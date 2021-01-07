We Fought The Good Fight And We Lost—This Battle.

JUST IN: Anti-Kavanaugh protesters take over the Hart Senate Office Bldg. atrium on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/jCIbxhTKeu pic.twitter.com/DkOgzngMh4
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 4, 2018
The riots ran rampant over the summer. Black Luciferian Menaces and Antifa ran amok—stealing, looting, burning, beating, and even killing. Murder. Do you recall declaring cities “autonomous zones”? The terrorizing of citizens?
All with the open and loud support of the media, government, academics, corporations, everybody in the elite.
The flaming riots were called “mostly peaceful protests”. We were told not to worry about it, because people had insurance. We were told the riots were good. And necessary.
AOC, speaking for many, said (ellipsis original):
The whole point of protesting is to make ppl uncomfortable.
Activists take that discomfort w/ the status quo & advocate for concrete policy changes. Popular support often starts small & grows.
To folks who complain protest demands make others uncomfortable… that’s the point.
Fredo, brother of New York’s Godmother, at CNN said this:
CNN's Chris Cuomo: "Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful."pic.twitter.com/9Rmfh7LV8M
— Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 3, 2020
The elite was united:
They’re trying to memory-hole their support for violence pic.twitter.com/Nd7hRThngL
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) January 7, 2021
The Wisconsin Capitol was overrun and occupied. In March, the nation’s Capitol was on fire:
The nation's capital is legitimately on fire in every direction. This is unreal. pic.twitter.com/hXNJ0LticL
— Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) June 1, 2020
No shots were fired then. Not by law enforcement. There was only applause. The mayor, following many others, to honor her city’s lawlessness and burning had “Black Lunatic Murderers” painted on the city streets. Nancy Pelosi led the House in reverent kneeling to their new masters, an act repeated by all the best people everywhere.
The riots and mayhem continue in Portland, even to today.
The National Guard was never called anywhere. The rare calls for law and order were angrily dismissed.
The best the elites could come up with to quell the disorder, including Thief Biden, was the chant “Defund the Police”. Strange that none of the elite was saying that yesterday when Congress had an unarmed Air Force veteran shot and killed.
We all saw the large crowd press their way into the Capitol following Trump’s rally. Some say that this group contained Antifa infiltrators. This may be so (and then there’s this tell). There was certainly a large share of LARPers. Anyway, it’s all irrelevant today. Our elite have decided these were all deplorables, and that perception will become “reality”.
Yet the crowd, by doing very little, by remaining inside the tourist ropes inside the building, even, forced the startled regime into hiding. Their first reaction was fear. This is a good sign, and we should take comfort in it. It shows how weak our rulers really are.
The reaction from the left was as expected, and of not much interest. Except to note that this time the National Guard was called in, and even supported by other states’ contingents like New York’s. The corporate part of our government, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, began pulling down and forbidding videos of the protest, just as they didn’t do in their sponsored summer riots. The color revolution concluded, as these things do, by silencing the opposition. Trump was removed from all social media. Questioning government will soon be illegal.
Never mind all that. It was what happened on the ostensible right that concerns us.
They went into hersterics. Laura Ingram gibbered. Erik Erickson called for our side to be shot. Yes. Ben Shapiro, like many who forget the Boston Tea Party and other historical events, said protest is “un-American”. Cernovich wondered what grift would be left to him.
Ted Cruz, safe behind men ready to do violence on his behalf, and echoing many, said “Violence is always unacceptable”. Rod Dreher peed himself. Twice. Ross Douthat tsked tsked so hard doctors aren’t sure they can save his tongue. David French disappeared up his own backside. Dan Crenshaw switched his eye path to the other side. Sohrab Ahmari, after being forced to endure the sight of a Confederate Flag, did a number two to Derher’s number one.
Bill Kristol grew tumescent posting revenge fantasies. Marco Rubio could not be placated until somebody found his choo-choo, and he stopped annoying the adults. Rich Lowry looked to Rubio in admiration for his tantrum.
Boris “Lock ‘Em Down” Johnson, a damned foreigner, lectured us on proper behavior. Will somebody buy this poor man a comb? Nigel Farage joined Boris in his disapproval. As did many other foreigners anxious to curry favor with our rulers.
The Turtle announced the fix as if it were news, which caused Guy Benson to gush, and Wesley J. Smith to concur.
On and on and on it went, in the most disgusting display of cowardice and abject surrender we’re likely to see in our lifetimes.
This shows, again, why conservatives always lose. As I said on Twitter (all my tweets die of coronavirus after seven days), a handful of people emulated in the most minor way the actions of the violent left, the summer riots that were cheered and excused by every authority, and the Big Con rushed to the microphone in tears to condemn and surrender.
Then there was Trump.
Edward Luttwak, a respected man who knows more than anybody about coups, reminded us archly that Nixon, when he had his election similarly stolen from him, “patriotically” surrendered for the good of the nation.
The Lincoln Project called for Trump’s immediate removal from office, which must have had Pence heavy breathing.
This call became a cacophony with every polite organization saying Trump should be removed via the 25th Amendment. We still don’t know how this will play out—but Trump did run away.
He conceded, not officially but in effect yesterday evening, when he told the supporters he welcomed to go home. He had a chance, he had a moment, and he chose not to fight. This could be because, as some say, he was forced out. Or because the fight wasn’t in him. Either way, his supporters were left out in the cold, in every sense of the word.
The conclusion was early this morning, when Surrendering Pence made the steal official. Trump put out that the transition of power will be happen.
We fought the good fight, and we lost. Some of us will be in deep kimchi because of this, but there are no regrets.
This is all too fresh to say what will be the result of all this, and there is much left out of the story. One thing is certain. They will be coming for us.
Update Did I say they’ll be coming for us?
Sure do hate this climate of heated rhetoric yup I sure do pic.twitter.com/ErcMlkgfeX
— Arthur Bloom ?? (@j_arthur_bloom) January 7, 2021
My guess is Trump will not be up for continuing the battle beyond his presidency. But if not, someone else will rise to the occasion.
They didn’t “breach the capitol” yesterday, they were let in:
https://twitter.com/moonddng/status/1346924307692318723?s=21
This was a set-up.
Police encircle and prevent Trump supporters from leaving their hotels:
https://youtu.be/ObVMGPGHRe8
Americans, eager to get on with their lives and fearful of cultural-Marxist ostracism, have been kicking the conservative-sellout can down the road for generations.
All that denial got torched yesterday.
It is not a stretch of imagination to envision the Uniparty presently causing American blood to flow in torrents down the gutters of the Deep State. That is the bad news. The good news is that this will not affect most Americans, who will merely be coerced into submission at rather a faster pace than before.
No one fought a good fight. There was a moment of hope but it was like a vapor in a breeze. Almost no leadership turned out for the fiasco, just a large rabble of lost souls. No plan or direction. Trump played out his part also, ran the clock out..
Yesterday was our best hope, we had close to a million people on site and did nothing. yes we are the party of politeness and civility – Ha, fools, they are at war with us and we wanna sit down and have tea with them, discuss our feelings.
We did not lose this country, we gave it away along with our freedom.
Either Trump has some super-duper ace plan up his sleeve to redeem his… rally, and turn things around, or that was the lamest piece of generalship imaginable.
Trump: “We are the party of Law and Order – Go Home.”
Why did he call for the rally in the first place? And say, “It’s going to be wild!” He had to know what was going to happen, calling for a million of his troops to advance deep into enemy territory, Washington DC. And then this big fizzle? If there isn’t some plan here that redeems it, we’ve been had. The fat lady hasn’t sung yet, but you can hear her warming up in the wings.
Divide and Conquer+No Leaders = Defeat. The Troops show up but there is NO ONE to lead. In some defense of POTUS Trump, a Sea of Lance Corporals and a General do not make an effective Military Force!
Hey! Boris Johnson is a native New Yorker!
It’s normally we Englishmen who complain of his being foreign.
Last night, Congress declared war on the American people.
They drew first blood.
So be it.
“Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose.”
The inevitable consequence of profligacy is currency debasement. That it has not happened yet is a miracle. No amount of theorizing about infinite digital wealth created from nothing will turn aside this juggernaut. We have forgotten so much other history, but we will be soon forced to reckon with this as it repeats itself.
On the hopeful side, there is now a small market cap (600 billion now) system, Bitcoin, which is immune from degradation. It cannot be destroyed by any government, is utterly independent and robust, and depends on no counterparty. All other encrypted coins have founders who can control their supply. Bitcoin is divisible and portable. Its acceptance dwarfs that of other digital systems. It has already run-up, but the trend is inexorable after what has happened. No other system in history has its structural integrity.
What happens next is unknown, but currency ruination is painful. Predictable disaster preparation involving bug-out bags, weapons, and food supplies may not help. It is a black swan.
The schools are right, according to the wussy cowards out there—America is an evil country that killed First People and stole their land. They enslaved blacks. And THEY DID NOT NEGOTIATE A PEACEFUL, WONDERFUL SEPARATION FROM ENGLAND WHERE WE ALL REMAINED BFFs. Violence was involved and we never should have fought a war for a free country. That was soooooo wrong. Thank you Trump, Hannity, and a multitude of other cowards for showing us America is a brutal, vile country founded out of the violence of a revolutionary war. Keep tearing those statues to the evil imperialists that started this god forsaken country. It’s the right thing to do. Submit to the evil and learn to love it.
Dean: Agreed. The Right is NOT the party of law and order. The party of law and order does not give away an election. They don’t stand with the thieves proudly. All of which the Republicans did, so they are not law and order whatsoever.
Exring: I hope there is no leader. The violence is greater and more widespread without a leader. It is true mob rule. This is apparently what Americans want since they had zero interest in law and order.
Spot on about the hypocrisy of the way months of endless BLM and Antifa rioting was treated by politicians and the media, versus how a handful of people let into the Capitol building are being treated as an “insurrection”, and used as an excuse to still try to remove Trump from office before Jan 20. The real coup attempt is coming from the left (and I suspect the whole thing was a setup designed precisely to disrupt effort in Congress to contest certification and put the media focus instead on a few alleged troublemakers rather than on election fraud. Right on cue as soon as Congress came back the GOP capitulated even further on the cert process. If they were real “insurrectionists”, then why did they just lark about the building doing things like taking selfies in Pelosi’s office instead of smashing sh*t and burning it down? What a farce. The whole thing was an op designed to be used to try to discredit Trump supporters and the right in general, and to make the GOP establishment and fellow travelers kowtow and engage in more hand-wringing about “our dumbocracy and norms,” etc.).
If nothing else, the event of the last two months since the election have brought out in clearer relief who among the alleged right are merely grifters, phonies, LARPers, etc. – from GOP politicians, to legacy media like FOX, NRO, TAC, etc., podcast and social media celebrities, many candidates for lustration…and good riddance.
Now what?
One idea? Mr. Trump could use his own money and connections to start a national multi-media news service dedicated to rebalancing media coverage. That would start by buying and staffing some existing services (especially small town newspapers and radio/tv) , building a social media site to replace the google/twitter/facebook combination, and committing the entire thing to honest journalism coupled with free experession.
Paul Murphy: The horse is out of the barn, too late to shut the door. You can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube. And you can’t fix this without violence. The PATRIOTS in 1776 understood this. Apparently, the idiots today do not. Keep on shutting the door and hoping the horse comes back and you won’t actually have to deal with reality. Learn to love being subjects and tortured by those who stole the election.
Not the first battle, more like the first skirmish. And this is global, as I don’t believe the Europeans will let pass a change to get the election results they desire. World Cyber War I.
Best post of the year. So far.
The two-faced hypocrite lying sack leg-peeing Ruling Elite are quaking in their Gucci boots today. We The People have really had enough of their bullcrap. And they know it.
Boycott ’em. Cut off their money. And if they send their storm troops into your town, well, the jig is up. The governed do not consent. The walls are crumbling.
“We the people have really had enough…The governed do not consent. The walls are crumbling.”
Is that why so many sheeple nearly a year into a PCR test-induced pseudo-pandemic are still walking around in face muzzles and meekly acquiescing in allowing schools, businesses, jobs, and all normal life and social interaction to be destroyed in the name of Covid as the oligarchs and politicians just consolidate more power in their own hands?
No, there will be no “insurrections” or “civil wars”…the American people of today are too weak and cowed – Nietzsche’s Last Men who fear nothing so much as the loss of their banal bourgeois pleasures and comforts and material possessions, and for whom a risk-free life is the highest goal (I think this explains the easy acquiescence to Covid mandates and regs said to be done in the name of “keeping us safe.” Even the most minuscule risk of death from a fairly routine respiratory virus strikes fear in the heart of the Last Men, for most of whom life on Earth is all there is or ever will be, so they cling to it ever more desperately, no matter how pointless and joyless their efforts make the actual living of life).
The system will have to collapse by other means, probably just natural inertia…it may be a long drawn out decades long process like that of the USSR, and probably won’t happen until very long after I am gone, but it will crumble eventually…a society built on utter lies cannot sustain itself indefinitely.
The best one can hope for in the near term is to cultivate one’s own garden and try to find a way out if you have the means. I’d give anything to be able to up stakes and leave this sinking hole, because the only other viable way out right now may be by means of long term residence in a literal hole in the ground.