The New Based Right

Most of you already know that based was formed by shaving the first two letters from debased, to form a new word meaning the opposite of debased, thus completing the pair of a formerly unpaired word (as in gruntled from disgruntled).

Based is everything debased is not.

Non-procreative sexual activities are debased. Procreation is based. Sexual orientation is debased. Biology is based. Body positivity is debased. Beauty is based. Hyper-processed food and soy are debased. Meat and wine are based. Individualism is debased. Obedience to legitimate authority is based. Drugs are debased. Discipline is based. Diversity and unchecked immigration is debased.

Family and a shared culture is based. “Progress” is debased. Custom and tradition are based. Modern textbooks are debased. Old books are based.

Screaming “racism!” is debased. Understanding race is based. Equality is debased. Difference is based. Cowardice and effeminacy is debased. Bravery, masculinity, and femininity are based. Unthinking atheism is debased. Worship of God is based. Ignorance and denial of the Nature of things is debased. Understanding the limits implied by Nature is based.

Oligarchy is debased. Liberty is based. There are shades and nuances to all these, and few are absolute comparisons, but you take the point.

The terms progressive, liberal, Democrat, Republican, libertarian, centrist, Big Con, conservative, neoconmen and the like are all now debased. This does not imply all those applying these labels to themselves are debased (though this is true for progressives). What it means is that these tags are dead, they carry no force; they in no way are imbued with the spirit of the true based Right.

Forget every elite source, politician, ruler, and named person, who are all progressives in practice, if not in heart. Ignore the neoconmen, about whom nobody is now fooled. Think instead of people like Rod Dreher, Ross Douthat, Jonah Goldberg, Charlie Kirk, Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, Rich Lowry, David French, and organizations like Heritage, NRO, Fox, TPUSA, GOP, the WSJ, all those in the Big Con or Con Inc who call themselves, or are called, “conservatives”. The label cannot be shaken off.

Conservative, and conservatives, are no longer based. Even those individuals and groups who are semi-sort of on the real right contain debased vestiges.

This is scarcely their fault. The entire culture is debased. We are saturated in the debased, and trained and everywhere encouraged in it. It is the very muffled masked air we breathe. Starting with the Kindergarten, even pre-school, on up, continuing to all entertainment, sports, to nearly every corporation. Two words: Human Resources.

We all suffer from this. Because of our long training and because of original sin we are each of us debased in part. The first step in becoming based is recognizing this, and accepting the implied responsibility.

All of this is known. Meaning we finally we come to the point. I submit that, needing a new word to describe what we used to call “conservative”, with all its implied prefixes (paleo, etc.), we adopt based-Right, or simply based.

The word is already in common in our circle, and will continue to be used to describe actions which push against the debased. I mean something more than that. We should all call ourselves based, and call others based as compliments in the same way people now use “conservative”.

We need the word in wide use for the separation it brings. We need it so we can say “So-and-so is a based writer”, or “I’m based”, or “What the based movement needs”. Read those again substituting “conservative” to hear how natural they sound.

Can you imagine any of the conservatives above, and the legion like them, admitting they were based? Can you see Sohrab Ahmari writing “We need to strengthen the based movement”? Would we see written “Heritage is a based think tank”? Would Charlie Kirk say, “What the based strippers need to do…”?

The questions answer themselves. These people know they are not based, and know they do not desire to be. They want the separation between them and us just as much as we do.

There are many in the conservative camp who are based, but don’t know it. Don’t know the word, I mean, with all its connotations. They don’t like putting themselves into the same camp with these other people. They know that something is off, but can’t quite see what it is. We need to assist these people, and ease them into our camp.

If you can’t remember any of the comparisons above, at least remember these: Punching right is debased. Keeping your counsel is based. Ratting out your neighbor is debased. Keeping the brotherhood is based.

To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



