Two Statistical Curiosities That Allowed Biden To Pull Ahead In PA: Please Share. Update With Benford’s Law Criticism

A brief note. I’ve been asked to examine the Pennsylvania votes. That work is ongoing. Update See below for a serious critique of Benford’s law.
I’m showing here (with permission) the one analysis I found most curious.
This is official county-level timed voting data that started at 2020-11-04 11:00:00, a day after the election, to 2020-11-07 11:29:00 which is Saturday night. That is, these are all late vote counts. They start, county by county, where the vote left off on election night.
This is a picture of the running totals by the time the votes were added, summed across all counties, during those time periods. They do not start at 0, but at the totals given after election night.
The early gains for Biden are from, mainly, Philadelphia, Allegheny, Montgomery, Chester and Berks counties. A simple plot (click to see: it’s large) shows the size of vote additions for both candidates, when new vote totals (greater than 0) were added by county (and not all counties added votes after election day).
All goes well for Trump until 2020-11-04 21:15:00 when he loses just under 10,000 votes, but curiously from three different counties simultaneously: -1,063 Allegheny; -2,972 Bucks; -7,135 Chester. Biden never lost any votes (at least, in this late voting).
Understand that this does not mean the decreases happened at this time, but that they were recorded in the official data as happening at that time. And the same is true for our next observation.
Biden’s next curiosity was the big increase of 27,396 votes at 2020-11-06 08:53:00 over one consecutive reporting period. This bump is just like the blue-red F-memes you have seen: this only seems more spread out because of the finer time scale used.
These two curiosities account for a 37,263 vote swing for Biden. Biden’s total, as of the end of this data, was 3,344,528, and Trump’s 3,310,326. Biden therefore “won”, in this dataset anyway, by 34,202 votes.
Biden could not have pulled ahead without the curiosities noted above.
There is more to come. Stick around.
Update Benford’s law is only useful in uncovering multiple and on-going instances of cheating. As in somebody consistently cooking financial books. As I showed above, assuming the curiosities are cheats, it only took two instances to tip the balance. Benford’s law will never pick this up: never.
I’m skeptical of what I’m seeing in other analyses, because if somebody turns something up with Benford, it implies that many, many vote totals were tampered with, which increases the possibilities of getting caught. And you don’t need to tamper with many. Only a few.
It means they cheated, they announced they were going to cheat this way and no one gave a damn. So let it go. Go back to Aquinas, as boring as he is.
Oh, the election is the final test of if reality is dead and buried. If the Turnip in the Basement takes office, reality is officially dead. Only the stupidiest of stupid could believe the outcome of this election is anything but fabricated (and yes, the Left told you it would be and Biden WOULD win). So, if the Turnip takes office, declare reality dead and learn to live in hell on earth. (See: Venezuela, North Korea)
What would be an official explanation for the vote decreases?
After Trump was elected 50% of American voters were convinced that Russia helped him to steal the election.
Now that Biden appears to have been elected 50% of American voters think the Democrats stole the election.
The good news for all patriotic Americans is that we no longer have to outsource election fraud.
We can do it domestically.
Those curiosities seem like little ripple waves on a lake. I wonder how much shenanigans it takes to get Biden to with a few 10 thousands of votes of winning.
Revolver.news linked to you article. Nice.
I hope your client benefits from your analysis.
trump lost get over it snowflake.
Do these numbers include the ballots that were ordered to be segregated and not counted?
Like the Kennedy family, the Biden family didn’t want to pay for a landslide.
The vote shift of Trump, if true, is interesting. It could be clerical error, but certainly needs investigation. Biden’s increase could be the incoming votes. We all know that Democrats voted in large number by mail-in. So, the mail-in votes are being counted. Many of you are seeing patterns where none exist.
I heard Benford’s law was used in I think Iraq election to find fraud.
It was Iran not Iraq
A recount can be called per county if three voters file in court of commons pleas by Nov 12.
Good work! Thoughts & extensions.
– Drill down to county at the critical times.
– The extreme values in dot plot …. what are those dumps and how domthey break? Both blue and red extremes, not just blue extremes.
– Are there dumps of military ballots and how do we know?
– Are there points in time that go negative additions (net < 0), or something suggestive of correction? i.e., an error corrected.
– Are there points in time where the total does not change (net 0) but the votes at top of ticket change? Does down ballot change also?
I am gonna bet these are on your plate, and thoughts on others.
Hope it helps, not adds to the noise. Hope you have the data you need. Hope you write up your journey, technology, tools & data when all over.
Where could I get ticker like data like this? I tried googling a few different ways and couldn’t find anything.
I was interested in looking up if there really were traunches of like 27k votes for Biden but zero for Trump, and if so was there at least a corresponding other tranche of like 2-5K for Trump but 0 for biden? The 27k tranche bothered me and the Debunkerino Enforcement Squad ticketed me with “sometimes counties were just updating one candidate at a time, so that’s why Trump got zero, his would be reported later.”
Someone please correct my understanding. Only a couple instances of fraud would not cause a dataset to violate benford’s law. And yet benford’s law is violated.
It seems the first anomaly is corrected in the next cycle with a spike that appears to have brought the curve back into its original shape.
Everything is so tainted we will never know what the real vote numbers were.
Each and every state requires a full re canvassing and a full hand recount with mass supervision of every ballot. The Trump admin and every one of these legislatures needs to push for this ASAP. This republic is worth waiting a couple weeks to get it right. Let’s hear Joe Biden say he’s NOT for verification and getting it right…..
LOL – two “curiosities”. How about blatant ballot rigging/electronic tabulation manipulation?
Does anyone know where I may find the data to make these graphs, or the graphs for all counties?
Last night PBS preempted programming to display propaganda that “of course” biden won. I did not watch it, but did turn back to it repeatedly to see if they had returned to regular programming. Each time I turned to the channel, there was some smarmy scripted sanitized face of someone I had never seen before proving Biden won and the tone was a giveaway. it sounded JUST LIKE someone trying to justify global warming based on a record high temp. “you see!” Again, I did not watch, but each time the tone and info was the same, all highlighting the obvious biden wins.
I don’t care for either, but this election fails the international standards for fair election.
On the other hand, if the software is also being used to shift votes, then multiple small adjustments across many wards is better than one or two massive ones. This is what Benford’s Law would show.
The Russians didn’t help Trump and that was proven. Clear evidence the Dems cheated. Flush out your headgear. Ends justify the means. Recount all the votes, every state. Get it right regardless of who wins. We are better than this.
Hello,
I’d train a model based on the last past 10 elections. In my opinion, a simple SVM would suffice coupled with a simple feature extraction set made from discrete entropy, gini, Hjorth an Barlow to cover different spaces; then I’d try to fit this new input to it; hence, the nature of those oddities could be asserted or not.
Both this article and the majority of the comments make me weep for the intellectual future of our country. First, the author presents this as a serious analysis yet provides no data sources and readers simply accepted as true without making an effort to confirm. Second, the author leads the reader to assume fraud is the explanation for both anomalies noted. As one reader noticed, the first anomaly is immediately corrected, with the slope of the curve bouncing right back. This would more likely represent a corrected error than fraud. The same reader also noted that the second anomaly of the late surge of Biden votes would be more likely due to more Biden supporters voting by mail, just as was expected. So again, not fraud. Only one reader actually analyzed the data. The rest let the author use their own confirmation bias to show suspicions. And as a result now we have people on sites like Zero Hedge talking openly about armed civil war. Question: what do such agitators have to gain by putting American citizens against one another and who do such agitators really represent?
…and you can easily show, by looking at the oddly consistent discrepancies between exit polls & declared results, which key counties in both 2016 & 2020 had rigged machines (and since it involves just a couple of manufacturers not really all that hard to track, especially if you bother to look for the Putin connections). Biden’s victory this year was of course by waaaaay more than has been recorded.
Why was the countng stopped on election night in 6 states
I got this reference from Jo Nova’s site in one of the comments: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ficae6x1Q5A&feature=emb_logo
It seems credible on its face and would explain how many small computer changes could happen invoking the failure of Benfords law.