“We Have A List” — The Left Smells Blood

WARNING: The COVID project announced record testing, which leads to record “cases”, i.e. positives. The may move to mandatory quarantines in some places because of the political situation using the doom as an excuse.

That’s a screenshot of Jenny Rubin’s tweet, in case she deletes it. Which I don’t guess she will. The smell of power has overwhelmed her ability to reason.

This next tweet, however, will self-destruct in 7 days (dead of the coronadoom):

Add me to the list, sweetheart. I'll come by your place and pick it up. https://t.co/6X0RqgWJsn — William M Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) November 7, 2020

(Reads: “Add me to the list, sweetheart. I’ll come by your place and pick it up.”)

Reader awildgoose highlighted these tweets in a comment yesterday, but here they here again to emphasize them.

Who could have seen this coming pic.twitter.com/8cUBQxMHgP — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) November 6, 2020

The second picture links to the The Trump Accountability Project, which boldly states “We must never forget those who furthered the Trump agenda.” This was founded, another tweet said, by a former Buttghey staffer. They vow public lists of enemies will be forthcoming.

One of the replies to this tweet quotes from BAP’s book, the same quote, incidentally, I pulled months ago.

Judges are being put on the list:

They are now even putting judges on that AOC list. Sitting judges. — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) November 6, 2020

Some midget who worked for Clinton, another blue check named Reich or something, called for a Truth and Reconciliation Committee to deal with Trumpers.

This isn’t Reich being short-tempered or flying off the handle in a moment of passion; some on the left have been calling for this idea for years. In May 2018, Kevin Baker wrote an extremely lengthy cover piece in The New Republic calling for one after the Trump era, but at least he acknowledged that the election of a president who drove one side of the aisle crazy with outrage was not the traditional situation that required this kind of commission…

Even the Chicago Tribune became sarcastic over the idea.

Chew on the chilling, delicious irony as Joe Biden tells us he wants to heal the nation while pundits of the left, backing Biden, seek tribunals. There’s nothing like punishing your opponents in the name of national healing, non? Or is that, oui?

do you guys believe me now when i say the "truth and reconciliation" council idea is a plan for them post-trump? https://t.co/rDx63uAoaP — ??Gio's live for Good Content Corner????? (@giantgio) November 6, 2020

The coup/color revolution that our side has been warning about is progressing in exactly the ways it was predicted to go.

The next step, already underway, is for the media and Democrats to start gaslighting the fraud. Not just deny it, but claim it never happened, not this year, not any year, not here not any where. They’ll say it’s impossible (after I wrote that, I discovered this). Only the insane and immoral claim voter fraud.

They’ll do this with active cooperation of the cucks in the Big Con and neo-conmen media and their elected ilk. And they’ll also get the passive cooperation of those scared to see their names on the enemies list.

The left has always had these lists, though not always formally. Not written on paper, I mean. Purges having been going on for some time, as regular readers know well. This will be the first time in some years where physical, public lists will not only be compiled behind doors, but broadcast.

