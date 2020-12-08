The Cult Of The Mask: Coronavirus Update XLIII

IF MASKS WORK, WHY DON’T MASKS WORK?
Everywhere. pic.twitter.com/hy9MWkHT8S
— President Elect Duke Canuck ? (@duke_canuck) December 4, 2020
When Nevada’s Governor mandated masks, he said that “when at least 80% of a population adopts universal masking, it results in a substantial reduction in infection”
Carnegie Mellon estimates over 94% in NV are wearing masks and yet cases are up ~540% since the mandate
Whoops! pic.twitter.com/LdC12oOiwo
— IM (@ianmSC) November 27, 2020
Masks working well in North Carolina pic.twitter.com/aIakFjYhYv
— IM (@ianmSC) December 7, 2020
There are dozens of pictures like this, just are there are dozens upon dozens of formal studies showing masks don’t work, here and here, and here (a long list).
The burden of proof is entirely on those who make masklessness a crime: they are imposing, we are not. I have no obligation, none whatsoever, to show masks do not work. But, we have more than enough evidence they do not. Mask compliance in high. In NYC, it’s almost 100%. Same is true in many places. It can’t go higher.
Masks are pure superstition. People think it is “obvious” they work because they “cover” the face. No objection evidence can penetrate this false belief. Masks are magic and that is that. Only bad people, unbelievers and heathen, don’t wear them.
It’s winter that’s upon us. What “cured” coronavirus in the summer, here and abroad? What is causing it to surge again in winter? Why do flu and pneumonia peak every winter without exception (see below)?
Governor DeSantis of Florida has remained strong, in spite of a hersterical media response, a concerted effort to get him to cave. Pray that he holds out against the onslaught of Panic 2.0.
BOOK UPDATE
The big news is that we have sold out of the second printing of the book: The Price of Panic.
E-book and audio book versions are still available. Rumor is a third printing is being considered.
NEW EP: Weeks after our last interview w/ @DrJayRichards co-author of “The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe” (https://t.co/DWbui1Gr7o) he contracted COVID-19.
Now he’s back to talk about the experience: https://t.co/42FGC1DZkf pic.twitter.com/kQjNhh9iQX
— Bill Walton (@billwaltonshow) December 6, 2020
Website of similar name: price of panic.
THE NUMBERS
Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday night.
Daily tests:
This is the number of daily tests. The date of the media’s (COVID Tracking Project) peak attributed deaths is noted: attributed deaths have been steadily declining since then (they will never go to 0).
There’s good and bad news. Good: the increase in testing ended. Bad: because we’re entering Panic 2.0 and people are staying away from hospitals again, unless the fear COVID.
Notice where the peak of COVID deaths were? Testing levels have nothing to do with the actual state of the disease.
Each positive test in the media is counted as a new “case”. These are almost all not cases, but merely positive tests, which indicate past infections, current by mild infections, asymptomatic infections, and even no infections at all. False positives.
If testing was at all related to actual deaths, a plot of number of tests per number of deaths should be somewhat flat, all things considered. Here’s what the plot looks like in reality:
The CDC’s COVID deaths (rescaled only to aid in visualization) are there as a guide. Testing continues to soar even as deaths sink to background level. We have lost any sense of proportion.
Here are CDC the weekly attributed coronavirus deaths:
These are attributed deaths, which include all those dying with or dying from the coronavirus. The CDC says deaths “involving” COVID.
Attributed COVID deaths peaked early in the year, and then as it spread to the south, it re-peaked. It is now joining the great chorus of bugs that circulate every winter. It will peak in winter, and subside again in spring. This year’s totals will be higher than next year’s, and there always be fluctuation, just like with flu.
Here’s the CDC weekly ALL CAUSE death counts, or the Perspective Plot. The late drop off is late counting, which takes up to eight weeks to get all, but most are in by three. We need to look at all cause deaths because we can’t quite trust the COVID numbers.
The black line is all deaths, including COVID. Weekly deaths are now at a low, even COVID is small. The dashed is all deaths minus attributed COVID, and the red, for perspective, is COVID. (Again, the drop off is late counts.) The blue line, about the same order as the doom, is flu+pneumonia (it’s the pneumonia that kills most flu patients).
IT IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO UNDERSTAND DEATHS ALWAYS INCREASE RIGHT AT THIS TIME OF YEAR, PEAKING IN JANUARY. DO NOT BE ALARMED.
The CDC (important!) stopped reporting separate flu and pneumonia deaths midway through 2020, but I estimate them after by subtracting deaths “involving” COVID from those “involving” (their word) pneumonia or flu or COVID. That’s the dashed blue line.
Here is another way to look at the same data, week of the year all cause deaths, along with a model (black line) of what deaths would look like without COVID.
Ignoring the late counts, deaths are where we expect them to be.
CDC says “Flu activity is unusually low at this time but may increase in the coming months.” Here’s their picture of the flu tracking.
Flu has gone missing. Flu + pneumonia kill about 200,000 each and every year in the US. Not anymore. That is, we don’t know any more, because nobody is bothering to check.
Here is the WHO’s global flu tracker, showing the same thing:
These, like the CDC flu picture are not deaths or illnesses, but counts of positive tests made. Testing has disappeared, because all tests are COVID tests now.
Thus, if we focus only on COVID deaths, we lose all perspective. We can see above that deaths peak every January, because of our self-enforced wintertime lockdowns, when we all hunker down inside and spread bugs among ourselves. You may recall that this is also the “solution” many governments hit up to stop the spread of bugs.
Here is the CDC official population mortality rates for the all causes other than COVID, and “involving” COVID (with and of).
Here are the same population fatality rates in tabular form:
POPULATION FATALITY RATES Age COVID OtherCause 1 Under 1 year 0.0000077 0.00390 2 1–4 years 0.0000010 0.00017 3 5–14 years 0.0000011 0.00011 4 15–24 years 0.0000100 0.00066 5 25–34 years 0.0000400 0.00120 6 35–44 years 0.0001100 0.00190 7 45–54 years 0.0003100 0.00340 8 55–64 years 0.0007300 0.00740 9 65–74 years 0.0017000 0.01500 10 75–84 years 0.0042000 0.03600 11 85 years and over 0.0120000 0.11000
No matter what age, there is at least about a 10 times or larger chance of dying from something else then COVID.
About masks in depth, see this article and this one.
Analysis of the data by the mainstream always assumes masks work, and goes from there. Therefore when cases increase despite a mask mandate there are only two permitted conclusion:
-This proves that people actually aren’t wearing masks.
OR
-This proves that the virus is so bad that the increase in cases would be even worse without wearing masks.
But at the same time they will act as though any decrease in cases is rock solid proof that mask mandates work, even if those decreases are followed up by far larger increases.
Who would have thought, back in May, that come December Briggs would still be posting Tuesday COVID updates? Yet here we are at number XLIII. Nonsense never ends: the New Abnormal. It’s Ground Hog Day, the clock radio wakes to “I Got You Babe”, and Bill Murray gets up and puts on his mask. Somehow, we have got to put an end to this nonsense, to this viral insanity spread by evil media over phone and TV.
Dean Ericson, I was sitting here thinking the same thing when I read your post.
I’ve posted before that I thought masks were a sign of the Religion of Science, now I think they are as Sgt. Briggs has termed them – the Cult of the Mask. The Mask promises safety. The Mask promises equality. The Mask is the Holy Sign of Goodness.
Amen.
Rudolph: Confirmation bias. Everything is filtered through the bias of the observer. With masks, masks MUST work, so mental gymnastics are employed to that end.
Dean: Yes! The “New Abnormal”. I shall use that frequently!
All:
“IT IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO UNDERSTAND DEATHS ALWAYS INCREASE RIGHT AT THIS TIME OF YEAR, PEAKING IN JANUARY. DO NOT BE ALARMED.” Thank you. Now, if only our “expert MD” wasn’t such an idiot and did not try to scare people with the idea that deaths are increasing while lying by ommission that Covid has little to do with it. Sadly, our governor probably will not die, thus disproving that “instant death” goes with Covid. You think he’d take one for the team…..
Actually, Covid IS flu and they are no longer calling it a separate disease. The conspiracy nuts were right on that one. Without that fake science “testing”, it WOULD all be flu.
Remember, Covid is a POLITICAL MOVEMENT, not a virus.
Everything we see is a white elephant. There are no gray elephants, no other animals at all. It’s not that all animals are equal or not, there just are no other animals. Cancer, heart disease, all magically cured and not a problem now that the Chinese so kindly delivered the “cure”. We should be thanking the Chinese.
Rudolph, its the same as every other leftist position supposedly supported by The Science™.
All of them start with their conclusion and then re-arrange the data to support the conclusion. Its sophistry 101.
Here in Saskatchewan, we are having our highest hospitalizations yet – despite the hard lockdown in the spring, and the gradual re-opening and widespread voluntary adoption of the mask by the majority of the population in the summer, the numbers started climbing quickly in October, such that about the same number of people have died in the past month as in the first 8 months of the thing altogether. So of course the panic is strong in this prairie province.
Our premier (like a governor) was saying on the radio yesterday that he will not make us go into another lockdown, even though we are already essentially in one (non-essential businesses and places of worship limited to 30, universal mask mandate, many schools have gone to online learning). What he really means is that we aren’t going to do what Australia did “even though what Australia did really worked.”
On that note, I was wondering if anyone here has seen a good analysis of the Australia lockdown? The media refrain is that it really worked, guys, we just need to do that everywhere! Of course it seems to me that locking down that hard for the entire flu season (111 days) tells us basically nothing, but I’d like some hard data to cite when I write the premier again. Any help appreciated!
Charles
The media successfully gaslit the ignorant masses into believing that Beer Flu is so unique that it is unaffected by UV/sunlight and summer heat.
Never mind that this totally contradicts the fact that, if Beer Flu is a coronavirus, it is susceptible to exactly the same things every other virus is.
The State of Oregon recently destroyed an MD’s career and livelihood, by taking away his license to practice medicine. His crime? Failing and refusing to follow the Science of the State, by not wearing a face diaper, and not forcing his staff or patients to wear them, while being treated at his clinic. Here’s the link to short article:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/oregon-doctor-who-discouraged-face-coverings-at-stop-the-steal-rally-has-his-license-revoked?
This doctor is following the REAL science, because as Briggs and others point out, face masks don’t work. They don’t stop the transmission of viruses, and they cause more harm than good.
Here is a three minute video demonstration, by Dr. Ted Noel, using the simple vape test, to show that vaporized mist just shoots right through, and around face masks:
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=video+masks+don't+work&&view=detail&mid=8795AF76093F04B885C88795AF76093F04B885C8&rvsmid=8795AF76093F04B885C88795AF76093F04B885C8&FORM=VDRVRV
It’s observed here and proven in other tests, that cloth masks further aerosolize our breath, and suspend it longer in the air. Even the vaunted N-95 mask, while somewhat protecting the wearer, emits breath and vape contents out of a release valve, as we see in the video.
There have been articles about the harmful physical and psychological effects of face masks on children, and it can even cause permanent damage because growing brains require more oxygen. Those who wear masks in surgical situations generally have additional oxygen pumped into the room so they can stay alert.
If masks are ineffective and even harmful in most situations, why are they forced upon us?
Consider it an exercise in obedience; forced face masks, along with other measures, are instruments of The State to control and subdue We the People, and to cause neighbor to turn upon neighbor, as we see happening in The Peoples Republic of California and elsewhere.
Ordinary citizens are now encouraged to accost those who aren’t wearing masks outdoors. People are being arrested for not wearing a face mask outdoors, even on private property.
If you don’t feel completely ridiculous strapping on that face diaper, then perhaps you are becoming a Pod Person, in need of psychiatric help or at least better news sources than DNC/State-run media, who are in lock-step with the rest of Satan’s sock-puppets who now make up the Democrat-Communist Party.
Better watch out, it’s easier to “love Big Brother” when you’ve no alternative. For now, some pod-people are voluntarily driving their cars and riding their bicycles with face diapers strapped on, re-breathing their own fetid breath and CO2, to show their governesses what good boys and girls they are, and to keep “safe” from a virus with a 99.95% survival rate for most people, and about a zero percent chance of catching it outdoors anyway; but that’s not good enough in the new Totalitarian State. We peons must all comply, while the elites enjoy their exclusive lifestyles unhindered, and when the cameras aren’t rolling, unmasked.
Meanwhile, here’s a truly disturbing video of Georgia GOP Governor Brian Kemp, selling his state, and probably his soul, to Communist China. He looks really uncomfortable in this video, but maybe that’s his natural expression:
https://streamable.com/vr1ntb
You can skip all but the first minute of Gov. Kemp’s shameless pandering sell-out, because the rest is in Chinese, anyway.
If Gov. Kemp’s his potential investors want to interfere in an election, might he look the other way, while holding his hand out?
We’ll reserve judgment, but Rumor has it, Gov. Kemp and Gov. Newsom, maybe others, each “bought” about a billion dollars in Chinese personal protective equipment for their states, that never actually appeared, although the taxpayers money disappeared. With kickbacks going to Satan-only-knows-who, of course.
Is Governor Kemp corrupt? Are he and other governors being paid off or blackmailed by the Communist Chinese and their partners, to keep the Dominion voting machines on-line for the next round of Steal the Vote?
We’re not allowed to even ask. Meanwhile, mask up and shut up, it’s the law. It might “appear” that China has won this war, but don’t believe your own lying eyes. Because in Commie utopias, lying eyes get blindfolds and a firing squad.
Indeed, masks are nothing but a religious cult, and no amount of evidence will persuade the mindless power mad fools in charge. Do any of these governors who claims to be defending “the science” ever actually look at any scientific studies or at the data? Utterly sickening.
But the biggest problem is the out of control testing. Nearly 2 million a day. It won’t end until this insane testing of largely asymptomatic people ends. It’s all nothing but a PCR-driven testdemic now.
An example: Yesterday my mom told me one of my cousins had tested positive – first person I’ve ever personally known to do so in all these months of Covid hysteria. But she said he’s had no symptoms at all and is fine. I asked why he was tested then. Well, his wife had it also, and did have some mild symptoms, feeling like she had a touch of flu for a couple days, but is fine now as well. He just figured he should go get tested because she had it, despite having no symptoms at all himself. Palm, meet head. So, now he goes into the books as a “case,” though it’s clear that he never was a real case in any standard medical sense that pertained before the rules were thrown out for Covid, since he’s had zero symptoms and required no treatment of any kind. Probably just picked up some exposure from wife, his immune system fended it off, and now PCR just picking up some viral fragments, and not contagious either (Just as would happen if we tested aggressively for flu like this every year, we’d pick up millions of “asymptomatic cases”). Perfect example of a “case” created for no reason by the insane testing obsession and people driven by irrational fear and paranoia being drilled into them rather than reason.
Charles,
The virus is seasonal. Australia is in summer now. That stopped the virus, not their lockdowns.
But you cant tell anyone that. They love their voodoo.
AstraZeneca vax only 62% effective:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/astrazeneca-vaccine-only-62-effective-impact-elderly-unclear-more-data-needed
Sounds a lot like the standard flu jab…
NYS rolls out mask Gestapo in two counties:
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/new-york-sends-mask-squads-enforce-social-distancing-two-counties
History doesn’t repeat, but it sure does rhyme…
David B,
Yes, that much is obvious. Has anyone pushed back on the media narrative that “In Australia the lockdowns worked!” refrain? I’m wanting an article or something. These asshat politicians keep citing the “success” of the Australian lockdown to justify their draconian measures, while portraying themselves as generous in comparison with the Australian authorities.
Charles
Charles,
I too would like to know if what Australia did worked (permanently). Or did it merely delay the inevitable?
Tim
Beyond the posturing and platitudes normally seen in polite
society, The Controla 19 spell is making it quite clear where
our values and beliefs actually lie.
Watch people exposing themselves in ways that embarass
and surprise–difficult now to keep our energy under wraps!
We’re living in inverted times, seeing the intellectual bully
submit to nonsense, while the formerly meek stand strong for liberty.
We’ve replaced the invisible masks of social propriety with
cloth masks of submission, while our true energy bleeds through.
Feeling out of sorts in a process of being sorted, we’re spectators
to a GPS revelation; where each of us truly stands. My, what big teeth we have…
A great unveiling…
Unless you’re wearing an N95 mask, properly fitted, handled according to best practice, and swapped out everyday for a new one, masks are not going to prevent the spread of CV19.
It’s pretty clear from the data…poor masking is not masking.
If our betters are really interested in stopping the spread then why haven’t they mandated real masks and effective mask handling procedures?
Yawrate, 1) they aren’t interested in stopping the spread, this is nothing more than an exercise in top-down command and control. and 2) if they actually implemented the tougher mask wearing standards, non-compliance would be significantly higher (and this is about compliance, not health and safety).
Plus if they actually did some good, stopped the spread and ended the crisis there wouldn’t be any more power of them in this.
“IF MASKS WORK, WHY DON’T MASKS WORK?”
That’s one funny question. Funny times!
Yawrate: “If our betters are really interested in stopping the spread…?”
What Zundfolge said.
It’s hard for normal, decent people to understand the motivations of the Overlords, because the motivations of the Overlords are not normal and decent.
The first mask I was forced to don was decorated in block letters, drawn by hand with a sharpie, that read “The Cult of the Mask”. That was back in the Spring. It’s maddening that it’s still happening, and that it’s the same rehashed junk science used to justify it. The innumeracy of Americans in staggering.
They’re already talking about the 3rd WAVE AHHHH!!!! coming to get us in early 2021.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ecXSqH5fTNg
Look forward to a 4th wave, 5th wave, 6th wave, 7th wave, Baseball Stadium wave, tidal wave, and so on forever!
They should just use those chemtrail airplanes and cropdust the entire world with vaccine particulate rain at this point.
All the masked can then gather together in lots together outdoors looking up with their arms outstretched as the salvation pours down.
I’ll be inside. Though I’m sure staying inside will now also be declared illegal.