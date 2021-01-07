We Fought The Good Fight And We Lost—This Battle.

JUST IN: Anti-Kavanaugh protesters take over the Hart Senate Office Bldg. atrium on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/jCIbxhTKeu pic.twitter.com/DkOgzngMh4 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 4, 2018

The riots ran rampant over the summer. Black Luciferian Menaces and Antifa ran amok—stealing, looting, burning, beating, and even killing. Murder. Do you recall declaring cities “autonomous zones”? The terrorizing of citizens?

All with the open and loud support of the media, government, academics, corporations, everybody in the elite.

The flaming riots were called “mostly peaceful protests”. We were told not to worry about it, because people had insurance. We were told the riots were good. And necessary.

AOC, speaking for many, said (ellipsis original):

The whole point of protesting is to make ppl uncomfortable. Activists take that discomfort w/ the status quo & advocate for concrete policy changes. Popular support often starts small & grows. To folks who complain protest demands make others uncomfortable… that’s the point.

Fredo, brother of New York’s Godmother, at CNN said this:

CNN's Chris Cuomo: "Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful."pic.twitter.com/9Rmfh7LV8M — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 3, 2020

The elite was united:

They’re trying to memory-hole their support for violence pic.twitter.com/Nd7hRThngL — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) January 7, 2021

The Wisconsin Capitol was overrun and occupied. In March, the nation’s Capitol was on fire:

The nation's capital is legitimately on fire in every direction. This is unreal. pic.twitter.com/hXNJ0LticL — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) June 1, 2020

No shots were fired then. Not by law enforcement. There was only applause. The mayor, following many others, to honor her city’s lawlessness and burning had “Black Lunatic Murderers” painted on the city streets. Nancy Pelosi led the House in reverent kneeling to their new masters, an act repeated by all the best people everywhere.

The riots and mayhem continue in Portland, even to today.

The National Guard was never called anywhere. The rare calls for law and order were angrily dismissed.

The best the elites could come up with to quell the disorder, including Thief Biden, was the chant “Defund the Police”. Strange that none of the elite was saying that yesterday when Congress had an unarmed Air Force veteran shot and killed.

We all saw the large crowd press their way into the Capitol following Trump’s rally. Some say that this group contained Antifa infiltrators. This may be so (and then there’s this tell). There was certainly a large share of LARPers. Anyway, it’s all irrelevant today. Our elite have decided these were all deplorables, and that perception will become “reality”.

Yet the crowd, by doing very little, by remaining inside the tourist ropes inside the building, even, forced the startled regime into hiding. Their first reaction was fear. This is a good sign, and we should take comfort in it. It shows how weak our rulers really are.

The reaction from the left was as expected, and of not much interest. Except to note that this time the National Guard was called in, and even supported by other states’ contingents like New York’s. The corporate part of our government, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, began pulling down and forbidding videos of the protest, just as they didn’t do in their sponsored summer riots. The color revolution concluded, as these things do, by silencing the opposition. Trump was removed from all social media. Questioning government will soon be illegal.

Never mind all that. It was what happened on the ostensible right that concerns us.

They went into hersterics. Laura Ingram gibbered. Erik Erickson called for our side to be shot. Yes. Ben Shapiro, like many who forget the Boston Tea Party and other historical events, said protest is “un-American”. Cernovich wondered what grift would be left to him.

Ted Cruz, safe behind men ready to do violence on his behalf, and echoing many, said “Violence is always unacceptable”. Rod Dreher peed himself. Twice. Ross Douthat tsked tsked so hard doctors aren’t sure they can save his tongue. David French disappeared up his own backside. Dan Crenshaw switched his eye path to the other side. Sohrab Ahmari, after being forced to endure the sight of a Confederate Flag, did a number two to Derher’s number one.

Bill Kristol grew tumescent posting revenge fantasies. Marco Rubio could not be placated until somebody found his choo-choo, and he stopped annoying the adults. Rich Lowry looked to Rubio in admiration for his tantrum.

Boris “Lock ‘Em Down” Johnson, a damned foreigner, lectured us on proper behavior. Will somebody buy this poor man a comb? Nigel Farage joined Boris in his disapproval. As did many other foreigners anxious to curry favor with our rulers.

The Turtle announced the fix as if it were news, which caused Guy Benson to gush, and Wesley J. Smith to concur.

On and on and on it went, in the most disgusting display of cowardice and abject surrender we’re likely to see in our lifetimes.

This shows, again, why conservatives always lose. As I said on Twitter (all my tweets die of coronavirus after seven days), a handful of people emulated in the most minor way the actions of the violent left, the summer riots that were cheered and excused by every authority, and the Big Con rushed to the microphone in tears to condemn and surrender.

Then there was Trump.

Edward Luttwak, a respected man who knows more than anybody about coups, reminded us archly that Nixon, when he had his election similarly stolen from him, “patriotically” surrendered for the good of the nation.

The Lincoln Project called for Trump’s immediate removal from office, which must have had Pence heavy breathing.

This call became a cacophony with every polite organization saying Trump should be removed via the 25th Amendment. We still don’t know how this will play out—but Trump did run away.

He conceded, not officially but in effect yesterday evening, when he told the supporters he welcomed to go home. He had a chance, he had a moment, and he chose not to fight. This could be because, as some say, he was forced out. Or because the fight wasn’t in him. Either way, his supporters were left out in the cold, in every sense of the word.

The conclusion was early this morning, when Surrendering Pence made the steal official. Trump put out that the transition of power will be happen.

We fought the good fight, and we lost. Some of us will be in deep kimchi because of this, but there are no regrets.

This is all too fresh to say what will be the result of all this, and there is much left out of the story. One thing is certain. They will be coming for us.

Update Did I say they’ll be coming for us?

Sure do hate this climate of heated rhetoric yup I sure do pic.twitter.com/ErcMlkgfeX — Arthur Bloom ?? (@j_arthur_bloom) January 7, 2021

