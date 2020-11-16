Effeminacy, COVID & The Great Reset

To show you how much we hunger to give obedience to true authority, and how weak we become when we surrender to fear, I give you Justin Trudeau, perhaps the most effeminate of all modern day leaders.
I thought this was supposed to be a conspiracy theory. But here it is, straight from Trudeau’s mouth. The pandemic is the excuse for a “Great Reset” of the world, led by the UN. pic.twitter.com/ybugYfjhAq
— Ezra Levant ? (@ezralevant) November 15, 2020
“…reaching the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development…This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a [Great] Reset. This is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to re-imagine economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality, and global cooling.”
He might have said “global warming” instead of “global cooling”—I’m going from memory, here.
Trudeau, who excels at playing dress-up at parades were men discuss pride at having discovered new ways to masturbate into each other’s lower alimentary canals, only got the job because his father was what many considered a leader. We all want to follow strong, noble leaders who guide us toward Reality. We want this natural state so badly we’re willing to put up figments of shadows of reasonable impressions of good leaders.
There is no other reason Trudeau or, over the border, Andrew Cuomo would have their jobs were it not for our perception their fathers were strong (or strong-ish) and we believed in the power of blood to convey greatness. This made sense with Kings, who would claim divine authority. That reasoning fails utterly for these two—and for many more examples.
Trudeau is not unpopular, though, not with the majority. Same with Cuomo.
This is because both men learned—or, more likely, they are being coached by their betters—how to sell fear to an increasingly effeminate populace. Rather, both are selling the “solution” to the fear they heped caused.
They tried pushing fear of global cooling. That didn’t work because people could look out their windows and see what was happening. The threats of weather doom made by government and the media were always distant and far into the future. Some panicked, it’s true. But not enough.
It was much easier with the coronadoom. Night after night came images of doctors and nurses (we suppose) in suits that could survive nuclear blasts, showing patients (of what kind, who knows) hooked up to plumbing systems more complicated than those the run through aircraft carriers. This will be you soon! Unless you follow orders.
Death! Death! Death! And after deaths decreased and the numbers lost their power to terrorize, they switched to Cases! Cases! Cases!
Only a rare few paused to consider the risk. Here it is, according to the CDC. The population fatality rates for various age groups, of dying from COVID or something else.
POPULATION FATALITY RATES Age COVID Other Cause 1 Under 1 year 0.00000660 0.003600 2 1–4 years 0.00000095 0.000160 3 5–14 years 0.00000095 0.000098 4 15–24 years 0.00000940 0.000600 5 25–34 years 0.00003700 0.001100 6 35–44 years 0.00010000 0.001700 7 45–54 years 0.00028000 0.003100 8 55–64 years 0.00065000 0.006700 9 65–74 years 0.00150000 0.014000 10 75–84 years 0.00360000 0.032000 11 85 years and over 0.01000000 0.098000
The risk is no higher than 0.0001 for those 34 and under. There is ten times the risk of dying from other causes, mostly accidents, suicide and cancer. This ten times figure (or more) applies to every age bracket.
The risk of COVID death only increases into a real concern once you pass 85, maybe 75.
There was, and is, no reason for people to panic, or to fear, especially if they are otherwise healthy. The numbers go down for the healthy, and up for the ill (those who already have other sicknesses).
When was the last time Trudeau, or Cuomo, or anybody in the corporate media or government told you these statistics? How about our Bishops in charge of our spiritual well-being? They’re having zoom meetings and writing giggly tweets about Baby Yoda gifs (can you imagine anything more effeminate?). Nobody in power has ever tried to put this routine pandemic into perspective.
Tell this to the next panicked person you meet: It was your fear, your willingness to be scared, your screaming “Save me! Save me!”, your gullibility in believing every new horror story, your simplicity in allowing the fraud Fauci to prosper, your effeminate panic that allowed the wholesale grab in power currently underway.
Again.
Lockdowns failed the first time: they caused death and misery. Now with the false headlines of increases in “cases”, they’re doing them again. Only now they’re calling them “freezes”. Old wine in old skins. The Oregon ruler is threatening to jail those violating her harmful orders.
How is it the only “solution” offered by our rulers has been to throw people out of work, thereby transferring more wealth to the oligarchs?
The great transfer of wealth from you to them is what the Great Reset is. It’s underway now, being driven by our fear.
We need to find a way to make the Great Reset Slave State the focus of fear. What symbol would take the place of the mask?
Good article – can you provide links to CDC data table ?
JJ, go to home page and see the coronavirus update. All sources and data linked within.
“I give you Justin Trudeau” NO NO NO. I won’t take him. Return to sender. Same for Macron. I do volunteer to reset him, however.
Hitler is smiling.
Nope, DNA has nothing to do with any of this. Sissy babies raised by liberated sluts has everything to do with it. We get sissy babies from rich sluts, gang members from poor sluts.
And in keeping with tradition these tyrants murder their flocks to keep the fear going. Millions have been murdered by withholding treatment, locking up the population, etc. Stalin and Lenin are dancing.
Decades of idiot women raising sissy men had to destroy us. Again, humans hate freedom, love fear and will always do so. For a reference, check the first “couple” and their offspring. Stupid woman flipped off God and got tossed out of garden because a man who feared his spouse more than God went along, then Son A murdered son B. So it would seem we are merely regressing to the beginning.
I do tell people it’s their fault and they are stupid. I consider it a service. I am keeping a list of names so their grandkids digging in garbage cans can thank grandma and grandpa. (I have some suggestions on what to do with Fauci, but not here…..)
The wealth transfer and fear only work because the stupid gave their money to the wealthy because the stupid were addicted to electronic SOMA and would rather die than give it up. It’s addiction, not fear.
“…our perception their fathers were strong (or strong-ish) and we believed in the power of blood to convey greatness. This made sense with Kings, who would claim divine authority. That reasoning fails utterly for these two—and for many more examples.”
Exhibit A of this belief is on full display, as our election chaos plays out. Many Normals, who support President Trump, are discussing “who will we rely on, once Trump is gone (2024)?” The most common response seems to be: Don Jr!
Not a sound strategy. American dynasties–Roosevelts, Kennedys, Bushes, etc, etc–are as rotten as the royal dynasties we defeated and expelled from our soil.
“It was your fear, your willingness to be scared, your screaming “Save me! Save me!”, your gullibility in believing every new horror story, your simplicity in allowing the fraud Fauci to prosper, your effeminate panic that allowed the wholesale grab in power currently underway.”
An excellent summation.
Jeffrey Jorgensen
Data navigation is a B***ARD
https://data.cdc.gov/NCHS/Provisional-COVID-19-Deaths-Focus-on-Ages-0-18-Yea/nr4s-juj3
Watch Viva Frei (YouTube or Rumble – Vivafrei) on Trudeau’s three scandals (the last one he is skillfully using the coof to social distance any current repercussions
Trudeau scandals
We’re not just talking “black face”, these are serious almost Biden-level Conflicts of Interest issues
Trump shows all the character traits typically ascribed to the “effeminate” by those who are fond of that term.
Consider:
He’s highly emotional, and reacts hysterically to any hint of criticism;
He’s obsessed with his physical appearance, especially his hair. In several photographs of state events, bobby pins are visible holding his hairdo in place. Bobby pins. On a “man”.
He fawns over strong men, desperately seeking their approval, and is consequently used and discarded by them. That the strong men he favors are authoritarian foreign heads of state drives our foreign policy.
He’s fond of gossip.
There’s more, but you get the idea.
But perhaps Briggs gives the award to Trudeau because Trump doesn’t qualify as a “leader”.
Lee Phillips, your comment would be interesting if you made any effort to characterize Briggs’s conception of “effeminate”. Instead you’ve constructed a straw man.
Flu in MN is still practically at zero. Now, this is still the part of the year where flu is historically low (though not this low) so there is a chance that it will pick up. Historically there is usually a big spike in about 3-4 weeks from now and another big spike at the beginning of the new year. So we will see if it does anything like previous years of it continues to “miraculously” be absent.
Doctors are on the news warning us about how the double punch of flu and COVID will kill us all (especially since there is apparently a shortage in flu vaccine), so you’d think it would be in the interest of the establishment to juice those flu numbers too. But so far this has not happened.
On another note, the IHME finally updated their model to include more recent deaths. They still make largely the same predictions for January 1 (about 320,000 in their “current projection”) though they have the big number now track March 1, making the advertised number of deaths bigger.
Something interesting happens in the data though: the “historical deaths” for most states goes through November 8. This is not reflected on the US stats since there are a couple of states that do not have historical data through November 8 (so the whole country is listed as “projected” until then), but for the vast majority of states the historical data is through November 8. But in nearly every state there is a sharp increase in the daily deaths from November 8 to November 9 (the first “projected” date). After that point the “projection” returns to a smooth curve.
It almost looks like they are still using their model based off the previous historical death data and when they updated it with new deaths (and lower deaths than expected) they simply had the “projected” portion remain where it was before.
Jeffrey
This has just about everything
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm
Hi Lee, I did consider your comment, and found it fairly lacking. Here’s why:
-“He’s highly emotional, and reacts hysterically to any hint of criticism.”. So, Trump suffers the slings and arrows of the entire Establishment with a capital E, and certainly more in one day than most people receive in a lifetime x 10. Lesser men would have been in the fetal position by that point. I never understood this charge of emotionality and thin skin. At most, it’s a banal and superficial characterization.
-“He’s obsessed with his physical appearance, especially his hair. In several photographs of state events, bobby pins are visible holding his hairdo in place. Bobby pins. On a ‘man'”. I haven’t seen the bobby pins, maybe he has worn them, maybe he hasn’t. That in no way indicates obsession with appearance. I’ve yet to see him fret incessantly over some small detail of his clothing/etc. that would indicate obsession. I think this is an example of bad faith mindreading.
-“He fawns over strong men, desperately seeking their approval, and is consequently used and discarded by them. That the strong men he favors are authoritarian foreign heads of state drives our foreign policy.”. Nonsense. He openly and brutally made fun of the N. Korean leader. His sanctions and other actions against Russia have been fairly adversarial and blunt if still purposeful and measured; not exactly white knighting for Putin, hmmm? I wonder what he’s done to fawn over about the Ayatollah? Need I remind you of the then-impending doom of WWIII from earlier this year?
-“He’s fond of gossip.” I guess, whatever. Don’t really have much to say about that, but neither did you. In some ways, it reminds me of people who say “Oh, he did something good? That’s just cause he wants attention”. (Nevermind he’s the president of the US with plenty of that!). No matter what the behavior, whatever the words used, it will always be the symptom of some sort of malintent (or in this case, laughable or deridable character), or some other such unfalsifiable and even Kafkaesque accusation.
It’s clear now that the whole plan in rolling out Covid was the Great Reset and getting rid of Trump, to set the stage for global oligarch tyranny. Nothing to do with health or an allegedly “novel” virus. All about social and political control and economic reorganization and consolidation. Ten months on, if people haven’t woken up yet, I’m afraid they might not ever do so. Most seem resigned to just continuing to play along. They seem to love Big Brother’s boot smashing a covid muzzle in their faces forever. We need mass insurrection, and the complete decapitation of the corrupt oligarchy – like Augustus and Antony with their proscription lists following Caesar’s murder – with the top 10,000 or so politicians, and BigTech/Pharma, MIC & Wall Street executives eliminated.
only got the job because his father was what many considered a leader.
Hmm . . . so arguments against hereditary monarchy do exist.