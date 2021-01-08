First Right Podcast with Yours Truly

Before events erupted Thursday, I was on early with the First Right Podcast.

“Restoration PAC presents the First Right Podcast. A weekly conservative political podcast hosted by Doug Truax, Founder and President of Restoration PAC and Restoration Action. Each week Doug talks with the political world’s most informed advocates, experts and pundits, to illuminate the state of conservative America.”

Those anxious to cure themselves of watching videos, may also watch the video.

We discuss the statistics of how the election was stolen, and then onto details of the coronadoom. The most important (now) part of the discussion is how midwit experts, once ensconced in government, become magically infallible and unquestionable, about how offering evidence which directly contradicts their dictates becomes “denial”. We’ll have much more to say about this in the coming, well, years.

Sigh.

You’ll pardon me for not writing more about which you can listen to. I’m also taking tomorrow off.

