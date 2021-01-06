The End Of The Steal?

You can’t say it’s been dull. Not when this happened:

That’s a screenshot from early Monday morning, because I worry the content itself will disappear. Or Wood will. It’s only three in a long series of similar, um, thrusts—so check the link for more. There is much, much more, too. No literal smoking gun videos. Not yet, or not never. Who knows.

If that was the oddest thing, Biden’s campaign itself can only be described as miraculous.

I mean it: a genuine miracle. If the election was straight.

He sat in his mother’s basement most of the year, emerging occasionally to address crowds in the high single digits, all appropriately socially distanced. In one or two cases, there were even as many as two dozen non-media people.

Even the Immaculate One, Obama himself, in his efforts on Biden’s behalf couldn’t draw more than a deck of cards worth of people.

No one could remember a single thing he said, including himself. His only messages were “I’m not Trump”, and “Death is coming.”

Yet, somehow—nobody has been able to say how—more people voted for Biden than for Obama, than for anybody. That had to be a miracle.

Or it had to be cheating.

Which it was.

Regular readers will recall we documented a large number of stolen votes, queer results that were best explained by theft, and what Biden when he was alive called shenanigans. No point rehashing all that now. If it had any effect, it’s already played out. We’ll have plenty of time later to remind ourselves how easy it is to steal a Presidential election. Just ask JFK, Richard Nixon, and the honorable Richard J Daley.

The day after the election the fight was on to restore proper votes. It was Trump and the Deplorables on one side, and everybody else on the other. We outnumbered them in bodies, but they had most of the power. We’ll see today which counts for more.

It didn’t take long before the Party of Cucks began their planned, and inevitable, premature surrender.

The “Surrender Caucus” within the Republican Party will go down in infamy as weak and ineffective “guardians” of our Nation, who were willing to accept the certification of fraudulent presidential numbers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2021

What’s that? You say some Republicans are publicly supporting Trump? Uh huh. The best they said was “The 2020 election … featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities.” Allegations?!

Tom Cotton, a man who briefly hinted he might have hair on this testicles, melted in the heat and announced he’d support the Deep State. It’s likely hhe made some kind of deal and turned coat. Investment tips? Hot committee assignment? Lies about supporting him for a Presidential bid? It doesn’t matter, really.

The Turtle joined his withered mitts with Shrunken Skin Pelosi to put in a fix. The Uniparty people figured that Trump supporters, who they somewhat fear because they are passionate and vote, would be placated by a staged debate, after which the hammer would fall.

The GOP branch of the Uniparty would then announce, “At least we tried. Now we need your donations.”

Let’s see if that happens.

At any rate, since the GOP knows only surrender, with its victories thin and infrequent, it is past time to abandon all support of them. The debate is whether to reform the party, which is impossible, or to begin a new one, which will be weak. Weak it may be, but it can’t be weaker than the Cucks.

We don’t need to reform the GOP branch of the Uniparty. We need a second party. That doesn’t seem likely, since parties cost money, and the other side has most of it. Of course, if Trump pulls it off tomorrow, this task will be infinitely easier.

There’s no point in not admitting the best likely won’t happen. Still, genuine miracles do happen. Mike Pence could have his Road-to-Damascus moment and remember his duty.

But if that doesn’t happen…Leo Wong on Twitter asked “What would a Harris-Biden administration look like”, correctly putting the names in the proper order. I replied like when the carpetbaggers descended upon the South in 1865, only with more greed.

The primary motivation of our rulers is twofold: steal as much as they can for them and their own, and show everybody who is boss. Punishments galore will be meted out for having the temerity for not having stood against Trump.

Yet…yet if the real miracle does happen, the screeching world-piercing lamentations from the women on the left, both its males and females, will be glorious.

Reminder: There are many other theories of how this can all play out to the 20th itself. I have been told by friends of ours you can trust that if Pence utters “12th Amendment” anytime today, more can happen. More to come on that.

