Officials Demand Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccination, Else Thou Shalt Not Eat

There’s only so many times you can make the Mark of the Beast joke before it ceases being funny. May I beg that if I let someone else tell it just one more time you’ll laugh for the sake of old times?

NYS Bar Association proposes state coronavirus vaccine mandate

Hermes Fernandez Is with the New York State Bar Association’s House of Delegates, who just recommended that the state consider mandating all New Yorkers to take the COVID vaccine when it’s ready. “A mandate might be something that says ok if you don’t get the vaccine, you cannot go to bars and restaurants. You can’t go to places of public accommodation that draws large crowds. There’s a lot of different things that could occur,” Fernandez said.

And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is vaccine.

Of course, you have to spell vaccine in the original Greek spoken by John before doing the math. But it works out to the required figure.

People have lost all sense of perspective because of the coroandoom panic. Their media- and government-induced terror has allowed the inner authoritarians of many to emerge into the light.

https://twitter.com/make_trouble/status/1326832974675972097

Attitudes like this are now more common than the bug itself. This female does not remember, and likely has never heard, that Swine flu kill up to 600 thousand in 2009, that Hong Kong Kung Fluey in ’68 killed about as many as the coronadoom, and that Asian Flu in ’57 killed over two million, at a time when the earth’s population was about a third it is now.

You can keep going like that, back into time, finding plague after plague, pandemic after pandemic, on and on. They’re common. Maybe once every ten to twenty years. This is the first one, though, to receive constant up-to-the-moment publicity.

Because of profound unteachable ignorance like that female’s, and a nauseating effeminacy, folks have convinced themselves that this is the WORST INFECTION EVER! With each new media headline, now on every half hour, they are convinced they are going to die unless something is done.

Such as forcibly injecting a new kind of vaccine into your blood. It’s not enough that they get it, you must, too. The streak of Puritanism in our rulers is wide.

There are three main considerations in any vaccine program: (1) it’s necessity, (2) it’s efficacy, and (3) it’s safety.

Necessity

The coronadoom vaccine is not necessary for most people. Here are the population fatality rates for 2020 for the coronadoom and for all other causes (see this link for CDC data source).

A mandatory, forced vaccine would protect very few people under 65, while also causing some harm. The coronadoom is not killing the young and healthy. The unhealthy (fat, diabetic, etc.) and old might benefit, and indeed the vaccine can be recommended to them, accepting it is efficacious and safe.

But it is quite foolish, unthinking, and cruel to require it, to starve people out or shun them and make them take what is not necessary.

Efficacy

Reports are various, but early ones suggest Pfizer’s vaccine has an efficacy north of 90%. For comparison, most flu vaccines are a bit more than half that.

Now I have had long experience with medical statistics, and they always start high and glowing like this, especially in political situations, yet the most often fade to the mean. I am willing to bet this will happen with Pfizer’s vaccine, too.

In any case, even if it does become average, it would be “good enough”, and so it meets the efficacious test.

Safety

Vaccines cause side effects. One example: Fluzone may cause “severe weakness or unusual feeling in your arms and legs”, “seizures (convulsions)”, “high fever”, “unusual bleeding”.

Within 6 months post-vaccination, 156 (6.1%) Fluzone High-Dose recipients and 93 (7.4%) Fluzone recipients experienced a serious adverse event (SAE). No deaths were reported within 28 days postvaccination. A total of 23 deaths were reported during Days 29 — 180 post-vaccination: 16 (0.6%) among Fluzone High-Dose recipients and 7 (0.6%) among Fluzone recipients.

This is one drug of many, but the tale is always the same.

Nobody knows the complete side-effect list of the Pfizer vaccine for the simple reason that there hasn’t been time to study it. Yet many in power are saying it will be safe. Perhaps it will, but it impossible they now know this. Hence they are lying.

Because the vaccine is of a new and usual type, strange and curious side effects might occur. Especially for the young and healthy, there is insufficient reason to take the risk at this time.

We have seen the risk of death in the very young and healthy and young is low. If the vaccine is typical, it is possible the risk of side effects in the young and healthy could be larger than the risks due to coronadoom, especially when factoring in what will surely be a lower efficacy rate.

Enforcement

All of the numbers above, except for the population fatality rate, which is decreasing, are tentative. There is no sense, however, that calculations work in the favor of mandating a vaccine. We do not mandate flu vaccine, though flu kills the young at vastly higher rates than the coronadoom.

The intense desire for a mandate is based on irrational panic and hyperbolic overreaction of the part of our rulers.

The Virginia Health Commissioner, following New York Lawyers, “says he’ll mandate a COVID-19 vaccine”. He says under state law, “only people with a medical exemption could refuse the mandate.”

Line up and get the shot or…what, exactly? Get shot?

There was enough negative publicity that the Governor walked back his threats. For now. Others are still walking forward.

Another: “A document co-written by CIA InQTel Luciana Borio, recently appointed to Biden’s Covid-19 taskforce, recommends linking Covid-19 vaccination with food security and rent assistance.”

Our rulers are quite mad in their insistence of mandating a vaccine.

