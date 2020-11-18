More Reasons Not To Fear COVID

To all those emailing: yes, I’m working on voter fraud, behind the scenes mostly.
Here are some more complicated reasons not to fear the coronadoom. I didn’t want to put these in the main update, which I am now writing solely for the average citizen, people who are exposed to, and influenced by, the endless stream of propaganda from the media.
See that update for all data sources: search for “Sources”.
I caution people not to blindly embrace any “excess death” calculation. Excess deaths are always, without exception, given with respect to a model. That means the model is the most important thing.
Here is a plot of the all-cause weekly deaths for several years, including 2020 in bold red, and a simple model in black.
You can see the deaths follow a pattern, high in late fall and winter, and low in summer. The peak is caused by our voluntary lockdowns, where we all stay inside and spread bugs among ourselves. This is also the “solution” the government gave us for preventing the spread of bugs.
Anyway, you can see the steady increase in the lines year by year, each increasing by about the same average amount every week, changes which are largely due to population increase. Some years stick out more than ever, like 2018, which was a bad flu year (in winter).
The black line is a simple week-by-week extrapolation of this average increase (a prediction based on a regression of each weeks’ totals and year). This black line is a counterfactual: it didn’t happen. We have to believe it would have if the coronadoom never came around.
It does not appear to be wildly wrong, but there is no way to prove it. Nor is there any way to prove any model that projects counterfactuals, which is every excess death model. All we can do is look to external evidence and agree or disagree whether this model is a reasonable one. I think it is.
Leaving that aside for a moment, it’s plain this year had a lot of weekly deaths starting about week 14. Before that time, at the beginning of the year, weekly deaths were lower than several other years. After week 14 or so, we had a lot more. Up until week 42, when the numbers again fell below other years.
Recall the CDC is always late in counting deaths. They say they’re up to 8 weeks late, but experience shows they usually have almost all counted by 3 weeks. Hence the last three weeks are shown by black dots, so you can remind yourself these numbers will grow. The ones before that might also grow, but given the CDC’s history, likely not my much.
Reminder: these are deaths of any kind, including COVID, and the deaths caused by the “solution” to COVID, like suicides, missed cancers, heart attacks, and on and on.
One theory, given early and by now at least not implausible, was that COVID was killing people just a little earlier than would otherwise have died. Let’s explore that.
We saw that CDC said that 94% of deaths “involving” (their word) COVID had almost 3 serious comorbidities; plus most who died were old, north of 75. Here are the counts of numbers of dead (current as of 16 November night).
NUMBER OF DEATHS "INVOLVING" COVID BY AGE Age COVID 1 All ages 223984 2 Under 1 year 26 3 1–4 years 16 4 5–14 years 39 5 15–24 years 410 6 25–34 years 1725 7 35–44 years 4426 8 45–54 years 11740 9 55–64 years 28227 10 65–74 years 48363 11 75–84 years 59760 12 85 years and over 69252
For healthy people under, say, 44 years old, COVID was never scary. Or shouldn’t have been scary.
Put it into perspective. According to the CDC’s latest available figures for 2017, the suicide rate for 25-34 year olds was 17.5 per 100,000, 17.9 for 35-44 year old, and 20.2 for 45-54. These numbers have been steadily rising. For example, for 25-34 years olds in 2010 the rate was 14 per 100,000. Given the trend and the reported increase in suicides during lockdowns, all of these numbers are likely higher. But take the 2017 number as the same as this year. Then, using the same data as above (which also has population), we estimate:
ESTIMATED NUMBER OF DEATHS BY SUICIDE BY AGE Age SUICIDE 6 25–34 years 8040 7 35–44 years 7457 8 45–54 years 8257
Suicide is more dangerous than COVID in the young. Again, these are likely low by (extrapolating from the trend) about 10%, if not higher among the young because of the lockdowns. BMJ in October: Covid-19: Suicidal thoughts increased in young adults during lockdown, UK study finds. Et cetera.
With all these caveats, we have this chart, the cumulative excess deaths, found by subtracting the estimated counterfactual deaths from the actual cumulative all-cause deaths.
This is cumulative, meaning the end point is the estimate for the year.
Assuming the counterfactual would have been true absent COVID, excess deaths were lower than expected through the first week of April. Then they picked up as the virus and “solution” to the virus really kicked in.
They began falling again about a month ago. The dots are again there to show you that these numbers will rise. Of course, even that point a month ago might rise if the CDC digs up some more bodies.
However, suppose that number holds, and the model is good. Then we have had about 220,000 “excess” deaths, accepting the model. The number of CDC official deaths “involving” COVID at this point is 229,372. Close. But the CDC number doesn’t include deaths caused by “solutions”. Meaning real COVID deaths could be lower than the official number.
In other words, something like this theory might be true: Flu and pneumonia was very low at the beginning of the year, and deaths were down (which is certain), then COVID and COVID’s “solutions” hit (also certain). This killed a lot of people who might otherwise have died from flu or other causes earlier, and then it killed some who otherwise would have lived a bit longer this year (this is theory).
Flu, the CDC says, is almost non-existent, which is highly unlikely given its history. Meaning, perhaps, some deaths attributed to COVID are actually flu. This is probably why CDC stopped separate reporting of flu and pneumonia deaths.
Think: if flu was killing as many as usual, and COVID was separately killing at the rates the press insisted, then the all-cause deaths starting six weeks ago should have increased again. We should still be way above the black line, and not under it.
Here’s the Perspective Plot from yesterday, which proves the point again:
All this means we’re not in a usual seasonal pattern of spiking deaths in winter, which looks like it won’t be any worse than a typical bad flu year this winter.
Meaning we should give up our fear.
Only time will tell if this model and theory is correct.
How many times has joy going to comment on this? I’m betting 16. Anyone else. We can turn it into a game
Swiss Policy Research:
Facts about Covid-19
https://swprs.org/covid19-facts/
Joy is just passionate.
Numbers mean nothing when dealing with a government-induced phobia. Insanity does not respond to reason. I’d say “by definition” but words have no real meaning any more either. You are living among evil people and people who have zero touch with reality who are following the evil people. The only way ever found to deal with this is to pretend to be as crazy as they are while moving as far away from humanity as possible. You can’t fix stupid, you can’t fix evil (that’s God’s problem) and you can’t fix apathy. As I have said before, the wheels are off the cliff. Braking is useless. The time action would have helped is long, long past. Hunker down, brace and hope for the best. (At some point, one realizes the game is over. Not everyone realizes this at the same time. So, continue with the numbers, Briggs. One day….)
Fredo: Quite interesting. Thanks for posting link.
It basically bears out everything we already know, and puts it in one place.
Hi Biggs, regarding flu testing, it really does look like flu is disappearing independent of test level. Below I list the country, # of test specimens, # of positives, and % positive first for 3-year average of years 2017 thru 2019, for weeks 40 thru 45. Then is listed the same but for 2020.
I got tired of typing, so you’ll either see all that info listed in two lines (first is 2017-2019, then the same for 2020), then I switch to just the % positive information for comparison. For the Total, I go back to listing it more completely.
Except for Canada which increased testing, the other countries did decrease testing, but you’ll see that’s not the point. One could still argue that maybe the more limited tests are coming from areas that don’t typically have much flu anyway, but that seems a little of a stretch to me for now.
Canada
Sp: 25710; Pos: 970; % Pos = 3.77%
48363; 10; 0.02%
China
Sp: 84294; Pos: 3118: 3.70%
58820; 3 5; 0.06%
Denmark
Spec: 3729; Pos: 55; 1.48%
2074; 2; 0.10%
France: 0.77%; 0.06% (Thru week 44)
Germany: 2.33%; 0.00%
Iceland: 5.74%; 0.00%
Ireland: 1.91%; 0.00%
Norway: 0.99%; 0.03%
Russia: 0.15%; 0.00%
Sweden: 1.22%; 0.07%
US: 3.44%; 0.22% (thru week 43)
Total
Spec: 298322; Pos: 917; % Pos 3.07%
221171; 222; 0.10%
Source: Kyle Lamb of course, but WHO/FluNet; Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System
apps.who.int/flumart/default?ReportNo=12
Off Guardian has posted a great article arguing the WuFlu is incapable of infecting human cells, plenty of links included:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/11/17/covid19-evidence-of-global-fraud/
Fredo, I’ve long loved that site! Thanks for posting it for everyone.
Briggs, I hope my only typo was butchering your name. Your enemies are now going after your allies to sow discord.
Briggs, I am broadly in agreement with you, but have some criticisms:
On the killing people early explanation, if you analyze the NYC data, you can see a 20% post-covid mortality drop after the 10 weeks where it hit hard. This, if extended, would still take some years to account for the NYC peaks, which were much higher than in other places.
Elsewhere, I don’t see the 20% drop, but the covid peaks are much lower outside NYC.
So I think that the “would have died anyway” theory is falsified for NYC this year, on short timescales at least. On longer timescales, it’s self-evidently true, as covid is killing people in the highest mortality groups. But my lower bound for the timescale is 2-years or more, from the NYC data.
A completely separate point, but I’ve seen claims that NYC’s nursing home policy was the cause of its especially high mortality. These don’t seem to hold up when you look at mortality in younger age groups, also much increased in NYC. I continue to wonder what the real cause of NYC’s outlier status is: 1) possible that NYC is not an outlier, but is what our courageous health authorities are protecting us from with their lockdowns [unlikely], 2) fraud [maybe], 3) treatment-caused [maybe], 4) a worse strain in NYC [quite possible], 5) Red Chinese agents coughing into air conditioners [not to be discounted], 6) ???
If this virus had never been named and hyped, and was just treated as ordinary flu all along, and there wasn’t all the mass testing and politician/media-induced panic and fear-mongering, and no one knew any better, I bet no one would have even noticed it. It would have been no different than any other flu season, and soon forgotten, just like 2009, 2017 (which I’m told was a particularly serious flu season as well, though I don’t remember a word about it at the time) etc. All politician and and media hype – and mostly for ulterior and nefarious motives that have nothing to do with health.
The only way this goes away is if people wake up and stop playing along with insane and dictatorial rules. and Stop participating in mass testing, especially if you have no symptoms. Stop pretending you need to “be careful” or worry about the “threat” every time you leave the house or interact with someone. If you’re that fearful and paranoid about life, then stay home, but quit ruining the world for everyone else.
I dread even the simplest interactions any more because you never know when someone you meet will be a Covid panic freak upset about masks, etc. Very tiresome to ever bother leaving the house anymore except to go for a walk in the park. And I’ve avoided even the grocery store altogether since mid-July – just get everything delivered now. The only place of business I regularly go any more is the Chinese takeout down the street (I have to go in in there is no drive thru), since they don’t bother me about masks. I don’t even try going anywhere else any more in this climate of fear, insanity, and paranoia. Best just not to be forced to engage with insane people by avoiding them altogether.
Interesting Off-Guradian article awildgoose. I’d seen things before questioning whether the alleged virus had ever even been isolated in a lab. “If these claims are accurate we can state that there is no evidence of a pandemic, merely the illusion of one.” – more or less what I’ve always thought, even if it is a truly separate and new virus. It would never have been noticed by the vast majority of people had it never been named and hyped so much by politicians and media. Entirely manufactured pandemic.
Hi Xens, while I don’t have the NYC data, I do know that in, e.g., TN, there are large excess deaths among younger people, yet these are explicitly not accounted for by COVID deaths. They in fact must have another cause/s, such drug overdoses, which have shot up (pun intended?), suicides, etc. I think it would be very unusual if the young deaths accounted for a large or significant part of NYC’s or NY’s high COVID mortality, because it is well established at this point that it just isn’t that dangerous for younger people (below 70 yrs/ 50 yrs/ take your pick).
”In other words, something like this theory might be true: Flu and pneumonia was very low at the beginning of the year, and deaths were down (which is certain), then COVID and COVID’s “solutions” hit (also certain). This killed a lot of people who might otherwise have died from flu or other causes earlier, and then it killed some who otherwise would have lived a bit longer this year (this is theory).”
So, the covid death count was likely increased both by “borrowing” from other death-cause categories and from moving other deaths up a few months. In addition, there were collateral deaths caused by corona-stupid. Sounds reasonable.
But then the all-cause deaths number, over a full year, should show if there was an actual all-cause increase, as compared to other years, that might be attributed to covid alone. Test would be to take all-cause deaths from March 1st, 2020, to March 1st 2021, and compare that number to previous years.
And if there is shown to be an actual increase in all-cause deaths over that crazy year the most likely cause won’t be covid but people sticking their heads in the oven trying to escape the big stupid.
Dennis: ”Entirely manufactured pandemic.”
Judging by my own experience, knowing nobody who has it, only few others by rumor, one 90 year old neighbor who may have died from it (or was it pneumonia?), I would have to agree. Were it not for the hype, this thing, whatever it may be, would have passed unnoticed. If the panic was simply the result of ignorance, incompetence, and garden variety venality, it should long ago been corrected based on more accurate information. But this persistent, deliberate campaign of terror serving the expressly stated goals of the globalist power elite, should not be mistaken for anything other than an attempted coup.
Danish mask study is out! Masks were not found to be effective.
Also, it’s been mentioned that the “adverse events” (i.e., bad things that happen when you have people wear masks all the time) they were going to measure according to their initial protocol aren’t listed in the final publication. There might be a “good” reason for this, but it is suspected that could have been part of the deal to get the study published. If you’re familiar with the drama of this study, you’ll understand this.
Dean: Yes, agree. Had it never been named or deemed an unprecedented threat, those “Covid” deaths would have been labelled any one of the other common seasonal respiratory illnesses – flu, pneumonia, etc. – and caused hardly a blip in most people’s consciousness. Vastly oversold from the beginning to gin up insane levels of fear and hype as if this were some new Black Death.
Matt: Where is the Danish mask study? I hadn’t seen that it was finally released, only that they have been looking for a publisher with the “courage” to do so? Or did they just release it on the web or something without a medical journal backing it?
All,
I don’t expect 2020 to have much of an excess death number, when all of the data has been collected. All cause mortality in the USA has been about 0.9% of the actual population each year for decades now. 0.9% of 331,000,000 (a recent UN estimate) is about 3 million. This number will only look large compared to older population estimates, which I’ve seen listed as 328 million.
@Dennis,
That mask study was published recently. See here: https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817.
Dennis, I am with you on your description of how you deal with life these days. I could have written that myself.
And yes, I would bet the house on your description of the virus hype.
I know it is a deadly virus. Most all virus are so. My own outlook is this: I know of only a handful of people within my own world who have contracted it. In all of these instances, they had similar symptoms of the common flu. In my own community, life goes on (where allowed to). No piles of bodies in makeshift morgues, the hospitals are not under siege. They never were, except for self-induced ones.
They did post signs in front of the hospitals that proclaimed “Heroes work here.”
From my own definition of hero: If you call yourself a hero, you are automatically disqualified.
That is all.
That Off-Guardian article reminds me of what I knew many years ago. Very short nucleic acid sequences are not unique. Short ones are somewhat more unique, meaning less overlap. Only very long ones may be said to be actually unique, and even then, they will overlap with others.
That electron microscopy picture also suggests category errors may occur in identifying viruses from exosome and intracellular vesicles (Golgi apparatus and transport to the surface for excretion) as well as pinocytosis or phagocytosis for ingestion.
Ultracentrifugation and x-ray crystallography techniques might be able to help. These will be expensive to do, from both time and labor perspectives.
I also do not consider viruses to be living. Parasites, yes, living, no; for they can’t do metabolism on their own.
Great job on the site. The other big media push is hospitalizations. Surging hospitalizations, blah blah. Any way to get an “excess mortality” type graph / analysis of hospital utilization over time. Kind of suspicious that hospital utilization is rising at the same time it always does, with nary a flu victim in sight.
Thanks for the link cdquarles. A shame they left out the “adverse events” (something that needs more attention also among the media hype about how great masks are – my mom, for example, complains that she gets dizzy from the mask at the store – I tell her to just get everything delivered like I do but she still prefers to go herself). At this point I doubt it will do much good – the narrative has been decided and the powers that be will just claim masks work because they want it to be so, and this study, like other past mask studies that don’t give the PC answer, will simply be dismissed in the mainstream media and by politicians – if noted at all.
Just yesterday the CDC chairman claimed that masks are the best defense we have, and probably even better than a vaccine! (Yet the CDC, Fauci, Surgeon General, WHO, etc. as late as May and June were still saying – in line with previous studies – that generalized public mask-wearing, was ineffective and not recommended as a means to prevent or slow spread of viruses). Utterly grotesque the way scientific rigor and sound judgement have been subordinated to political whims and diktats (and mostly by those who claim most vociferously to follow “The Science”).
I’m with you on the “heroes” thing Jerry. People with serious illnesses are having trouble in many countries getting basic treatment, screenings, surgeries, etc., because of the way medical resources have been overly shifted toward this one flu-like virus, yet we’re supposed to clap and sing the praises of nurses and doctors doing the jobs the signed up for as if they were equivalent to “frontline” soldiers in a war. Obscene.
Jerry: People who call themselves heros WHEN THEY ARE JUST DOING THEIR JOB THEY CHOSE disgust me. People who call these people heros disgust me. It’s called DOING YOUR JOB. How sad is it that Americans are so big into NOT DOING YOUR JOB that anyone who does their job is a hero. I think we see the root of the whole problem here.
Note: You’re a hero when you run into a burning building to save someone and your day job is accountant. It’s not the same as if your day job is fireman.
Honestly, the praise is just to keep the FEAR alive. That’s it.
“Honestly, the praise is just to keep the FEAR alive. That’s it.”
Indeed…that is the goal of the psychotic globalist Great Reset elite, and that’s what they need to keep their agenda on track.
In 1988 Jesse Jackson’s campaign mantra was “Keep Hope Alive.”
We’ve gone from that to politicians and media across the spectrum adopting “Keep Fear Alive” as their way to assert and maintain control in order to pursue their agendas.