Election Day Super Special! — Coronavirus Update XXVIII

DEATH OR LIFE
Pray for a mother of 11, whose priest just had her arrested (without warning) for not wearing a mask during adoration. I’m hoping she wants to tell her story.
They’ve declared war on us. Your failure to see it doesn’t change that reality. We are at war. Wake up.
Must be a priest of the Fr Martin school of Hersteria.
Whitmer requiring restaurants take names of customers beginning Monday or face fines. https://t.co/cKeZh9jUMc
This is what you voted for. This was caused by your panic. This is due to your fear. It was you who begged the government to save you, and the government was happy to oblige.
Now you have to live with it.
PM announces four-week England lockdown. But the good news is that, even though you can’t leave your home, “People are still allowed to form support bubbles.”
The PM of England gets the sniffles, suffers and recovers, and is now running around like a pussy, dictating that all must share his fears. This sometimes happens to men in battle. Trump got the doom and recovered and speaks like a man. This also happens.
Remember that when you think of Biden. He, too, preaches fear. He promised a “Dark Winter”. He said America is “dead” because of a damned virus. And many believe him.
Who was it that brought you mostly healthy lockdowns and mostly peaceful protests? Trump or the other side? Which side promises more of the same, which promises liberty?
Vote accordingly.
BOOK UPDATE
The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe
As I write, the price is now $12.99 for the hardback!
I’m sad to report The Godmother’s book “How I Killed Thousands By Stuffing Them Into Nursing Homes”, or some similar title, is still outselling our book. By a lot. We can’t make libraries buy ours like he can his. Though you can still help us get the word out.
A doctor sent me this (I’ll let him out himself if he wants):
You seem to be an influential phenom; I was sitting in a coffee shop and someone overheard me discussing coronadoom. When I sent him one of your articles, he immediately emailed me and said he had just read your book in one sitting that day.
The world needs our book because we’re buying into the panic yet again. The Whitmers, Newsoms, and Johnsons of the world need to shown they’re wrong. If you can, get a copy into the hands of your local leader.
COVID-19: the tyranny of experts
YouTube, Vimeo Remove Conservative Entrepreneur’s COVID-19 Video
Get Ready for the Pre-Election ‘Casedemic’
Herd Immunity To COVID Is Not Reckless. It Would Protect The Vulnerable
FABULOUS FAUCI
The Real Debate is Between Fauci and Other Scientists, Not Fauci and Trump
I learned of this from Barnhardt chicky. The Fabulous Fauci flip flops again.
I’ve been ranting and raving about fake news “cases” for weeks and weeks and weeks. Screaming into the void. Depressing.
MASKS
Only Science-Deniers Believe In A National Mask Mandate: There’s little scientific evidence that the various face coverings we call ‘masks’ do much, if anything, to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Face masks, lies, damn lies, and public health officials: “A growing body of evidence”
Let's take a brief journey into the success (or lack thereof) of masks in preventing the spread of coronavirus.
Come with me on a tour of the wonderful world of mask mandates and their results.
Here is a preview of our journey.
Masks Masquerading as ScienceTM.
And, yes, you do look like a pussy wearing your mask.
FLU WARNING
A much longer article on this is here: What Happened To The Flu? Here is only a summary.
Something curious is happening with the flu. It seems to have gone missing. The CDC tracks weekly flu samples from various public health laboratories across the country. During the week of 12 October 2020, there were 3,071 tests conducted and the results sent to the CDC. Only one tested positive for flu. Even stranger, in the 17,012 cumulative samples taken since 27 September, only 5, or 0.03%, were positive.
Same with clinical laboratories…
It’s not that the number of tests are unusually small, since this level of sampling is average. But the number coming back positive is much smaller than normally seen. Usual levels are about 2 to 3% positives at clinical labs and 6% to 19% at public health labs. This year it’s only 0.3%, a dramatic decrease.
The CDC estimated there were 24,000 to 62,000 flu deaths from October 1, 2019, through April 4, 2020. These are not atypical numbers, and are even a bit on the low side for a flu season.
How many flu deaths have there been since 4 April? The CDC does not say—anymore…In the public statistics on weekly deaths, there are also no separate numbers for flu or pneumonia. Although there are for COVID-19.
The best that can be discerned is that, as of 28 October, there were 212,328 deaths in 2020 “involving” (their word) COVID-19, and 339,473 deaths “involving” COVID-19 or flu and pneumonia. This gives a difference of 127,415 deaths, which presumably do not “involve” the coronavirus.
That 127 thousand, if correct, would include the portion of 24 to 62 thousand flu deaths that occurred in 2020, and pneumonia deaths, too….[I]f we use the same subtraction “trick” as above, we can estimate weekly deaths involving flu and pneumonia, but not COVID-19. Doing that shows there have been roughly 2 to 3 thousand flu or pneumonia deaths every week since the end of May. But it is impossible to say what the breakdown between these two are.
As always, the late reporting means last 8 weeks will be adjusted up, but most adjustments in the latest three.
More worrisome is that there exists the possibility that some flu and pneumonia (actual) cases are being mistaken for COVID-19. We admit this is speculation based on the heightened sensitivity of the tests used to identify the coronavirus. But if the speculation is true, we will begin to see reports of more young people with deaths “involving” COVID-19.
It is not only the CDC seeing these curious flu numbers. It’s happening everywhere. The World Health Organization maintains a Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System, similar in scope and purpose to the CDC’s flu tracking.
One possible explanation is that the testing is accurate. Flu really has faded because the older people who ordinarily would have succumbed to it instead died (or were reported as dying) of COVID-19.
Another explanation is that only the bad cases of flu are showing up on the tests. The weaker ones are showing up as the coronavirus. Or, rather, the coronavirus tests are everywhere taking precedence, and once a test is done for it and is positive, these persons are not also tested for flu.
THE NUMBERS
Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). All current as of Monday night.
Daily tests:
There are missing data. Peaked at about 1.4 million, according to the site. I’m sick unto death of writing this, but this insane level of testing is leading to positive tests which the media lies and calls “cases”.
These include retests on the same people, asymptomatic, mild, and past infections. And many, many false positives. One paper I saw said 1-4% false positive rate, which is on the low side, likely. Anyway, every days thousands and thousands of false positives being called “cases” in the media. Leading to bad decisions by prog governments—mask mandates, lockdowns, etc.
Maybe they tests aren’t increasing anymore. I don’t know. I have little hope we’ll end the insanity any time soon.
CDC weekly attributed cornadoom deaths:
Hold up your right finger (left, if left handed). Carefully move that finger to the screen and point to the place on that picture which is causing your fear. Report results below in the comments.
Yes, as with all cause deaths, the counts are always late by up to 8 weeks, which most in by 3. But, still, why are you still scared? Seriously. Why.
And they are: the CDC weekly ALL CAUSE deaths. As always, last three weeks are dots, it takes up to eight weeks to get all counts, but most are in by three. Dashed line is all cause minus attributed coronadoom.
Still using the week 38 file; the week 45 now removes ALL data from 2019, and some from 2018. They are going backwards.
So, deaths are down, even below where we’d expect this time of year, again given credence to the idea the doom and government killed off early people who otherwise would have died this year. We are out of our minds.
The “excess deaths” picture we did last week, updated but now shown, also backs up this thesis. Deaths are now well BELOW what we expected this time of year. This post has grown too long, so I’ll save it for next week after the election.
Here is the CDC official population mortality rates for the all causes other than the doom, and the doom.
Here are the population fatality rates in tabular form:
Age COVID OtherCause 1 Under 1 year 6.9e-06 3.5e-03 2 1–4 years 9.5e-07 1.6e-04 3 5–14 years 9.5e-07 9.5e-05 4 15–24 years 9.1e-06 5.8e-04 5 25–34 years 3.6e-05 1.1e-03 6 35–44 years 1.0e-04 1.7e-03 7 45–54 years 2.8e-04 3.0e-03 8 55–64 years 6.4e-04 6.6e-03 9 65–74 years 1.5e-03 1.3e-02 10 75–84 years 3.5e-03 3.2e-02 11 85 years and over 9.9e-03 9.6e-02
Okay, play the finger game again. Show us where and why you are frightened.
I grow so weary of all this I can’t even be funny about it anymore. There is zero indication, absolutely zero, that things are growing worse, yet idiot governments, intent on control, ignore it all. They can see it as well as we can. They just choose not to care, foisting nonsense “cases” on us as if they meant something.
The Catholic Church needs burned to the ground. Or nuked from space. SATAN owns it and the only answer to evil is fire or nukes.
Yes, the idiots in Michigan could have stopped this. However, they prefer to vote for Christ 2.0 (aka Trump) to walk on water so they can sit on their a** and do nothing. There are/were enough numbers to stop this. So, starve at home, you idiots in Michigan. As for England, thousands of years of stupidity and fear cannot be easily removed. They are sheep and will be till their country is lost to the Caliphate.
Idiots always sell more books than intelligent people. Books sell by the picture of the idiot that wrote it on the cover—except Hillary, of course. The sale of books is like being picked for cheerleading—the pretty ones that put out get picked. Skill has ZERO to do with the choices.
Infectious disease people NEED infectious diseases and will create them if necessary. The IDIOT in my county that does infectious disease is pushing the LIE of masks because he can feel important. Come on, medicine was always about ego in half or more of those who were doctors. The image of a doctor that cared about patients went out with black and white TV and poodle skirts. MONEY and FAME are why these people have the jobs they do. They weren’t talented enough for Hollywood, so they choose politics/medicine and lorded over everyone, often in a sadistic, torturous way.
Covid=flu=covid=flu Yes, you were lied to from the beginning. You should also avoid testing lest you be used as a pawn in this horror show.
SCIENCE IS DEAD. I said it years ago and now only a fool can deny this. SCIENCE IS DEAD. (Picture a maskless Fauci stabbing “science” to death and laughing maniacally.)
These are NOT bad decision by progressives. They are EXACTLY what the progressives want and will push till hell freezes. There is no mistake—it’s their wet dream and we all know it. Stupid sheep in their little cages, staring lovingly at their Overlords. It’s what they want and what the world wants. Regression to the Dark Ages.
“Hold up your right finger (left, if left handed). Carefully move that finger to the screen and point to the place on that picture which is causing your fear.” There’s no picture of the bail bondsman for when I finally snap and refuse to put up with this insanity any more. Eventually, I can’t avoid it, and that’s not good.
Welcome to the “beat you head on the wall” group that finally realized that stupid, stupid, stupid sheep want to be slaughtered by their “shepherds”. People are lazy, stupid, weak creatures and THEY LOVE IT. We are the only species that seeks out pain and torture as a way of life. All others work toward survival of species. Humans just want to be tormented and die. An insane species. (No, I don’t know why God would make us insane.)
“insane level of testing”
Briggs, you call _that_ insane? Then what do you call this: https://archive.is/6A8NZ ???
Mark my words, the “based” V4 countries will be the first to force Covid passports on their populations.
Sheri, I don’t always find myself agreeing with everything, but today you’re spot on.
Especially about the only answer to evil. That was a good line 🙂
The Catholic Church needs burned to the ground. Or nuked from space. SATAN owns it and the only answer to evil is fire or nukes.
Dear Sheri. Haldol could be of some help to you. It wouldn’t cure you but it would be useful to help control some of your vicious hatred and psychotic babbling.
There is a God-Man named, Jesus Christ, who established His Church and promised the gates of Hell would not prevail against it.
You are constrained to believe Him, The word made flesh who resurrected from the Dead, or you must denounce Him as the worst liar in the history of mankind.
Now, you could say that He who is your Alpha and Omega, who is your Creator, Redeemer and Saviour, is a complete and utter fraud, a liar of the first order, one unworthy of your trust and that would be right in line with all of the other men you routinely declare your hatred of.
Have you even for a moment, thought that when you declare that all men are insane that includes you?
Prolly not.
Haldol, dear.
O, and are you aware that in The New Testament, those who are railers (haters) like you are described as those who can not attain unto Heaven?
1 Corinth 6:10
In the interest of fairness, another possibility regarding the non-existent flu is that masks and lockdowns work very well. They have squashed the flu to oblivion. Think how many COVID deaths we’d have if we weren’t tamping it down with masks and lockdowns!
I’m not saying I think this is true — an accounting quirk seems much more likely. I’m saying we must entertain it as a hypothesis.
Hi Darin, I think there are a lot of points against this hypothesis:
-Decrease in flu cases began too early to be explained by lockdowns, and far, far too early to be explained by masking
-Predictor of the decrease in flu cases is coronavirus case increase, not, e.g., lockdowns
-Countries with low coronavirus cases did not see decrease in flu cases. See, e.g., Cambodia
-A common retort to the studies/meta-analyses/WHO and CDC policy reports/etc. that show there is no evidence that masks work is that these were dealing with influenza, not coronavirus. I’m not going to rehash everything about masking here, but when making claims about flu and masking, it would seem those studies are extremely germane!
There is a much more plausible explanation, but whether it’s right or not, nonetheless a great resource for information on this topic is Kyle Lamb. He can be found at Kylamb8 (yes, I spelled that correctly).
Occam’s Razor: flu gets short shrift in a world which is feverishly searching for Covid – and only Covid – everywhere and in everybody.
Cold days are upon us.
Perfect for social distancing
by a covid fire…
https://is.gd/oFVKsm
“This is what you voted for. This was caused by your panic. This is due to your fear. It was you who begged the government to save you, and the government was happy to oblige.”
Indeed. Sadly, it appears many people really do love Big Brother and can’t exercise any independent thought or reason about anything – Just crouch in fear and panic and accept whatever lies and BS the mainstream media and power-mad wannabee dictator politicians spew at them. Only instead of a boot trampling a human face forever, the future will be a Covid-muzzle smothering your face.
Fortunately, I saw a report that Gov. Newsom lost a court battle yesterday, and an injunction was issued preventing him from further arbitrary and illegal orders. There are signs of revolt among the people and judiciary saying enough of this rule by decree using Covid as the excuse). Hopefully by this evening we’ll see the biggest sign yet that people are not going to give in and accept the Dark Winter (and beyond) that Biden-Harris have planned for the future.
Is the media most complicit in this pan-panic ? Beginning in March, everyday the underlying the message was, “You could get this and DIE.” One station aired the same footage: bodybags loaded onto a refrigerator truck THREE DAYS RUNNING. Morbid death counts. Nightly News: “Tonight, grim news in NYC … now we go to NYC … Finally, in NYC.”
And BBC News late March: “I haven’t seen anything like this since the Blitz!” says 27 year old nurse … beloved 82 year old librarian cut down in prime of life. Friends shocked, say she’d been doing fine since her cancer surgery … 13 year old boy who died in 2017, killed again by Covid.”
Amateur Brain Surgeon – Concern troll much?
If you are for the institutional Catholic Church, then you are, ipso facto, for pedophilia and buggery.
I cannot lay my finger upon the line of the Bible where Jesus says, “Thou shall set up a hierarchical church wherein pederasts select buggerers to leadership positions forever, which may ignore my teachings and replace the word of God with the word of Satan.” Perhaps you could point out this line to all of us?
Matthew 18:20 19 Again I say unto you, That if two of you shall agree on earth as touching any thing that they shall ask, it shall be done for them of my Father which is in heaven. 20 For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.
Luke 17:2 1 Then said he unto the disciples, It is impossible but that offences will come: but woe unto him, through whom they come! 2 It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones. 3 Take heed to yourselves: If thy brother trespass against thee, rebuke him; and if he repent, forgive him.
California restaurant says no to masks:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NVvM8TNJyoGj/
Tale of Two Tonys
https://is.gd/bbWXJe
See: http://www.ksh.hu/docs/hun/xstadat/xstadat_evkozi/e_wnh004a.html
This is the Hungarian Equivalent Statistics of weekly total death rates for Hungary, from 2015 to Sept 28 of 2020.
There is NOTHING during 2020 to see! No trace of the COVIDIOCY. Nevertheless, the Hungarian Medical Association and the Chief Medical Officer now talks about a “second wave” and has just shut down the country with mask requirements and ten days quarantine for all external visitors.
The world has lost its mind.
Dale: “Is the media most complicit in this pan-panic ?”
Of course. Without the media hype machine going into overdrive from the beginning, politicians themselves would not have been able to sustain and sell fear and paranoia to the people to justify their disastrous and tyrannical response. I think the only question is who really controls whom. I think both the mass media and major politicians are each controlled by forces beyond them…people whose names are not the ones in the papers or on tv every day and who seem to be in charge.
Pithy:
‘The Great Reset’ For Dummies
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/great-reset-dummies?utm_campaign=&utm_content=Zerohedge%3A+The+Durden+Dispatch&utm_medium=email&utm_source=zh_newsletter
@Sheri : I think you are battling the conundrum with the rest of us. How to get along with your fellow man without ending up like Donald Sutherland at the end of Body Snatchers. We are left wondering if he was still free of the snatchers but acting like them to keep from being snatched or had he been snatched…
@wmbriggs: I am completely on your side, but the flu deaths numbers have been very suspicious from the beginning. They aren’t reported as “flu deaths”, they are reported as “flu and pneumonia deaths”. That goddam AND between the two is challenging…
There is a reason why flu and pneumonia are reported in the combination. Influenza, by itself, doesn’t cause much direct viral pneumonia. It does, though, often get a secondary bacterial pneumonia as a complication. To tease this out is quite expensive in human labor and in machinery needed (ultracentrifugation, cell culturing and electron microscopy for the virus compared to an agar plate swab culture and light microscopy for bacteria). Thus, for ease and economy, they are reported together.
Second, a more successful pathogen can and does physically displace the less successful pathogen. Thus, it isn’t surprising to see fewer influenza cases (true cases). Some of this is, indeed, the very high rate of coronavirus testing relative to the influenza testing; as well as the differential positive predictive values of the tests as ascertained by the true prevalence of each pathogen. My own guess is that the true prevalence for SARS-CoV2 *is* truly somewhat greater than influenza. Note that we are not in the epidemic season yet for influenza, though that is approaching. Also, do not neglect Hope-Simpson seasonality, which for coronaviruses is summer where I live.
Our local public health bureaucracy is pushing this flashy NY Times animation claiming that masks-work-so-there.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/10/30/science/wear-mask-covid-particles-ul.html
I have some issues with the assumptions. 😉
Dear McChuck. Amateur Brain Surgeon – Concern troll much?
…If thy brother trespass against thee, rebuke him; and if he repent, forgive him.
Why the objection to what ABS wrote to Sheri when you posted the Biblical justification for what was done?
You’re a Biden voter, right?
Don’t sweat it McChuck. The election season is nearly over and then maybe some us can cease posting intellectual inanities such as if one is a Catholic one must be in favor of pederasty and buggery…
talks about a “second wave” and has just shut down the country with mask requirements and ten days quarantine for all external visitors.
Maybe it’s their slick way of controlling immigration without incurring the scorn of the EU.