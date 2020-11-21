Refrigerated Trucks for Piles of COVID-19 Bodies: Reader Writes

Reader JC emailed with this (which I’m using with permission, with added paragraphifications for screen readability):

Matt,

I thought you might enjoy a panic moment. I’m a funeral director and embalmer (and recovering analyst) in [State]. We are experiencing a normal year with regard to death rate, and have had 66 “Covid” deaths (my experience is about 1 in 4 actually die *from* COVID-19, while most die from a terminal illness while the health department requires presumed or known positive coronavirus infections have COVID listed as a UCOD, per State guidelines). So you’re 100% correct in labeling attributions as such.

Regardless, our local health department went Full Doom and ordered 4 refrigerated semi trailers from the [nmaed] plant located in our county. Keep in mind, even in a real mass-casualty event, refrigeration is not a huge worry, as funeral homes tend to respond within minutes or an hour at most, and our hospitals are already prepared with their own morgues. Advanced decomposition takes hold in normal climates after 48 hours or more.

Local DHS emergency managers forecast a worst-case scenario of 5 deaths per day over the usual 4 [or] ~70 deaths per week (their scenario lasts 3 weeks). Area funeral homes have combined capacity for 150 deaths per week, or about twice the worst case scenario, and we work together if a need arises.

Most baffling for us undertakers, however, is that health departments are not – nor will ever be- responsible for the care of deceased human bodies. Even if we did have a mass casualty event, these trucks would not be used. You might say “dude, I’m sure they contacted other funeral directors”.

So I called all 7 funeral homes in the area. Nobody is drowning in bodies, though one lady director had zero deaths, while another guy had a relatively busy 13 deaths last week, including 2 doom deaths. “Well maybe they called hospitals and nursing homes”.

Both local hospitals last Friday provided press releases in response to this move to communicate how LOW their respective death rates have been of late, and that the busiest ward has a “full” 19 COVID beds for a hospital with 298 beds in a county of 107,000 people. Rarely is a body refrigerated in any death, even in big cities, yet last week we started getting calls from panicked community members, including the CEO of one of the hospitals.

The only reasonable explanation is that they’re just warming up for the real party:

“People are not wearing masks,” [County Commissioner] said in the video statement. “The hospitals are already pretty much at capacity … they’re busting at the seams … employees are stressed out. This is overwhelming the community.”

Although the county commission has the ability to put new restrictions in place and “shut the county down,” [he] said, “we’re not going to do that.”

Regards,

JC