Starting Strength Podcast: Coronadoom & The Price of Panic with Mark Rippetoe

I spent an enjoyable hour and a half raving and ranting with Mark Rippetoe about the coronadoom.

“Rip” runs the Starting Strength program, which I think is terrific, and which I’ll describe by quoting the site:

Barbell training is simply loaded human movement, and the Starting Strength System makes use of the most basic movement patterns that work the entire body as a coordinated system, gradually increasing loads that make the whole body stronger, in a logical, understandable, time-tested manner — the way athletes have gotten stronger for millennia. Starting Strength is not a list of new exercises from the fitness magazines designed by Physical Therapists for injured sedentary people. It is not a way to use the newest machines in a corporate health club. Starting Strength is a systematic approach to the classic barbell training method of improving Strength — the most critical characteristic of successful athletes and healthy useful people.

This isn’t for “body builders”, but everybody, any age, any shape. There’s nothing healthier than muscle. Go to his site to find out all about it.

I wasn’t asked to say any of this, by the way, but I’m glad to do it. And I hope some of you are able to take advantage of what SS offers.

On to the doom!

Rip came up with a term I told him I’m stealing, and that’s modelists in place of scientists.

I’ve said it a hundred times, and I know I’ll have to say it hundreds more, but every single model ever, of any kind, only says what it is told to say. Model building is a core practice of science, yes. But discoveries are not made by models. Discoveries are put in models.

How many papers has we disassembled, mostly from the so-called soft scientists, that purported to make some discovery via a model, perhaps “confirmed” by a wee p-value? I’ll tell you how many. A lot. Indeed, most of these papers are opinions masquerading as opinion.

Doesn’t mean the opinions are always wrong. But it doesn’t mean they’re right, either.

With many more to come. We saw in the last coronadoom update a new “study” that “discovered” masks work. It made this great finding by starting with the assumption masks work. It therefore could not have discovered masks work.

This is the same everywhere, but this is the first time we’re all meeting the brutal consequences of this form of scientism.

Give a listen.

