Election Day Super Special! — Coronavirus Update XXVIII

Twice in the last week I scheduled posts for the wrong time. Sorry about that. This one is real!

DEATH OR LIFE

Pray for a mother of 11, whose priest just had her arrested (without warning) for not wearing a mask during adoration. I’m hoping she wants to tell her story. They’ve declared war on us. Your failure to see it doesn’t change that reality. We are at war. Wake up. — Restoring the Faith Media (@rtf_media) November 1, 2020

Must be a priest of the Fr Martin school of Hersteria.

Whitmer requiring restaurants take names of customers beginning Monday or face fines. https://t.co/cKeZh9jUMc — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 1, 2020

This is what you voted for. This was caused by your panic. This is due to your fear. It was you who begged the government to save you, and the government was happy to oblige.

Now you have to live with it.

PM announces four-week England lockdown. But the good news is that, even though you can’t leave your home, “People are still allowed to form support bubbles.”

The PM of England gets the sniffles, suffers and recovers, and is now running around like a pussy, dictating that all must share his fears. This sometimes happens to men in battle. Trump got the doom and recovered and speaks like a man. This also happens.

Remember that when you think of Biden. He, too, preaches fear. He promised a “Dark Winter”. He said America is “dead” because of a damned virus. And many believe him.

Who was it that brought you mostly healthy lockdowns and mostly peaceful protests? Trump or the other side? Which side promises more of the same, which promises liberty?

Vote accordingly.

BOOK UPDATE

The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe

As I write, the price is now $12.99 for the hardback!

I’m sad to report The Godmother’s book “How I Killed Thousands By Stuffing Them Into Nursing Homes”, or some similar title, is still outselling our book. By a lot. We can’t make libraries buy ours like he can his. Though you can still help us get the word out.

A doctor sent me this (I’ll let him out himself if he wants):

You seem to be an influential phenom; I was sitting in a coffee shop and someone overheard me discussing coronadoom. When I sent him one of your articles, he immediately emailed me and said he had just read your book in one sitting that day.

The world needs our book because we’re buying into the panic yet again. The Whitmers, Newsoms, and Johnsons of the world need to shown they’re wrong. If you can, get a copy into the hands of your local leader.

COVID-19: the tyranny of experts

YouTube, Vimeo Remove Conservative Entrepreneur’s COVID-19 Video

Dan Proft, WIND radio show.

Get Ready for the Pre-Election ‘Casedemic’

KUSI Newsroom

Herd Immunity To COVID Is Not Reckless. It Would Protect The Vulnerable

FABULOUS FAUCI

The Real Debate is Between Fauci and Other Scientists, Not Fauci and Trump

I learned of this from Barnhardt chicky. The Fabulous Fauci flip flops again.

I’ve been ranting and raving about fake news “cases” for weeks and weeks and weeks. Screaming into the void. Depressing.

MASKS

Only Science-Deniers Believe In A National Mask Mandate: There’s little scientific evidence that the various face coverings we call ‘masks’ do much, if anything, to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Face masks, lies, damn lies, and public health officials: “A growing body of evidence”

Let's take a brief journey into the success (or lack thereof) of masks in preventing the spread of coronavirus. Come with me on a tour of the wonderful world of mask mandates and their results. Here is a preview of our journey. (1/16) pic.twitter.com/QKb8HUi1u9 — Yinon Weiss (@yinonw) October 27, 2020

Masks Masquerading as ScienceTM. I spent a good part of my career engineering emulsion PCR and Nebulization equipment for DNA and RNA shearing. I have a very different view on this topic and have mostly stayed out of the debate as it's now cultish. pic.twitter.com/XLrB8jKg2j — Kevin McKernan (@Kevin_McKernan) October 24, 2020

And, yes, you do look like a pussy wearing your mask.

FLU WARNING

A much longer article on this is here: What Happened To The Flu? Here is only a summary.

Something curious is happening with the flu. It seems to have gone missing. The CDC tracks weekly flu samples from various public health laboratories across the country. During the week of 12 October 2020, there were 3,071 tests conducted and the results sent to the CDC. Only one tested positive for flu. Even stranger, in the 17,012 cumulative samples taken since 27 September, only 5, or 0.03%, were positive.

Same with clinical laboratories…

It’s not that the number of tests are unusually small, since this level of sampling is average. But the number coming back positive is much smaller than normally seen. Usual levels are about 2 to 3% positives at clinical labs and 6% to 19% at public health labs. This year it’s only 0.3%, a dramatic decrease.

The CDC estimated there were 24,000 to 62,000 flu deaths from October 1, 2019, through April 4, 2020. These are not atypical numbers, and are even a bit on the low side for a flu season.

How many flu deaths have there been since 4 April? The CDC does not say—anymore…In the public statistics on weekly deaths, there are also no separate numbers for flu or pneumonia. Although there are for COVID-19.

The best that can be discerned is that, as of 28 October, there were 212,328 deaths in 2020 “involving” (their word) COVID-19, and 339,473 deaths “involving” COVID-19 or flu and pneumonia. This gives a difference of 127,415 deaths, which presumably do not “involve” the coronavirus.

That 127 thousand, if correct, would include the portion of 24 to 62 thousand flu deaths that occurred in 2020, and pneumonia deaths, too….[I]f we use the same subtraction “trick” as above, we can estimate weekly deaths involving flu and pneumonia, but not COVID-19. Doing that shows there have been roughly 2 to 3 thousand flu or pneumonia deaths every week since the end of May. But it is impossible to say what the breakdown between these two are.

As always, the late reporting means last 8 weeks will be adjusted up, but most adjustments in the latest three.

More worrisome is that there exists the possibility that some flu and pneumonia (actual) cases are being mistaken for COVID-19. We admit this is speculation based on the heightened sensitivity of the tests used to identify the coronavirus. But if the speculation is true, we will begin to see reports of more young people with deaths “involving” COVID-19.

It is not only the CDC seeing these curious flu numbers. It’s happening everywhere. The World Health Organization maintains a Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System, similar in scope and purpose to the CDC’s flu tracking.

One possible explanation is that the testing is accurate. Flu really has faded because the older people who ordinarily would have succumbed to it instead died (or were reported as dying) of COVID-19.

Another explanation is that only the bad cases of flu are showing up on the tests. The weaker ones are showing up as the coronavirus. Or, rather, the coronavirus tests are everywhere taking precedence, and once a test is done for it and is positive, these persons are not also tested for flu.

THE NUMBERS

Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). All current as of Monday night.

Daily tests:

There are missing data. Peaked at about 1.4 million, according to the site. I’m sick unto death of writing this, but this insane level of testing is leading to positive tests which the media lies and calls “cases”.

These include retests on the same people, asymptomatic, mild, and past infections. And many, many false positives. One paper I saw said 1-4% false positive rate, which is on the low side, likely. Anyway, every days thousands and thousands of false positives being called “cases” in the media. Leading to bad decisions by prog governments—mask mandates, lockdowns, etc.

Maybe they tests aren’t increasing anymore. I don’t know. I have little hope we’ll end the insanity any time soon.

CDC weekly attributed cornadoom deaths:

Hold up your right finger (left, if left handed). Carefully move that finger to the screen and point to the place on that picture which is causing your fear. Report results below in the comments.

Yes, as with all cause deaths, the counts are always late by up to 8 weeks, which most in by 3. But, still, why are you still scared? Seriously. Why.

And they are: the CDC weekly ALL CAUSE deaths. As always, last three weeks are dots, it takes up to eight weeks to get all counts, but most are in by three. Dashed line is all cause minus attributed coronadoom.

Still using the week 38 file; the week 45 now removes ALL data from 2019, and some from 2018. They are going backwards.

So, deaths are down, even below where we’d expect this time of year, again given credence to the idea the doom and government killed off early people who otherwise would have died this year. We are out of our minds.

The “excess deaths” picture we did last week, updated but now shown, also backs up this thesis. Deaths are now well BELOW what we expected this time of year. This post has grown too long, so I’ll save it for next week after the election.

Here is the CDC official population mortality rates for the all causes other than the doom, and the doom.

Here are the population fatality rates in tabular form:

Age COVID OtherCause 1 Under 1 year 6.9e-06 3.5e-03 2 1–4 years 9.5e-07 1.6e-04 3 5–14 years 9.5e-07 9.5e-05 4 15–24 years 9.1e-06 5.8e-04 5 25–34 years 3.6e-05 1.1e-03 6 35–44 years 1.0e-04 1.7e-03 7 45–54 years 2.8e-04 3.0e-03 8 55–64 years 6.4e-04 6.6e-03 9 65–74 years 1.5e-03 1.3e-02 10 75–84 years 3.5e-03 3.2e-02 11 85 years and over 9.9e-03 9.6e-02

Okay, play the finger game again. Show us where and why you are frightened.

I grow so weary of all this I can’t even be funny about it anymore. There is zero indication, absolutely zero, that things are growing worse, yet idiot governments, intent on control, ignore it all. They can see it as well as we can. They just choose not to care, foisting nonsense “cases” on us as if they meant something.

To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



