The New Based Right

Most of you already know that based was formed by shaving the first two letters from debased, to form a new word meaning the opposite of debased, thus completing the pair of a formerly unpaired word (as in gruntled from disgruntled).
Based is everything debased is not.
Non-procreative sexual activities are debased. Procreation is based. Sexual orientation is debased. Biology is based. Body positivity is debased. Beauty is based. Hyper-processed food and soy are debased. Meat and wine are based. Individualism is debased. Obedience to legitimate authority is based. Drugs are debased. Discipline is based. Diversity and unchecked immigration is debased.
Family and a shared culture is based. “Progress” is debased. Custom and tradition are based. Modern textbooks are debased. Old books are based.
Screaming “racism!” is debased. Understanding race is based. Equality is debased. Difference is based. Cowardice and effeminacy is debased. Bravery, masculinity, and femininity are based. Unthinking atheism is debased. Worship of God is based. Ignorance and denial of the Nature of things is debased. Understanding the limits implied by Nature is based.
Oligarchy is debased. Liberty is based. There are shades and nuances to all these, and few are absolute comparisons, but you take the point.
The terms progressive, liberal, Democrat, Republican, libertarian, centrist, Big Con, conservative, neoconmen and the like are all now debased. This does not imply all those applying these labels to themselves are debased (though this is true for progressives). What it means is that these tags are dead, they carry no force; they in no way are imbued with the spirit of the true based Right.
Forget every elite source, politician, ruler, and named person, who are all progressives in practice, if not in heart. Ignore the neoconmen, about whom nobody is now fooled. Think instead of people like Rod Dreher, Ross Douthat, Jonah Goldberg, Charlie Kirk, Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, Rich Lowry, David French, and organizations like Heritage, NRO, Fox, TPUSA, GOP, the WSJ, all those in the Big Con or Con Inc who call themselves, or are called, “conservatives”. The label cannot be shaken off.
Conservative, and conservatives, are no longer based. Even those individuals and groups who are semi-sort of on the real right contain debased vestiges.
This is scarcely their fault. The entire culture is debased. We are saturated in the debased, and trained and everywhere encouraged in it. It is the very muffled masked air we breathe. Starting with the Kindergarten, even pre-school, on up, continuing to all entertainment, sports, to nearly every corporation. Two words: Human Resources.
We all suffer from this. Because of our long training and because of original sin we are each of us debased in part. The first step in becoming based is recognizing this, and accepting the implied responsibility.
All of this is known. Meaning we finally we come to the point. I submit that, needing a new word to describe what we used to call “conservative”, with all its implied prefixes (paleo, etc.), we adopt based-Right, or simply based.
The word is already in common in our circle, and will continue to be used to describe actions which push against the debased. I mean something more than that. We should all call ourselves based, and call others based as compliments in the same way people now use “conservative”.
We need the word in wide use for the separation it brings. We need it so we can say “So-and-so is a based writer”, or “I’m based”, or “What the based movement needs”. Read those again substituting “conservative” to hear how natural they sound.
Can you imagine any of the conservatives above, and the legion like them, admitting they were based? Can you see Sohrab Ahmari writing “We need to strengthen the based movement”? Would we see written “Heritage is a based think tank”? Would Charlie Kirk say, “What the based strippers need to do…”?
The questions answer themselves. These people know they are not based, and know they do not desire to be. They want the separation between them and us just as much as we do.
There are many in the conservative camp who are based, but don’t know it. Don’t know the word, I mean, with all its connotations. They don’t like putting themselves into the same camp with these other people. They know that something is off, but can’t quite see what it is. We need to assist these people, and ease them into our camp.
If you can’t remember any of the comparisons above, at least remember these: Punching right is debased. Keeping your counsel is based. Ratting out your neighbor is debased. Keeping the brotherhood is based.
Categories: Culture
Thank you for this based article.
When you can finally admit to yourself that Anders Breivik is a hero, then you know you’re on the correct path.
When you understand that the Bush/Clinton assault on gun owners was only stopped by the rise of the militias and the Murrah Building (OKC) incident, then you know you’re on the correct path.
Talk is for building up your side, influencing the fence sitters, and identifying the enemy.
McChuck: WHAT MILITIAS??? The Second Amendment means zip in a population of sheep. There is NO ONE to rescue America. So, what militias? (Trump said violence is bad, so anyone mentioning militias is anti-Trump. Gun grabbers are now pro-Trump.)
Let’s go with “sane” and “insane”. Already available and much more accurate. More and more evidence of the accuracy daily.
The Based Manifesto! Thanks, Briggs.
Very interesting.
Terminology is the base of all meaning. Without clear terminology, there is no clear meaning. Without meaning, there is no understanding. Without understanding there can be no communication. Without communication there can be no brotherhood. Without brotherhood, there can be no greater purpose.
Base seems to have a clear meaning.
However, “Right” is debased. What does “Right” mean? As opposed to “Left?” What does “Left” mean. Today, there is no meaning to this dichotomy. This dichotomy has been manipulated to confuse and disrupt.
Blue vs Red? Another meaningless dichotomy. Manipulated to confuse. Red is specifically the color of totalitarian communism–always has been. Until the PC Prog cabal manipulated that meaning and slipped the meaning of Blue to the anti-Normal political movement (in the USA).
Everything that has happened, is happening, in the USA’s political environment is based on the Politically Correct believers’ battle to destroy Normal American culture–the soul of Normal America.
Normals can have a wide range of political beliefs, from libertarian pseudo-anarchists to authoritarian pseudo-socialists. Normal America was a place of rough and tumble wide-ranging beliefs, wrapped up in constitutional protections.
“Based” works. “Right” does not.
Based!
We’re beyond Left vs Right.
We’re into Freedom vs Slavery and Good versus Evil.
In other happy news, Disneyland has been turned into something out of Logan’s Run or Soylent Green:
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/disneyland-becomes-mass-vaccination-super-site
I’ve always thought that the Left/Right distinction is insufficient. Democrats and Republicans are in the center. The more you get away from the center the closer you get toward anarchy or tyranny. Both a horizontal and vertical axis are needed to describe most people.
We need a new party to describe those of us more interested in the preservation of America. A decided focus on what is best for America. We currently have an alt-Right and a ctl-Left. The alt-Right in many ways fits an America first vision. But the alt-Right is tainted with racists and anti-semites. The ctl-Left is our emerging hegemonic blurring of corporatism and crazy leftism.
Would the moniker based-Right be enough to rally around? What about AFP? The America First Party?
It’s all about the based.
Dr. Briggs, this is the best idea you’ve ever had. I strongly encourage all of the author’s pals to adopt this nomenclature immediately. I’m 100% behind it. Start calling yourself basic—or based, or whatever it was—without delay! In order for this to take hold, you need to be strong. So ignore the laughter, keep using the term, and urge all your ideological co-droolers to do the same.
And remember, it is the essence of based to condemn riot, violence, and murder when you think the “left” is doing it, but it’s OK if the rioters are supporters of our effeminate, and literally debased, president.
A sincere thank you for this essay, Stat Star Mr. Briggs.
Therein lies the satisfying sound of a nail being hit on the head by a real steel hammer.
Based is based on Divine Natural Law.
The only sure foundation of Truth.
Yes! Well written. I submit another name for the list of politicians: Marco Rubio. He is a snake in the grass
Thanks, Lee. Coming from one of the debased, this means a lot!
“Based” – I like it. Conservative and Right-Wing terms have no meaning anymore, or their meanings have been bastardized.
And as a bonus, the Lee Phillips of the world haven’t a clue about what it means. Like most based things, it scares them, because they don’t understand it. Divine Natural Law is bigger than they are, not beholden to Science, Equality, Inclusion and The Mask.
Based, graded, ranged, and pressed — let’s roll.
Based sounds like something the so called debased would call us. WE the people, Freedom lovers, lovers of peace BUT not at any cost. WE cannot, must not allow the government to unarm us. Though I maintain, a spoon can be a weapon if used in the right place, it could be deadly maybe. I am not violent, but what cost is Freedom.
Free Base