Election Chaos: Open Thread

I was watching all this through until just a little while ago. Except to say we warned you about them using coronadoom, and that it’s strange all these D states stopped counting so early, I’ll let you guys do the talking. Too tired.

I still say Trump takes it.

There is NOTHING WRONG with asking why SWING STATES that are run by DEMOCRATS where TRUMP IS WINNING by massive margins (hundreds of thousands of votes) just STOP COUNTING for no reason at all. Total bullshit. This is domestic election interference and election meddling — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 4, 2020

"Nothing to see here, move along," I'm being told. https://t.co/pKUguSG9d7 — Outsideness (@Outsideness) November 4, 2020

Must Watch Tucker Carlson Segment!@DarrenJBeattie: Those Who Specialize In Regime Change Overseas Are The Same People Trying To Oust President @realDonaldTrump Darren: "What's unfolding before our eyes is a very specific type of coup called the 'Color Revolution.'" pic.twitter.com/fUBrLDkzDT — The Columbia Bugle ?? (@ColumbiaBugle) September 16, 2020

Bad news: I've lost patience with many conservatives. Trump is defending our heritage, our children, and innocent people currently hiding behind boarded-up windows from legalized Leftist violence. Conservatives are defending … their own reputations in the eyes of Leftists. — StephenHerreid (@StephenHerreid) November 4, 2020

1) Trump is a very strong favorite to win. He’s just too far ahead in PA/WI/MI, and what happened in OH suggests those leads will hold up. 2) Because he’s so far ahead the Democrats are going to come under immense pressure to concede, probably by the end of the week. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) November 4, 2020

If this was happening in a foreign country the State Dept would be condemning it as corruption. https://t.co/7EEx1z9X9Q — Mike “10ForTheBigGuy” (@Doranimated) November 4, 2020

No, they're just stealing it in broad daylight. https://t.co/GhuOkdH1c8 — Outsideness (@Outsideness) November 4, 2020

I am having great difficulties loading things to my site. For whatever reason it is up and down for me. Maybe you’ll have better luck.

We all knew and predicted they’d cheat with mail in ballots. But, dude…

To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



