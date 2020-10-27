Surges In New Needless Panic: Coronavirus Update XXVII

The panic is picking back up steam, led by “surges” in “cases”—-which are caused by massive numbers of testing. See THE NUMBERS below.

I heard on the news (AM radio!) last night a plea to “keep away from hospitals” so that they’re clear for the “second wave” which will sooon be crashing down all around us!

Could it be the prog media organizations want to frighten people from going to the polls?

No lessons have been learned from the first wave of the panic. Not one damned one.

If you think it would help, please forward this post to anybody you know who is panicking. Point them to THE NUMBERS section.

BOOK UPDATES

Herd Immunity To COVID Is Not Reckless. It Would Protect The Vulnerable

U.S. professors say COVID-19 lockdowns ‘had little effect on the spread of the coronavirus’

The Real Debate is Between Fauci and Other Scientists, Not Fauci and Trump

YouTube censored one video, then Vimeo followed suit. Because science is best decided by bloated blue haired Big Tech censors.

NRO Episode 323: The Price of Panic by Jay Richards, William M. Briggs, and Douglas Axe.

Repent or Perish podcast.

Cross examined podcast with Frank Turek.

Tom Woods show (a video YouTube hasn’t yanked yet).

Mike Church show (ditto).

KUSI interview.

“The Price Of Panic”: Authors Condemn “Tyranny Of Experts” Who Panicked The World Over COVID

The Price of Panic website. Not us; somebody else collecting the harms down by governments and panicked citizens.

RANDOM INSANITY

Reader JC writes of a sign in the bathroom of a Catholic church: “Wash your hands and say your prayers because Jesus and germs are everywhere”.

FLU WARNING!

I quote myself: “I repeat my fear that with the ridiculous and increasing levels of testing, the regular cold and flu season—and its associated infections, hospitalizations, and deaths—will be used to juice the panic. Be watchful for this.”

It’s happening as predicted. We saw last week the WHO’s flu tracking showed the flu all but disappeared for months. Others are noticing it too.

Just like with flu, vaccines will not save us from all coronadoom deaths.

WHO data, update Monday night.

MASKS

Nature (thanks to reader Dom): Modeling COVID-19 scenarios for the United States. Abstract on Mask paper that many are touting.

We use COVID-19 case and mortality data from 1 February 2020 to 21 September 2020 and a deterministic SEIR (susceptible, exposed, infectious and recovered) compartmental framework to model possible trajectories of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). …Universal mask use could save an additional 129,574 (85,284—170,867) lives from September 22, 2020 through the end of February 2021, or an additional 95,814 (60,731–133,077) lives assuming a lesser adoption of mask wearing (85%), when compared to the reference scenario.

How many times—I’m asking you—have I told you that all models—where all means every damned one—only say what they’re told to say? This model was told to say masks work. That masks work was an assumption of the model.

The ran the model and announced “masks work”—and many believed a discovery had been made. No! It was an opinion being delivered. An opinion they started with, not discovered.

The stuff that passed for science these days resembles what comes out of a sick cow that got into the Halloween candy.

The Fabulous Fauci, flip flopping yet again, now demands national mask mandates until 2022.

Britain’s Ferguson, another serial panicker, says don’t have Christmas.

Delingpole: NHS Test and Trace Whistleblower: “It’s a Complete Shit Show.”

And what about Sweden and others that never mandated masks? Crickets ain’t in it.

NY Times bleated about a new study “showing” masks work.

Proof that masks work: Kansas counties with mask mandates have half as many Covid-19 cases as those without via @NYTimes https://t.co/PwKxMSt8sE — NaomiOreskes (@NaomiOreskes) October 27, 2020

No. Wee p-values in a needlessly complex statistical model were used to conform a city-country comparison, using smoothed and not actual data (smoothed data makes weer Ps). Worse, our friend found this:

Wow the Kansas chart fraud was even worse than we knew. Check out the endpoint trick they used, in addition to the secondary axis. https://t.co/bFwG8u9ZvN via @SentinelKSMO pic.twitter.com/mbYp9u2HkH — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 13, 2020

THE NUMBERS

Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). All current as of Monday night.

Here are the number of daily tests:

Insane and growing insaner. I don’t know what else to say. Yes, there are a couple of missing days in the data. Medical data (as I told you from day one) is messy.

These tests lead to positives, false, minor, asymptomatic, and even real, which the media is falsely calling “cases”. The level of testing it responsible for the “surges” reported.

Testing levels for several select states (chosen because I heard these on the news).

Up, up, and away, in the upper reaches of the stratosphere. Ionosphere next stop.

And here are the accompanying attributed deaths. Note the changing y-axes!

We soon will talk about the asinine, even satanic, zero-tolerance policy on coronadoom deaths. If we are waiting for zero to end the panic, we will wait until the last trumpet.

CDC weekly attributed coronadoom deaths for the whole US:

As below, counts are up to 8 weeks late, but most in by three. We are in a casedemic, caused by testing. A panic willingly embraced by both citizens and government.

Here are the CDC official weekly all cause death counts. As always, last three weeks are dots, it takes up to eight weeks to get all counts, but most are in by three. Dashed line is all cause minus attributed coronadoom.

Put your finger on the point where you think the current crisis is. If anything, deaths are lower than where we’d expect. You know why.

The only fatality rate you should care about is population fatality rate, which is here, for the doom and for all other causes. What are you worried about? Seriously. What?

Again, if you’re buying into the panic, look at that picture and tell us why.

I get a lot of question about total dead this year, and something called “excess deaths”. Let’s first re-look at the all-cause deaths in a different way.

You can see 2020 sticks out like an angry women’s studies graduate at an NRA meeting. Clearly, more people are dying this year, at certain periods anyway. IMPORTANT: This does not mean these deaths are all coronadoom! They include the suicides, cancers, heart attacks, despair, and the many, many, many other deaths caused by your and the government’s panic.

There is a clear and steady year-on-year increase in yearly total deaths, mostly because of population growth. The black line is a simple week-by-week extrapolation of this growth. It represents a possible weekly total deaths if it weren’t for the doom and the panicked idiotic overreaction.

It is just a guess. Look far off to you? Well, we have to go by looks, because the number of deaths we would have had without doom and panic is a counterfactual. Only God Himself knows what the line should look like. But if we like it, then here is a running total of “excess” deaths, week on week:

Yes, you see it correctly. Deaths were lower than “expected” (always assuming our guess is right!) at the beginning of the year, grew to a peak of about 210,000, and falls. But most of the fall at the end is because of the same late reports noted above. We won’t know the true counts for 2020 until the end of February.

Earlier we guessed that many of the same people the doom killed would have died later this year. If that’s so, and it doesn’t appear far wrong, then the curve will stay below that 210,000 figure, even after the late counts are in. All we can do is wait and see.

Today’s cover image by Irish Lad.

