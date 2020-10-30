You will never, ever dismiss a dissident right meme ever again, as this headline attests: Oregon official dressed as clown provides updates on COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Clown world, for real.
There are two clowns pictured in the feed, one in asinine face paint, and another of those wild gesticulators all woke politicians insist having by their side.
Why they’re needed in the days of universal closed captioning is never explained. We know the reason. It’s because these frauds think it makes them more compassionate. Being seen as compassionate is infinitely more valuable than being compassionate. Lady voters eat compassion signaling with scoops bigger than they use for ice cream.
We are infested with clowns.
If I had access to The Button, I cannot promise I wouldn’t push it.
Now there are some who say this whole coronadoom thing is a conspiracy. It’s not that the virus isn’t real and isn’t killing people, but that the preposterous overreaction is not accidental, and is planned to drive as many people as crazy as possible.
That can’t be true because it’s a conspiracy theory, and by labeling it a conspiracy theory, we have therefore proved it cannot be true. This is logic.
It is therefore not so that this tweet by the World Economic Forum, showing two jackasses celebrating their useless enslavement, is real.
It is therefore also so that the following list of Thanksgiving restrictions issued by California Governor Newsom are real. I’m only cutting a pasting a very small fraction of the unreal rules.
Gatherings that include more than 3 households are prohibited….
The host should collect names of all attendees and contact information in case contact tracing is needed later.
…Attendees may go inside to use restrooms as long as the restrooms are frequently sanitized.
Gatherings may occur in outdoor spaces that are covered by umbrellas, canopies, awnings, roofs, and other shade structures provided that at least three sides of the space (or 75%) are open to the outdoors.
A gathering of no more than three households is permitted in a public park or other outdoor space, even if unrelated gatherings of other groups up to three households are also occurring in the same park or other outdoor space. If multiple such gatherings are occurring, mixing between group gatherings is not allowed. Additionally, multiple gatherings of three households cannot be jointly organized or coordinated to occur in the same public park or other outdoor space at the same time — this would constitute a gathering exceeding the permitted size…
Seating must provide at least 6 feet of distance (in all directions—front-to-back and side-to-side) between different households.
When gathering, face coverings must be worn in accordance with the CDPH Guidance on the Use of…
Gatherings should be two hours or less…
Because of this, singing, chanting, and shouting are strongly discouraged, but if they occur, the following rules and recommendations apply:…
People who are singing or chanting are strongly encouraged to do so quietly (at or below the volume of a normal speaking voice).
When is the last time you heard of a government forbidding its citizens to sing during the day?
In the UK Police will enter homes and break up Christmas dinners if families break lockdown rules – and there will be riots, predicts police commissioner.
It’s science. It’s all science. It’s all science because were are told its science by government officials who love us and want nothing but the best for us, and what is called science by people-lovers is science by definition.
It’s science that says if a shade structures that provides two or fewer open sides with 74% will infect everybody, but one with 75% will not.
Just like it’s science that says if you take off your mask to eat, you can’t get the doom, but if you leave it on to eat, you can. Or whatever.
It’s science that says parishioners can sit crammed into every other row. The doom can travel back and forth, but not sideways.
It’s science that says a tiny piece of plexiglass that separates you from the diseased stranger next to you protects you from the doom. The doom cannot scale 12 inch walls.
The bureaucracy that has been let loose, worse than a zombie plague, because at least you can shoot zombies in the head to stop them, if your future. Because you demand to be safe, to be protected from all risk.
Your panic asked for this, and our rulers were delighted to give you what you wanted.
Best clown ever:
https://ebay.to/35Rnak0
Clown act, maybe, but no laughing matter. Today’s Daily Mail has some striking photos of tens of thousands of Parisians attempting to flee the latest lockdown. Parisians had more freedom under the Nazis, then today, under Macron.
On October 25th, the Feast of Christ the King, Abp. Viganò sent a chilling letter to Trump, warning about ‘Great Reset’ plot to ‘subdue humanity,’ destroy freedom.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/images/pdfs/Open_Letter_to_POTUS.pdf
Here’s an excerpt:
“Until a few months ago, it was easy to smear as “conspiracy theorists” those who denounced these terrible plans, which we now see being carried out down to the smallest detail. No one, up until last February, would ever have thought that, in all of our cities, citizens would be arrested simply for wanting to walk down the street, to breathe, to want to keep their business open, to want to go to church on Sunday. Yet now it is happening all over the world, even in picture-postcard Italy that many Americans consider to be a small enchanted country, with its ancient monuments, its churches, its charming cities, its characteristic villages. And while the politicians are barricaded inside their palaces promulgating decrees like Persian satraps, businesses are failing, shops are closing, and people are prevented from living, traveling, working, and praying. The disastrous psychological consequences of this operation are already being seen, beginning with the suicides of desperate entrepreneurs and of our children, segregated from friends and classmates, told to follow their classes while sitting at home alone in front of a computer.
“In Sacred Scripture, Saint Paul speaks to us of “the one who opposes” the manifestation of the mystery of iniquity, the kathèkon (2 Thess 2:6-7). In the religious sphere, this obstacle to evil is the Church, and in particular the papacy; in the political sphere, it is those who impede the establishment of the New World Order.
“As is now clear, the one who occupies the Chair of Peter has betrayed his role from the very beginning in order to defend and promote the globalist ideology, supporting the agenda of the deep church, who chose him from its ranks.
“Mr. President, you have clearly stated that you want to defend the nation – One Nation under God, fundamental liberties, and non-negotiable values that are denied and fought against today. It is you, dear President, who are “the one who opposes” the deep state, the final assault of the children of darkness.
“For this reason, it is necessary that all people of good will be persuaded of the epochal importance of the imminent election: not so much for the sake of this or that political program, but because of the general inspiration of your action that best embodies – in this particular historical context – that world, our world, which they want to cancel by means of the lockdown. Your adversary is also our adversary: it is the Enemy of the human race, He who is “a murderer from the beginning” (Jn 8:44).”
I am reminded of the guy who was signing at Nelson Mandela’s funeral just mere feet from Obama as a fraud. Not one person watching could realize that he was a fraud, so why was he deemed necessary?
Of course Covid is real. Only the David Icke sect argues against reality (and Jon Rappoport). What is also real is the insane, communist, sadist hatred displayed by the leaders of most of the world, locking their populations up like animals in a lab. A more appropriate costume would have been a vulture. A clown, however, would indicate DESPERATION.
It can be real even if labelled a conspiracy. As my poster from college said “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they are not out to get you”. (Funny aside here, a psychologist at the state hospital when I did my practicum there had a patient who swore his mother was killing him. They treated him until someone did a blood test and there is was, arsenic in in his blood. SHE WAS trying to kill him.)
Humans are illogical. Therefore, logic and conspiracy have little meaning and less as time goes on. As I have said, we need shamans and rattles, not hospitals, and we are going to get them soon.
It’s sad that humans are moronic sheep and will do whatever a guy in CA tells them. But their slaughter is their OWN CHOICE and I have zero sympathy. You live as a sheep, you die as a sheep. (Winter is coming—avoid those corners of the corral or I’ll find you piled up dead there in the spring because sheep can’t/won’t back up and you die in the corner. Wolverines, on the other hand, can do a 180 in record time. Too bad you sheep are all going to die…..)
“Your panic asked for this, and our rulers were delighted to give you what you wanted.” YES, you get it Briggs. People pleaded to be abused and treated like crap and they are now getting exactly what they asked for. If they are not far enough into the corner, there’s a chance. Otherwise, only the wolverines survive (and feast royally).
trigger warning: Now I will have more clown nightmares…..(I hate clowns….)
Americans are rule followers whose heads are screwed on tight, not like those Frenchies who are losing their heads over immigration woes.
I suppose that the 2020 predictions thread from the beginning of this year is completely busted. We were all far too optimistic, weren’t we…
Ed Bonderenka
I’m confused – are you saying the signer was a fraud? Hmmmm ….
”That can’t be true because it’s a conspiracy theory, and by labeling it a conspiracy theory, we have therefore proved it cannot be true. This is logic.”
It’s a conspiracy theory that it’s a conspiracy theory, therefore true. Logic.
”We are infested with clowns.”
Clown cancer.
”Just like it’s science that says if you take off your mask to eat, you can’t get the doom, but if you leave it on to eat, you can. Or whatever.”
Everyone should be required to wear a mask with a zipper over the mouth for eating, drinking, and smoking. A black leather mask.
”Your panic asked for this, and our rulers were delighted to give you what you wanted.”
A herd of sheep can always be stampeded by wolves, rustlers, and clowns. It is the responsibility of a good shepherd to keep them from picking off individual sheep, sowing panic, and stealing whole flocks for fleece and slaughter. But the bad shepherd was eating doughnuts and watching Tv while the wicked fleeced the sheep and ate them with bleating panic relish. We men, we bad shepherds, have made such a mess of things we need to call on the Good Shepherd to fix it. And us.