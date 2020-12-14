Results Consistent With Vote Switching Seen In Eaton County, Michigan — Guest Post by Stan Young, Tom Davis & Eric Quinnell

Briggs
Do not let Biden, who sold the office of Vice Presidency, frighten you. The fight continues.
Arizona case just filed.
Briefs and records will be uploaded at https://t.co/hWfqluMLgO
And at https://t.co/173MnvRx0S@realDonaldTrump @GenFlynn @RealRLimbaugh @BoSnerdley @MariaBartiromo @LouDobbs @LLinWood @KrakenWood
I’m part of this; for example, Georgia. Click through to the main link for the other states. SCOTUS, too.
If you are inclined to paint as foolish those who advance evidence of electoral cheating, recall that Democrats this year were swearing Russians—again!—were going to steal the election. These sources, like NPR, were saying this right up to the election.
Big Tech is now censoring this, arguing that speech that disagrees with “official” government sources should be forbidden. After all, America was founded on the idea that disagreeing with government should be illegal. Right?
Droz
Let’s say that on December 14, 2020, that the majority of Electoral College votes are for
Joe Biden to be President. Does that mean it’s over? I’m not an attorney, but it seems
that the answer is Yes and No.
Yes: in that that would be another check-off part of the normal election process.
No: in that the current election situation is anything but normal. For example: [a long list of improprieties and curiosities]. Read the rest here.
Young, Davis & Quinnell
Suspicions are out that the 2020 Presidential Election was not fair and there might be massive fraud. There is a need to forensically examine public data to either support or put to rest these suspicions. Many agree that the 1960 election was stolen from Nixon for Kennedy by good old fashion ballot stuffing in Chicago. Modern computers and the internet bring new and powerful technology to the voting process so there is a need to apply modern computational and statistical methods to help the citizen judge the reliability of voting in the computer and internet age.
Voting for the president of the United States is a massive operation. In 2016, approximately 122 million votes were cast. Hillary Clinton alleged that the presidency was stolen from her and the overthrow of purported usurper (Donald Trump) was planned even before he was sworn in. In 2020, there were 158 million votes recorded. Trump is now alleging fraud.
The first thought of many citizens is that common ballot stuffing cannot produce massive fraud so accept the results and move on. Still, the pandemic, changed voting rules, and massive absentee voting should give anyone pause.
Most of the voting process is now electronic, so moving votes within precincts, etc. is also electronic. Voting machines can be and often are connected to the internet, so hacking is a relatively simple task. A machine can be reprogrammed with a thumb drive, which can be used to add, subtract, or switch votes. Hypothetical? Wiki-leaks indicated software enabled fraud was not only possible but done.
The reader is alerted right now: Evidence is presented that is consistent with electronic absentee vote switching from Trump to Biden.
We examine public data associated with a small county in Michigan, Eaton County. We choose this county as an exemplar of what is possible. Keep constantly in mind that the world of voting is now in the computer and internet age. Also keep in mind the words of W. C. Fields, “A thing worth having is a thing worth cheating for.” Human nature needs supervision.
We use public data, vote totals down to the precinct level and the time flow of votes moving from the counting process to final tallies. All this data is public and can be examined, which we have done.
We display the results of our analysis using simple graphs and figures. The reader need not trust us, as anyone that is familiar with electronic spreadsheets can replicate our work.
Voting in person is familiar to everyone. Wait in line, be identified, take a ballot, and mark it. The ballot is then fed into a machine to be tallied. At that instant, the voter and the ballot are untethered. An absentee ballot is in an envelope with a signature and address. Again, once the ballot is out of the envelope, the voter and the ballot are untethered.
Here is the first figure to examine, the time course of votes being accumulated after the close of in-person voting.
Trump, red, starts with a substantial lead over Biden, blue, and increases that lead until 2:41 in the night of 4Nov2020. A massive influx of votes arrives at 3:54 substantially closing the between Trump and Biden. Before this time, the percent of Democratic absentee votes was 72% and after this time increased to 79%. The vote additions are instructive.
In either case, in person or absentee, we are now in the world of computers, the internet, and a server master data base. Critical to our analysis is that the ballots are still tied to the precinct. For each precinct we know the number of registered voters. If voting is done honestly, each person voting is expressing their own views. We know that each person voting is their own self. We know that how people vote at one precinct should not be linked to how people vote at another precinct. Voters and precincts should not be in lockstep. As the voter and the ballot are untethered, the process for handling absentee votes must have a trustworthy chain of custody. The absentee ballots are now in electronic, internet and computer land.
We look at the percent of total votes for each candidate that are absentee within each precinct of Eaton County, Michigan. Suppose that Biden gets 81 in-person votes and 164 absentee in Precinct 1 of Brookfield Township, which adds up to 245 Biden votes. Biden’s absentee percent is 164/245 or 66.9%. Trump voters go the same precinct, and they vote without colluding with the Biden voters. 31.6% of their votes were absentee. Voters in other precincts, in-person and absentee, vote their independent ways. Percent absentee, Biden and Trump, should vary from precinct to precinct. We are ready to look at two figures. The first figure we call “parallel snakes”.
The y-axis in the percent absentee, blue for Biden and red for Trump. Along the x-axis we have the precincts in alphabetical order. The order is arbitrary; it does not matter. Note the synchronous up and down pattern – the parallel snakes! The percent-absentee go up and down together. We look at the numbers in a different way. We plot percent absentee Biden against percent absentee Trump (a standard bivariate correlation graph) below.
The number of absentee ballots for each candidate should be uncorrelated. We see that as the percent Trump increase in a precinct, that the percent Biden also increase. Is the association due to chance? Are the differences between the parallel snakes too similar? We hold the Trump values within their precinct and reassign the Biden values into new precincts at random. Look at the resulting correlation graphs.
One of the nine correlation graphs is the observed data and the other eight are the figures with Biden values shifted randomly to different precincts. One graph is different; can you find it? Statistical analysis puts the odds of an association this large, as seen in the central graph, at about 1 in many millions by chance.
Note that the absentee ballots are processed at a central facility, not the counties and precincts. They are stored on a central computer and allocated out to the counties and precincts. There should be no relationship between %AbsenteeD and %AbsenteeR across precincts. See the parallel snake figure.
The parallel snake figure is consistent with vote switching, i.e. absentee votes for Trump are switched to Biden. Looking at the time series figure, the Biden/Trump ratio appears to have been “fixed” at 3:54 4Nov. Vote counts shift to Biden. A county that delivered 2,671 more votes for Trump than Clinton in 2016 delivers only 499 more votes for Trump than Biden in 2020. This shift and the unusual linking of Biden and Trump absentee votes in a fixed ratio went unnoticed. This is consistent with software manipulation, and it can scale to massive fraud.
Implications for Decision Makers: Considerations for Further Action
Simply recounting current registered votes is not nearly good enough. Forensic audits of random samples are needed. Chain of custody should be examined. Time series and precinct analysis should be done on randomly selected counties within problematic states.
The avalanche of Trump votes strained their cheating methods to the max but, they had totally unbelievable Chinese-printed-up reserves ready for a doomsday scenario. SINCE THE DEMS DIDN’T MIND CHEATING FOR VICTORY THEN, THEY SHOULDN’T MIND ‘WE THE PEOPLE’ SUPPORTING MARTIAL LAW TO STOP THEM.
Suppose they were to perform forensic audits, do you think time of day audits should also be considered or was the software manipulated to yield vote flips of the noted magnitude at pseudo-random intervals?
Tim Owens: There is not a snowball’s chance in a warm place that Trump will declare martial law. He WILL NOT DEFEND AGAINST DOMESTIC ENEMIES. For one thing, the feminized, SJW military will not back him. They are sissies and will not go there. So, learn to love Biden/Harris.
“The first thought of many citizens is that common ballot stuffing cannot produce massive fraud so accept the results and move on.” The Democrats have been doing this by the TRUCKLOAD for decades. There is NO SUCH THING AS COMMON BALLOT STUFFING.
All the statistics in the universe will NOT stop Joe from being president–or shall I say Obama, since he fully admitted he will be running the show on national television. NOTHING. It’s over for this election. You can use the statistics to pass laws (excuse me, I bent over double in laughter for a moment) to stop this but after decades of fraud and no action, honestly, you don’t deserve success. In 1933, the Democrats moved the inaugeration, etc to January, making it IMPOSSIBLE to oppose an election. They win all the way around because Republicans are watching football and drinking beer. They are still watching football, though only God knows why…..Anyway, until you understand order and acting before the car is over the cliff, the horse is out of the barn, the toothpaste is out of the tube, etc, YOU WILL BE LOSERS. That’s reality.
Until you understand that Supreme Court justices are Judases, you will never win. Until you understand that most of the government is dishonest and vile and will be voted in over and over–well, your chances of winning at this point are pretty much zip. Too little action and very, very too late.
The problem, as I see it, is that a statistical analysis can only suggest that fraud occurred and can’t prove it. The results we’ve seen are highly improbable without fraud but are still possible.
So the question is: Now What?
[*] A simple recount will just return the same results unless there were large numbers of ballots for Biden that were counted multiple times.
[*] An audit of the ballots likely won’t do as well. How do we know the votes weren’t changed?
[*] The records of who voted are likely lost.
[*] No court seems willing to even consider the likelihood of fraud including SCOTUS. It seems odd that Texas, et al would have no standing without hearing what they had to say. It’s as if state A can pollute a river shared with downstream state B and state B can’t get any relief
Frankly, it’s beginning to look like a lost cause. Even if fraud is proven, the only real remedy would be another election and that will not happen.
Well, I’m afraid you are right but, I, personally, have an Ace up my sleeve as the cure for all this. I have an excellent record of getting my prayers answered so, I think that I shall direct them towards having a massive asteroid smack and fry the Earth. Sure, we’ll all be dead but, I think that as the cockroaches emerge as the new dominant species on the planet that they will stand a far better chance than we of perfecting civilization.
It’s foolish to expect that this will change the official election result, but it is still important to do if one wants to delegitimize the system.
Tim,
Why do you assume “The number of absentee ballots for each candidate should be uncorrelated”? People in the same precinct have a *lot* in common, including employers, schools, schedules, economic situation, and infection rate. Reds are less concerned than Blues about COVID, but I’d hazard the the percentage of precaution takers (and absentee voters) varies with nearby infection rate.
So my guess is the likelihood ratio is about 1:1 – both theories explain the data pretty well.
One test would be to check the scatterplots from other years. Have you?
As conservatives, we should maintain our faith in process, even if it’s hard to see the path it will create. It gave us Trump, after all, and almost no one saw his election coming, much less the great success of his first term. Keep digging for the truth!
What are the problematic states? Why random selection? Things already happened. Trump campaign should just go ahead and investigate if there is a whiff of fraud; and pays for the investigation.
Is this defeat so devastating that people are believing everything that seemingly gives them a ray of hope?
“So …. This claim ignores that question altogether to treat each vote as if it were a coin flip.”
If each vote is treated as a coin flip, then the same analysis can be used to demonstrate vote/voter fraud in all red states too. As I said before, the binomial model (coin-flip for each vote) is invalid, e.g., voters in the same household tend to vote the same way, hence nondependent. Furthermore, the probability of voting for Trump could differ depending on the neighborhood.
DAV –
I agree the election turned on massive fraud. However, your comment, “It’s as if state A can pollute a river shared with downstream state B and state B can’t get any relief,” is not analogous to the situation. The Ohio legislature could have made a farce of the election and chosen to annul the vote, and subsequently given the Ohio electors to Biden. Texas would not have any standing in this.
The only one with standing is Trump, since he was not afforded a fair election.
The system is de-legitimate. Traitor Joe and Kommie Ho are illegitimate. The cockroaches have already taken over; no asteroid needed. What is important now is that the soulless slimesuckers are reminded of how evil and despised they are every minute of every day for the next four years.
Unless the Kraken can pull a rabbit out of the hat. The lovely Kraken. Good kitty. Feed the kitty.
“The number of absentee ballots for each candidate should be uncorrelated.”
Surely the *numbers* are correlated — large precincts will have large numbers of absentee ballots for each candidate.
Perhaps you mean the percentage of ballots that are absentee. But these could be correlated, too. Precincts with, say, lots of elderly voters would have higher percentages for each candidate.
What am I missing?
DAV: I agree that it is hopeless. Even if fraud is proven beyond a doubt, no one is going to overturn an election no matter how much cheating occured. No one has the balls.
I have no idea what next. The obvious answer is succession and civil war IF we really want our representative republic. I can’t believe we will do this. We simply become subjects and lose our freedom. You are right—we have no choice. We sold our republic and there is no do-over.
Tim: I was hoping for the asteroid to hit BEFORE the election. Sadly, no luck.
Hun: Completely agree.
Clazy. NO, the system is completely broken. You want unicorns and fairies. Trump was an anomaly and will NOT happen again. It’s lost.
Jim: How do fight a federal election that was stolen if the states are basically their own countries and have all the rights? It’s not really a federal election at all and the Electoral College becomes a joke. If five states can override 45 states, then the election is just those 5 states. The other 45 do not count. It’s not a United States, it’s 50 separate nation states. That’s all I can see in this.
\\ The number of absentee ballots for each candidate should be uncorrelated. //
Why? While I believe there is much election fraud, I am not convinced this analysis supports it.
First of, it is not “the number of absentee ballots”, but the PERCENT absentee.
Second, IF there is an overall propensity for Democrats to vote absentee compared to Republicans, why shouldn’t the percentages correlate?
I agree, the correlation is indeed suspicious. The snakes seem too in concert. Yet as Republicans were cautioned about mail ballot security, and Democrats were urged to vote by mail, plus common logistical elements within precincts, some correlation should be expected. But how much?
More nefarious vote exposure in Michigan:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-bombshell-mi-judge-grants-attorney-matt-deperno-permission-release-results-forensic-examination-16-dominion-voting-machines-antrim-co-video/
This one has computer experts examining Dominion machines and concluding:
“We conclude that the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results”
Link to forensics report:
https://www.scribd.com/document/488080093/Antrim-Michigan-Forensics-Report-121320-PRELIMINARY?secret_password=6tgofj7cUYx1kQwElves#fullscreen&from_embed
Sheri –
Trump has standing, in my opinion. But I have no standing in the process that gave Michigan votes to Biden. Nor does (say) the Ohio legislature.
Keep in mind that some states are moving to have their electoral votes go to the winner of the popular vote, regardless the vote count in their respective states. If that had been true today, the electoral votes in the swing states would have gone to Biden in the end.
\\ The number of absentee ballots for each candidate should be uncorrelated. //
Not Necessarily.
‘Something’ causes a voter to vote by mail.
It could be something that effects both Democrats and Republicans.
For example, a precinct may have an unusually large elderly population who have trouble standing in line all day. Or maybe a large population of working poor who do not want to take time off work.
Perhaps the precinct was the subject of ‘mostly peaceful’ protests, or an intense Covid scare and people do not want to gather in public.
Parallel Snakes are not good evidence of fraud. Good evidence is someone coming forward and admitting they re-programmed voting machine or they ran ballots through several times in return for a bribe.
jim fedako,
The Ohio legislature could have made a farce of the election and chosen to annul the vote, and subsequently given the Ohio electors to Biden. Texas would not have any standing in this.
Yes, you are right but you missed the point of the argument that Texas was making: PA, et al illegally degraded Texan votes thus causing harm to Texas. No different in principle than PA polluted our streams. So, yes, Texas should have had standing. SCOTUS didn’t allow Texas to state present its case.
The states named as defendants allowed illegal voting by bypassing their state legislatures to change the voting laws. In PA they could only be changed by amending the state constitution — an arduous process which never happened.
\\ The number of absentee ballots for each candidate should be uncorrelated. //
Not Necessarily. ‘Something’ causes a voter to vote by mail.
But %dem votes should not have any correlation to %rep votes within a precinct. Should have nothing to do with voting by mail. Note the nine precinct plots and only one shows any correlation. Gotta wonder why.
Good evidence is someone coming forward and admitting they re-programmed voting machine or they ran ballots through several times in return for a bribe.
Much better evidence is someone coming forward …
There, fixed it for you.
DAV –
I didn’t “miss the point of the augment.” I simply do not agree it is valid.
I really do not know how Texas was harmed. Was the Texas electoral count affected?
Look, to be heard by the Supreme Count in a timely manner, the claim had to arise from the states. But that procedural maneuver does not validate the claim.
You are making an assertion that I believe false.
The Supreme Court agrees (not that the court has a record of ruling in a just manner).
Note: I agree there was fraud that turned the election. But that does not make the states’ claim any more valid.
Under a Biden administration…rather, a shadow Ostupid-Soros administration, all rays of hope will be extinguished. I, and HUGE numbers of disenfranchised voters, will quit voting. Period. The Thugocracy will control ALL elections without fear as the chickensh*t courts have firmly established that they regard elections as Kryptonite. Proof, anomalies, correlations, and evidence means NOTHING. Dominion machines will be mandated by the Feds and the states had better cooperate if they want to keep getting Federal funds for roads or, for anything. Thugs 1 USA 0, Game Over, Man! GAME OVER!. We’re screwed FOREVER if Trump rolls over and lets them get away with the crime of the century.