The Horrors That Await If They Get Away With Stealing The Election

IT’S WHO COUNTS THE VOTES
I predicted that unless there was wholesale cheating Trump would win.
There was, is, wholesale cheating. There isn’t an educated soul anywhere that doesn’t know that ballot stuffing is the normal Democrat ploy. In Wisconsin, more votes were found than registered voters, the late “discovered” ones going to Team Biden. We saw crowds for Trump in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and elsewhere that dwarfed those for Team Biden—elephants versus ants weren’t in it—yet, somehow, Team Biden had more votes. But only after the counts were stopped to see how many more votes were needed.
The panic over the coronadoom, a crisis that did not go to waste, contributed mightily to this. Readers here cannot say they weren’t warned. Over and over and over again some more, until we are now all sick unto death talking about it.
Ask any Team Biden voter who Tony Bobulinski is, or about Joe Biden’s treason. The media’s and Democrats strategy to remain utterly mute on this subject, a clear admission they believed Bobulinski, paid off.
There is any number of stories of how the cheating happens, and is happening: here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, dot-dot-dot, here, here, here, and this.
Does anyone else find it odd that more Americans apparently voted for Biden than voted for Barack Obama in 2008 … yet the Republicans, who were supposed to be sent into the wilderness by Trump for a generation, held the Senate and picked up seats in House?
However, since the end is not yet, and we don’t yet know with certainty what will happen, let’s assume the worst, that they get away with it and Trump is defeated. Call this is post-Halloween horror story. At the worst, if and when Trump marches to victory, this article will serve as a reminder of the dark fate we escaped.
Trump victory? I tell you what. I lost count of the times these last 4+ years we read that Trump was buried in a deep hole with no hope of escape, yet this famous sentence always ended these stories: “With a mighty leap Jack was free!”
TEAM BIDEN & The OLIGARCHY
Now all my tweets die after 7 days of coronavirus, so if you want a copy of this, screenshot it.
If Team Biden manages to swipe the election, how many months until President Kamala?
It reads, If Team Biden manages to swipe the election, how many months until Kamala? The first choice “0 – Biden gone by January” got the most votes, with the voting dropping off from 1-4, 5-9, and 10-14.
There isn’t anybody, except strict TV watchers, who believes Biden will be the actual ruler, which is why I have been emphasizing Team Biden. Normies buy Biden’s little-guy schtick, but everybody else knows his true state.
The oligarchic elite running Team Biden are happy to have him as a figurehead, but they’d be just as satisfied with Kamala, who they could tout as the “First BLACK! Female President”, as if that were good news. It would be, too, for many addled people, who would forgive the cheating just because of that. If Biden’s treason does pop back up somehow, they won’t care if they have to sacrifice him.
In any case, Biden’s health won’t allow him to finish the term. It is President Kamala at some point. The only question is when.
I’ve quoted Parkinson so often on how democracies end that I know we’re tired of hearing it. Historically, every one of them ended in one of two ways: oligarchy or dictatorship. Dictatorship seemed the livelier possibility, or perhaps that was only wishcasting on my part. The oligarchy won.
In considering the question of how long a democratic phase of government may be expected to last, we can appeal to reason, to history and to recent experience. Merely theoretical discussion would lead us to expect one of two things. Either the proletariat would establish a socialist state or it would fail as against middle-class opposition.
If it succeeded, the State would acquire such an accumulation of centralised power — political, economic, religious and cultural — that some of the former upper class would be goaded into revolt. Supposing the conspiracy or rising should attract any measure of support, in the name of freedom, the strongest personality in the government would make himself dictator during the emergency: thereafter, the rising crushed, he would remain dictator as a precaution against any future threat of the same kind.
There was one too many deplorable for our credentialed betters to take. And so here, hypothetically as of this writing, we are.
VER ARE YOUR PAPERZ?
There will be peace upon the land for a short period. Riots and looting won’t be necessary, at first, and so the masters of Black Lunatic Marauders and Auntyfags will have them stand down. Which they’ll do, more or less.
There needs to be time for those aware of the cheating to say, “I guess this isn’t so bad after all.” Anybody who brings it up six months from now will be called a conspiracy theorist and dismissed. The honeymoon will be the phase the oligarchs divvy up their territories. This won’t be a conspiracy, per se, just the united action of like minded elites. They’ll begin fighting amongst themselves soon enough.
Meanwhile, Team Biden will move:
Gun manufacturers — if I’m elected I’m coming for you. #DemDebate
Those expecting a fading piece of parchment to stop the left’s excesses will learn soon enough of the power of paper against steel. Remember what happened to freedom of association? And speech?
Some little person on the left called for a Truth and Reconciliation Committee, at which deplorables would be asked to confess their sins of racism and Trump support. This will happen.
Woke politics will be everywhere. Don’t expect a law saying all whites are evil, but do look for critical race theory to be restored to government training. The FBI et al will be more aggressive in going after “white supremacy”. President Kamala has already been tweeting about how Equality is not enough and we need Equity, which is to say, equality of outcome. Hard quotas, excepting white men, will grow. The propaganda against whites, already high, would hit fever pitch. Woke politics is, after all, identity politics.
Watching shows like this might become mandatory.
The Senate was retained by the Grand Cucked Party, so there will be some measure of resistance to the most outrageous forays of Team Kamala (I’m assuming we’re some six months in at this point). But they’ll surrender on most things.
Big Tech will start cracking down in earnest. They were only warming up before. Dissident opinion will become rare on major sites. One tactic they only flirted with before will be juiced: bank deplatforming. Hard to buy and sell without the woke mark.
Biden promised a national mask mandate. The legality of this is suspect, but it’s also illegal to stuff ballot boxes. The actual state of the waning epidemic will be meaningless. Obeying is what’s important.
Global cooling will be a thing again. The Senate would likely bend over for this, because the left really learned how to sell fear in the coronadoom panic. Panic is a wonderful motivator. Look for new “discoveries” in how global cooling will kill you.
The court, which is now more centrist, will be less relevant, because of Executive Orders.
Which country will be the first to be bombed? Taiwan, as a favor to China? Russia? The Maldives? I’m not good at guessing this, but that the missiles will fly is certain.
The Great Reset will be pushed with increasing vigor by propagandists. The oligarchs make a lot of money pushing these schemes to “save us”, mostly from bleeding the middle class.
“But Briggs. It was bad under Obama, but not that bad. Why isn’t this just more of the same?”
Because we’re a lot woker now than then. Because the left will be out for revenge because of Trump. Because knowing they stole the election, and got away with it, will embolden them to future feats of felony. Because “immigration” will turn from flood to tsunami.
Perhaps worst is that there won’t be any elections in the future that can be trusted, not fully. America will be open game. Because, of course, every elite everywhere the globe over will know what has happened.
We can’t forget God has an interest in all of this and appointed His man of the hour, Archbishop Vigano, to act as His spokesman. Listen to Vigano: Viganò: America is in midst of ‘colossal electoral fraud’
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZljeHmIaiy0&feature=emb_logo
1-4 months, though Kamala’s handlers will be running the country. Kamala is like Obama–a face with a desirable race.
All of this was made clear when Trump was elected in 2016 and the REPUBLICANS sat on their backsides and did ZILCH. Republicans WANT Biden to win. They hate us as much as the media does. We gave the country away and now some are complaining. Sorry, stupid is often terminal. Now will probably be that time.
No, rioting and looting will start immediately or within the week (already started in Portland–Wheeler is not crazy enough and the anarchists are mad). These are ANARCHISTS. They don’t care about government, just violence. They hate everyone and destroy as much as possible. Since there will be little opposition, the riots will increase.
Worst result: MILLIONS of Mexicans and Central Americans invading CA and AZ. Mexico and Central Americans NEVER became civilized and they won’t become so now. Over a thousand years of being violent hellholes. Only a war will stop this. Learn to speak Spanish, save to buy your own island and flee quickly. America just voted to become the twin sister of Central America and Mexico. Congrats, y’all. Enjoy your trash dumpster meals.
“Which country will be the first to be bombed?“ You left out America.
Trump won the vote. The Democrats are winning the counting.
There is no law, only Zuul.
There will be war.
2016 was the last free and reasonably fair election in the USA. The Democrats have made sure we, the people, will never be allowed to make that sort of mistake ever again.
After Trump, the deluge.
It’s not true that there were more votes than registered voters in Wisconsins. Mike Coudrey posted that on twitter, but I think even he took down the post. He mentioned that registered voters are 3.129.00 but they are actually 3.684.726 aw you can see here:
https://elections.wi.gov/node/7220
Michael – Amen
Lots of Job level despair … Coronadoom AND Government response … now the election
It’\ was almost divinely orchestrated that Biden’s “path” takes him to 270 (who TRULY thought that was possible?)
However Biden’s path intersects Trump’s path … Nevada
Suddenly, yesterday, I discover that ARIZONA is now up for grabs … and Trump is threatening Michigan and Wisconsin with lawsuits
Biden has one more path than Hillary did … but it looks to me like the seas are parting elsewhere
Don’t count God out
I’m going through channels last night and PBS says “Trump falsely accuses Democrats of election fraud”
The WAPO has a similar headline
Where were the “Trump falsely accused of Russian Collusion” headlines EVEN after it was all said and done
Keep Praying … God’s in this … even IF Biden wins … God’s in this (look at the Senate and the House … remember 1992 then 1994?)
John B()–Well said. Agree 100%. Game On!
Strong evidence of fake ballots in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee City Wire is reporting that Seven Milwaukee wards report more 2020 presidential votes than registered voters. The story has details about the number of registered voters, and of recorded votes for Trump and Biden, in each of Milwaukee’s 327 voting wards. Of these wards, 90 reported voter turnout higher than 90%, seven higher than 100%, and one a whopping 202%!
https://narrowdesert.blogspot.com/2020/11/how-story-is-buried.html
As one of our radio talk show hosts said, you could have elected a hard-boiled egg for president. This was about hatred and how far can the fraud go. There was a lot of hate and the Dems are pros at election fraud, having been given a pass for decades. Remember how people used to laugh at the dead voting in Chicago? Yep, really funny now, isn’t it?
As for Wisconsin, how did they get an 80% turnout? That would be what we call a “miracle” or very, very big fraud. Virtually no US elections ever have that kind of turnout. Magic runs elections now.
“Dissident opinion will become rare on major sites.”
Well that might be good because then normie cons won’t have that outlet and will be driven to naughty sites like this one (and even worse ones).
The Republican legislatures in WI, MI, and PA can and should disregard the election results and appoint a slate of Republican electors. The simple fact that the Executive branch in all three states disregarded state law to mass mail absentee ballots is a sufficient breach of procedural law to render the election unreliable. Stack on top of that the widespread irregularities and credible allegations of massive electoral fraud and there’s more than enough evidence to support the legislatures taking action.
My former home state of Colorado was a pioneer in the use of automatic registrations plus 100% mailed ballots. These systems are designed specifically to prevent detection of voter fraud. Anyone can register to vote in Colorado by simply filling out a form and mailing it into the state. There are no identification requirements or proof of eligibility to vote. Here’s a link to the form:
https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/vote/VoterRegFormEnglish.pdf
Simply fill out this form and a ballot will be mailed to the address provided. As long as the signature on the completed ballot matches the signature on this form the ballot is counted. No verification of identity or eligibility is ever performed. There’s nothing to stop a person from registering to vote under 5, 10, or even 100 different names, and there’s no way to detect such fraud in the system. It’s not a coincidence that Colorado went from reliably Red to deep Blue after mail-in voting was implemented.
Test: This is a test. I submitted two comments about election and not sure if they are in moderation. Cheers everyone! Trump has this.
Michael (and others) are right, God is in control.
Just keep in mind that he was also in control when the Israelites were hauled off to Egypt for 400 years of slavery.
I guess we get to find out once and for all if America is still on God’s side.
(and “Guest”, as another Colorado refugee (now living in Kansas), I can attest to the damage that mail in voting and marijuana legalization did there)
Turnip from the basement
hard-boiled egg that was missed from Easter hunt … eh
80%? … almost 85% if what Carl has informed us is correct
So the over voting is by wards
BGC should have at least referenced Carl
There’s his answer
Wisconsin like Minnesota DOES have same day voter registration, but 202%?
Amazing that turnout in WI (based on the phony numbers anyway) was almost 90%…5 standard deviations above their mean turnout average in elections going back to 1960, and about 17% above the turnout for Obama in 2008! Who knew the inner cities were so much more excited and mobilized for Sleepy Joe than for Obama!
Trump literally outperformed 2016 almost everywhere – won huge in Ohio, Western PA, even flipped some parts of upstate NY that had gone for Hilary in 2016, many house seats flipping, etc…yet we’re supposed to believe that supposedly off the charts turnout in WI and MI was overwhelmingly pro Biden? And when turnout everywhere else was relatively flat?
What a sick joke. The blatant stealing in WI, and MI, and the efforts to do the same in PA are obvious to anyone with a brain and eyes to see. But I fear the powers that be and the media will attempt to gaslight everyone and pretend it’s just GOP sour grapes and force it through anyway (Twitter and NYT have already started this process – NYT, for example, says it is “misinformation” to claim there is evidence of widespread voter fraud. Glad they determined this – despite copious evidence – less than a day after the election, after a thorough investigation no doubt!). If Biden is installed, he will be the most illegitimate and compromised President ever.
If they don’t get proper redress through courts (I’m nervous about Barret and Roberts) , GOP should go straight to state legislatures in WI, MI, PA, and lobby them override the election results based on fraud, and then elect their own slate of electors to send to the EV. It’s entirely withing the right of state legislatures to do so under the Constitution, and the clear evidence of fraud here (and the bias and corruption of certain state officials who should be the ones in charge of redressing it) may make it imperative to ensure an outcome that truly reflects the will of the people.
I saw something yesterday also that Briggs would probably be interested in as a stats guy. Some people on Twitter were analyzing wards – I think in Milwaukee – using something called Benson’s Law. In any case, they determined that the most frequent final two digits on reported returns for Biden was 00, which they said is so highly unlikely statistically that it is clear evidence of fraud (as if the reporters, for example, were just routinely rounding up Biden’s numbers to the nearest whole 00 number. 1747 for Biden?…yeah, just call it 1800, or even 1900, etc.).
Carl,
While it is not true that the total voter turnout was higher than the total registration for the entire state, the voter turnout did exceed registration in certain precincts, with some turnout exceeding 200% of the registration. All of these were in Milwaukee, which was suspicious generally. 16 more precincts exceeded 95%. See here:
https://mkecitywire.com/stories/564495243-analysis-seven-milwaukee-wards-report-more-2020-presidential-votes-than-registered-voters-biden-nets-146k-votes-in-city