The High Cost of Becoming a Trans Female — Guest Post by Gaudia Certaminis

The larger culture has gone to ridiculous lengths to affirm and validate trans women (for the unenlightened: trans women are men, but strive for an outward appearance of female). Trans women are continuously lauded on social media for their “courage” to deny reality and ability to spend obscene amounts of money in their pursuit of their “true self” which generally involves changes one’s body and appearance into something that is deeply inauthentic.

The medical “professionals” who support the trans journey are little more than quacks. But who can blame them entirely when a walking checkbook comes into their offices and asks for “validation,” for a scrip for estrogen, for breast and hair implants, and for facial reconstruction. What are they going to say? “No, I cannot possibly take your money for a fool’s errand. Please look in the mirror a be true to yourself.”? More often than not, these practitioners will say, “Step right up and sign here on the dotted line. Of course you can use your new name.”

The journey to trans is not without risk. Trans is sold by the propaganda peddled by educational authorities, TV, the media, social media as a lifestyle option—and not as a disruption of mental health. So, why not be trans? It seems fun to be the cute girl, even when you are 6’4″. It is fun to go shopping and buy makeup and hang out with friends of a similar political bent (and yes, in many cases, trans is political).

Otherwise sane people who have the sense to see that trans is an inversion of reality, are forced to say that trans is just one of the LGBTQ choices, just another color of the rainbow, can’t we all just be friends? Some try to buck the trend, like JK Rowling and Graham Linehan, and suggest that trans women are actually men, but are attacked. Rowling seems to have softened her comments, but not her view, and Linehan has been canceled and kicked off Twitter, making the world a poorer place. Hopefully they both have enough in savings to keep them in marmalade and clean underwear until they are called into the next world.

While trans is marketed as enjoyable and fun, the trans journey to eternal coolness is not without risk. There are very real dangers to the estrogen patches that are favored by many in the trans community. Doctors are obligated to tell patients of the risks of treatment, but it is unclear if the doctors live up to their oath, and it is unknown if their patients are too caught up of the heady experience of becoming a girl to listen.

And if anyone in the trans woman’s circle of family or friends tries to bring up the research that estrogen can cause brittle bones (in as little time as one year!), cardiovascular events, or brain tumors, they are snorted at for being bigoted rubes, and not as people who genuinely love them and care about their health.

Hard reality will not hit the trans patient until they have a serious injury. Who knew that doubling on estrogen patches would cause a catastrophic loss of bone density? For starters, the medical establishment. One serious injury can begat further injuries. A broken leg can lead to a broken arm from falling off the toilet or out of bed. Brittle bones have a harder time healing. It is imperative that a trans patient suffering from broken bones stop the estrogen and start a protein-rich diet immediately (which, should have been doctor’s recommendation from the outset; patients depending on a prescription mill might not have a full consult).

The cost of being trans is high. It is not just measured in terms of surgeries, wardrobe, massages, facials, meds, hair removal, makeup, tattoo re-gendering (making a typical “male” tattoo into one that is more feminine). It is measured in poor health and the need for continuous medical supervision.

Any doctor who has a trans patient with a broken bone needs to wake them up and get them off estrogen. Any doctor consulting with a wanna-be trans patient needs to give them the truth—that continued good health is not guaranteed. This may be a difficult task, as the trans community has brainwashed newcomers into buying into their preferred narrative and steering them to trans-friendly doctors. Many pre-trans individuals are told not to do their own research, and are warned against from looking into cases of detrans (where the trans person decides to re-identify themselves with their actual sex.)

If you are trans-curious, please look behind the curtain. Please read the medical literature. Friends in the trans movement will libel legitimate scientists who genuinely seek truth because they don’t like the results. It is worth your future health to embark on a risky path?

