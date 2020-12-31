Men! Join The Trigger Squad!

The culture rots. Our elite turn inward, turning their backs against us. The children have become self-satisfied terror-filled know-it-all shivering brats. Adults never grow up. Things have fallen apart. The center has not held.

The best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity.

Surely, something is coming. But it can be forestalled. We can still do something! We can delay the rough beast. We can fight. We can at least go out smiling. How?

Join the Trigger Squad!

Bands are forming now in your locality. Men only. Sorry, ladies. You’ll have to sit this one out and leave the serious work to the menfolk, as is proper.

What’s that? What’s the Trigger Squad? Glad you asked, friend!

We are band of Merry Men, happy warriors, who mount our trusty steeds (mechanical or biological) and ride onto the campuses, university and business, of this once great land—-yes, right into the lairs of the Beast!—and fly our banners, triggering the kiddies and their nervous minders.

The mere site of Truth flown high and boldly and without apology is enough to causes paroxysms. We leave behind literally shaking masses who are powerless to do anything except soil themselves. When The Triggering is done by bands of mustachioed* men bearing arms, men who refuse to ask for forgiveness for their temerity, why, it can even cause conversions. Some of the triggered have been known to turn their backs on wokeness and walk toward the Light.

For many brats, which increasingly includes those in charge, this will be the first time in their lives they were exposed to raw unadulterated Reality.

You should see it! The effects of the banners on the woke are like mixing sodium and water, like Dracula gargling a garlic smoothie, like a 40-year-old feminist suddenly realizing the kid she had killed was her last chance. The smell of their fury and sight of the woke’s sweat is sweet. sweet.

Join the movement! We will ride and roll through all enemy encampments, one by one, triggering the masses.

Here are only some of the banners that left them literally shaking.

Men Who Pretend To Be Women Are Men!

Abortion Is Immoral!

White Men Invented The University!

The Races Are Not Equal!

Women Are Different And Unequal To Men!

Being Judgmental Is Good!

Two Men Cannot Be Married!

Eliminate Black Privilege!

Do Not Believe All Women!

Ban Porn!

Anti-racism Is Stupid!

Sodomy Is Disgusting And Immoral!

Fat People are Ugly!

Blacks Are More Violent Than Asians!

Eating Meat Is Good!

Being White Is Terrific!

Some Are Naturally Smarter Than Others!

Discrimination Is Good!

There Is No Such Thing As Systemic Racism!

Morality Is Objective!

Diversity Is Our Weakness!

Equality Is Impossible AND Undesirable!

The Music You Listen To Is Harmful!

Believe it or not, the last one triggers more than any of the others.

Feel free to submit your own Triggering Phrase below. Pithy ones will be elevated.

HAPPY NEW YEAR.

* Moustaches are optional in all lockdowned venues.

