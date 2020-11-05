The Horrors That Await If They Get Away With Stealing The Election

IT’S WHO COUNTS THE VOTES

I predicted that unless there was wholesale cheating Trump would win.

There was, is, wholesale cheating. There isn’t an educated soul anywhere that doesn’t know that ballot stuffing is the normal Democrat ploy. In Wisconsin, more votes were found than registered voters, the late “discovered” ones going to Team Biden. We saw crowds for Trump in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and elsewhere that dwarfed those for Team Biden—elephants versus ants weren’t in it—yet, somehow, Team Biden had more votes. But only after the counts were stopped to see how many more votes were needed.

The panic over the coronadoom, a crisis that did not go to waste, contributed mightily to this. Readers here cannot say they weren’t warned. Over and over and over again some more, until we are now all sick unto death talking about it.

Ask any Team Biden voter who Tony Bobulinski is, or about Joe Biden’s treason. The media’s and Democrats strategy to remain utterly mute on this subject, a clear admission they believed Bobulinski, paid off.

There is any number of stories of how the cheating happens, and is happening: here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, dot-dot-dot, here, here, here, and this.

Does anyone else find it odd that more Americans apparently voted for Biden than voted for Barack Obama in 2008 … yet the Republicans, who were supposed to be sent into the wilderness by Trump for a generation, held the Senate and picked up seats in House? — James Morrow (@pwafork) November 5, 2020

However, since the end is not yet, and we don’t yet know with certainty what will happen, let’s assume the worst, that they get away with it and Trump is defeated. Call this is post-Halloween horror story. At the worst, if and when Trump marches to victory, this article will serve as a reminder of the dark fate we escaped.

Trump victory? I tell you what. I lost count of the times these last 4+ years we read that Trump was buried in a deep hole with no hope of escape, yet this famous sentence always ended these stories: “With a mighty leap Jack was free!”

TEAM BIDEN & The OLIGARCHY

Now all my tweets die after 7 days of coronavirus, so if you want a copy of this, screenshot it.

If Team Biden manages to swipe the election, how many months until President Kamala? — William M Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) November 4, 2020

It reads, If Team Biden manages to swipe the election, how many months until Kamala? The first choice “0 – Biden gone by January” got the most votes, with the voting dropping off from 1-4, 5-9, and 10-14.

There isn’t anybody, except strict TV watchers, who believes Biden will be the actual ruler, which is why I have been emphasizing Team Biden. Normies buy Biden’s little-guy schtick, but everybody else knows his true state.

The oligarchic elite running Team Biden are happy to have him as a figurehead, but they’d be just as satisfied with Kamala, who they could tout as the “First BLACK! Female President”, as if that were good news. It would be, too, for many addled people, who would forgive the cheating just because of that. If Biden’s treason does pop back up somehow, they won’t care if they have to sacrifice him.

In any case, Biden’s health won’t allow him to finish the term. It is President Kamala at some point. The only question is when.

I’ve quoted Parkinson so often on how democracies end that I know we’re tired of hearing it. Historically, every one of them ended in one of two ways: oligarchy or dictatorship. Dictatorship seemed the livelier possibility, or perhaps that was only wishcasting on my part. The oligarchy won.

In considering the question of how long a democratic phase of government may be expected to last, we can appeal to reason, to history and to recent experience. Merely theoretical discussion would lead us to expect one of two things. Either the proletariat would establish a socialist state or it would fail as against middle-class opposition. If it succeeded, the State would acquire such an accumulation of centralised power — political, economic, religious and cultural — that some of the former upper class would be goaded into revolt. Supposing the conspiracy or rising should attract any measure of support, in the name of freedom, the strongest personality in the government would make himself dictator during the emergency: thereafter, the rising crushed, he would remain dictator as a precaution against any future threat of the same kind.

There was one too many deplorable for our credentialed betters to take. And so here, hypothetically as of this writing, we are.

VER ARE YOUR PAPERZ?

There will be peace upon the land for a short period. Riots and looting won’t be necessary, at first, and so the masters of Black Lunatic Marauders and Auntyfags will have them stand down. Which they’ll do, more or less.

There needs to be time for those aware of the cheating to say, “I guess this isn’t so bad after all.” Anybody who brings it up six months from now will be called a conspiracy theorist and dismissed. The honeymoon will be the phase the oligarchs divvy up their territories. This won’t be a conspiracy, per se, just the united action of like minded elites. They’ll begin fighting amongst themselves soon enough.

Meanwhile, Team Biden will move:

Gun manufacturers — if I’m elected I’m coming for you. #DemDebate — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 26, 2020

Those expecting a fading piece of parchment to stop the left’s excesses will learn soon enough of the power of paper against steel. Remember what happened to freedom of association? And speech?

Some little person on the left called for a Truth and Reconciliation Committee, at which deplorables would be asked to confess their sins of racism and Trump support. This will happen.

Woke politics will be everywhere. Don’t expect a law saying all whites are evil, but do look for critical race theory to be restored to government training. The FBI et al will be more aggressive in going after “white supremacy”. President Kamala has already been tweeting about how Equality is not enough and we need Equity, which is to say, equality of outcome. Hard quotas, excepting white men, will grow. The propaganda against whites, already high, would hit fever pitch. Woke politics is, after all, identity politics.

Watching shows like this might become mandatory.

The Senate was retained by the Grand Cucked Party, so there will be some measure of resistance to the most outrageous forays of Team Kamala (I’m assuming we’re some six months in at this point). But they’ll surrender on most things.

Big Tech will start cracking down in earnest. They were only warming up before. Dissident opinion will become rare on major sites. One tactic they only flirted with before will be juiced: bank deplatforming. Hard to buy and sell without the woke mark.

Biden promised a national mask mandate. The legality of this is suspect, but it’s also illegal to stuff ballot boxes. The actual state of the waning epidemic will be meaningless. Obeying is what’s important.

Global cooling will be a thing again. The Senate would likely bend over for this, because the left really learned how to sell fear in the coronadoom panic. Panic is a wonderful motivator. Look for new “discoveries” in how global cooling will kill you.

The court, which is now more centrist, will be less relevant, because of Executive Orders.

Which country will be the first to be bombed? Taiwan, as a favor to China? Russia? The Maldives? I’m not good at guessing this, but that the missiles will fly is certain.

The Great Reset will be pushed with increasing vigor by propagandists. The oligarchs make a lot of money pushing these schemes to “save us”, mostly from bleeding the middle class.

“But Briggs. It was bad under Obama, but not that bad. Why isn’t this just more of the same?”

Because we’re a lot woker now than then. Because the left will be out for revenge because of Trump. Because knowing they stole the election, and got away with it, will embolden them to future feats of felony. Because “immigration” will turn from flood to tsunami.

Perhaps worst is that there won’t be any elections in the future that can be trusted, not fully. America will be open game. Because, of course, every elite everywhere the globe over will know what has happened.

