Scholars & Writers Speak Up For Trump

The Scholars and Writers for Trump site is simple. Hereis the entire text:

Statement of Unity Given the astonishing success of his first term, we believe that Donald J. Trump is the candidate most likely to foster the promise and prosperity of America. We urge you to support him as we do.

What else, really, is there to say?

When the site launched on Tuesday night, there were about fifty names. There are likely to be more. You will recognize, I hope, most of them. Some converts, some originalists.

There were similar efforts in the last run. One was Scholars and Writers for America. I went to remind myself to compare old and new signers, but the original website is now defunct. However, thanks to the Rocky and Bullwinkle show, we have a backup. I’ll let you guys contrast the names. It is gratifying, of course, to see the many repeats. Of course, some of the names are no longer with us.

Another 0216 list was Scientists for Trump, of which I was one. I was even interviewed by Nature which was mystified, then as now, that there still some out there who accepted evidence over theory.

We saw just a week or two back Nature insisting science was properly a branch of politics, and since progressives hold most political offices, science therefore must become woke. The unwoke, therefore, just could not claim the mantle of scientist.

It was in 2016 difficult for citizens in certain positions to say out loud that they’d vote for Trump. It’s both more and less so now.

For those who spoke up back then, and stuck with the program, it’s simplicity itself to show continued support today. Whatever price was paid to defect from the mono-party to Trump has long since been amortized. I, for instance, didn’t like being booted from academia at first, but now can’t see why I ever would have wanted it.

Newcomers to the list might find it heavy going. But probably not. Anybody who has the cojones to come out for Trump now knows what he’s in for. The move has not been made lightly.

But, in a way, it’s also much easier now. The Undead Woke Army was on the march in 2016, but they had not then the numbers they have now, nor were they as violent. Anybody who cares to consider it, and is himself not woke, can see what is ahead, whether or not Trump wins.

A Biden victory might calm the Undead for a romantic fortnight come the inauguration, as some are saying. But in February, with nothing to stop them except the natural inertia of bureaucracy, they will begin eliminating their enemies. True, the first victims will be those of the considered insufficiently left—revolutions always eat their own—and those closest to power centers.

The purges will expand, though. How far and how fast can be debated. That they’ll happen seems all but certain.

Trump is a respite from the worst of this. There is still the FBI, CIA, IRS, all the Deep State, along with academia, the media, Big Tech, the oligarchs, and all the rest, all of which will continue its inexorable move toward the cliff. Trump buys time to figure out what to do about this.

Which is maybe nothing. But just because none of us can see a way out doesn’t mean there isn’t one. If we haven’t at this late date learned the central lesson of history, which is that Shit Happens, we surely must believe today. I did not see anybody, not a soul, in November 2019 predict the mass insanity that was just over the horizon and that eventually consumed the entire globe.

Trump is, at the very least, a chance to escape the worst of the Woke plague. Or to delay it. A chance is enough.

The option is Biden, whose corruption is beyond all doubt. His masters will allow him to be a bumbling figurehead, for how long? A month? Six? One day we’d wake up and see President Kamala announce Old Joe is gone. There isn’t any honest person who knows what the media is who believes Biden will be our leader if elected.

If he won, we would move into direct Oligarchic rule, albeit with a cackling mouthpiece after Joe’s disppaearence.

If that isn’t a scary enough Halloween story for you, I don’t know what is. I was therefore happy to put my signature to this open letter.

