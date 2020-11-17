Cases Are Not Surging or Raging, Testing Is: Coronavirus Update XL

ZERO TOLERANCE
Please share this article widely.
Because most have no familiarity with medical statistics, they are unable to put the coronavirus into perspective. The media and government has been shockingly remiss in providing this education, too, having more interest in panicked presentation of numbers and rushing headlong into the next “solution”.
We showed in The Price of Panic that lockdowns do not work and cause great harm. The WHO agrees. In a 2019 report, quoted often here and in the book, they recommend not locking down during a pandemic, especially when it becomes clear what the various mortality rates are. These are presented below.
Lockdowns cost lives, they do not save them.
The public, media, and government alike seem to have adopted a zero-tolerance policy on COVID deaths, or even “cases”. The scare quotes are necessary because what you hear called “cases” are largely not. They are mostly merely infections, the majority of which are past, mild, asymptomatic, and false—i.e., not real. There are also many repeats on the same individuals reported as “new”. A case is an individual seeking and requiring treatment, which most people infected with this bug do not.
We will never reach zero COVID deaths. We have never reached zero flu and pneumonia deaths. And never will. We have had a flu vaccine for half a century, but deaths have not ceased.
There are many reasons why you hear about “surges” in “cases”, and even hospitalizations, some of which are discussed below. But one is because deaths peak each and every winter, because we all go inside and spread bugs among ourselves. People have forgotten there is such a thing as “cold and flu season.” Our seasonal voluntary lockdowns spread bugs.
How is it, then, that the government “solution” to stop disease is the very thing they used to know caused it?
Lockdown 1.0 did not stop the bug from spreading. Summer did. Just as summer stops the flu and other viruses from doing most of their damage. (There are some twists to this because of timing of how the coronavirus bug started late and migrated throughout the country. But it now appears to fit the normal seasonal pattern.)
We never panic about flu, yet we do about the coronavirus. Hospitals are routinely “overrun” every year because of flu, yet none remember press headlines about this—and there have been plenty. It’s not the press didn’t try to juice a panic before, it’s that their efforts failed, because we are so used to flu.
Below you will see the Perspective Plot, which contrasts COVID deaths with flu and pneumonia and all other deaths. Here, some official CDC numbers (source links below), the calendar year sum of flu and pneumonia deaths: 2020 is partial through week 38, after which CDC stopped reporting these numbers separately (no COVID included).
FLU & PNEUMONIA DEATHS 2014, 193,755 2015, 193,539 2016, 181,918 2017, 188,286 2018, 191,689 2019, 174,810 2020, 217,557
Shall we lockdown in perpetuity to avoid these deaths? This question is arch, because it is self-lockdowns responsible for most of them. For comparison, as of this date (Monday night), CDC says there were 228,444 deaths with or from COVID (they say “involving”). There is a concern that some of this number are better classed as flu or pneumonia, though, as discussed below.
In any case, because of massive increases in testing of people who have no symptoms, we are registering low-grade and even non-existent infections, which the media are calling “cases”. People hear “case” and they think a person near death and lucky to escape it. This is not so.
We must rid ourselves of the false idea that we can reach zero COVID deaths. This coronavirus is, as the name says, a coronavirus, which are common (and usually cause colds). It’s not going to go away.
But it will fade into the background—-as soon as we stop giving in to fear.
BOOK UPDATE
Review: The Year of Living Safely: A Review of ‘The Price of Panic’
Review: DID SOCIAL MEDIA PANIC DRIVE UP THE DAMAGE FROM COVID-19?
Hot wine review: I have a lump in my throat and I can’t stop thinking about it.
Gabe Takes Over The Studio podcast.
There are many more, but this is long enough already.
Website of similar name: price of panic.
THE NUMBERS
Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. All current as of Monday night.
Daily tests:
This is the number of daily tests. The date of the media’s (COVID Tracking Project) peak attributed deaths is noted: attributed deaths have been steadily declining since then (they will never go to 0).
I don’t know how to convey to you how crazy these levels are. They are in no way aligned with the actual COVID illnesses. Indeed, they are the opposite. It is this ridiculous level of testing that drives media-led panic.
The test is becoming increasingly routine. Many have it multiple times because of official requirements: each positive is counted as a new “case”. These are almost all not cases, but merely positive tests, which indicate past infections, current by mild infections, asymptomatic infections, and even no infections at all. False positives.
If you are not ill, you should not be getting tested. Yet many, many, many are. All these tests lead to reports of “surging” “cases”, which is not so. It is not so.
Here’s the proof of all this. If testing was at all related to actual deaths, a plot of number of tests per number of deaths should be somewhat flat, all things considered. Here’s what the plot looks like in reality:
Last two weeks not included because of CDC late reporting (otherwise it’s 30,000 tests per death at the end!). There is early variability in March because deaths and testing was low. After that, testing no longer had any relationship to number of deaths. Testing is purely its own phenomenon, utterly disconnected from any medical reality.
It is testing that is driving the “surging” “raging” “cases”. Not the disease. I beg you will pass this information on.
The coronadoom test has a high false positive rate: estimates vary, but it is large, perhaps 4%, sometimes much, much higher. Math exercise: given a 1-5% prevalence rate, with this false positive rate, how many false positive tests will be reported in 1.7 million tests? Every single day? If you know the math, please do this. Be sitting down when you do.
Here are CDC the weekly attributed coronavirus deaths:
These are attributed deaths, which include all those dying with or dying from the coronavirus. With and from are not the same. There is even some concern some flu and pneumonia deaths are being counted in this total. This is why I say “attributed deaths”. Early in the year, CDC did a study and determined only about 6% of the total attributed deaths died exclusively of COVID. The rest had almost 3 serious comorbidities on average.
Yes, indeed, attributed COVID deaths peaked early in the year, and then as it spread to the south, it re-peaked. It is now joining the great chorus of bugs that circulate every winter. It will peak in winter, and subside again in spring. This year’s totals will be higher than next year’s, and there always be fluctuation, just like with flu.
Here’s the proof of that claim. The CDC weekly ALL CAUSE death counts, or the Perspective Plot. The late drop off is late counting, which takes up to eight weeks to get all, but most are in by three. We need to look at all cause deaths because we can’t quite trust the COVID numbers.
The black line is all deaths, including COVID. Weekly deaths are now at a low, even COVID is small. The dashed is all minus attributed COVID, and the red, for perspective, is COVID. (Again, the drop off is late counts.) The blue line, about the same order as the doom, is flu+pneumonia (it’s the pneumonia that kills most flu patients).
The CDC (suspiciously) stopped reporting separate flu and pneumonia deaths midway through 2020, but I estimate them after by subtracting deaths “involving” COVID from those “involving” (their word) pneumonia or flu or COVID. That’s the dashed blue line.
It’s suspicious because of that word “involving”, which is the CDC admitting it’s not always easy to know what somebody died of. And it is most curious to see the shocking decrease in flu+pneumonia deaths, given what they normally look like. This is why there is a chance some of the deaths “involving” COVID are really better classed as flu or pneumonia deaths.
Now go back up and re-look at the sum of yearly flu and pneumonia deaths since 2014.
There is no need to panic. Here is the CDC official population mortality rates for the all causes other than COVID, and “involving” COVID (with and of).
Here are the same population fatality rates in tabular form:
Age COVID Other Cause 1 Under 1 year 0.00000690 0.00370 2 1–4 years 0.00000100 0.00016 3 5–14 years 0.00000095 0.00010 4 15–24 years 0.00000960 0.00061 5 25–34 years 0.00003800 0.00110 6 35–44 years 0.00011000 0.00170 7 45–54 years 0.00029000 0.00310 8 55–64 years 0.00066000 0.00690 9 65–74 years 0.00150000 0.01400 10 75–84 years 0.00370000 0.03300 11 85 years and over 0.01000000 0.10000
No matter what age, there is at least about a 10 times or larger chance of dying from something else then COVID.
Young (< 65) healthy people are not being killed by COVID—or much of anything else. Yet it is this demographic most panicked and most influential.
Here it the proof of that. The CDC flu tracking results (pulled Monday night). The different colors represent different virus strains.
October is the usual start of the flu+pneumonia season. Yet the samples checking for flu have dropped into the gutter. This seems to imply flu has disappeared.
It hasn’t. Testing for it has (the same is true at a global level: see past updates on this site for comments about the WHO’s global flu tracking). Perhaps everybody is concentrating on the coronavirus tests, ignoring flu tests.
The CDC used to report flu deaths on their flu update page. No longer. Now they report “pneumonia, influenza, or COVID.” That they can’t keep these separate means hospitals can’t, either. So we should not panic when we hear of “hospitalizations”, since these always occur this time every year.
About masks, see this article.
To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here
Categories: Statistics
There’s a rumor going around Canada doing a hard lock around December. All work except ambulance, fire, police suspended for 6 weeks!
What the hell are we going to do and what power do we have? I live in this damned country! At least some american states are against it. Here we have 35 million conformists. I think in Vancouver they had 100 people doing protests. 100 out of 500K in Vancouver, another 500K in Surrey. It’s ridiculous.
What’s the point of pointing it out when they’ll keep doing what they have been doing for 10 months? They do not listen to the scientists, politicians, doctors, nurses saying its *wrong* because many more don’t care or are scared to do anything about it!
Pfizer is talking about 90% success using 94 people out of the 43 thousand or so of the total. And they want to authorize it based on that result! I want to say I want to take the vaccine to kill me, the chances are either nothing will happen and I will have to go through this or I’ll be very sick and crippled during this horrible period!
I am very scared, and I’m very frustrated. I’m 35 and I’m starting to hyper-ventilate at times due to this. I knew bad things were going to happen in the future, I did NOT know it would happen in just a year. And they way they are going about it is the worst – pretending they are doing for the good.
I thought it was the election that was driving this, but the election has come and gone and their man won. Why are they still doing this?
You’d think the press would start walking back some of this nonsense. Maybe Fauci. Maybe some governors. But none of them are.
But that means the only “logical” explanation that fits the overblown panic is that this is bigger than the election and is come kind of George Soros United Nations takeover. That they want to tear down society and ruin the little people. But I’ve never bought into those Cloward Piven Totalitarian conspiracy theories because the people in charge just aren’t that smart.
I simply can’t believe that Gavin Newsom is Dr Evil. Nor is Cuomo. Or Whitmer. Or any of these governors. None of them are that smart. But that’s the only endgame that’s left. They’re all base and petty enough to overblow a flu bug to win an election, none of them are evil geniuses who can see beyond the next election. They’re just little tyrants who want to stay in power and eat at the French Laundry and ride in limousines. They don’t care about anything bigger than that.
I’m the biggest government skeptic there is, but it just doesn’t make any sense. I can’t understand the motives of perpetuating the fear.
The ONLY explanation that even come close is that maybe it has only been two weeks and the press is just doing its trained dog thing keeping up the same act that’s been going on for the past nine months, but that doesn’t explain why the democrat governors are ratcheting up. They should be loosening and dropping hints about flu season and gradually walking back restrictions.
The election as the only explanation that made sense and now it doesn’t make sense.
But that means the only “logical” explanation that fits the overblown panic is that this is bigger than the election and is come kind of George Soros United Nations takeover.
Perhaps we should come up with a name for this. How about “The Great Reset”?
“I’m the biggest government skeptic there is, but it just doesn’t make any sense. I can’t understand the motives of perpetuating the fear.”
Continuing the panic into January sets the PC-Prog/Globalist/Neoconmen operators up for two options, they’re playing both sides against the middle:
1. Trump’s legal challenges to the election frauds bear fruit. The election is adjudged in his favor. Of course, “cases” will continue to skyrocket! Forever! Orange Man Bad did it! The losers’ violence and destruction is justified–the man’s a killer! We must take him out, by any means necessary.
2. The presidency is awarded to Biden’s handlers. Orange Man Bad caused the horrible, deadly doom virus to spread everywhere! By late February, though, Kamala will have solved the crisis–“cases” will plummet. Restrictions disappear, economies open, schools open. Kamala is heralded as the second coming of Albert Schweitzer (or maybe Booker T. Washington)! Doom is defeated! Long live Kamala!
Meanwhile, until the election is decided, they continue to sow fear and confusion, setting themselves up for winning in either eventuality.
JR-
I believe China is the driver and the governors are paid off.
Klaus Schwab is Dr. Evil.
https://youtu.be/Se9rkxUK8zU
Thanks Briggs for staying on this topic and getting the truth out. It is good and helpful, even though it may seem futile at times. At the least, it cheers me to see you landing such fierce blows against Behemoth, even though the monster is so big they hardly seem to register.
Kent, those two options look plausible. Here’s a third: lockdown doom never ends since it has proven to be a highly effective terror tactic for advancing the Overlords’ drive to world power.
“I thought it was the election that was driving this”
It wasn’t. All of West, including Eastern European EU countries are going through the same thing. Getting rid of the Orange man was one of the minor goals. Demoralization, destruction of normal human interaction, forcing people to stop using cash and the demolition of small businesses are the big goals, still not accomplished.
The media and government has been shockingly remiss in providing this education,
It would be shocking if the media accurately reported the facts.
Jews control the media and they hire LIARs (Low Information Activist Reporters) to read the propaganda put before them. If they refuse to do that they will lose their well-paid job.
Jews represent less than 3% of the American population but they run The Media, Hollywood, The Banks, Foreign Policy etc and so the real question is Is the reset/pandemic good for the Jews?>
Obviously yes.
But, ABS, you can’t say that or you will be accused of anti semitism, even though anti semitism is never – NEVER – defined.
True. The reason anti semitic is never defined is because a definition is confining – it means one thing and not another; that is, it adheres to the principal of non-contradiction – and the charge of anti semitism is meant to silence all speech Jews find offensive especially if it has to do with objective facts about them and is free of all hatred.
You are saying that once Jews gain control of a society that society is lost?
Yes, and that is exactly what Civilta Cattolica(Catholic Civilisation, the Pope’s paper) taught following the French Revolution.
It does not matter for whom you vote, or even if you vote at all. No majority of moral persons ever voted for abortion, sodomy, usury, unjust wars, mass migration but all of those things – every one of them – is part of The Jewish program to forever change once Christian America.
“I believe China is the driver”
Did you notice that there are no more new Covid deaths in China, a country of 1.4 billion people?
China may have started this, but the drivers are Western “elites” and they should be held responsible.
Malcolm:
”Perhaps we should come up with a name for this. How about “The Great Reset”?
For its creepy, innocuous, and sinister vibe, “The Great Reset” is marketing evil genius: “Hey little guys, we’re taking over, because we have billions and we are your new Overlords. We’re big, we’re huge, we have all the money and power, we bought your countries and now we own you. So, listen up and shut up: we’re resetting things to our liking. You will obey or face punishment.” —Toujours Chutzpah L’audace, Chairman of the Board, The Great Reset, LLP
The insanity of it is so insane that in the end will they use it to justify reducing free speech so people no longer can say such things? Clearly they are reducing what you can use your credit card to purchase. Will they do the same with your bank account? The great reset will become be a good progressive or by default you are the oppressor who should be shamed and destroyed. They are moral relativist who currently like the flavor of Marxist secular humanism. Here is something that says what you say about covid and the demagogues who are to be the new priests for this new religion that itself spreads like a plague. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnpnBYgGARE
Hun-
I would counter that the CCP is paying and promising the Western elite into driving the situation.
The CCP has no use for silliness like Thanksgiving and Christmas in their vision of the new world.
Come on, it’s okay to kill with cars. No one shuts down the interstates and ALL driving because a few hundred thousand die, more in India and South America. Why the big whoop with a virus?????? Because THEY HATE YOU. Because THEY LOVE TYRANNY. Because THEY ARE EVIL. Next question?
Why use the very thing they used to know caused it? Because THEY ARE EVIL AND HATE YOU.
Our jerkwad, wannabe popular idiot running the state is talking mask mandate. I hope hell, where he will undoubtedly end up for lies and deceptions of his life, is FILLED WITH THOSE DAMN MASKS. Maybe the masks can have the number of lives snuffed out by the evil these people bring on them. The mask mandates are a LIE meant to increase the number of deaths. Mask mandates are mass murder. Stalin and Lenin are dancing in hell.
Yes, lock everything down and everyone starves. Problem solved. No one left to hate on. Evil dies. No more pandemics.
Masks are to cover MASSIVE INCOMPETENCE in our hospitals and health system. It’s only the beginning. People are too damn stupid to run hospitals (after a degree in “prissy politics”), so they LIE and pretend it’s lack of mask wearing spreading illness, since window screen can stop viruses, you know that. People are stupid and believe. This will not go away with Covid. The stupid is very, very strong. It will kill and the numbers will only increase.
The Chinese may never have actually had the virus. We don’t know that. If they had it, it could have been in a location completely shut down. Humans are so gullible China didn’t need bodies, just a great movie to show us the damage. Now THEY own the world and we commit suicide.
JW: It was NEVER the election. It was worldwide. THINK.
DavidCH1: Been going on for far longer than year. People just refused to see what was going on. It’s scary now because you missed all the signs. I do have sympathy for one so young. It’s going it get ugly–I can’t lie to you. Just stay out of the way as much as possible.
Dean: Yep.
ABS: Nope, you’re racist and nasty. But an adorable racist, nasty critter.
Thanks, Briggs, for a fine article. I will indeed pass it on to my credulous relatives and friends. However I do have a slight quibble.
I believe you need more than sensitivity, you need specificity number also to calculate probability of having wuhan flu if tested positive. I’m taking numbers from an article in BMJ (see here: https://www.bmj.com/content/369/bmj.m1808.long) which looks to be pretty cautious: they give lower limits to use of 70% for sensitivity and 95% for specificity. Taking your figure of 1.7 million =1700k as the number of daily tests and 4% as the prevalence, you get 68k as the number of true positives, 1632k as number of true negatives being tested; then with 95% specificity, you get 1550k testing negative who are negative leaving 82k testing positive who are negative. With a 70% sensitivity, you 68×0.7= 48 k (rounding) testing positive who are positive. This gives a probability of being positive if testing positive = [48/(48+82)] = 0.37, not terribly accurate. Of course diagnostic information can increase a prevalence rate and narrow the sample size to make the probability higher.
OK, ABS, let’s round up all the Jews and send them to “conversion centers.” (We won’t of course, say what’s going to happen in those “conversion centers.”) And this will hasten, presumably, the Last Days. Isn’t the conversion of the Jews one of the events that must happen before Armageddon?
“I would counter that the CCP is paying and promising the Western elite into driving the situation.”
Why, you think the Western elites are incapable of being evil by themselves? They need to be held responsible. No excuses, no “the devil made me do it”.
Occam’s Razor: no dark cabal, just everyone panicking and losing their marbles and all that metastasizing. Yes, stupefying conflation of CFR and IFR from WHO. But the media is most complicit. Breakfast, lunch and dinner … months on end … “YOU COULD GET THIS AND DIE.” Run same footage of overrun hospital in Italy. Run same footage of loading body bags on a refrigerator truck. Run same footage of distraught frontline nurse. Rinse and repeat …