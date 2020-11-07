“We Have A List” — The Left Smells Blood

WARNING: The COVID project announced record testing, which leads to record “cases”, i.e. positives. The may move to mandatory quarantines in some places because of the political situation using the doom as an excuse.
That’s a screenshot of Jenny Rubin’s tweet, in case she deletes it. Which I don’t guess she will. The smell of power has overwhelmed her ability to reason.
This next tweet, however, will self-destruct in 7 days (dead of the coronadoom):
Add me to the list, sweetheart. I'll come by your place and pick it up. https://t.co/6X0RqgWJsn
— William M Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) November 7, 2020
(Reads: “Add me to the list, sweetheart. I’ll come by your place and pick it up.”)
Reader awildgoose highlighted these tweets in a comment yesterday, but here they here again to emphasize them.
Who could have seen this coming pic.twitter.com/8cUBQxMHgP
— Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) November 6, 2020
The second picture links to the The Trump Accountability Project, which boldly states “We must never forget those who furthered the Trump agenda.” This was founded, another tweet said, by a former Buttghey staffer. They vow public lists of enemies will be forthcoming.
One of the replies to this tweet quotes from BAP’s book, the same quote, incidentally, I pulled months ago.
— Gianni (@AngloRemnant) November 6, 2020
Judges are being put on the list:
They are now even putting judges on that AOC list. Sitting judges.
— Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) November 6, 2020
Some midget who worked for Clinton, another blue check named Reich or something, called for a Truth and Reconciliation Committee to deal with Trumpers.
This isn’t Reich being short-tempered or flying off the handle in a moment of passion; some on the left have been calling for this idea for years. In May 2018, Kevin Baker wrote an extremely lengthy cover piece in The New Republic calling for one after the Trump era, but at least he acknowledged that the election of a president who drove one side of the aisle crazy with outrage was not the traditional situation that required this kind of commission…
Even the Chicago Tribune became sarcastic over the idea.
Chew on the chilling, delicious irony as Joe Biden tells us he wants to heal the nation while pundits of the left, backing Biden, seek tribunals. There’s nothing like punishing your opponents in the name of national healing, non?
Or is that, oui?
do you guys believe me now when i say the "truth and reconciliation" council idea is a plan for them post-trump? https://t.co/rDx63uAoaP
— ??Gio's live for Good Content Corner????? (@giantgio) November 6, 2020
The coup/color revolution that our side has been warning about is progressing in exactly the ways it was predicted to go.
The next step, already underway, is for the media and Democrats to start gaslighting the fraud. Not just deny it, but claim it never happened, not this year, not any year, not here not any where. They’ll say it’s impossible (after I wrote that, I discovered this). Only the insane and immoral claim voter fraud.
They’ll do this with active cooperation of the cucks in the Big Con and neo-conmen media and their elected ilk. And they’ll also get the passive cooperation of those scared to see their names on the enemies list.
The left has always had these lists, though not always formally. Not written on paper, I mean. Purges having been going on for some time, as regular readers know well. This will be the first time in some years where physical, public lists will not only be compiled behind doors, but broadcast.
Today Paul Revere would be shouting the Democrats are coming, the Democrats are coming.
They are the party of mayhem, of lies, of abortion, of election theft, of fake pandemics, of Nazi like control, of evil, of the devil.
It remains to be seen if America is up to the task or righting our Nation which has seriously gone off the rails. Something also the line Americans—mostly in large cities–have placed their faith in Man and not in God. As a nation we must return to God and do His will. If we don’t our situation will get worse faster.
We are now on the threshold of doom. Only a return to God can save us.
In Venezuela, Chávez had “la lista Tascón”, “the Tascón list”, Tascón was a “congress man” of the Chávez regime. From the list, the most notorious cassualty, I mean, literally, was Tascón, who was sent to the other world like one year after he launched his list. You can expect, also, media figures, contributing in this disaster, falling from grace. In fact, soon enough, there will be purges in the media, at least, and I mean main stream media and “at least” people losing jobs, but you can wait for more… Very soon, their wickedness will become unpopular, I call that “the exorcism”, people waking up from the socialust dream, but, then, It might be too late: I HOPE IT’S NOT!!!!!!!!!
There is no law, only Zuul.
There will be war.
Which houses in your neighborhood had Biden or BLM signs?
I’ve no doubt there are some reading this who can’t conceive that there are those of us who equally despise these list-makers and people like Briggs and his racist heroes. I wonder what aspect of his imagined future overlords causes him to tremble more? Their haircuts or their “mulatta” nature?
Carlos: I do think it is probably too late.
McChuck: No one was insane enough to put a Biden or BLM sign in my neighborhood. (There were confederate flags until about a year ago.) The insane have not moved here and probably will not. You actually have to be able to live without entertainment, no cities, etc. It’s cold, windy and nasty.
All
One of two things will happen with people like Jennifer:
1. The stupid sheep of America past will end up as mutton because they “frankly don’t give a damn” or
2. Jennifer will be scrubbing floors in some quaint Mexican town where no one cares who she is or what papers she has as long as she keep scrubbing the floors.
My bet is on 1.
So start “The Biden Accountability Project” on one of the site conservatives started to overcome the progressives. If there are no such sites, then conservatives deserve such treatment. (I think conservatives just like to whine about everything. Action is beyond them.)
As with #MeToo, this works both ways. Anybody remember #MeToo? Thought not. If a few brave folks (and thank goodness for a couple of Hollywood guys who love to tweet, plus one brave woman who may yet save the lazy people in this country, not that America necessarily deserves it) fight back, this vanishes like the #MeToo. Progressives hate push back. Fortunately, most of the country never provides any.
Don’t worry about the sexual perverts. The Caliphate will end them.
It can all be stopped if people want it to be and will ACT. I still do no believe Americans WANT to be free. They want poverty and hell. ALL EVIDENCE says so. They have the power. They refuse to use it. IE, THEY WANT HELL ON EARTH. Failure to act is agreeing to the outcome.
Lee: Thank you for reminding me there are racist jerks planet wide. Sometimes I forget. (I was okay with your disagreement until you indicated a complete lack of intelligence by throwing racism. Then I realized you knew nothing and I wasted my time…..)
As for the lists, as I sit here filling out my name and the 800th damn password so I can buy on an internet site, I think we are already well-trained. I can’t repeat what I told the stupid woman at Home Depot about their new demand for a password. Already, if you want in a store, you wear a mask OR you have a fricking password. Simple frustration with the crushing rules indicates civil war and nastiness is bound to come.