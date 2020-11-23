On Surrendering Without A Fight On Voter Fraud

Please excuse the short note. I have been working behind the scenes on several voter fraud projects. Once filings begin, I can make results public.

For now, and written in a real quick hurry, some disconnected thoughts on looking for voter fraud.

We’ve all seen, as expected, neoconmen and the Big Con denizens surrendering en masse, and, worse, asking men of courage to sulk away with them. They want us to put on Rod Dreher glasses, re-up our subscriptions to NRO and giggle, “Wait until 2024—unless running against President Kamala is racist. Which it will be. Wait until 2028!”

These fine people all say “accept the results.” We cannot. There are no results.

That is the point of investigating the fraud, to prove any claim of results is premature. Surrendering when the battle can still be won solely to save your “reputation” is pathetic and cowardly. The one conservative thing about the left is that they never go down without a fight. The one constant of the limp-wristed right is being nice at the expense of victory.

I can’t abide this attitude.

Yes, there’s a chance–there is always a chance any battle is lost—there is a chance the worst happens and President-in-waiting Kamala is installed. Some say the chance is large.

Suppose it is. So why are we doing this?

For one, surrendering because there is a chance you will lose is so stupid that it’s hard to believe anybody would defend the idea.

The real reason to uncover the fraud it to provide a good and true story of the decrepit state of elections for whoever it is that is willing to cross the Rubicon: Trump should he emerge victorious, or his successor if not.

SCOTUS will bow to whatever side is in power, the oligarchy of the left, or the man who can convincingly demonstrate the actual state of affairs. In order to convince limp John Roberts you are the man, you have to first convince a great and vocal proportion of the country.

We don’t have much time to tell this story, because January isn’t that far off, and because if the worst should happen the left will move to cut off all efforts at investigating fraud. The story won’t get told.

Now you can get the limp right to admit fraud took place, if only reluctantly. But the next line you hear from them is this (while sniffing and first checking to see what Ross Douthat says on the topic), “Yeah, but was the cheating consequential?”

Brothers and sisters, they wouldn’t cheat if it wasn’t consequential! Is cheating a hobby? See how many sequential prime number ballots you can slip into the system? They are cheating for a good reason (good in their eyes, anyway). They want to win.

Why don’t so many on our side want the same?

To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



