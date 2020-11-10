Do Not Buy The Manufactured Second-Wave Panic: Coronavirus Update XXXIX

THE WARNING

The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe

It is with no pleasure that I announce we told you so. The panic, juiced by the media and embraced with vigor by our uniparty elites, succeeded. Mail-in ballots went out in tremendous number, and were delightedly received by our rulers to do with what they would. The election is imbrogiled and the oligarchs have grown bold.

The Great Reset which these fine people desire is now underway, leveraging the panic. They say this in their own words. Since the virus, like all viruses, is ebbing into the background to join the collection of bugs that forever besiege us, and there therefore being no need to fret, the Reseters have to discover a way to keep the panic hot.

They are doing this by falsely reporting “surges” in “cases”. And by screaming about deaths with no context what the numbers mean. The proof of all this is below.

Since we have a lot of new visitors, I’m just doing the numbers this week, so folks don’t get lost.

THE NUMBERS

Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). All current as of Monday night.

Daily tests:

This is the number of daily coronadoom tests. The date of the media’s (COVID Tracking Project) peak attributed deaths is noted: attributed deaths have been steadily declining since then (they will never go to 0). This will be demonstrated below, using the more reliable CDC numbers.

These testing levels are in no way justified. We have long ago breached absurdity, with only insanity in front of us.

The coronadoom test has at least a 1-4% false positive rate (see previous updates for links, discussion). Math exercise: given a 1-5% prevalence rate, with this false positive rate, how many false positive tests will be reported in 1.6 million tests? Every single day?

The test also picks up asymptomatic and minor infections. None of these positive test indications are “cases”. The media and politicians call them “cases”, which is false. It is not true. It is wrong. It is a harmful misleading lie. This cannot be overemphasized.

A case is a person with a genuine infection who seeks and requires treatment. Most people who get the doom do not need treatment.

The ridiculous levels of testing allow the media to trumpet “surges” in “cases”, news which frightens people. They use the testing level to claim the infection is spreading like mad, which isn’t true. Further, excepting useless idiot reporters, the people in power know this.

Reports of “surges” in “cases” are being used as a political tool. Don’t believe it? Here’s the latest headline “US hits 100,000 new COVID cases in a single day“. We now see this is a gross criminal exaggeration.

Here is the proof. CDC weekly attributed coronadoom deaths:

First, these are attributed deaths, which include all those dying with or dying from the coronadoom. These are not the same. There are roughly 3-4,000 attributed deaths of any kind, and falling. But see the warning about flu below.

Second, the CDC always lags in collecting data, so the rapid fall off at the end is an artifact of late reporting. They say it takes up to eight weeks for full data collection, but most counts are in by three.

In any case, there is no longer any crisis, except one manufactured by media and politicians. You cannot expect zero deaths: this will never happen. This virus, like all other similar viruses (flu etc.), will be with us forever. If you are waiting for zero deaths to cease panicking, you will therefore wait forever.

Here’s the proof of that claim. The CDC weekly ALL CAUSE death counts. Same warning about late counting applies.

Believe it or not, many, many, many people die of causes other than the doom. The black line is all deaths, including the doom. The dashed is all minus attributed doom, and the red, for perspective, is the doom. A lot smaller, no? (Again, the drop off is late counts.) The blue line, about the same order as the doom, is flu+pneumonia (it’s the pneumonia that kills most flu patients).

The CDC stopped reporting separate flu and pneumonia deaths in 2020, but I estimate them by subtracting COVID deaths from those “involving” their word pneumonia or flu or COVID. That’s the dashed blue line.

Some 50 to 60 thousand people die every week in the States, with the number swelling during flu season. A smaller and decreasing number, 3 to 4 thousand, die with or of the coroandoom. Yes, deaths were high in April, just as they were because of flu in 2018. But there is no reason anymore to worry about the doom, anymore than you’d worry about flu.

(Notice, too, the gradual upward course of the line, due to population increase, which you have to keep in mind when comparing years.)

Here’s the proof why there is no need to panic. The CDC official population mortality rates for the all causes other than the doom, and the doom (with and of).

No matter what age you are, you have about 10 times or more greater chance of dying from something other than the doom. And this chance is decreasing at the coronavirus fades into the background. The worst that can be said is that very old people die more often than young.

Young (< 65) healthy people are not being killed by the doom—or much of anything else. Yet it is this demographic most panicked and most influential. We all have more to worry about with flu. That is, we usually do. But there is a problem with the flu: it seems to have disappeared, an impossibility.

Here it the proof of that. The CDC flu tracking results (pulled Monday night). The different colors represent different virus strains—yes, the flu still exists, even though we have had a vaccine for half a century.

October is the usual start of the flu+pneumonia season. Yet the samples checking for flu have dropped into the gutter. This seems to imply flu has disappeared.

It hasn’t. Testing for it has (the same is true at a global level: see past updates on this site for comments about the WHO’s global flu tracking). Perhaps everybody is concentrating on the coronadoom tests, ignoring flu tests.

The concern is that some flu+pneumonia deaths will be added to the “dying with coronadoom” column. The proof of that is that CDC no longer lists separate flu deaths. They used to. They used to release a weekly file which had flu and also pneumonia deaths. They still release the file, but those columns are now empty (here’s an older one to compare). In the latest surveillance report, they do not list separate flu and pneumonia deaths, and instead conflate them with coronadoom (please check this yourself if you doubt).

The exception is pediatric deaths. They say: “One influenza-associated pediatric death occurring during the 2019-20 season was reported to CDC, bringing the total for that season to 195. No deaths occurring during the 2020-21 season were reported.” This is odd since flu is a big pediatric killer.

About masks (don’t bother with them) and all the rest, please see the other updates.

