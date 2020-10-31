Starting Strength Podcast: Coronadoom & The Price of Panic with Mark Rippetoe

I spent an enjoyable hour and a half raving and ranting with Mark Rippetoe about the coronadoom.
“Rip” runs the Starting Strength program, which I think is terrific, and which I’ll describe by quoting the site:
Barbell training is simply loaded human movement, and the Starting Strength System makes use of the most basic movement patterns that work the entire body as a coordinated system, gradually increasing loads that make the whole body stronger, in a logical, understandable, time-tested manner — the way athletes have gotten stronger for millennia.
Starting Strength is not a list of new exercises from the fitness magazines designed by Physical Therapists for injured sedentary people. It is not a way to use the newest machines in a corporate health club. Starting Strength is a systematic approach to the classic barbell training method of improving Strength — the most critical characteristic of successful athletes and healthy useful people.
This isn’t for “body builders”, but everybody, any age, any shape. There’s nothing healthier than muscle. Go to his site to find out all about it.
I wasn’t asked to say any of this, by the way, but I’m glad to do it. And I hope some of you are able to take advantage of what SS offers.
On to the doom!
Rip came up with a term I told him I’m stealing, and that’s modelists in place of scientists.
I’ve said it a hundred times, and I know I’ll have to say it hundreds more, but every single model ever, of any kind, only says what it is told to say. Model building is a core practice of science, yes. But discoveries are not made by models. Discoveries are put in models.
How many papers has we disassembled, mostly from the so-called soft scientists, that purported to make some discovery via a model, perhaps “confirmed” by a wee p-value? I’ll tell you how many. A lot. Indeed, most of these papers are opinions masquerading as opinion.
Doesn’t mean the opinions are always wrong. But it doesn’t mean they’re right, either.
With many more to come. We saw in the last coronadoom update a new “study” that “discovered” masks work. It made this great finding by starting with the assumption masks work. It therefore could not have discovered masks work.
This is the same everywhere, but this is the first time we’re all meeting the brutal consequences of this form of scientism.
Give a listen.
Knowing how the internet likes to rewrite history, I started my research on masks at the beginning of Covid. It’s fascinating to see how the “results” suddenly changed to match whatever the government wanted the results to say. Kind of like climate change. One thing we are getting is all kinds of “new math” and “new science” that makes sure the answers are in line with the dictator rulers we stupidly elected. One day people will wonder why we lied and called this math and science, assuming we survive this massive loss of intelligence. We will be compared to the “primitives” of the stone age.
I’m subverting the thread away from ‘modelists’ (what a spot-on name!), and that is despicable and wrong and completely unjustified and I will be punished with eternal punishment for it, and I did it anyway, for two reasons. (1) dear Matt opened the door. (2) I can’t take any more coronadoom right now. I just can’t. Matt has far more stomach for that battle than I; kudos for him, Bronx cheers for me. He should by all means continue! But I just can’t at the moment.
Matt is right that “There’s nothing healthier than muscle.” However, the most important muscle to load is the heart. Loading the heart at 85-95% of maximal heart frequency for 2-4 minutes with rest intervals (High Intensity Interval Training “HIIT”) can increase or maintain or at least minimize the decline of heart stroke volume, which is the only way to increase, or at least minimize the decline of, VO2 max, the measurement of “Cardiorespiratory Fitness” (CRF) which is the single most important predictor of future health:
So unless you’re already about on death’s door, the famous 10,000 steps a day doesn’t do much for you, because it’s not loading the heart muscle sufficiently — not even once. (I try not to blow my top every time I go to Kaiser for something like getting my eyes checked and I’m always asked how ‘long’ I ‘exercise’ per week).
As Mark Rippetoe explains over and over, you really have to load a muscle or group of muscles– work them hard — to get improvement. Same with the heart muscle.
Moral: for the average person, by all means lift, but lift so you stay plenty strong enough to do HIIT.
Bonus tip: Try the “Fitness Calculator” and get your estimated current CRF by proxy (plus information on the HUNT study) here. The HUNT researchers use of statistics is no better, but no worse, than the sad current norm, but they don’t just model, they try things out, too.