More Anomalies In Late Vote Additions In Pennsylvania

It’s been said several times already, but it’s such a hilarious joke that it bears retelling. We went from four years of the media, the left, the Big Con, and the neoconmen insisting Russia, mysteriously and in an occult way as yet unidentified, tampered with the 2016 vote and stole the election from Hillary. And now these same opportunists are insisting, just as stridently, that tampering with Presidential elections is impossible and that only the conspiracy minded could believe it.
This is the same group of people, incidentally, forever lecturing us on how intelligent they are.
Anyway, yesterday’s demonstration that three separate counties removed about 10,000 votes from Trump Wednesday evening, and the late Friday addition of about 27,000 votes for Biden, after a point at which it was plain about this many would be needed to push Biden ahead, is in my mind the best indication something untoward happened in PA. At the very least, the removal of Trump’s votes needs to be answered.
Today I’ll show you some other data that shows how difficult it can be to spot anomalies. A reminder, we’re looking only at county-level voting data additions that occurred after election day through Saturday night.
Now we know huge additions were made to Biden on Wednesday morning. These additions, we are told, contain a large dose of coronadoom-panic inspired mail-in ballots. But I don’t have the breakdown of which are mail-on and which “native” or other votes.
Again, throughout the days after the election, votes were added to both candidate totals at various times. You’d expect that sometimes the additions would favor Trump, sometimes Biden. The split wouldn’t be 50-50, of course, but would reflect the true underlying vote.
Here’s a picture showing the indexed, low to high, vote additions for each time they happened: there were over 200 of these additions. For instance, at one point (the right-most line) about 45,000 votes were added for Biden; and at the same time about 16,500 for Trump. Those cases where Biden got more votes than Trump are blue. When Trump got more the lines are red.
Trump did come out ahead in the vote additions sometimes, but every single one of the competitions was trivial. They were on the order of 1 vote for Trump, 0 for Biden, or 20 for Trump and 7 for Biden. On the other hand, Biden votes additions were almost always large compared to Trump’s. There aren’t any large times where Biden’s were the only votes added, though. Meaning no caches of Biden-only votes.
Still, the huge early additions to Biden are curious.
We do know where the additions come from and when. Here are the Biden-Trump additions as they occurred, for six counties which for other reasons appear suspicious. Chester and Cumberland had predominately registered Republicans, but where Biden supposedly beat Obama (in either term) in vote totals by 20-40%! The county names appear the peak of the differences.
That peak for Philly on the 6th is the one that pushed Biden ahead, and the one noted yesterday. You can see in these large counties only one time where more Trump than Biden votes were added, and a trivial amount.
In other words, as might be expected in a machine town saturated in a history of vote tampering, investigators should concentrate the mail-on ballot investigation on Philly.
In order to really discover something about the mail-in ballots, we need to examine each one, and compare them to in-person ballots. The distribution of patterns of votes need to be compared. For instance, a large number of supposed mail-ins are only marked for President and none of the other races would be almost definitive proof of cheating, especially considering real people who mailed ballots in had all the time in the world to consider their choices. Thus it was necessary and good to separate these late-addition ballots from the regular ones.
Much is being made of Benford’s Law. I critiqued it yesterday. One thing that must be remembered is that expecting small to moderate datasets to fit a Benford curve exactly is wrong. The smaller the sample, the larger the variance, and the more it is likely the data will diverge from the Benford curve, even with no cheating.
Here it is for all the vote additions for both candidates, for the leading digit of those vote additions.
Trump had 217 non-0 vote additions and Biden 216. Biden’s “1” sticks out more than theory supposes, but so does Trump’s. Biden’s “6” stick Trump’s “7” sticks up more. But you mustn’t think that this means somebody was giving more votes to Trump. Leading 7s can come about by, say, somebody seeing a total of 100 and subtracting 30 to get 70.
A sample size of 217 is just not that large, and this analysis by itself is inconclusive. Higher counts can be looked at, say over 1,000 or whatever, or for only certain counties, but this further shrinks the sample size.
Come on, Briggs. People are STUPID enough to believe a truck loaded with explosives parked in crowded building was just a lyft driver who got lost. People are complete imbeciles. I have not seen this level of stupid in my over 60 years. It’s like brain-eating aliens attacked and missed only 1% of the population. Appealing to rational thought is a waste–it’s gone. Only nature will sort it out in a bloody, nasty fashion. Reality is not kind. It’s probably okay to try and preserve what little thought remains, as long as you are not deluded enough to think it matters now. A century from now, people might dig up the information and find it interesting, but for now, zip. (Honestly, those of us with half a brain and a some statistics training already know this is a stolen election and that IT WAS STOLEN WITH THE FULL AGREEMENT OF THE PEOPLE. Announcing the results and method days ahead and then no one stops it…..EVERYONE AGREED WITH THE DEMS STEALING THE ELECTION. Failure to act is agreement. Just like knowing a bank will be robbed, having the planning on video and then everyone just watches and lets the thieves take the money. That is how stupid humans have become.)
By the way, George II (son of George I, president) should be called President Al Gore and the history books rewritten. After all, the George the Imbecile says we can’t question elections so by his own rules, AL GORE WON in 2000. I want to see that rewriting start IMMEDIATELY (it’s only fair George II) and the vile name of Bush scrubbed from the 2000 election. Make George II a happy man and correct history.
The simple fact that the Democrats were willing and prepared to cheat this blatantly at the Presidential election means that there is no longer any such thing as the rule of law. “There is no law, only Zuul.”
It is now pointless to pretend that we are one people in a united country. The Democrats have fired upon Fort Ballot Box, and we are at war.
Anyone else sick of the smartest people in the room suddenly flip-flopping from 4+ years of spewing vile hatred to calls for unity and healing?
Apparently half the population are merely lizard people in skinsuits LARP-ing as Americans.
It’s clear that there’s some shady business but for me, the entire concept of a mail in vote is wrong.
We had the same issues over here. Farage spoke about it loads before the ellection. The various ways the vote wold be set up to ensure a win for the establishment.
That the CNN John King, who seemed affable enough, kept going on about the sample and that mail in votes go (by default) to biden overwhelmingly. It reveals that there’s a circular logic in the thinking of that kind of “proof”.
If the numbers are already baked in, of course “Just counting votes” won’t prove anything, one way or the other.
I disagree with Sheri thatpeople are that stupid and utterly so. They are easily swayed but it doesn’t take long before people spot the pattern and with the help of social media, word gets round for the good as well as the bad.
Check out how far back the enormous stationary order was placed by these towns!
December 2019?
January? when they first had the idea to take advantage of lockdown?
I can think of about ten different ways mail in voting could be manipulated before any counting takes place.
Got in a muddle trying to write them out.
So if I can see it, anybody can see it, that includes the average voter.
Interestingly, for me, it was often the younger remainers over here or non plussed voters who began to take umbrage over the outrageous bias. Not everybody that votes actually cares that much. They just want to be involved. Wait to see if any Democrats start saying something’s rotten in the state of Georgia or the other one!.
People do have a sense of “fair play”, which can be woken if the original outcome didn’t matter all that much to them.
I contend that Tump supporters cared more. Biden never set the world alight, to put it mildly. Biden votes were ‘hate’ votes, which was a small proportion, and I’d say the rest were “augmented”.
Thank you Sir Dr Proffessor Sgt, William Brigs for the sample explanation!
I’ve noticed the same thing happening, I think, on John’s Hopkin’s offerings regarding case fatality rate.
Benford is constraint-sensitive. One needs to carefully select limits.
See Dr. Nigrini’s extensive work:
https://www.nigrini.com/benfords-law/
Whatever the case, the sudden injection of highly-skewed ballots providing just enough nudge to drag him over the finish line is highly questionable.
Coupled with the PA AG’s pre-election comment of “when all the votes are counted, Joe Biden will win” and the rubber-stamping PA Supreme Court, it will probably go to SCOTUS.
https://www.independentsentinel.com/pennsylvania-ag-declares-joe-biden-the-winner/ (from Nov 3rd!)
Also note that a very close battle in Allegheny County for a Representative was tipped in favor of the Democrat (Lamb) thanks to late votes.
Every close Congressional race should be examined.