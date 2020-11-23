On Surrendering Without A Fight On Voter Fraud

Please excuse the short note. I have been working behind the scenes on several voter fraud projects. Once filings begin, I can make results public.
For now, and written in a real quick hurry, some disconnected thoughts on looking for voter fraud.
We’ve all seen, as expected, neoconmen and the Big Con denizens surrendering en masse, and, worse, asking men of courage to sulk away with them. They want us to put on Rod Dreher glasses, re-up our subscriptions to NRO and giggle, “Wait until 2024—unless running against President Kamala is racist. Which it will be. Wait until 2028!”
These fine people all say “accept the results.” We cannot. There are no results.
That is the point of investigating the fraud, to prove any claim of results is premature. Surrendering when the battle can still be won solely to save your “reputation” is pathetic and cowardly. The one conservative thing about the left is that they never go down without a fight. The one constant of the limp-wristed right is being nice at the expense of victory.
I can’t abide this attitude.
Yes, there’s a chance–there is always a chance any battle is lost—there is a chance the worst happens and President-in-waiting Kamala is installed. Some say the chance is large.
Suppose it is. So why are we doing this?
For one, surrendering because there is a chance you will lose is so stupid that it’s hard to believe anybody would defend the idea.
The real reason to uncover the fraud it to provide a good and true story of the decrepit state of elections for whoever it is that is willing to cross the Rubicon: Trump should he emerge victorious, or his successor if not.
SCOTUS will bow to whatever side is in power, the oligarchy of the left, or the man who can convincingly demonstrate the actual state of affairs. In order to convince limp John Roberts you are the man, you have to first convince a great and vocal proportion of the country.
We don’t have much time to tell this story, because January isn’t that far off, and because if the worst should happen the left will move to cut off all efforts at investigating fraud. The story won’t get told.
Now you can get the limp right to admit fraud took place, if only reluctantly. But the next line you hear from them is this (while sniffing and first checking to see what Ross Douthat says on the topic), “Yeah, but was the cheating consequential?”
Brothers and sisters, they wouldn’t cheat if it wasn’t consequential! Is cheating a hobby? See how many sequential prime number ballots you can slip into the system? They are cheating for a good reason (good in their eyes, anyway). They want to win.
Why don’t so many on our side want the same?
Nice to know you’re on the job.
Briggs you have mad an argument as to why a 3rd Party must be formed. Republicans can only be depended on to go along to get along. Caviling conservatives are the enemy of needed political reformation. I think Trump is the man to get the 3rd Party operational if he loses.
Thanks, Briggs.
Why don’t you spend your time looking for the 23 lines (or fewer) of code needed to flip 3% of Democratic votes to Republican on the first Tues. of Nov.? i.e., the rigged machines that are the reeeeal election fraud going back to Bush/Cheney. You’re becoming as much of a laughingstock as the demented neo-nazi-wannabe you support.
It is discouraging to hear Republican Party members calling for “Moving On” before the cases have been made.
Giuliani is distancing himself from Powell. Why is he avoiding claims of fraud in his court cases?
Michael Dowd, there actually IS a third party — the Libertarian Party. It doesn’t have a very large following compared to the other two. Forming a successful third party would require a very large base. If Trump is unsuccessful perhaps that large base is already in place at around 70+ million members.
I’m sorry, but after DECADES of cheating, I really don’t give a damn. No matter how loudly “they are cheating” was screamed, people just laughed about the dead voting in Chicago and watched the fake ballots delivered through at least five elections on a national scale. If people are too stupid and apathetic to get off their ass*s and do anything until it’s too late, then hell decends and they look like Venezuela. Because they WANT this. People don’t do things they don’t WANT. Why can’t you understand that? People wanted to let their country go to hell—some to be “nice”, some for money, some were just flat out lazy. But the majority all WANTED it. The few that stood up were ignored. It’s over and we’re toast. We know this because a standing president can claim fraud. If the machine wasn’t so well oiled and the subjects so ungodly stupid, there would be an effort to silence them. There isn’t, except on a very, very, very tiny scale. Look, people got exactly what they WANTED. Why throw a fit? It’s intellectually satisfying to figure out how it happened, but intellect is NOT how this happened. Stupid and lazy is how this happened. You cannot fix stupid, you cannot fix lazy.
“For one, surrendering because there is a chance you will lose is so stupid that it’s hard to believe anybody would defend the idea.” True. But recognizing you’ve lost, knowing you waited too long and did too little….You can “fight” and still know you screwed yourself over long ago. They are not mutually exclusive. You can know the battle is lost and still explain why. What you CANNOT do is fix the mess that people did not care to fix. As long as you understand that, you’ll be fine. As long as you understand you are doing an autopsy, it’s fine. But the patient is NOT going to rise from the dead. That only happened once in history.
“Why don’t so many on our side want the same?”
First mistake: Taking their word that they are “on our side.”
PC-Progs relentlessly cleanse their ranks of any who don’t profess and adhere to the 6 tenets of the anti-Normal PC-Prog belief system. Thus, anyone professing to be a Democrat MUST believe: “America is a racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, capitalist, imperialist hell-hole. And it must be changed.”
Normals fail at this fundamental requirement. Normals have no clear belief system. Those beliefs that were once thought to encompass “conservatism” have been systematically attacked and destroyed. And even if there was a clear belief system, Normals have no mechanism to protect and defend those beliefs from internal attacks.
So, of course there are neoconmen attacking from within the castle keep. Of course the officers immediately offer the ship for surrender to the pirates at the first whiff of gunsmoke. The crew down below is primed for a fight, ready to go, but the neoconmen officers on the poop deck are running up the white flag and scheming to divvy up the loot with the pirates.
Until Normals have a clearly defined set of principles (try to define what “conservative” means, then get together with a group of conservatives and hash that out–you might be surprised how hard that is) and a mechanism to ensure adherence to those principles by leaders, fighting the good fight will be quite difficult.
Can’t wait for the hilarious apologetica!
I’m having a hard time envisioning what a 2024 election would even look like. Mail-in ballots and widespread reports of ballot stuffing make it clear that the “new normal” is unacceptable. But not to accept it risks open armed insurrection by the snowflake guerrillas. Thus the present sellout: a nation drained of moral resolve is reduced to cowering in fear of confrontation; and to swallowing, even perpetrating, any lie in order to defer confrontation. For the Republic to survive the decade would require a miracle of divine intervention.
Starting to hear more and more on the left say “but the REAL fraud is that Republicans steal Democrat votes” as illustrated by the troll in the comments. This is a very good sign. They only move to this stance when their preferred stance (i.e. “Voter fraud is impossible and saying that it could even potentially happen is a conspiracy theory”) is no longer defensible.
Trump’s message wasn’t really conservatism, it was the simple caveman-like AMERICA FIRST. That should be the founding principle of a new third party, which would be safe from the top to the bottom from the Chris Christie-like idiots that are raising the white flag today. Call it the MAGA Party.
The core of this party is out there protesting (real protests) right now. I think DJT should be putting as much time into more rallies.
Good summary of vote fraud flags by commenter “TamJam”, at Unz, copied below:
1) Trump won 18/19 bellweather counties and lost.
2) Trump under-performed down ticket republican candidates significantly.
3) And that under-performance is proportional to how strongly republican a precinct is, which makes no sense given Trump polls 90%+ consistently among republicans.
4) An incumbent president got 10M more votes and lost.
5) Biden got 10M more votes than Obama with no campaign and no base to speak of but a proven track record of corruption and deep state ties.
6) Absurd turnout and out-voting percentages specifically in targeted swing state counties.
7) Synchronous pause in counting after midnight at crucial swing state big cities.
8) Abnormal ballot dumping and spike up of Biden share of votes after those dumps after midnight, in all crucial swing states.
9) The cities in question – Atlanta, Detroit, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Las Vegas – and their glorious history in voter fraud.
10) Dominion / Smartmatic’s deep web of connections with deep state operators.
My sentiments exactly about the milquetoast weaklings and neo-conmen of Conservative Inc. who’ve been so complicit in the left’s “move on and just accept it, nothing to see here (most secure election ever!)” narrative – Dreher, the NRO crowd, Douthat (a pseudo-right Fed intel plant at NYT anyway, completely controlled “opposition”), Tucker, and assorted RINO politicians – who just want to rollover and play dead. Because “norms” or something something…risks undermining “our democracy” (but undermining democracy with rampant voter fraud is apparently just part of “our democratic tradition” we’re supposed to accept!). Sickening. And you can bet if the roles we revered, the media would all have become statistics experts by now and be bleating 24/7 about uncovering Trump’s fraud (and the same milquetoasts from Con Inc. would be calling on Trump to concede!). And were a foreign election run this way, you can bet the state department and neo-con warmongers would be calling for santcions, intervention, etc. At least many of these cucks have now exposed their true colors and will save me much reading and viewing time in the future just ignoring their worthless thoughts and opinions.
I note with interest the use of a still from “Zulu” depicting the British defence at The Battle of Rorkes Drift!? Presumably to illustrate doughty defence against overwhelming odds. This is peculiar in a site so relentlessly opposed to notions of Empire by Briggs and Watt, and commentators like Kent. Seen in isolation Rorkes Drift is certainly unique where a small force ( between 250-450 depending on who you believe) holds a position despite being outnumbered at least 40-1, until they are relieved. One assumes the idea is to identify the conservative cause with the British defenders. However some historians have noted that the commanders Chard and Bromhead had little choice as they could not flee cross-country with their wounded in tow. The Zulu force attacking RD was the reserve force not used hours before at the crushing Zulu victory at Islandwana and the subsequent massacre of British wounded and captured, hence to attempt flight through country containing 2 Zulu armies would have been suicide.
However it might be even more astute to identify the conservative cause with the Zulus. Despite their relatively enlightened policy of allowing colonies to run and police themselves at times, the British were still proceeding under the assumption that they were bringing enlightenment to the dark corners of the earth and if that could not be done through negotiation, bribery, threats, or subterfuge, then violence was okey-dokey! Once on a collision course with the Empire Zululand was more or less doomed. The British had been provoking a fight for years, and the local commander crossed the border without orders figuring he could win the war before London relieved him (he was correct). So is it the contingent of British forces at RD, or Zululand which best represent beleaguered conservatives?
The Battle of Rourkes Drift saw the second most individual medals for a single engagement in English or British history!
There is some compelling evidence that in retaliation for Zulu atrocities at Islandwana the British massacred 500 wounded or captured Zulu warriors at RD.
Being of British/Canadian extraction I don’t hold Empires generally, or the British and American Empires particularly, with such a jaundiced eye as some here. They are simply too big and complicated for pithy dismissal. I invite you to imagine the nightmare India might become if it were not for its adoption of British style institutions. Nor do I think that America can simply walk away from a post-war model it largely constructed that would be irresponsible and quite honestly almost suicidal idiocy…well that’s an opinion!
Someone must captain the ship and if it’s not an American led contingent then at this particular moment in time I don’t think you need to look far to figure out who has their eye on the con.
“Let _____ sleep for when she wakes she will shake the world”
The controversial colored character Barack Obama was on TV recently asking Donald J. Trump to concede the election but that is like asking a whale to fly.
Sure, it’d be a striking to see either thing happen but giant mammals aren’t capable of acting against their nature.
As the racist Ghandi was fond of saying Birds don’t jump rope and Bats are the only mammals that can fly. O, and I had a wonderfully formed stool this morning.
As an aside, Vox Popoli published a piece wondering when Biden will concede…
“January isn’t that far off” ???
You don’t have ’till January. You have until mid-December. Once the election results are ‘certified’ it won’t matter if you ‘prove’ fraud. The SCOTUS won’t over turn certified results.
Like Justice Thomas said (paraphrasing) ‘Proof of innocence [after the trial has ended] is not grounds for overturning a conviction’ By that same token proof of fraud [after the results are certified] are not grounds for overturning an election.
You need convincing proof right away…like yesterday.
Kent-
The only things normies believe in are grillin’, chillin’, watchin’ a lil sportsball, and havin’ a few beers.
Never understood this attitude – if they have a chance of winning, give up. Precisely because they have a chance of winning, is why you should not give up. What do you have to lose by fighting it that would not already lost by giving up? That US elections are a farce is already proven. Whether the country (specifically the SCOTUS) has the cajones to do anything about it is the only question remaining.
That only happened once in history.
I can think of at least three – Lazarus, the daughter of the well-off man in the NT, and of course, Christ.
“‘Proof of innocence [after the trial has ended] is not grounds for overturning a conviction’” I’d like to see a cite for this, as it makes no sense.
PROOF of innocence – not mere evidence that may or may not have affected “reasonable doubt,” but ironclad PROOF – would certainly be grounds for overturning a conviction (and has been – witness the use of DNA evidence years after the fact to exonerate rape and murder convicts, to cite just one example; see also the later proof that The Crown had deliberately withheld exculpatory evidence in the case of the Guildford Four). Conversely, however, PROOF of GUILT after an ACQUITTAL may not be grounds for a new trial, because of the double jeopardy rule (though depending on the circumstances, the new evidence could perhaps be part of a new trial on new charges).