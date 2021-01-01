Register Your Predictions for 2021!

As has been our tradition these many years, it’s time to register our predictions for the coming year. We look at how well we did last year tomorrow. We did very, very badly.
Rules:
- Number your predictions, using numbers, like this.
- Limit your predictions to 5, a number less than 6.
- No sports.
- Be specific and provide a way to verify your projections.
- Attach a probability word if you are less than certain.
- Verified predictions of our coming Doom will receive very little weight unless they are quite specific.
My guesses:
I don’t see any tumultuous event; rather I foresee our inexorable slide toward the Pit to continue, falling faster at times, stalled temporarily on occasion. Our elite has entered the steal-everything-in-sight phase of our fall. The majority doesn’t yet see or believe this, which means the gettin’ will be good for some time. By the time most realize what has happened, it will be too late.
The cornadoom panic must fade, after the typical wholly expected peak in deaths in the next two weeks or so. The vaccine will help; the elite taking credit for the natural subsiding will be nauseating. The Great Reset, the program of stealing from the poor and giving to the rich, will continue, not in any official organized way, but re-oriented back toward global cooling.
Specific, testable predictions:
1. Given the worst happens and the election theft goes unpunished, which is most likely, I see an internecine war between the powers upholding Biden and those behind Kalama. Kamala. Whatever. Biden still has fight in him, on the days he remembers who he is, and he has more experience, so he’ll draw first blood—while issuing proclamations of effusive praise about Black Lady (her promotion to the sacred race from Indian will become complete). Her side wins in the end, though, because there aren’t enough drugs to keep Biden’s corpse propped up.
2. The GOP will surrender on everything, without exception. But they will begin a massive new fundraising scheme to warn how awful the world will be without them. Sadly, many will be duped. We will go through a succession of at least three political saviors, all of whom will turn out to be like Dan Crenshaw with two eye patches.
3. The Corpse That Was Biden says he’ll ask Americans as part of their patriotic duty to wear a mask for his first (and last?) 100 days. I can think of nothing that will break spell of the Cult of the Mask better than this. Can he really think that he is that beloved that people will follow him? The blow back from his effrontery will be the first good news of 2021.
4. The Supreme Court now has three lockstep leftist ideologues, whose votes may be forecast with unerring accuracy on any question, four center-left progressives, and two conservatives. Breyer, one of the ideologues, who will be 83 next year, will likely let himself be replaced. They will be tempted to pick a man who thinks he’s a woman, but they’ll end up with a man who will either not be of no color, or he will be a sexual pervert in some public way.
5. Tony Bobulinski, who gave us the proof that Biden sold the office of the Vice Presidency, will either emigrate under an assumed name, or will “die” of COVID, should the election be stolen.
The best prediction of all is that a miracle happens, the election is not stolen, and we wake up on 21 January with hearts full of joy, laughter, and song. God bless us, everyone.
Categories: Fun
It’ll be a goat screw of a year. The Harris/Biden administration will make a series of outrageous and predictable decisions to move America farther to the left. Biden will make a series of embarrassing dementia-related gaffes on the domestic and international fronts forcing/allowing Harris to step into the Oval Office while Joe is slowly wheeled off into a dark room.
The Constitution will be attacked on several fronts —especially the 1st and 2nd Amendments—as the SCOTUS sits helplessly by and is rendered useless.
A huge amnesty will be announced creating a crisis at the border not seen in decades. Immigration enforcement agencies will be roundly attacked on an unprecedented scale. Law enforcement in general will be relegated to mild security duties as criminals and illegal aliens are coddled and held up as Model Citizens.
The COVID19 scam will continue to plague Americans and American businesses, mainly used as a means of scaring the population into compliance and further dividing the left from sane people.
The investigation into the massive election fraud that put the two frauds into the White House will fizzle as the DOJ will be weaponized against Conservatives and any talk of overturning the election will be stifled by National news and social media.
Surprising or not, the economy will power along after a brief, hard fall; it’ll finish 2021 at record highs.
Donald Trump will be held up as the only sane option for an ailing and failing country and will be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.
The entire country will burn to the ground.
1. Lockdowns will be implemented in some form that is not virus related. They are not a side-effect, the deepest aim is normalising them so in future “emergencies” people know the drill. The Elites will do another experiment, some other problem will be found that has lockdown as the solution. That is, lockdown will go from not a thing to a tool on the government shelf in 2021. If it’s global warming and people go along with it, then we are really and truly screwed.
Trump, who has been making moves and comments suggesting he will Cross the Rubicon, invoke The Insurrection Act, declare marshal law and file scores of charges against members of the Deep State Swamp, will declare that “For the good of the country” he will not do any of those things.
His loyalists will claim that means he moves America more than you.
1. Biden will be inaugurated. It will be lackluster. Trumps Jan 6 rally will be a cry in the wilderness of spin. BUT, the government and media have now started the long fall to destruction. Trump is a catalyst, not a solution.
2. Face mask mandate/suggestion will be Biden’s major play, Kamala will give tacit support, but Biden will be the promoter and pitch man. It will lead to further societal division.
3. COVID-19 WILL start to be reduced by Summer, credit will be given to mask mandate and vaccinations. Though both are actually ineffective. The fear of a looming Fall/Winter will renew cautionary lockdowns and pats on the back as it dissipates.
4. The fumes of the Trump economy will keep the country treading water, but that will change by mid-2022 with Biden’s unpredictable foreign/domestic mistakes and social spending programs.
5. Once COVID-19 has been “reduced” we will still be asked to wear masks as a sign of respect. The narrative will shift towards unity, reconciliation, and racial justice. Kamala will make this her major play, Biden is just setting the table. In fact though, Kamala does not care about these things but power and status quo, her own record shows this. My prediction being, Biden will not make it to midterms 2022. Most likely by abdication, an unprecedented move by and unprecedented man, Biden = new Lincoln for Obama and now Kamala.
6. Trump will start running for 2024, not sure when but it will be either directly said or fairly obvious.
I like things formalized with numbers and everything ergo…
1. The Republicans will keep control of the senate.
2. Canzuk- The movement/economic integration of Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom creating a loose but functional edifice of the largest global geographic zone, and its 4th largest economic block will move from theory to the beginnings of practical implementation. 3 of the 4 countries will be completely onboard and will announce this in the mainstream media.
3. Justin Trudeau will call an election with only one “ policy” in his favour- to whit his hardline stance on virtually all things Coronavirus. He will win a majority and be the anvil around the neck of Canzuk negotiations. With his majority the poster boy for dilettantes and debutants will have 4-5 years of opposition free “fixing” of the great reset. Minor addendum if by some unlikely happenstance Erin O Toole and the Tories win Canzuk officially is “on” and we will hear less talk of Wexit.
4. Scotland officially announces breakaway attempt Part II. No amount of whiskey, haggis, or North Sea Oil will stop them. It’s all about the fish yknow. Brussels erupts in a fit of giggles.
5. Once COVID wanes immigration becomes the front line in the Culture War, in the USA. The centrists in Demparty Inc. maintain control (thanks Wall St) but the fact that there are two parties in the camp sees calls for a formal split. Major talking point December 2021!
1. Trump 2024 Presidential campaign begins.
2. Kamala Harris becomes President during the year.
3. A new Liberty Party forms under Trump.
4. Pope Francis is no longer Pope by end of year.
5. Big Business, in cahoots with Chinese Communism, becomes Trump’s primary target and the true enemy of the people favoring the One World Order, not Biden or Democrats who are merely spear carriers..
1) Trump will stay president.
2) Lots of mid-tier Democrats will go to jail. Not the top, though.
3) The UK will experience an economic boom with regular people making more money.
4) The EU muddles on.
2. “Papers please” – the cliche from communist countries of yesteryear – will somehow, in some form, become normal.
Again, this is the deeper aim, the virus only a convenient mechanism. You know that situation where you lend your friend something and then have to keep asking for it back, and it gets awkward, and then eventually the tables turn and it seems like he’s doing you a favour by hearing you out and considering or actually giving you it back? The same thing is happening here. We are being conditioned to consider freedom as somehow selfish and soon we will have to ready at any moment to demonstrate with “papers” that we are doing something approved and for the common good.
This will take time to set in, but some experiment will be performed to normalise this – likely with vaccine ID cards.
3. Prediction 2 can’t, as a matter of principle, be in line with reality. It must be based on a lie, the coat much actually have been mine to start with, for it to work. So vaccines for a bad flu or carbon credits both fall into this bucket. The aim of these is to force submission, they are to humiliate and demoralise – and so the further from reality they are, the better.
It’s hard not to descend into “we’re all screwed”. Overall, the thumbscrews on the non-elites turn ever tighter this year. It will be interesting to see which way we break: civil disobedience and violence or prostrating ourselves further. Also, the ship of the American Empire will continue on its intended course over the edge, the rudder now firmly back in the hands of the uniparty/bureaucracy. Onto the predictions:
1. Ghislaine Maxwell DOES NOT kill herself!
2. Trump does not succeed in his efforts to overturn the election results. If I’m Trump, I’d take a long vacation outside of the United States. They are going to try and arrest him and his family. He’ll likely end up in the same cell block as Ghislaine. Maybe a visit to the in-laws in Slovenia?
3. New FAUXVID variants will be billed as even more harmful and dangerous, justifying further restrictions. Politicians will continue to take even more and longer vacations abroad in support of those stuck at home and unemployed.
4. At some point this year, civil violence breaks out due to FAUXVID 19(20?) restrictions. I think it might be in the spring, when people have finally had enough and just want to get back to work/business in the sun. The MSM will claim it’s a right wing plot, and police/Nat Guard/military will crack down hard. Heck, I would not be surprised if BLM/Antifa helped with the enforcement of “public peace and order”. Due to media slant and propagandizing, this prediction will be near impossible to verify. Normies are going to learn good and hard to stay in their pods this year because NO ONE in power has their backs.
5. President-Elect Biden maintains a pulse long enough get sworn in. The media will pay a lot of attention to what VEEP Harris does, a lot. To show how competent and strong and powerful and blah blah blah she is, of course. Eerily, the media will be propagandizing to prepare the masses to be acquiescent when Harris takes over. In reality, there is going to be a brawl amongst factions in the Democratic Party when they try to get Biden out and put Harris in, but this will be kept under wraps. I don’t think they succeed in 2020, but they will eventually.
and breaking the rule, 6. The US increases its military deployments around the world. To counter Russia, China, Iran…blah blah blah. But in reality, it will be a blatant attempt to provoke some small opponent into fighting so the US can claim victim status and retaliate, buoying public sentiment while distracting them. It’s going to be a rough year in the latest Gulf of Tonkin.
4. Someone, somewhere, will be forced – either literally by threat of a gun, or by having his means of income taken away which is nearly the same thing – to take a covid vaccine.
My Sheri Amor, not the whole country. Just Washington D.C. Thanks to Trump’s Space Force.
“Nuke the entire site from space. It’s the only way to be sure”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGOtZDk6wRc
Probability: Slim to none. And slim left town.
Long sigh.
1. Bitcoin will go to $100k.
1. Antifa and Black Lives Matter sponsored riots, arson, looting and mayhem will disappear if Biden becomes President.
2. Antifa and Black Lives Matter sponsored riots, arson, looting and mayhem will reappear and intensify if Trump has a second term.
3. The U.S. stock market will begin its long-awaited and well deserved major bear market, the inevitable outcome of record overvaluations.
4. In the major bear market Big Tech will collapse the most, the inevitable result of having become the most overvalued.
5. My predictions will win, and I will be disappointed in the value of the prize.
I prefer to ignore the large international events and focus on the smaller things free people can do in response to all the changes going on.
1. Though it is still maybe 10 years from legit nationhood, the nobility of Beartaria will begin to take shape with several landholders swearing fealty to Owen Benjamin, and gaining surfs, i.e. sharecroppers fleeing the economic destruction of the coronavirus response and willing to trade farming/skills for rent in a community of like-minded individuals.