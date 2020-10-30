You will never, ever dismiss a dissident right meme ever again, as this headline attests: Oregon official dressed as clown provides updates on COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Clown world, for real.

There are two clowns pictured in the feed, one in asinine face paint, and another of those wild gesticulators all woke politicians insist having by their side.

Why they’re needed in the days of universal closed captioning is never explained. We know the reason. It’s because these frauds think it makes them more compassionate. Being seen as compassionate is infinitely more valuable than being compassionate. Lady voters eat compassion signaling with scoops bigger than they use for ice cream.

We are infested with clowns.

They did this in Argentina too https://t.co/fEr05pycZ2 pic.twitter.com/AK07EZSafH — Read Old Books Club (@OldBookClub) October 28, 2020

If I had access to The Button, I cannot promise I wouldn’t push it.

Now there are some who say this whole coronadoom thing is a conspiracy. It’s not that the virus isn’t real and isn’t killing people, but that the preposterous overreaction is not accidental, and is planned to drive as many people as crazy as possible.

That can’t be true because it’s a conspiracy theory, and by labeling it a conspiracy theory, we have therefore proved it cannot be true. This is logic.

It is therefore not so that this tweet by the World Economic Forum, showing two jackasses celebrating their useless enslavement, is real.

It is therefore also so that the following list of Thanksgiving restrictions issued by California Governor Newsom are real. I’m only cutting a pasting a very small fraction of the unreal rules.

Gatherings that include more than 3 households are prohibited…. The host should collect names of all attendees and contact information in case contact tracing is needed later. …Attendees may go inside to use restrooms as long as the restrooms are frequently sanitized.

Gatherings may occur in outdoor spaces that are covered by umbrellas, canopies, awnings, roofs, and other shade structures provided that at least three sides of the space (or 75%) are open to the outdoors. A gathering of no more than three households is permitted in a public park or other outdoor space, even if unrelated gatherings of other groups up to three households are also occurring in the same park or other outdoor space. If multiple such gatherings are occurring, mixing between group gatherings is not allowed. Additionally, multiple gatherings of three households cannot be jointly organized or coordinated to occur in the same public park or other outdoor space at the same time — this would constitute a gathering exceeding the permitted size… Seating must provide at least 6 feet of distance (in all directions—front-to-back and side-to-side) between different households. When gathering, face coverings must be worn in accordance with the CDPH Guidance on the Use of… Gatherings should be two hours or less… Because of this, singing, chanting, and shouting are strongly discouraged, but if they occur, the following rules and recommendations apply:… People who are singing or chanting are strongly encouraged to do so quietly (at or below the volume of a normal speaking voice).

When is the last time you heard of a government forbidding its citizens to sing during the day?

In the UK Police will enter homes and break up Christmas dinners if families break lockdown rules – and there will be riots, predicts police commissioner.

It’s science. It’s all science. It’s all science because were are told its science by government officials who love us and want nothing but the best for us, and what is called science by people-lovers is science by definition.

It’s science that says if a shade structures that provides two or fewer open sides with 74% will infect everybody, but one with 75% will not.

Just like it’s science that says if you take off your mask to eat, you can’t get the doom, but if you leave it on to eat, you can. Or whatever.

It’s science that says parishioners can sit crammed into every other row. The doom can travel back and forth, but not sideways.

It’s science that says a tiny piece of plexiglass that separates you from the diseased stranger next to you protects you from the doom. The doom cannot scale 12 inch walls.

The bureaucracy that has been let loose, worse than a zombie plague, because at least you can shoot zombies in the head to stop them, if your future. Because you demand to be safe, to be protected from all risk.

Your panic asked for this, and our rulers were delighted to give you what you wanted.

