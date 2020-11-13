Officials Demand Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccination, Else Thou Shalt Not Eat

There’s only so many times you can make the Mark of the Beast joke before it ceases being funny. May I beg that if I let someone else tell it just one more time you’ll laugh for the sake of old times?
NYS Bar Association proposes state coronavirus vaccine mandate
Hermes Fernandez Is with the New York State Bar Association’s House of Delegates, who just recommended that the state consider mandating all New Yorkers to take the COVID vaccine when it’s ready.
“A mandate might be something that says ok if you don’t get the vaccine, you cannot go to bars and restaurants. You can’t go to places of public accommodation that draws large crowds. There’s a lot of different things that could occur,” Fernandez said.
And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is vaccine.
Of course, you have to spell vaccine in the original Greek spoken by John before doing the math. But it works out to the required figure.
People have lost all sense of perspective because of the coroandoom panic. Their media- and government-induced terror has allowed the inner authoritarians of many to emerge into the light.
Attitudes like this are now more common than the bug itself. This female does not remember, and likely has never heard, that Swine flu kill up to 600 thousand in 2009, that Hong Kong Kung Fluey in ’68 killed about as many as the coronadoom, and that Asian Flu in ’57 killed over two million, at a time when the earth’s population was about a third it is now.
You can keep going like that, back into time, finding plague after plague, pandemic after pandemic, on and on. They’re common. Maybe once every ten to twenty years. This is the first one, though, to receive constant up-to-the-moment publicity.
Because of profound unteachable ignorance like that female’s, and a nauseating effeminacy, folks have convinced themselves that this is the WORST INFECTION EVER! With each new media headline, now on every half hour, they are convinced they are going to die unless something is done.
Such as forcibly injecting a new kind of vaccine into your blood. It’s not enough that they get it, you must, too. The streak of Puritanism in our rulers is wide.
There are three main considerations in any vaccine program: (1) it’s necessity, (2) it’s efficacy, and (3) it’s safety.
Necessity
The coronadoom vaccine is not necessary for most people. Here are the population fatality rates for 2020 for the coronadoom and for all other causes (see this link for CDC data source).
A mandatory, forced vaccine would protect very few people under 65, while also causing some harm. The coronadoom is not killing the young and healthy. The unhealthy (fat, diabetic, etc.) and old might benefit, and indeed the vaccine can be recommended to them, accepting it is efficacious and safe.
But it is quite foolish, unthinking, and cruel to require it, to starve people out or shun them and make them take what is not necessary.
Efficacy
Reports are various, but early ones suggest Pfizer’s vaccine has an efficacy north of 90%. For comparison, most flu vaccines are a bit more than half that.
Now I have had long experience with medical statistics, and they always start high and glowing like this, especially in political situations, yet the most often fade to the mean. I am willing to bet this will happen with Pfizer’s vaccine, too.
In any case, even if it does become average, it would be “good enough”, and so it meets the efficacious test.
Safety
Vaccines cause side effects. One example: Fluzone may cause “severe weakness or unusual feeling in your arms and legs”, “seizures (convulsions)”, “high fever”, “unusual bleeding”.
Within 6 months post-vaccination, 156 (6.1%) Fluzone High-Dose recipients and 93 (7.4%) Fluzone recipients experienced a serious adverse event (SAE). No deaths were reported within 28 days postvaccination. A total of 23 deaths were reported during Days 29 — 180 post-vaccination: 16 (0.6%) among Fluzone High-Dose recipients and 7 (0.6%) among Fluzone recipients.
This is one drug of many, but the tale is always the same.
Nobody knows the complete side-effect list of the Pfizer vaccine for the simple reason that there hasn’t been time to study it. Yet many in power are saying it will be safe. Perhaps it will, but it impossible they now know this. Hence they are lying.
Because the vaccine is of a new and usual type, strange and curious side effects might occur. Especially for the young and healthy, there is insufficient reason to take the risk at this time.
We have seen the risk of death in the very young and healthy and young is low. If the vaccine is typical, it is possible the risk of side effects in the young and healthy could be larger than the risks due to coronadoom, especially when factoring in what will surely be a lower efficacy rate.
Enforcement
All of the numbers above, except for the population fatality rate, which is decreasing, are tentative. There is no sense, however, that calculations work in the favor of mandating a vaccine. We do not mandate flu vaccine, though flu kills the young at vastly higher rates than the coronadoom.
The intense desire for a mandate is based on irrational panic and hyperbolic overreaction of the part of our rulers.
The Virginia Health Commissioner, following New York Lawyers, “says he’ll mandate a COVID-19 vaccine”. He says under state law, “only people with a medical exemption could refuse the mandate.”
Line up and get the shot or…what, exactly? Get shot?
There was enough negative publicity that the Governor walked back his threats. For now. Others are still walking forward.
Another: “A document co-written by CIA InQTel Luciana Borio, recently appointed to Biden’s Covid-19 taskforce, recommends linking Covid-19 vaccination with food security and rent assistance.”
Our rulers are quite mad in their insistence of mandating a vaccine.
And, let us not forget that Gov. Cuomo and Mayor DeBlasio (sp) have NOT been prosecuted as ‘Mass Murderers’ secondary to the FACT that they placed KNOWN Covid 19 infected patients into Nursing Homes with old and, (known to be vulnerable, persons that killed those same individuals. The first reported deaths from this virus were ‘publicized’ out of Seattle and 21 of those 29 deaths were in the same nursing home. That placement demanded by the two named above was a “MASS MURDER”! If not, please explain why.
Briggs: You can still flee New York before it’s too late. If you stay, you agree to the insanity. Also, no bars and restaurants would not equal starvation if people weren’t too lazy or stupid to cook. You can pick up groceries and never leave your car. (Or black market groceries–I see a business opportunity here, not to mention fake certificates of vaccination). Also, vaccines and masks are NOT the number of the beast. Nice try at getting prophecy to give credence to your objections. The mark is not a number—turn it over sideways and what does it look like? Most of this world wears that mark already. You do know most states already have mandatory vaccines, right??? The most likely “mark” at this point, if you must go that route, is the absence of a MAGA hat. The entire world hates Trump and any indication one supports him is immediate starvation and unemployment. No food stamps for you Trump lovers. That’s far more likely than a vaccine being the mark, and more immediate.
People are already being killed daily in huge numbers by the Covid crew. Starvation in third world countries, insanity from being locked in one’s home too long, etc. Why concentrate on a vaccine? Maybe if people were not so stupid and apathetic…. Humans always wait till the car clears the cliff, THEN apply the brakes. We’re over the cliff, Briggs, waaaaayyyyyy over.
Really, if we are going to argue “side effects” ALL DRUGS AND VACCINES HAVE TO GO. You can forcibly drug mentally ill and those drugs are horrible. Heck, alcohol has side effects. Should any of these be mandatory or outlawed? Of course not, but not because of “side effects”. Because “mandatory” should rarely if ever be used.
If we go by side effects, I have a list that should be read to anyone using any drug I ever took. Some are really scary. Should I try to terrify people into NOT taking a drug that most likely will be harmless to them? Again, you’re doing exactly what the vaccine pushers are—using an irrational fear. Argue against MANDATORY and stick with that.
I’m terribly sorry that stupid, apathetic Americans did not do a damn thing to stop this, but the wheels are in the air and the brakes are useless. Stupid has consequences. I don’t like it, but I see no way out now that we’ve caught air. The lockdown was 100% PROOF that all of this would work. If Americans are too stupid and apathetic to fight against being locked in their homes, they do not deserve freedom. They are no brighter or better than hamsters in a cage with wheel. We are utter failures at self-government. We are getting what we asked for.
Dr. Bruce A Wineman: Answer to why it’s not murder “Because a Democrat did it”.
Sheri, then Joe Stalin was correct when he told Lenin, just before he died, that the Marxist system would not work. A two tiered system was needed and he went ahead and did just that. We have that system, here and now! The Legal System is just that. There is NO Justice. However, I see you as someone that sees this discussion as an exercise in distraction and not an Intellectual Discussion of issues of the times. Have at it but you would be well advised to NOT show up at the end of my driveway!
ABS is quite sure that once we are injected with some RNA-based exotic vaccine poison our Limbic systems will run clog-free, like newly installed toilets, and we will never again succumb to the temptation to question governmental authority.
So demanding someone show a photo ID to vote is “racist” … but this is perfectly fine? I thought minorities weren’t capable of obtaining IDs that white people can get easily. So how on earth are they supposed to get these vaccination cards (let alone actually get vaccinated)?
Oh, c’mon, man, it’s just a shot, a little jab, what’s the big deal? You’re over reactionarying. They’re only trying to keep us safe. It’s so easy; just wear your mask, observe six-foot social distancing, take your shot, and OBEY GIANT OR GET GULAG!
Try this experiment: ask each person you know this question: “Do you know anyone who is sick with Covid-19?”
Follow up with: “How many people that you know personally — friends, family, extended family, associates, acquaintances, etc — that have been sick with Covid-19 at any time in the last 9 months?” “How many died?”
For me, the answers are: 1. No 2. 2 (one of those in Spain) 3. None
My answers for any flu season would be quite different, except for question 3. very flu season, I know twenty, thirty, whole families down with the flu. Seldom do I know any that die.
It does not help that the side effect list mentions anything experienced, whether truly from the medication or not. (Hmm, a tautology ;0.)
People are getting huffy about a messenger RNA vaccine. I can see that, never mind that is partly how natural viral infections work. One of the functions of viruses is to see that no genetic information is ever lost ;).
Biological bodies, and anything physically material, is made of chemicals. Dose and route make the medicine or the poison.
Would I take this vaccine? Maybe. Should it be mandatory, like the polio or tetanus or smallpox were back in the 50s/60s? Generally not, for most of us.
Will the tyrants, petty or not, try to make it mandatory? Absolutely, if they can.
What did that Twitter link above say? It appears to have been deleted – “Page Does not Exist” error.
This virus is simply not deadly enough to justify taking an experimental vaccine rushed to market whose long-term side effects have not bee studied properly. If this was truly a new Black Death, which killed between 30% and 50% of the entire population of Europe between 1348 and abut 1352 – or even 1/10th that deadly – it might be worth the risk associated with an untested and experimental vaccine. But a virus with an IFR barely above ordinary flu, which hasn’t even killed as many people as the Hong Kong flu of 1969 (during which no one would have dreamed of shutting down the world or cancelling events like Woodstock)? Yeah…I’ll pass…and anyone trying to force me to take it is going to get his face smashed in.
I saw yesterday that some people think the alleged Pfizer breakthrough is just marketing BS anyway – an attempt to be the first to market in order to drive up the stock price and get more lucrative government contracts. Apparently their vaccine needs to be stored at minus 80 degrees F., which makes it utterly impractical to be rolled-out for any mass vaccination program.
Biden and his people are all-in on permanent Coronadoom lockdowns and muzzles, government coercion to force people to take a vaccine, etc. if he is installed on Jan 20. People better wake the hell up. It’s long past time to be back to normal life, and yet, the fear mongering and panic and coercive measures just get worse. Is it going to take armed insurrection and some politicians losing their heads to wake people up? Trump may need to dare cross the Rubicon if he doesn’t get proper redress in courts for the mass fraud so evident now. He’s the last thing standing between the real tyranny of the Deep State and CCP controlled puppet Biden – the last pillar of the secular Katechon (the spiritual Katechon already fell with the rise of anti-Pope Bergoglio).
There are stories in the MN news about how we need “Mass Testing.”
As a reminder, over 1 in 3 people in the state have been tested for the virus. This is apparently not “mass testing.” They’ve explicitly said that they want every single person from ages 18 to 35 to be tested.
I don’t know why they don’t say at this point that literally everyone must be tested and after that they must be tested again. They’re only two steps from there anyway.
Please correct little typo in “Because the vaccine is of a new and usual type, strange and curious side effects might occur.” before it’s too late. I’d bet, giving 10 to 1 odds, that you REALLY mean “UNusual” in this sentence. (You’ve taught me to use real life examples, like betting real money, instead of phony-baloney “statistical” terms.
As for restricted attendance based on vaccinations, expect church services to be at the top of the list. No mass unless you get the vaccine, and each church must submit records of who attended which service in order to remain open.
If that goes through expect the “health checks” for churches to only go through if they preach the right things. Claim that homosexual acts, abortion, sexual reassignment surgery, etc. are sinful? Suddenly you are “endangering mental and reproductive health” and so you get shut down for that.
Dr. Bruce A. Wineman: I don’t need to be at the end of your driveway, but that’s a different subject. Yes, it’s pretty much like my philosophy classes—interesting, but pretty much useless. Made one think in a world that lost that skill.
Kip: The answer here is generally zero to all three. With only 127 deaths out of over 500,000 in an entire state….However, one perhaps interesting thing: An individual running for office in Wyoming died of Covid a day before the election (which he won) and had opposed any restrictions. I don’t know that he was ever tested for Covid (most sources say no) and that this is not just propaganda, but it was kind of interesting.
Dennis-
Terrific comment, especially your last paragraph. The Biden camp has also made noise about hiring 100k, “culturally sensitive,” federal contact tracers.
We can bet that 100k will be used against political opponents.
I concur about Trump. I fear he lacks the support Caesar had.
Biden, and other pols, are absolutely tools for the CCP to remake the US as it wishes it to be.
Fernández and the totalitarian politicians should volunteer to have the COVID-1984 vaccine in the first place, and if they don’t want to be the guinea-pigs they should be fired.
Re. Rudolph above about MN mass testing: I just don’t understand this obsession with mass testing EVERYBODY, even if a person shows no symptoms, especially targeting people age 18-35, who are the people who need to be least worried about the damn virus (and despite the well-known unreliability of the PCR test). If politicians and media don’t understand the PCR test issues, health officials and doctors certainly should, and they should be setting politicians straight instead of feeding their power-grasping obsessions and whipping the public into virus paranoia. There’s no excuse for any doctor or health public officials at this point not to be aware history of the PCR test-driven whooping Cough pseudo-epidemic of 2004-2007. And given the history of problems with PCR tests being used as diagnostic tools, why were they ever pushed as the means to test for and deal with Covid in the first place? The creator of the test warned against its use as a diagnostic tool, yet that’s what politicians and health officials are pushing on a mass scale. As Dr. Clare Craig stated yesterday on Twitter regarding the alleged “second waves” and “surges” in Europe and elsewhere, we don’t have true pandemic now, but a “false positive pseudo epidemic” (and it’s all political and nothing to do with real health concerns).
This mass testing obsession really is like some kind of mental illness, and those who most proclaim their allegiance to “The Science(TM)” seem to be the most susceptible (and there is a great overlap with those most suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome as well).