.
Exring: She was born in the US. Her parents were not. Anchor baby? Her parents were reportedly here on student visas and she moved to Canada, land of the socialist, as a teenager. Nothing says she has to have lived her all the time.
I checked on Parler. Seems lazy people need an app. My $15.00 smartphone (Android) can access the website easily without an app. Since one can easily access the web (after turning on wifi and enabling a browser, of course) one can access Parler. Since one is typing on Parler, finding the site via the web should not be tricky. It is possible your $900 iPhone won’t let you on, but a Tracfone will, so you can always pitch that nasty censoring phone and go cheap.
Straight up assassination, and there is at least a 10% chance it will be done by an authentic pro-Trump assassin.
On Parler:
You don’t need an app to access it, obviously, but the banks and other businesses will cut off their access to financing and all the other sundry services any business in the US needs in order to operate.