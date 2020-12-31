Men! Join The Trigger Squad!

The culture rots. Our elite turn inward, turning their backs against us. The children have become self-satisfied terror-filled know-it-all shivering brats. Adults never grow up. Things have fallen apart. The center has not held.
The best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity.
Surely, something is coming. But it can be forestalled. We can still do something! We can delay the rough beast. We can fight. We can at least go out smiling. How?
Join the Trigger Squad!
Bands are forming now in your locality. Men only. Sorry, ladies. You’ll have to sit this one out and leave the serious work to the menfolk, as is proper.
What’s that? What’s the Trigger Squad? Glad you asked, friend!
We are band of Merry Men, happy warriors, who mount our trusty steeds (mechanical or biological) and ride onto the campuses, university and business, of this once great land—-yes, right into the lairs of the Beast!—and fly our banners, triggering the kiddies and their nervous minders.
The mere site of Truth flown high and boldly and without apology is enough to causes paroxysms. We leave behind literally shaking masses who are powerless to do anything except soil themselves. When The Triggering is done by bands of mustachioed* men bearing arms, men who refuse to ask for forgiveness for their temerity, why, it can even cause conversions. Some of the triggered have been known to turn their backs on wokeness and walk toward the Light.
For many brats, which increasingly includes those in charge, this will be the first time in their lives they were exposed to raw unadulterated Reality.
You should see it! The effects of the banners on the woke are like mixing sodium and water, like Dracula gargling a garlic smoothie, like a 40-year-old feminist suddenly realizing the kid she had killed was her last chance. The smell of their fury and sight of the woke’s sweat is sweet. sweet.
Join the movement! We will ride and roll through all enemy encampments, one by one, triggering the masses.
Here are only some of the banners that left them literally shaking.
Men Who Pretend To Be Women Are Men!
Abortion Is Immoral!
White Men Invented The University!
The Races Are Not Equal!
Women Are Different And Unequal To Men!
Being Judgmental Is Good!
Two Men Cannot Be Married!
Eliminate Black Privilege!
Do Not Believe All Women!
Ban Porn!
Anti-racism Is Stupid!
Sodomy Is Disgusting And Immoral!
Fat People are Ugly!
Blacks Are More Violent Than Asians!
Eating Meat Is Good!
Being White Is Terrific!
Some Are Naturally Smarter Than Others!
Discrimination Is Good!
There Is No Such Thing As Systemic Racism!
Morality Is Objective!
Diversity Is Our Weakness!
Equality Is Impossible AND Undesirable!
The Music You Listen To Is Harmful!
Believe it or not, the last one triggers more than any of the others.
Feel free to submit your own Triggering Phrase below. Pithy ones will be elevated.
HAPPY NEW YEAR.
* Moustaches are optional in all lockdowned venues.
Climate change is a hoax.
How about: Trump 2024!
ALL Lives Matter
TheScience is not SCIENCE.
Love is not love.
Illegal means illegal.
Cultural Marxism Is Anti-American
Biden Didn’t Win
Our Common Duty
Men’s Duty is to Defend
There actually exists Constitutional and legal mandates for all men to band together in local militias.
2D Amendment Mandate
A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.
This isn’t the individual right to bear arms, its a mandate for all men to be in a militia. This was a necessary duty we fell down on, its not about crime, self defense, or hunting. Nice GOP scam on that one NRA, an individual is nothing in war.
Legal Mandated Militia Duty
All adult males 17-45 are in the militia, if National Guard organized militia, the rest in unorganized militia – which is in no way a prohibition from organizing to be “well regulated” that is organized and trained. 10USC, Section 246-the Militia.
These aren’t rights.
These are duties.
If you want to ensure our survival and a future for our children; Form Ranks.
vxxc: I notice that most Second Amendment fans forget the “well-regulated militia” part. Thank you for reminding them.
That’s okay, Briggs. WOMEN (not ladies) already have their own trigger squad and will back an annoying snowflake against a wall and melt them if they are a problem. We just don’t join together. We’re the independent type that know who we are and what we need to do. You men can have your “squad”.
“Women are Different and Unequal to Men” Yes, we are better.*
“Do not believe all women” Change it to most women and you have something. Women lie and lie a lot. They despise reality and love the Matrix and Soma.
“The Music You Listen to is Harmful” What music? It’s vile, violent, horrible crap. There is no music. Best ride by all NPR stations for naming Cardi B’s slut song “song of the year”. Who thought NPR stood for “National Pervert Rapists”?
Wear your masks—facial recognition fails in all masked cases. I also hear dark hoodies from Walmart are all the rage. Rather than a banner, a truck with a rotating signboard on each side and a loud speaker might be good. Ask Dennis Prager.
*not in the evil, stupid feminist way
Pray the Rosary
Women/Men or Men/Women, are different by design. Without the difference there would be NO PEOPLE! The differences have been “Perverted” by design as well, mostly to bring about a “Divide and Conquer” situation and to initiate “Power and Control”. There may be some benefit in looking backward to see how we functioned to make the system work. The real trick will be knowing how far back to look. This Conversion/Perversion, has been a long time in the making. Don’t forget the “Take Away”, none of it works without the difference between us!
I’ve been warning the world about your ilk for quite some time, Briggs.
My banner: “There is no climate emergency”
YES, God is REAL !
It’s okay to be white.
Dear Professor Briggs,
Great piece and comments as usual. This is not a pithy comment like those above but more of a (sad) reflection on the past year, if you will indulge this old Irishman.
2020 – Annus most Horribulus
Twenty twenty – the year of Big Fraud
Real news censored at home and abroad,
The WA comPost and the New York Slimes
Did a cover up of Bidens crimes;
The populance eMasculated
By daily Fake News promulgated,
The world lies prostrated on its knees
By this newest bug from the Chinese.
The smoke of satan fills Peters Dome
As marxist doctrine is preached from Rome,
Big Brother wants no State or border
With Gates and Soros’ New World Order;
If we don’t oppose the Great Reset
We will fill our children with regret,
WHO would trust scientists in this age
I prefer my stuffing with some SAGE.
We watch pampered players genuflect
Democratic rioters who wrecked,
When our House of Worship was shut down
We were taught some New Speak called Lockdown;
The young and old were rightly puzzled
By seeing herds of sheep being muzzled,
Sadly there was just a tiny few
Who recognised – it was just a flu.
A year which saw new vaccinations
Fake news from the United Nations,
Computer warming from the IPCC
The usual lies from the BBC;
Bilderberg, Masons and the Skull and Bones
The Deep States spying on us with Drones,
The Wuhan Flu brought mass hysteria
Like fear of biblical Assyria.
The Election fraud in the USA
A Trumpian Witch Hunt by the CIA,
Senile Joe won the Presidents S(t)eal
Boris Corbyn gave us the Green New Deal;
Pope Francis forgot to mention Our Lord
As he pushed the Climate Change Accord,
So let us bid this year ‘Good riddance’
We’ll trust next year to Gods providence.
A happy New Year to all you and yours Professor
Leaving aside some remarks in this post I totally disagree with, I´ll say that there are several youtube videos where people start messing with undergraduates at the campus. The results would be extremely comical if they were from a movie, but it is not: it is real life.
There you can see how these kids answer questions like (not literally) “if there is no gender, there is no age, so what if I tell you that I am 4 years old?”, “what if I tell you that I am a tall asian?” (he was a short white), etc., or and your jaw will drop, because you could see their brains shortcircuiting, and finally acting like they´re supposed to, that is, denying reality, and telling the interviewer that of course it would be all right for them to consider him a 4 year old boy and to let him take classes with their younger brothers.
I also remember that a person jokingly made a petition drive about banning “White Christmas”, by Bing Crosby, because (wait for this…) snow can become dark in contact with the ground, so that turns the song into a racist one (!!!!) He collected dozens of petitions at the end of the day.
That´s the world we´re living in…
Sarge, that’s an awesome list of top-drawer triggers.
I can’t think of a needed addition…
ah!—
Jesus is Messiah!
I think wearing a MAGA hat matches banners for effective triggering. MAGA hats quickly warn the wearer of the id, location and even condition of brainwashed bigots and zombies. To truly identify with a hated minority and to fight systemic oppression, leftists should wear MAGA hate detectors around for a week or 2.
Jesus Loves You, But He Hates A Lot Of Your Choices
Oh, and purely as a persnickety nitpicker, to ask about the last slogan listed: Is it music being held to be harmful, or is it the lyrics and messages of particular pieces of music? I would hope the latter, as almost all the stuff I listen to these days is either instrumental-only or over twenty years old.
Consensus Is Not A Result Via The Scientific Method!
Reading through those “triggers”, they are ALL of them common sense things understood not only by our ancestors but by most people everywhere, in all times, barring the odd local aberration. This highlights the massive campaign of psychological warfare, stupendously successful, that has been waged to turn everything upside-down, where lies are the new truth, ugly is the new beautiful, wrong is the new right, and stupid is the new smart. Astoundingly, these counterfeits were not easily detected and rejected, but were eagerly embraced.
This fact destroys the foundations of liberal society: that men are capable of directing their own destiny through reason alone; that free speech results in the best ideas winning; that evil can be overcome by reforming institutions; that progress is the natural result of liberal policy. All rubbish. So we have reached the end of the liberal illusion.
Build Back Better? — Bring Back the Christian Kings!
Mary is not God
transubstantiation is a fancy word for representation. Claiming otherwise is cultish,.
God loves everybody. Including those who do not believe.
The truth matters,
Life is fragile, short, brutal and unhappy for many many people through no fault of their own whether they believe in God or not.
It’s no different to be a sycophant on the far right or the far left. Thinking for yourself is the only true way to operate but try not to always look like you’re doing so,
feaux righteous anger is as ugly as phoney outrage!
God doesn’t need our help. It’s the other way round
Men cannot multi task and the ones who do it well are probably gay.
Having a thing against women is leaning towards homosexuality.
Same for women having a thing against men.
I’m not finished yet.
It’s okay to be white and glad of it but “It’s not easy being Green”
(Kermit the frog. )
Oh yes!
men who shout the loudest about the lack of morality of other men are probably guilty of all sorts of skull duggary and deception!
*with about three exceptions at my last coun t!
Joy, who claims she is God?
Dean, right on!
As usual, you provide excellent fodder, for thought and discussion, Briggs. Truth be told, a few of these “triggers” I would place in the category of “Things I Disagree with, Fervently.” (As well, and not surprisingly, a larger few of them I would place in the “Hell yeah!” category.) AFAIK, that is why we are here. To learn, to agree, and to disagree on occasion. I came across a piece I am examining, and since it is all about masks, and does not, as far as I can tell, appear in your existing list, I pass it on. I suspect it is FOS, but would love your view as well. Link: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2768533