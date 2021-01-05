Those Exposed To Disease To Be Thrown In Jail For 90 Days, Given Forced Treatment Says Proposed NY Law: Coronavirus Update XLVII

I’ve cleaned up the figures to get to the essential matter faster and easier.

NEW LAW

Here are portions of the text of New York Assembly Bill A416, which “Relates to the removal of cases, contacts and carriers of communicable diseases who are potentially dangerous to the public health”. The full text is at the link. The original was in all-caps, but I retyped it for easier reading. All emphasis mine.

2. Upon determining by clear and convincing evidence that the health of others is or may be endangered by a case, contact or carrier, or suspected case, contact or carrier of a contagious disease that, in the opinion of the governor, after consultation with the commissioner, may pose an imminent and significant threat to the public health resulting in severe morbidity or high mortality, the governor or his or her delegee, including, but not limited to the commissioner or the heads of local health departments, may order the removal and/or detention of such a person or of a group of such persons by issuing a single order, identifying such persons either by name or by a reasonably specific description of the individuals or group being detained. Such person or group of persons shall be detained in a medical facility or other appropriate facility or premises designated by the governor or his or her delegee and complying with subdivision give of this section.

If the government suspects you may be sick, you may be arrested and locked away in solitary confinement and incommunicado for (it goes on to say) “three business days” (later expanded to “five”). After “such person or member of such group shall, upon request, be afforded an opportunity to be heard. If a person or group detained pursuant to subdivision two of this section needs to be detained beyond three business days, they shall be provided with an additional commissioner’s order pursuant to subdivisions two and eight of this section.”

The good news is that “In no event shall any person be detained for more than sixty days without a court order authorizing such detention.”

Which can quickly turn into 90 days: “The governor or his or her delegee shall seek further court review of such detention within ninety days following the initial court order authorizing detention and thereafter within ninety days of each subsequent court review.”

So it’s 90 days between each review.

It’s not all bad. The government will provide you, free of charge, “A notice advising the person or group being detained that they have a right to request a release from detention, and including instructions on how such a request shall be made.” You will be comforted by this piece of paper in your cell.

If you misbehave in the medical camp, or attempt to leave, you will face further punishments, the law goes on to say.

Not only that, but you will be made to undergo treatment: “To require an individual who has been exposed to or infected by a contagious disease to complete an appropriate, prescribed course of treatment, preventive medication or vaccination, including directly observed therapy to treat the disease and follow infection control provisions”. Your body, their choice.

Is it any good explaining to these experts that “exposed to” does not imply “infected”? That’s a rhetorical question, son.

Those who have followed this from the beginning recall it was originally a “conspiracy theory” to suggest we would have to carry vaccination papers and passports wherever we go. But they are now a thing, well supported by government.

Now the ruler who proposed this said he meant it to apply to ebola. Which makes it okay.

Our online reporting tool for reporting #COVID19 breaches is now live ?? https://t.co/vs7uwvdBUz Make sure you understand the rules around gatherings for your area, via @scotgov, before you get in touch with us. pic.twitter.com/A4f9pGCqKo — Police Scotland (@policescotland) January 2, 2021

Handy on-line form to rat out your neighbor.

What are we doing to ourselves in our gibbering fear?

THE UK

The UK has lost its mind. Last week we saw how lockdowns cause more spread of bugs than liberty. People are not allowed outside the homes except for limited reasons—like swelling together in limited spaces to spread the bug more efficiently.

What caused the deaths to drop in summer? What caused them to re-peak in winter, even amid a harsh lockdown?

It’s a complete mystery. Yes, sir, a mystery so deep even experts with their computer models can’t figure out.

BOOK UPDATE

The book is back in stock! For now, anyway. The Price of Panic.

As I write this, the price is $12.99 for the hardback. You can’t afford not to buy.

Website of similar name: price of panic.

THE NUMBERS

Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday night.

CDC weekly ALL CAUSE death counts, or the Perspective Plot, from late 2009 until now. The late drop off is late counting: it takes up to eight weeks to get all data, but most are in by three. We need to look at all cause deaths because we can’t quite trust the attributed COVID numbers.

The black line is deaths of any kind. The red COVID. The blue line is flu+pneumonia (it’s the pneumonia that kills most flu patients). The blue is estimated starting mid year because CDC stopped separate reporting on flu. The suspicion is some flu and pneumonia deaths are being attributed to COVID.

DEATHS ALWAYS PEAK IN MID JANUARY. DO NOT BE ALARMED. PLEASE PASS THIS INFORMATION ON!

The January peaks are caused when we enter our voluntary lockdowns in winter, spreading bugs. This is also the “solution” governments hit upon to stop the spread of bugs. Lockdowns kill.

Besides the increasing deaths due to population increase, notice that about every other year deaths are higher. Like this winter.

Here is another way to look at all deaths, the week-of-the-year all-cause deaths.

The number of deaths for each year are also given. My simple “excess” deaths model, a year-on-year extrapolation, predicted 2.92 million deaths for 2020 absent COVID. So far, there have been 3.15 registered deaths. This gives 232 thousand “excess” deaths for 2020.

Again, so far. Once the late counting comes in, this number will grow to about 300 thousand. IMPORTANT: these are not all COVID deaths! They include deaths from the “solution” to COVID, too. Plus increased suicides, cancers, heart attacks, and everything else due to lockdowns.

Daily tests:

This is the number of daily tests. Each positive test in the media is counted as a new “case”. These are almost all not cases, but merely positive tests, which indicate past infections, current by mild infections, asymptomatic infections, and even no infections at all. False positives.

We’ll know the panic has ended when this numbers subsides. It hasn’t yet.

Flu is still missing. CDC found one pediatric death for flu this year. One. Here is the WHO’s global flu tracker, showing flu has gone missing everywhere:

If we focus only on COVID deaths, we lose all perspective. We can see above that deaths peak every January, because of our self-enforced wintertime lockdowns, when we all hunker down inside and spread bugs among ourselves.

Here is the CDC official population mortality rates for the all causes other than COVID, and “involving” COVID (with and of; “involving” is CDC’s word).

Here are the same population fatality rates in tabular form:

POPULATION FATALITY RATES Age COVID OtherCause 1 Under 1 year 0.0000085 0.00420 2 1–4 years 0.0000012 0.00019 3 5–14 years 0.0000012 0.00012 4 15–24 years 0.0000110 0.00071 5 25–34 years 0.0000450 0.00130 6 35–44 years 0.0001300 0.00200 7 45–54 years 0.0003500 0.00370 8 55–64 years 0.0008500 0.00800 9 65–74 years 0.0020000 0.01600 10 75–84 years 0.0052000 0.03900 11 85 years and over 0.0150000 0.12000

No matter what age, there is at least about a 10 times or larger chance of dying from something else then COVID. If you’re under 44, the COVID risk is vanishingly low. Our level of fear is in not in line with the actual risk.

About masks in depth, see this article and this one. I am also working on a comprehensive article about masks. Hint: they do not work.

