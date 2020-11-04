Election Chaos: Open Thread

I was watching all this through until just a little while ago. Except to say we warned you about them using coronadoom, and that it’s strange all these D states stopped counting so early, I’ll let you guys do the talking. Too tired.
I still say Trump takes it.
There is NOTHING WRONG with asking why SWING STATES that are run by DEMOCRATS where TRUMP IS WINNING by massive margins (hundreds of thousands of votes) just STOP COUNTING for no reason at all.
Total bullshit.
This is domestic election interference and election meddling
"Nothing to see here, move along," I'm being told. https://t.co/pKUguSG9d7
Must Watch Tucker Carlson Segment!@DarrenJBeattie: Those Who Specialize In Regime Change Overseas Are The Same People Trying To Oust President @realDonaldTrump
Darren: "What's unfolding before our eyes is a very specific type of coup called the 'Color Revolution.'" pic.twitter.com/fUBrLDkzDT
Bad news: I've lost patience with many conservatives.
Trump is defending our heritage, our children, and innocent people currently hiding behind boarded-up windows from legalized Leftist violence.
Conservatives are defending … their own reputations in the eyes of Leftists.
1) Trump is a very strong favorite to win. He’s just too far ahead in PA/WI/MI, and what happened in OH suggests those leads will hold up.
2) Because he’s so far ahead the Democrats are going to come under immense pressure to concede, probably by the end of the week.
If this was happening in a foreign country the State Dept would be condemning it as corruption. https://t.co/7EEx1z9X9Q
No, they're just stealing it in broad daylight. https://t.co/GhuOkdH1c8
I am having great difficulties loading things to my site. For whatever reason it is up and down for me. Maybe you’ll have better luck.
We all knew and predicted they’d cheat with mail in ballots. But, dude…
I’m proud to live in a country where fully HALF the population would elect “The Turnip in the Basement”. Congratulations, America, no matter what the final outcome, you live in a THIRD WORLD HELLHOLE (followed by a Communist dictatorship and hellhole when the Turnip is cooked for lunch) and you asked for it. The stupid, it burns.
There is no law, only Zuul.
Is it over? Biden has won?
1) Trump is a very strong favorite to win. He’s just too far ahead in PA/WI/MI, and what happened in OH suggests those leads will hold up.
GOOGLE has WI leaning Biden!!!!
It looks like an above tweet got “moderated” by Twitter
Here we go. Suddenly tallying and reporting stop in urban precincts. And magically more Biden votes are conjured in the coming hours and days.
>>> Learn about US 2020 election security efforts <<<
Chris: He’s “leading”, whatever the heck that means. It won’t be over for months. Welcome to Insanity. States stopped counting the mail-in ballots and some states are taking mail-in ballots for up to 7 days after the election. Then there are the boxes of ballots in car trunks and mail dropboxes that no one emptied and had thousands of ballots that will be found and must be counted, etc. Russian and Chinese elections are more honest.
Interesting to note that once again we are to ignore reality and believe a guy that could not get 500 people to come to a rally is winning. We live in a lie. We will continue to live in a lie unless Americans really do care and there is an uprising. This kind of fiction can only be cured with appropriate force. There is no other way. It may not be curable since no one has the courage to defend America and do what must be done. I personally think everyone just wants to live in hell and that’s that. All evidence points that way. Electing a turnip……followed closely by a full-blown communist is a real possibility. Embrace the lie.
As Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg said (I’m paraphrasing but not distorting):
“We Important People must make Americans understand that there’s nothing abnormal or illegitimate about our counting the votes until we get the result that we want.”
If they are confident they can announce a Biden win, it will be over very soon. Trump will complain for a while and then get out of the way. MAGA-types will not do anything or at least nothing remotely comparable to what Dems have been doing for the past 4 years. Conservatives are pathological rule followers, even if they believe that the other side has cheated.
Voted for Trump of course, but it’s hard to tell what long term difference it will make. If he loses, it will be payback time for the left. They’ll push all sorts of hard left stuff like anti-2nd amendment, shutdown mandate, etc. which I think will result in nullification by various states. This puts us one step closer to secession/breakup of the U.S. which is a good thing. We need to get away from them as soon as possible – divorce so we can minimize the damage they do.
Bruce: Agreed. We need to split into the west states (CA, OR, WA, AZ, NM, CO), the lake states (MI, WI, IL, etc) and the northeast. What’s left can keep the USA name. The others can go with names like Westcoastistan, etc. Whatever they want. It’s really the only way. We do have irreconcilable differences and a divorce is the only way out, short of “spousicide” (yes, I made that word up).
Now Google (NYT) has MI leaning Biden
“The Turnip in the Basement”
You know what else grows in the basement?
Brad Tittle referenced it yesterday
We’re looking at a contested election, yet markets are way up and volatility has vanished.
Huh?
People really seem to want enslavement, hand-outs, higher taxes, and idleness rather than liberty, industry, and limited government.
It’s going to be mandatory mask and vaccines all the way down.
Embarrassed to share a country with these types.
ABS finds the commentary on FOX (no longer an alternative news org) risible.
One Expert (He became an expert upon his hiring) claimed that Americans want divided govt which is why The Senate will remain under the control of The Turtle.
Yes, the expert thinks such a calculation is part of a voter deciding to who vote for as his Senator.
As usual, the big winner of the American election will be Israel
O, and the POTUS declaring his own self a winner last night was just fantastic!!
Gonna miss that bastid
Suddenly at around 5AM WI dumped 138K votes for Biden, none for Trump. The only reason to stop the counts, and stop releasing new numbers (NV says now no new numbers until tomorrow!), is precisely to do phantom dumps like this, sow chaos, pretend the election night note wasn’t clear, and suddenly “find” Biden votes wherever they think they need them, then complain that Trump “suppressing” votes. Utterly sickening fraud. It was always in the works – the Covid plan to go to “mail-in” (but hey, in some states your “mail-in” can be counted without a postmark!) was designed to facilitate fraud, no other reason. US vote counting process is an absolute disgrace. Absolutely insane if this country elects a decrepit dementia-addled fool who is a wholly owned subsidiary of the CCP. What a sick country.
ABS is calling Joe Biden
They just stole it. MI just went Blue. PA will go blue later today. And once these states go Blue they are not switching back to Red. It’s over. The AP will call the election for Biden and he will declare victory by this afternoon. Trump will be forced to concede by tomorrow. The Republican Establishment will do nothing.
Before the election I said that Trump needed to send the national guard in to secure the ballots in WI, MI, and PA at midnight if he wanted to prevent ballot fraud from costing him the election. It was his mistake for failing to do so.
The brazenness of the steal in Michigan is astounding. Michigan law prohibits a recount in precincts in which ballot counts don’t reconcile with ballot books. In the primary over 70% of Detroit’s precincts were off and could not be recounted. A similar failure rate will be announced in this election, thereby preventing a recount.
The Republican Establishment will do nothing.
Screw that … have you no faith in Donald … he’s fought tougher fights
Pay attention to what McConnell and Graham do in the next 24 to 36 hours to get a sense of where things go.
Don’t count on ACB at all. She already squished by recusing herself.
I told people ACB peaked with the blank notepad.
Sorry MI was the phantom 5AM 138k dump for Biden.
The US is now a third world country. The introduction of early and mail-in voting was always designed for maximum chaos and fraud. No greater proof needed of the need to break up this country. It no longer works, and will not work ever again.
All of these horribly wrong polls were an out right lie by the media to legitimize what is going on right now.
I’m reluctant, but it appears that Trump won this thing last night. I’m not surprised by all this. Look how far the establishment has gone to oust him.
If the right had the same fight in them as the left does we’d be in a lead up to a civil war.
Trump won, but it remains to be seen whether the Radical Left will steal the election through fraud and deceit. In any case, the war is not over. Don’t give up. Goodness will triumph in the end. Doom is temporary.
However the election ends, no one believes in the legitimacy of elections anymore.
Trump supporters (correctly) see blatant fraud efforts. It doesn’t matter what happens in the end in terms of the legitimacy, we’ve all seen how blatant the fraud is getting.
Biden supporters are already pissed that he didn’t win in a landslide. If he loses at this point now that the “leading” count (at this moment) puts him ahead (in a 270-268 count) they will make the 2016 freakout look like nothing. Even if Biden loses because it is shown that Milwaukee or Detroit officials literally just made up votes, they will still say that Republican stole the election, because they were “ahead.” But even if they win with a 270-268 count they will only change to saying that Republicans almost stole the election. Obviously they will be more mad if Biden loses, but they won’t trust the process either way.
So we’re now in a Democracy where no one believes that votes mean anything. Should be interesting where things go from here.
3 United States Code
§ 1. Time of appointing electors
The electors of President and Vice President shall be appointed, in each
State, on the Tuesday next after the first Monday in November, in every
fourth year succeeding every election of a President and Vice President.
§ 2. Failure to make choice on prescribed day
Whenever any State has held an election for the purpose of choosing
electors, and has failed to make a choice on the day prescribed by law, the
electors may be appointed on a subsequent day in such a manner as the
legislature of such State may direct.
https://www.uniformlaws.org/HigherLogic/System/DownloadDocumentFile.ashx?DocumentFileKey=38b9107b-9cb8-8de2-f4e5-a15d8a8606f0&forceDialog=0
Biden’s Americka:
Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/11/shopping-i-can-t-really-remember-what-that-is/
The good news though is that “polling” has been discredited as much as such a thing can be. Even if Biden wins, it won’t be in a scenario even remotely close to what the polls said.
Not that they’ll admit this in 4 years.
ABS is shocked to read claims of cheating/lying by Liberals.
If the Liberals were believable when they investigated Trump for Russian collusion…
If the Liberals were believable when they impeached Trump…
If the Liberals were believable when they demanded America be shuttered owing to Coronadoom…
If the Liberals were believable when they said riots by BLM and ANTIFA were largely peaceful…
They why, suddenly, are they not to be believed when Liberals have been unjustly accused of rigging the vote count?
If the Liberal Institutions of America- Academy, Entertainment, Usurious Banking, Establishment Politicians, Media, Investigative Agencies, and even Scientists – are not trustworthy then welcome to The Soviet Union circa 1966.
The fun part may only be beginning. Imagine what Trump might do until the peaceful transition.
ABS would love to see Trump, arrayed in knightly armor, make an appearance on the White House lawn, sitting on a yuge white horse, carrying a spear and challenging Biden to come out of his basement and fight like a man.
World Economic Forum Annual Meeting
What If: Privacy Becomes a Luxury Good?
https://www.weforum.org/events/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2017/sessions/what-if-privacy-becomes-a-luxury-good-davos-2017
Twitter is really going all in on their censorship efforts, though I understand why. They’ve already done enough that if President Trump is reelected, they’re going to face legal action. So might as well put everything on the line so that Biden might get in and ignore their crimes.
Ah, there seemed to be a ray of hope that Trump win would ripple through other parts of the world and the resistance against this insanity would taper.
I even hoped a Biden win might mean they will either give up continuing to demonize everyone and covid magically disappears. Though he would pave a path for further lunacy, at least the covid paranoia has a chance of ending.
Third hope was a Biden win with his ever disastrous policies put more of the population against the extremist socialist/communist/liberal policies and “wake” some up.
Most of the hopes from all 3 scenarios were dashed when they announced they’d halt and go fight at the court. Not sure if it matters at all anymore. I knew it mattered not in the long run, but considering how frustrated I am, I hoped for some short term relief. Now I’m doubtful.
The world is entering a point of No Return. Enough of the population has been brainwashed, manipulated, forced, and nurtured in this way. Even the adults with their endless addiction to pornography, drug usage of countless kinds, and hedonistic lifestyles.
No wonder science is no longer science and insanity prevails over reason. The so-called Transgender people, the homosexuals and the overall irrational thought that dominates our society today is likely a result of absolutely unhindered/undisciplined lifestyles, along with fall in spiritual values(and I mean by organized religion and adherence to biblical principles, not Yoga, and Fortune Tellers).
I read somewhere that after about 30 sex partners, a man is unable to ever be in a loving, committed, long term relationship. We’re way past that now. The evidence exists the pursuit for pleasure rewires the brain in a way so the person turns irrational, angry and unable to function normal. That’s why the society has to collapse.
Prediction. This will be Trump’s concession speech.
I just set the all time record for votes garnered by a losing POTUS candidate.
It wasn’t even close and I wasn’t even trying my hardest.
I thank all of the beautiful people who helped me set this gigantic record that will never be broken