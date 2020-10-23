Last Debate Open Thread

This debate was a quieter affair; neither side goaded the other into an outburst. The moderator was better than expected.

I repeat my complaint. Why have any journalist moderate a debate? Why does the cucked GOP ever agree to that? Why not have a college debate team leader do it? Or a professional negotiator or arbiter? Relying on journalists who suffer from reporteritis is always giving away points.

Reporteritis: when reporters who cover important events come to feel they, too, are important and necessary.

This moderator was deft in moving the subject off Hunter’s Laptop From Hell when it arose, a subject which Trump could have pressed harder. Joe kept insisting he never took money from a foreign government, which might even be true. He did take it from his son and other relatives, from their payoffs. Biden has been on the take for decades, and Trump managed to sneak this in, but not so that it really stuck.

Trump was right, of course, about not panicking over the coronadoom, which the left entirely blames on Trump, as if he created the virus in some evil experiment. Massive stupidity. Joe sold fear, fear, and more fear and swore to keep locking things down. There will be no liberty in a Biden administration.

Biden promised a “Dark Winter™” and said 200,000 more coroadoom deaths before the end of the year, which is preposterous. How many will believe it, though?

Trump missed an opportunity to remind viewers that the job losses the moderator asked about were almost all from the Democrat-led lockdowns. He pressed it during the coronadoom segment, but would have been better served to push it again.

Trump did a great job talking about differences in the states when it comes to a minimum wage. Many likely don’t understand this—they don’t because they’re in the grip of Equality & Diversity, which insists all things should be utterly uniform.

The moderator asked about feelz of people of color, and “the talk”. Well, I got news for her. People of no color are tired of hearing about how everything is their fault. We do recall, though, that John Derbyshire got fired for mentioning the talk no colors had to make to their kids.

Seems to me, from Twitter scans, a lot more blacks are no longer buying the Democrat Savior line. Trump played into that. Biden took the usual line of saying no jail for drug busts, which locks up a lot of blacks.

Biden floated Bidencare, his word. Tell the truth: would you sign up for Bidencare?

Incidentally, requiring insurers to cover preexisting conditions is like forcing bookies to take bets on yesterday’s game. Why this can’t be understood baffles me.

The false compassion about kids in cages at the border is just silly. We condemn those parents who drag their children along while breaking in to this country illegally. I don’t know if people are buying the left’s line that it’s all Trump’s fault.

Biden was at least honest about open borders and free citizenship for the millions who already broke the law to come here.

Biden lies with great suavity. He shakes his head and displays his trademark rictus and says to true accusations, “That’s not true”, sure he’ll never be called on it. Who remembers, for instance, Biden lied about his background while running for Senate, was busted for it, and pushed on through anyway?

Biden insisted several times he never said he’d ban fracking, and then challenged Trump to put on his website proof that the did.

Anyway, Biden pushed global cooling and Trump didn’t. There was no movement on this either way, except for the fracking bit.

Trump was calm and had a masterful grasp of the facts. Biden, it has to be admitted, did not fall on his face, but it is also so he slurred his words from time to time, got lost in some sentences, and gave empty answers when he lost the thread. “It’s like sayin…ah…um, look” and he changed the subject. He is an accomplished performer, though, and hid some of his defects.

Except Biden stumbled onto Hitler for no good reason, and he claimed Trump called himself Lincoln. He also mixed up the name of the Proud Boys, calling them the Poor Boys. This is a gang formed during the lockdowns from kids with nothing else to do.

Trump got suckered into defending his taxes. His weakness is having to defend any charge. He could have let it go and hammered Biden on his China, Russia, Ukraine and other payouts to his relatives.

Biggest lie of the night was Biden saying Hunter’s laptop was a Russian plot. Imagine the faces on the journalists who will now have to defend that.

Gist: Trump had the best of it, but Biden’s worn everyman schtick plays well with people who believe what they see on TV. Still, if any minds were changed, either in whether to vote or for whom, then I think Trump got more, and so won.

There were moments of supreme humor (original, which will likely be deleted):

>Corporate Attorney

>Investment Advisor

>Chief Deputy Whip of GA House Dems Is dumb enough to not question a coyotes reference that made no sense except as slang and then dumb enough post it to the world pic.twitter.com/I3lQKSyGqB — The American Sun (@NewAtlantisSun) October 23, 2020

More indication Trump will win. The return of the memes.

I am going to harvest galactic trade levels of salt after this madlad begin his second term. pic.twitter.com/yHlUlnVdHP — Wolfish ? (@WolfishHead) October 23, 2020

