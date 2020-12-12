SCOTUS CAVES: Only Alito & Thomas Held Fast

SCOTUS cucked. There is no other word for it. Their entire argument for rejecting the suit brought by Texas and joined by almost half the States was Nyah nyah nyah!
Think I’m joking? Here it the Order in its entirety:
155, ORIG. TEXAS V. PENNSYLVANIA, ET AL.
The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.
Statement of Justice Alito, with whom Justice Thomas joins: In my view, we do not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction. See Arizona v. California, 589 U. S. ___ (Feb. 24, 2020) (Thomas, J., dissenting) [the dashes are sic]. I would therefore grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and I express no view on any other issue.
No argument. Just “Nyah nyah nyah.” With the cringe word cognizable. Plus, Article III? The one that says “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort”? The one that applies to Biden selling the office of the Vice Presidency to the Chinese?
Nah, not that Article III.
Roberts aligned with Breyer, Gorsuch was lost after discovering the right for men to be women hidden in the interstices of the Constitution, Kavanaugh was still assembling his all-female staff, and you were warned about Barrett. The other non-entities voted exactly how they were either told or expected to. Only Alito and Thomas stayed strong.
Don’t bother disagreeing. Everybody reading knows with moral certainty that if this was Pennsylvania suing Texas on behalf of Tony Bobulinksi—excuse me, Joe Biden—the vote would have been in favor of taking the case, probably unanimously.
“Conservative” justices like Gorsuch and Roberts are more than willing to make law when it aligns with the interests of our ruling elite. But they quail when they have chances to strike return blows.
The left ignores the law and does what it wants. When the right follows their example, the left screams “You must follow the law!” And the right cowers and mews and surrenders. The right uses the term, but never understood the war part of Culture War.
One of the rumors before yesterday’s order was that so many states joined with Texas, so that when SCOTUS finally ruled against Texas, the right would be left with no weapons. The media would say “IT’S OVER.” Well, they’re still saying that. But now the court is doesn’t have to deal with having all the evidence about the elections bruited from a non-ignorable source. How much better to pretend it never happened.
It will come as no surprise that the retreat from the Big Con began before the ENTER key popped back up after Roberts submitted his joke. Get ready for a host of “it’s not that bad being losers” articles from the usual sources.
Finally, when I heard about the latest surrender, I instantly went to the SCOTUS site—-only to find this a the top of the Recent Cases:
And so I end today’s post.
To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here
Categories: Culture
I believe it was said best in Office Space.
” No, it’s not okay because if they make me, if they, if they take my stapler then I’ll have to, I’ll set the building on fire…” “Okay, well that sounds, uh, that sounds great. Uh, I’ll talk to you later, all right. Bye.”
* They unconcernedly take the stapler. *
“Okay. I’ll set the building on fire.”
“The left ignores the law and does what it wants. When the right follows their example, the left screams “You must follow the law!” And the right cowers and mews and surrenders. The right uses the term, but never understood the war part of Culture War.”
This, one thousand times. Let’s admit it for the sake of truth: we are a bunch of suckers and losers. Today, in a Twitter account devoted to the cause of Trump victory, I read something along the lines of: “We are not going to riot like the left did when it lost the last election. We are going to slowly regain liberty, court by court”. So, after being completely evident that the system is incredibly corrupt, you are going to use a corrupt system to cleanse the same system. Hey! Good luck with that! Next time, call me when you use sh*t to clean a toilet.
We are only “beautiful losers” like the title of Sam Francis book. We scream, we complain, we whine…and we do nothing. The left has balls: you have to give them that. We are only keyboard warriors, pussies, weak people. We comfort ourselves telling that we have lost with dignity and following the rules (while our enemies disregard the rules). We are lazy and we are afraid of doing something. Life is a war and we don’t want to fight. We have what we deserve.
Actually, Alito and Thomas would only have let the case come to court. They specifically said they would not grant relief (or some such). So you could actually say this despicable decision was 9 – 0.
No matter how you shake it, SCOTUS is deep in the deep state.
They wouldn’t even deign to HEAR the case. 20-some states bring it to their attention to make a decision and it is beneath them to take a look-see.
The Left was having a stroke because of THESE justices???
I agree with imnobody. We lose so wonderfully. “OH! Article III? Why yes of course, we’re so sorry we bothered you. So sorry! Yes we’ll shut up now, we don’t want to cause a fuss, that would be bad manners. Can we sit over here and watch while you flush the country down the drain? No? Too close? No problem, we’ll just read about it on CNN. Thanks for letting us say something.”
I’ll never be ashamed of my country, but I am for damn sure ashamed of us for letting ourselves be meekly led around like chastised 5-year olds.
We have sat around since Nov.3, absolutely positive that such brazen, open, in-our-face-you-can’t stop-us FRAUD would be stopped. This is America, right?
Welcome to America 2020. We’re so happy you could come!
The remedy for this stolen election is in the state legislatures. As a PA resident, I am disgusted with the showboating and stunts by the majority Republican legislators in the commonwealth, house and senate. They are unwilling to use their powers to directly challenge the abuse of process only they have responsibility to uphold. I respectfully disagree with Matt on this Texas lawsuit. It was doomed from the minute it was filed. We must remember that state attorneys general are the worst kind of politician—political AND lawyer hacks. State solicitors argue cases before SCOTUS and none signed on to Texas that I am aware of, because this was a stunt by Paxton of Texas on which no solicitor would stake his reputation. It would have opened a Pandora’s box of attacks on states’ rights, and the progressive left never lets a weapon go unused.
imnobody00-
The Left can afford to break the law with impunity because they have built an entire support system for each other and they are well aware that it exists.
The Right has no such support system to help its folks that have been laid-off for telling a non-PC joke. Hillsdale College and OANN are miniscule compared to the academic and media institutions controlled by the Left. Then you have all the governmental institutions controlled by the Left on top of that.
As for SCOTUS, Thomas invalidated his entire legacy with this one decision.
With regard to the country, we may as well start taking down the Stars and Stripes and burning them because it’s over. We are just an unruly Chinese overseas territory now.
Alan-
There is no remedy in any of the state legislatures.
State legislatures across the nation have proven themselves to be jellyfish during the Coronadoom by permitting their governors to act like kings.
State legislatures? THAT is our hope?
If we were talking right now face-to-face, I’d have to take a few minutes to just stare at the trees.
I get arguments like this in theory, but I have seen state legislatures at work in real life. The one I am most familiar with spent the majority of sessions debating the state insect, then would spen the last 24 hours of it until the midnight deadline ramming through unread legislation that had been pre-rigged in back-door meetings, packed to the brim with fat pork.
Maybe you have had experience with better ones?
Look, I don’t give a hoot about the nuances of the Texas suit, at least it was SOMETHING.
As a 100% White Caveman Deplorable, show me SOMETHING except well-reasoned, polite NOTHINGNESS.*
*All-caps for emphasis only, I wouldn’t dream of shouting.