Effeminacy, COVID & The Great Reset

To show you how much we hunger to give obedience to true authority, and how weak we become when we surrender to fear, I give you Justin Trudeau, perhaps the most effeminate of all modern day leaders.

I thought this was supposed to be a conspiracy theory. But here it is, straight from Trudeau’s mouth. The pandemic is the excuse for a “Great Reset” of the world, led by the UN. pic.twitter.com/ybugYfjhAq — Ezra Levant ? (@ezralevant) November 15, 2020

“…reaching the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development…This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a [Great] Reset. This is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to re-imagine economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality, and global cooling.”

He might have said “global warming” instead of “global cooling”—I’m going from memory, here.

Trudeau, who excels at playing dress-up at parades were men discuss pride at having discovered new ways to masturbate into each other’s lower alimentary canals, only got the job because his father was what many considered a leader. We all want to follow strong, noble leaders who guide us toward Reality. We want this natural state so badly we’re willing to put up figments of shadows of reasonable impressions of good leaders.

There is no other reason Trudeau or, over the border, Andrew Cuomo would have their jobs were it not for our perception their fathers were strong (or strong-ish) and we believed in the power of blood to convey greatness. This made sense with Kings, who would claim divine authority. That reasoning fails utterly for these two—and for many more examples.

Trudeau is not unpopular, though, not with the majority. Same with Cuomo.

This is because both men learned—or, more likely, they are being coached by their betters—how to sell fear to an increasingly effeminate populace. Rather, both are selling the “solution” to the fear they heped caused.

They tried pushing fear of global cooling. That didn’t work because people could look out their windows and see what was happening. The threats of weather doom made by government and the media were always distant and far into the future. Some panicked, it’s true. But not enough.

It was much easier with the coronadoom. Night after night came images of doctors and nurses (we suppose) in suits that could survive nuclear blasts, showing patients (of what kind, who knows) hooked up to plumbing systems more complicated than those the run through aircraft carriers. This will be you soon! Unless you follow orders.

Death! Death! Death! And after deaths decreased and the numbers lost their power to terrorize, they switched to Cases! Cases! Cases!

Only a rare few paused to consider the risk. Here it is, according to the CDC. The population fatality rates for various age groups, of dying from COVID or something else.

POPULATION FATALITY RATES Age COVID Other Cause 1 Under 1 year 0.00000660 0.003600 2 1–4 years 0.00000095 0.000160 3 5–14 years 0.00000095 0.000098 4 15–24 years 0.00000940 0.000600 5 25–34 years 0.00003700 0.001100 6 35–44 years 0.00010000 0.001700 7 45–54 years 0.00028000 0.003100 8 55–64 years 0.00065000 0.006700 9 65–74 years 0.00150000 0.014000 10 75–84 years 0.00360000 0.032000 11 85 years and over 0.01000000 0.098000

The risk is no higher than 0.0001 for those 34 and under. There is ten times the risk of dying from other causes, mostly accidents, suicide and cancer. This ten times figure (or more) applies to every age bracket.

The risk of COVID death only increases into a real concern once you pass 85, maybe 75.

There was, and is, no reason for people to panic, or to fear, especially if they are otherwise healthy. The numbers go down for the healthy, and up for the ill (those who already have other sicknesses).

When was the last time Trudeau, or Cuomo, or anybody in the corporate media or government told you these statistics? How about our Bishops in charge of our spiritual well-being? They’re having zoom meetings and writing giggly tweets about Baby Yoda gifs (can you imagine anything more effeminate?). Nobody in power has ever tried to put this routine pandemic into perspective.

Tell this to the next panicked person you meet: It was your fear, your willingness to be scared, your screaming “Save me! Save me!”, your gullibility in believing every new horror story, your simplicity in allowing the fraud Fauci to prosper, your effeminate panic that allowed the wholesale grab in power currently underway.

Again.

Lockdowns failed the first time: they caused death and misery. Now with the false headlines of increases in “cases”, they’re doing them again. Only now they’re calling them “freezes”. Old wine in old skins. The Oregon ruler is threatening to jail those violating her harmful orders.

How is it the only “solution” offered by our rulers has been to throw people out of work, thereby transferring more wealth to the oligarchs?

The great transfer of wealth from you to them is what the Great Reset is. It’s underway now, being driven by our fear.

