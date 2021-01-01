Register Your Predictions for 2021!

As has been our tradition these many years, it’s time to register our predictions for the coming year. We look at how well we did last year tomorrow. We did very, very badly.

Rules:

Number your predictions, using numbers, like this. Limit your predictions to 5, a number less than 6. No sports. Be specific and provide a way to verify your projections. Attach a probability word if you are less than certain. Verified predictions of our coming Doom will receive very little weight unless they are quite specific.

My guesses:

I don’t see any tumultuous event; rather I foresee our inexorable slide toward the Pit to continue, falling faster at times, stalled temporarily on occasion. Our elite has entered the steal-everything-in-sight phase of our fall. The majority doesn’t yet see or believe this, which means the gettin’ will be good for some time. By the time most realize what has happened, it will be too late.

The cornadoom panic must fade, after the typical wholly expected peak in deaths in the next two weeks or so. The vaccine will help; the elite taking credit for the natural subsiding will be nauseating. The Great Reset, the program of stealing from the poor and giving to the rich, will continue, not in any official organized way, but re-oriented back toward global cooling.

Specific, testable predictions:

1. Given the worst happens and the election theft goes unpunished, which is most likely, I see an internecine war between the powers upholding Biden and those behind Kalama. Kamala. Whatever. Biden still has fight in him, on the days he remembers who he is, and he has more experience, so he’ll draw first blood—while issuing proclamations of effusive praise about Black Lady (her promotion to the sacred race from Indian will become complete). Her side wins in the end, though, because there aren’t enough drugs to keep Biden’s corpse propped up.

2. The GOP will surrender on everything, without exception. But they will begin a massive new fundraising scheme to warn how awful the world will be without them. Sadly, many will be duped. We will go through a succession of at least three political saviors, all of whom will turn out to be like Dan Crenshaw with two eye patches.

3. The Corpse That Was Biden says he’ll ask Americans as part of their patriotic duty to wear a mask for his first (and last?) 100 days. I can think of nothing that will break spell of the Cult of the Mask better than this. Can he really think that he is that beloved that people will follow him? The blow back from his effrontery will be the first good news of 2021.

4. The Supreme Court now has three lockstep leftist ideologues, whose votes may be forecast with unerring accuracy on any question, four center-left progressives, and two conservatives. Breyer, one of the ideologues, who will be 83 next year, will likely let himself be replaced. They will be tempted to pick a man who thinks he’s a woman, but they’ll end up with a man who will either not be of no color, or he will be a sexual pervert in some public way.

5. Tony Bobulinski, who gave us the proof that Biden sold the office of the Vice Presidency, will either emigrate under an assumed name, or will “die” of COVID, should the election be stolen.

The best prediction of all is that a miracle happens, the election is not stolen, and we wake up on 21 January with hearts full of joy, laughter, and song. God bless us, everyone.

