The End Of The Steal?

You can’t say it’s been dull. Not when this happened:
That’s a screenshot from early Monday morning, because I worry the content itself will disappear. Or Wood will. It’s only three in a long series of similar, um, thrusts—so check the link for more. There is much, much more, too. No literal smoking gun videos. Not yet, or not never. Who knows.
If that was the oddest thing, Biden’s campaign itself can only be described as miraculous.
I mean it: a genuine miracle. If the election was straight.
He sat in his mother’s basement most of the year, emerging occasionally to address crowds in the high single digits, all appropriately socially distanced. In one or two cases, there were even as many as two dozen non-media people.
Even the Immaculate One, Obama himself, in his efforts on Biden’s behalf couldn’t draw more than a deck of cards worth of people.
No one could remember a single thing he said, including himself. His only messages were “I’m not Trump”, and “Death is coming.”
Yet, somehow—nobody has been able to say how—more people voted for Biden than for Obama, than for anybody. That had to be a miracle.
Or it had to be cheating.
Which it was.
Regular readers will recall we documented a large number of stolen votes, queer results that were best explained by theft, and what Biden when he was alive called shenanigans. No point rehashing all that now. If it had any effect, it’s already played out. We’ll have plenty of time later to remind ourselves how easy it is to steal a Presidential election. Just ask JFK, Richard Nixon, and the honorable Richard J Daley.
The day after the election the fight was on to restore proper votes. It was Trump and the Deplorables on one side, and everybody else on the other. We outnumbered them in bodies, but they had most of the power. We’ll see today which counts for more.
It didn’t take long before the Party of Cucks began their planned, and inevitable, premature surrender.
The “Surrender Caucus” within the Republican Party will go down in infamy as weak and ineffective “guardians” of our Nation, who were willing to accept the certification of fraudulent presidential numbers!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2021
What’s that? You say some Republicans are publicly supporting Trump? Uh huh. The best they said was “The 2020 election … featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities.” Allegations?!
Tom Cotton, a man who briefly hinted he might have hair on this testicles, melted in the heat and announced he’d support the Deep State. It’s likely hhe made some kind of deal and turned coat. Investment tips? Hot committee assignment? Lies about supporting him for a Presidential bid? It doesn’t matter, really.
The Turtle joined his withered mitts with Shrunken Skin Pelosi to put in a fix. The Uniparty people figured that Trump supporters, who they somewhat fear because they are passionate and vote, would be placated by a staged debate, after which the hammer would fall.
The GOP branch of the Uniparty would then announce, “At least we tried. Now we need your donations.”
Let’s see if that happens.
At any rate, since the GOP knows only surrender, with its victories thin and infrequent, it is past time to abandon all support of them. The debate is whether to reform the party, which is impossible, or to begin a new one, which will be weak. Weak it may be, but it can’t be weaker than the Cucks.
We don’t need to reform the GOP branch of the Uniparty. We need a second party. That doesn’t seem likely, since parties cost money, and the other side has most of it. Of course, if Trump pulls it off tomorrow, this task will be infinitely easier.
There’s no point in not admitting the best likely won’t happen. Still, genuine miracles do happen. Mike Pence could have his Road-to-Damascus moment and remember his duty.
But if that doesn’t happen…Leo Wong on Twitter asked “What would a Harris-Biden administration look like”, correctly putting the names in the proper order. I replied like when the carpetbaggers descended upon the South in 1865, only with more greed.
The primary motivation of our rulers is twofold: steal as much as they can for them and their own, and show everybody who is boss. Punishments galore will be meted out for having the temerity for not having stood against Trump.
Yet…yet if the real miracle does happen, the screeching world-piercing lamentations from the women on the left, both its males and females, will be glorious.
Reminder: There are many other theories of how this can all play out to the 20th itself. I have been told by friends of ours you can trust that if Pence utters “12th Amendment” anytime today, more can happen. More to come on that.
get back on your meds Briggsy or keep residing in your fiction-infused mentally-ill bubble… better than any soap opera.
“What would a Harris-Biden administration look like”?
Russia, 1918. Bosnia, 1992.
You gotta hand it to the GOP – they can put on a rousing show. I suppose they have enough experience that they should.
Likewise, you gotta hand it to the Left – they have put on a a real clinic of “How to get what you want – and more”.
Never was there a more despicable bunch, and yet they walk away with the trophy every time. Trump was the exception, even the best get caught with their pants down occasionally.
I had hoped that enough of the GOP would have enjoyed winning – if only for the sheer novelty of it – to actually try to keep hold of it for awhile. Was it so bad to win? Enjoy a little power themselves for a change?
This is all above my pay grade.
Pretty sure that Powell and Wood both took the ticket to run ops to discredit the actual fraud investigation.
I thought Biden’s Secretary of State nom talking tough about China’s new HK crackdown was the cutest kayfabe I’ve seen in a while.
Lin Wood the conspiracy nut?
Never underestimate the value of hatred in an election. Really, Americans vote AGAINST people far more often than they vote for anyone. Actually, it would have miracle had Biden not cheated. Let’s get our miracles straight. Plus, Biden BEAT OUT OBAMA FOR THE MOST VOTES EVER!!! Never stop mentioning what a LOSER Obama turned out to be, beaten by the Turnip in the Basement. Make posters.
Why are people not ending their tweets with “Twitter is diputed” in red??? How useless the right is….
Yes, Tom Cotton is a rat and so will Pence be. Everyone has a price and Satan has more money than God. And God does NOT save a society that sells out to Satan over and over and over and over. Satan worshippers are not saved.
Donations to the GOP will continue. Americans are idiots, remember?
Shecky, poster child for why not to watch soap operas.
Went to bed last night and the R’s were ahead in the Georgia race with only a couple of Republican counties left to report and I wake up this morning with two shiny new Democrat Senators from GA (which is what I pretty much expected). So they stole the Senate, and later today they’ll wrap up their theft of the White House.
America … it was nice while it lasted.
There’s a song from the 30’s called “Three Prominent Bastards Are We”
http://folklore.usc.edu/three-prominent-bastards-are-we-song-from-1930s/
Oddly, it includes the line:
as a possible father. It ends with
Maybe it’s time.
If Putin and his former KGB goons ran an operation like this against Trump, that would explain many puzzling aspects of his conduct over the past four years.
I’m assuming these blackmail sessions went down in the basement of a pizza parlor somewhere?
Lee,
Uh, yeah, sure, whatever you say.
DAV-
There’s also a Chicom concept from the 50s called, “Three Red Banners”:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Three_Red_Banners
Now go look at China Joe’s campaign logo again.